LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” fans got a taste of the modern world when eagle-eyed viewers spotted a takeout coffee cup on the table during a celebration in which the actors drank from goblets and horns.
The characters Daenerys and Jon did not react to the out of place cup in Sunday’s episode.
It’s not clear where the coffee cup came from. But some viewers who took to Twitter concluded it was from Starbucks.
Many viewers complained the show should have caught the gaffe.
Even the show’s executive producer, Bernie Caulfield, expressed disbelief that the cup made it on screen.
“Our onset prop people and decorators are so on it, 1,000%,” she said in an interview with Alison Stewart on WNYC’s “All of It.”
“Nowadays you can’t believe what you see because people can put things into a photo that really doesn’t exist, but I guess maybe it was there, I’m not sure,” she said. “We’re sorry!”
She also joked that Westeros was the first place to actually have a Starbucks: “It’s a little known fact.”
The last “Game of Thrones” episode airs May 19.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nenana Ice Classic organizers have announced this year's winner for the guessing contest.
Ice Classic manager Cherrie Forness says Anchorage resident Patricia Andrew was the only person to guess the exact time the ice officially went out on the Tanana River in Nenana. That happened at 12:21 a.m. April 14, the earliest in the contest's 102-year history.
The jackpot is $311,652. Forness says Andrew will receive $224,389.44 after federal taxes are withheld. There is no listing for Andrew in Anchorage. She could not be reached for comment.
The payout will be made June 1.
Each year, people buy tickets to guess when a tripod mounted on the frozen Tanana River will fall over as ice on the river breaks up.
Forness estimates about 287,000 tickets were sold this year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Motor vehicle officials say an extra zero was mistakenly added to the cost of vehicle registration fees on postcard reminders sent to more than 90,000 New Mexico residents.
The Motor Vehicle Division on Thursday attributed the inflated numbers to a computer error and said no one would be charged the improper amount listed on the vehicle registration renewal notices. The state mailed out 91,780 erroneous cards.
The mailers with an extra zero, for example, listed the rate for a one-year motor vehicle renewal as $500 instead of $50.
Division Director Alicia Ortiz is apologizing for the confusion and says the error is being corrected before the next round of notices. She offered assurances that any possible overpayments would be refunded.
Accurate registration fees are listed on Motor Vehicle Division website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — A golfer who got his first hole-in-one this week at a course in northern Ohio didn't wait long for his second, recording an ace just six holes later.
The (Findlay) Courier reports 62-year-old Dale Cohen's double aces came on a raw, rainy and blustery Monday morning that prompted most members of his league at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay to beg off.
Cohen, a Findlay resident with a 17 handicap, used an 8-iron to ace both the 135-yard second hole and the 138-yard eighth, finishing with a round of 89.
The National Hole In One Registry says the odds of making two aces in the same round are roughly 67 million to 1.
Cohen says he'll savor his odds-breaking feat for the rest of his life.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- A young Scottish girl's message in a bottle has been found one and a half years later by a fisherman who found it more than 300 miles away.
Vicky Gibbons said her then-8-year-old daughter, Eve Punter, chose Aberdeen Beach as the location to launch her message in a bottle in November 2017.
"Eve kept asking me if someone had emailed," Gibbons told The Press and Journal newspaper. "I had to say that the chances were slim and that it might never be found, but she kept asking."
Gibbons said she received an email last week from a fisherman named Sven who said he found the bottle in the sand on a beach in Feoy, a small Norwegian island 300 miles across the North Sea.
She said her daughter was overjoyed to finally learn of the bottle's fate.
"She even printed it off and took it to school where they looked up information about the island. She was so happy with it.," she said. "I really wasn't sure if it would ever be found. I've been quite surprised."
A North Carolina girl whose message in a bottle was launched into the ocean about 40 miles off the shore of the state learned earlier this year that her bottle had washed up on a beach in Ireland, about 3,500 miles away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- Police in Australia released security camera footage of a burglar who broke into a shopping center while wearing a Donald Trump mask.
The Queensland Police Service said security cameras wee rolling just prior to 5:30 a.m. when the man, wearing a mask modeled after the face of the U.S. president and carrying several Uber Eats bags, smashed through a glass door at a shopping center in Strathpine, near Brisbane.
The man broke a jewelry store's glass display window, stealing several watches.
Police said the man also smashed his way into an electronics store and stole several items before fleeing the shopping center on foot.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- An Ohio bar said its controversial menstruation-themed cocktail -- which comes complete with a tampon applicator -- is designed to raise awareness about women's health issues.
The bar, Yuzo in Lakewood, sparked controversy last week when its Facebook page unveiled the "Even Can't Literally," a blood-colored berry margarita with a tampon applicator as garnish.
Some commenters criticized the drink as mocking women, but bartender Sarah Krueger said she created the cocktail as a means of raising women's health awareness. She said one dollar from every purchase of the drink goes to the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland.
"We also decided if someone doesn't want the actual tampon in their drink, they can donate that tampon as well. They can get the drink and say 'donate the tampon, we just want the drink' and we'll still donate the dollar to the woman's shelter," she told WJW-TV.
Yuzu's owner Dave Bumba said he wasn't worried about the backlash.
"I agree there is controversy, but at the same time I think it's great they have found a way to get people talking about some of the needs. So this is a small way to bring awareness to real good causes that we are behind," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 2 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania barbershop is aiming to teach confidence to kids by offering them $3 to read aloud while getting their hair cut.
The City Cuts Barbershop in Kutztown announced the "Books by Kids" program, which offers young customers $3 to read a book to their barber while getting their hair cut.
Owner Jonathan Escueta said the idea behind the program is to build kids' confidence by giving them experience with public speaking.
He said the program was inspired by research indicating that a high percentage of adults fear public speaking.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TEMPE, AZ — A family dog detained a home invasion suspect that injured his owner.
Tempe police report that on April 28 about 5:30 a.m. a woman heard banging on the door of her home near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue. When she opened the door a man, later identified as 25-year-old Erich Paul Manion, shoved his way into the home knocking her over.
The woman's dog barked and growled at Manion, forcing him to stay on the living room couch until police arrived.
Manion allegedly told police that he was trying to get away from people who were chasing him.
He also allegedly admitted to recently using meth and drinking several beers.
Police determined that his story about being chased was "completely fictional."
Manion has been charged with assault and criminal trespassing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (AP) — A man who Florida authorities originally said accidentally shot himself in a supermarket checkout line was actually shot by his wife's gun.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office told the Tampa Bay Times on Monday that deputies' investigation shows that 69-year-old Vernon Messier was shot Sunday when his wife's purse fell off a counter at a Land O' Lake Publix, causing the two-shot derringer inside to fire.
The bullet struck Messier in the shin. Deputies said 67-year-old Lillian Messier has a concealed weapons permit. No charges are expected and deputies said Vernon Messier is recovering.