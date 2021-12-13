For at least two days and maybe more, residents of a suburban Denver neighborhood worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched atop a 36-foot (11-meter) utility pole.
Panther stayed put despite efforts by his co-owner, Alexis Soberanis and others to coax him down in Aurora. Neither pleading nor the enticement of food did the trick, Sentinel Colorado reports.
The cat went missing earlier this week and was first spotted atop the pole on Wednesday.
“Everybody’s been just like, ‘Put food down and it’ll come down eventually,’” said Aurora resident Jessica Meadows on Friday morning, when the city received its first snow of the season. “That’s not going to happen.”
Meadows said she and other neighbors called Aurora animal control and Xcel Energy for help.
“Everyone says they can’t do anything,” Meadows said.
A Michigan man said there was a good reason that the winning Mega Millions numbers seemed "familiar" to him -- they were the same numbers he's been using for years."I can't comprehend the feeling of winning or put it in to words," Phillips said. "It still doesn't feel like this is real."
Jeffrey Phillips, 62, of Washtenaw County, told Michigan Lottery officials the numbers on the Mega Millions ticket he bought from Polly's Country Market in Chelsea were the same numbers he had been using every week for years.
"I play the Mega Millions game weekly and have been playing the same set of numbers for years," Phillips said. "The Sunday after the drawing, I checked the winning numbers online and started writing them down. After the first few numbers, I thought: 'Wait a minute, these numbers are familiar.'"
The numbers, 07-27-37-42-59, earned Phillips a $2 million jackpot in the Nov. 26 drawing.
"When I realized what I had won, I called for my wife to have her come look the ticket over. We were both in shock, and it still hasn't sunk in yet," he said.
Phillips said his winnings will go toward buying a new home and a new car.
A wildlife rescuer in South Africa was summoned to a home in which a family found a venomous snake slithering in the branches of their Christmas tree.Heyns said the incident marked the first time he had been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
Gerrie Heyns, owner of reptile rescue service Snake Lives Matter, said he was called to a home near McGregor, in the Western Cape area, when the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in the tree.
Heyns said he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches.
Heyns posted a video to his business' YouTube channel showing how he captured the snake with a pair of specialized tongs.
The rescuer later posted a second video showing the serpent being released into the wild.
An Idaho man with more than 200 Guinness World Records to his name earned another title by using his face to push a balloon 10 meters in 4.93 seconds.Rush said he recently decided to renew his efforts and made multiple failed attempts before managing to make it the entire 10 meters (32.8 feet) without the balloon losing contact with his face. He officially set the record at 4.93 seconds.
David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he first tried the balloon pushing record a few years ago, but abandoned the attempts when he found it was difficult to push the balloon for more than a few feet without it losing contact with his face.
"So it turns out that pushing a balloon with the face is deceptively difficult," Rush said in his video of the attempt.
They say all publicity is good publicity - and Belgian death metal band Omicron will not be changing its name, despite sharing it with the new COVID variant.
The group's founder and lead guitarist, Philippe Delhaute, told Sky News things were "really crazy" when the latest coronavirus strain hit the headlines - and that his colleagues had considered a switch.
But he said they'd decided against it, in the hope that it might lead to more people listening to their music and help vanquish "the bad association with Omicron".
Coronavirus guidance on signs in Nottingham, the city where one of the two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were identified last week.
The Omicron variant is spreading around the world
"We thought we were building our album - which is out next spring - and putting it together," said Mr Delhaute.
"But then the news hit in November and people started getting in touch with us. The attention is cool, but we don't want people to think we are using the disease to get our band widely spread.
"Changing the name crossed my mind for one second, but our band isn't built around the variant. I hope we can let people know that it is something different and simply a coincidence."
Mr Delhaute said he thought of the band name five years ago after reading an article about Omicron constellations, describing the concept as "awesome".
He added: "I have an unhealthy thing about aliens and the universe. Our first album is a concept album about aliens taking over the planet and humans fighting back. It is kind of like a movie in music form."
Mr Delhaute said the band felt "an extra responsibility" because of the unfortunate name clash.
"We all know people who have had it and have friends or family who have lost someone," he said. "We want something good to come out of it, like people listening to our music and maybe lose the bad association."
Rosangela dos Santos Lara went to market and bought a little piggie as a pet, but then it grew and grew and grew."Someone offered me 20,000 reais ($3,600) this week for her for slaughter, but she is not for sale."
Now aged three, Lilica, the sow weighs 250 kilograms and gets through 5 kilograms of fruit and vegetables a day plus animal feed, eating away much of Rosangela's tight household budget.
She says the seller tricked her, but Lilica still sleeps on a mattress in the bedroom that the 59-year-old teacher shares with her husband Nelson, an unemployed fisherman in the Brazilian coastal town of Peruibe near Sao Paulo city.
Lilica quickly ate her way into becoming a 250-kilogram pig.(Reuters: Amanda Perobelli)
"I bought her thinking she would be a mini pig, but she turned into a giant animal," Rosangela said, while tickling Lilica, who lay stretched out in front of the family sofa with cats and dogs clambering around her.
"She came to bring me joy. People call me crazy, but I just love animals."
Selling Lilica for meat would give her family's finances a major boost, but Rosangela isn't interested.
A Malaysian magician set a pair of Guinness World Records when he performed 37 magic tricks in one minute and then another 30 tricks in one minute while blindfolded.Chin said he took on the records in celebration of November's Guinness World Records Day.
Avery Chin, who previously set the Guinness World Record for most fire torch to rose illusions in 30 seconds alongside Sylvia Lim, used a table filled with props to complete 37 magic tricks in one minute.
Chin followed up his record by performing another 30 tricks in one minute while wearing a blindfold.
A Utah home is drawing the attention of passers-by -- as well as Internet users -- after being decorated to resemble a life-sized gingerbread house."I hope that if it can just put a smile on anyone's face, if it can just help a little bit, a little Christmas cheer, that's the whole goal. It will all be worth it," she said.
Virginia Hoffman said she realized a few years ago that her red brick home in the Yalecrest area of Salt Lake City bears a striking resemblance to the Christmas season treats, so she started thinking of ways to decorate the home as a gigantic gingerbread house.
Hoffman enlisted the help of her family to make her vision a reality.
"I told my family about it and luckily they didn't think I was crazy. And so we painted these gumballs in the kitchen over Thanksgiving of 2019, and then my daughter and son-in-law helped me figure out how to attach them to the house," Hoffman told KSTU-TV.
Hoffman, an interior designer by trade, and her husband, a professional artist, added vanilla wafers into the mix for this year's decoration.
"We made that out of foam, insulation, and then my husband melted out the squares with a soldering iron, and I painted them and got the exact right colors to look like the cookies," Hoffman said.
The yearly décor has proven popular with neighbors, and this year's version went viral online after Hoffman's daughter shared photos on Reddit.