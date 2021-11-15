HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A little girl who lost a special teddy bear she’d had since being adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage thought it was gone forever when she forgot it along a trail in Glacier National Park last year.
Her parents and family friends still held onto a glimmer of hope.
Hope won out.
Thanks to a social media plea, the sharp eyes and soft heart of a park ranger and the closure of a hiking trail because of grizzly bear activity on the same day a family friend visited the park, the teddy bear is back in the arms of 6-year-old Naomi Pascal in Jackson, Wyoming.
The bear’s return, which has earned 12,000 likes on the Glacier National Park Facebook page, is a beautiful story that resonates, said Ben Pascal, Naomi’s dad and the senior pastor at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, a popular ski town south of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
“It was just a story of hope and kindness and people just working together,” Pascal said. “It touched people’s hearts. It gave ’em hope. It made ’em feel like there is good in the world, which I believe there is.”
Teddy was the first gift Ben and Addie Pascal sent to Naomi before she was adopted in 2016. She took Teddy with her on family trips to Ethiopia, Rwanda, Croatia and Greece.
When Pascal took his kids to Montana in October 2020, Teddy was once again along for the adventure. While Pascal and a friend of his went on a hike in Glacier National Park, family friend Terri Hayden watched the kids. They were almost back to Hayden’s home in Bigfork that night when they realized they didn’t have Teddy.
It snowed overnight, closing the higher elevations of the park for the season and preventing Hayden from returning to search for Teddy. She made a report to park officials, hoping someone might turn in the bear to a lost-and-found.
It wasn’t too long before Ranger Tom Mazzarisi, a bear specialist in Glacier, spotted the stuffed bear, soaking wet and sitting in melting snow near the Hidden Lake Trail while he and two others were doing some end-of-season work.
“Typically, items that aren’t worth much monetarily get thrown out,” Mazzarisi said. He was unaware the stuffed animal had been reported lost, but for some reason couldn’t bring himself to dump it in the trash.
Teddy “hibernated” in Mazzarisi’s cabin in St. Mary and when Mazzarisi returned to work in April he “immediately put him on the dash of my patrol truck.”
“It was a perfect little mascot” and conversation piece, Mazzarisi said.
Teddy had a busy spring and summer, watching wolves howl at each other and working “bear jams,” which are traffic jams caused by bears being near the road, Mazzarisi said.
In June, Addie Pascal posted a plea on Facebook for help finding Teddy, saying: “He’s been by her side for so many milestones. But there are many more adventures to be had!”
People responded with well wishes and offers of replacement bears. A Michigan woman posted a photo she took of Teddy on the day it was lost, saying it was the only bear she saw in the park.
Hayden, meanwhile, felt bad about the loss of Naomi’s special bear. So when she and some family members went to Glacier in late September, she told them about it and stopped to check on potential lost-and-found sites.
“I’m a woman of faith,” Hayden said. “And that morning I said, ‘OK Lord, if this bear is around, please put that bear in my path and let me come home with that bear today.’”
That’s exactly what happened when Hayden and her adult niece, a photographer with cancer, spotted a stuffed bear in a ranger’s truck after being turned back from a trail that was closed due to bear activity.
She took a picture and sent it to Addie Pascal, who quickly confirmed it was Teddy.
Unfortunately, the ranger’s truck was locked. It was Mazzarisi’s day off and another ranger who was working on the trail had the keys. They left a note on the vehicle and found other rangers.
“I run up to these rangers and I’m hyperventilating,” Hayden said. “And I’m going, ‘There’s a truck down at the trailhead and there’s a bear sitting on the dashboard.’”
They knew about the bear, confirmed where it had been found and soon returned Teddy to Hayden along with a junior park ranger badge and a ranger hat.
Hayden shipped the bear to Naomi, who said she was really excited when she got Teddy back.
Hayden bought another stuffed bear for Mazzarisi. He named her Clover, he said, because she reminds him of a grizzly bear he saw in Yellowstone National Park that would lay on her belly in a clover patch and eat.
Clover is wintering at Mazzarisi’s cabin in St. Mary. Next spring, she’ll ride in his truck.
NEW YORK (AP) — A new rocket designed to launch humans to the moon, Mars and beyond will launch next year from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On board, will be a familiar fuzzy figure — Snoopy.
A 5-ounce plush toy version of the daydreaming beagle — wearing a space suit designed according to NASA's strict specifications — has an important job for the Artemis I unmanned mission.
NASA uses stuffed animals on flights because when the little guys start to float, it indicates that the spacecraft has entered space's zero gravity. Since the toys are soft and light, they won't break anything or accidentally strike a button.
The Artemis I mission is scheduled to circle the moon and then return to Earth in February as a dry run without astronauts, making sure all systems are working for future crewed missions. Also aboard will be two Lego figurines, part of an educational series.
The upcoming mission announcement coincides with the release Friday of the second season of "Snoopy in Space," the Emmy-nominated animated series on Apple TV+. Season one saw Snoopy become an astronaut and land on the moon. Season two sees him go further in what showrunner Mark Evestaff calls an "epic road trip."
"We have taken a bit of a step further so that Snoopy is able to go to some of these places that we haven't been, like Mars or the moons of Jupiter or visiting an exoplanet," he says. "And he does it through his imagination, but it's also based on actual science from NASA."
Stephanie Betts, chief content officer at media company WildBrain, said season one was the perfect foundation. "Snoopy became an astronaut and was able to go to space. Well, now what do you do with that? Well, let's go explore. Let's have that search for life."
Back closer to home, the plush Snoopy's gravity-monitoring task — it's officially called the zero gravity indicator — will be far from the first stuffed toy used by astronauts. Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, had a small doll when he launched on Vostok 1.
Since then, an owl doll and an Angry Birds toy have been on the International Space Station, a plush R2-D2 was used as the talisman on a Soyuz mission in 2015 and a stuffed snowman Olaf from the movie "Frozen" has gone up. A plush Snoopy has also been on the space station.
Snoopy has a long history with NASA, starting when the Apollo X astronauts Thomas Stafford, John Young and Gene Cernan chose "Peanuts" characters as nicknames — the command module was called Charlie Brown, and the lunar module was Snoopy.
"Someone had the idea of trying to bring more interest into the space program. By the time they got to Apollo 10, they felt that the program was going to become a little stale," said Craig Schulz, son of "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz. "For my dad, it was probably one of the biggest, if not the biggest honor, that could ever be bestowed upon his comic strip."
Charles Schulz, for his part, drew strips with Snoopy walking on the lunar surface. "I did it! I'm first beagle on the moon! I beat the Russians... I beat everybody... I even beat that stupid cat who lives next door!" says Snoopy in one.
NASA and "Peanuts" have frequently been interwoven. The space agency honors its best employees with the Silver Snoopy Award, and a Snoopy doll was aboard Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft in 2019.
The plush 10-inch-by-7 inch Snoopy that is being readied for the Artemis I mission was not the kind you'd find on a Target shelf. It's a one-of-a-kind work and painstakingly designed using only NASA-approved materials. Stress-testing it is due in December.
"The spacesuit had to meet all the requirements and be of the same quality that the astronauts would be wearing, both in the materials and what got approved. So it was a months-long process of going back and forth and back and forth as they considered all the materials used on the spacesuit," said Craig Schulz.
In many ways, the reuniting of Snoopy and NASA in 2021 mirrors the way the two initially worked together to generate interest in space exploration.
"Space travel is almost become so normalized now," said Schulz. "People's attention span is a little weak, for the most part. So when you inject some of that entertaining Snoopy, you're going to capture the audience."
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who was charged two years ago with trespassing near the lion exhibit and taunting the animals at the Bronx Zoo is wanted again for doing the same this past week, New York City police said.
Police asked for the public's help Friday night in locating Myah Autry, 32, who is accused of trespassing in a fenced-in area near the lion exhibit Thursday, authorities said.
Cellphone video obtained by WNBC-TV shows a woman wearing a red dress and leopard-print shawl standing across a moat from a lion and talking to it, holding roses and tossing money.
"This situation involves one individual who is determined to harass our lions with no regard for her safety, or the safety of our staff and our guests, and no regard for the well-being of the lions," a zoo spokesperson said in a statement. "The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules."
Police said Autry fled the scene and is being sought on a new trespassing charge. It's not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said using the same set of lottery numbers consistently for about five years paid off when he scored a $98,000 jackpot.
The Mexico man told Missouri Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Show Me Cash drawing from the Xpress Mart store in Mexico bore his usual set of numbers.
The man said he used his Missouri Lottery app to check the results of the Oct. 28 drawing and quickly noticed the numbers were familiar.
"I've been playing those numbers for four or five years," the player said. "So I had to get my ticket out."
The man's numbers, 10-12-19-28-33, matched all five numbers from the drawing.
The winner said he plans to use his prize money to pay off his credit cards.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A mysterious metal box that washed up on a Florida beach might be an old ballast tank from a ship, officials said.
Visitors to Playalinda Beach in Brevard County said they first noticed the large, rusted item in the boardwalk No. 7 area on Friday.
"It looks like an oil drum of some sort, big drum," witness Tom O'Shea told WKMG-TV.
Kristen Kneifl, resource manager for the Canaveral National Seashore, said officials aren't sure what the object is, but it might have once served as a ship's ballast tank -- a compartment that holds water to stabilize the vessel.
"That's our best guess at this point," Kneifl said.
Kneifl said officials determined the 20-foot-long box is empty, so it does not post a health risk to the public. She said officials are still working on a plan to remove the object.
"Unlike maybe some boats or other things that wash up, where we can kind of chain saw it apart and get it over one of our boardwalks, it doesn't look like it can be cut up," Kneifl said. "So, it's going to have to be removed from the water, from the oceanside."
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Chicago couple traveling through the Florida Keys in their boat ended up calling the police when they found a surprising stowaway: a 7-foot Burmese python.
Jim Hart and Sandy Skwirut said they were docked at Rose Marina in Marco Island, when they found a snake had apparently slithered aboard the previous night near Indian Key, on the edge of the Everglades, and was hiding in their boat's shower.
Marco Island police safely captured the snake and turned it over to a local wildlife handler.
Rose Marina said in a Facebook post that the unusual incident was a first for the marina.
"Out of an abundance of caution the vessel was removed from the marina," the post said.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A penguin that apparently ended up about 1,800 miles off its intended course became the third member of its species in history to be found on a New Zealand beach.
Harry Singh posted videos to Facebook when he encountered an Adelie penguin wandering on a Christchurch-area beach.
The Kaikoura Wildlife Hospital said the young penguin, native to Antarctica, was fatigued and reluctant to return to the sea when it was found about 1,800 miles from home.
"The penguin is now in care at Christchurch Penguin Rehabilitation, which is managed by Thomas and Kristina Stracke, in conjunction with the South Island Wildlife Hospital," Kaikoura Wildlife Hospital said in a Facebook post.
The New Zealand Department of Conservation said the penguin was given a health check-up and released in the Banks Peninsula area in the hopes that it would be able to find its way back home.
David Ainley, an ecologist and expert on Adelie penguins, said members of the species are known to travel far when they are outside of their breeding season, but it was unusual for one of the birds to show up in New Zealand.
"More than likely there are quite a few more that stray away from the sea ice that rings Antarctica, but don't get near to civilization," Ainely told USA Today.
The New Zealand Department of Conservation said the visitor, dubbed Pingu by locals, was only the third Adelei penguin known to have visited New Zealand.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Police in New York said a man traveling in a high-occupancy vehicle lane was stopped when an officer noticed the passenger was just the back of the seat dressed in a jacket and hat.
The Suffolk County Police Department said in an Instagram post that Officer Cody Exum stopped a driver on the Long Island Expressway at 9 a.m. Thursday when he noticed the passenger in a car traveling in the HOV lane "didn't look quite right."
The officer quickly discovered the "front seat passenger was not a passenger at all."
"It was the front seat dressed up to look like a person with a jacket pulled over the seat and a hat and hood on the headrest," the post said.
The driver was ticketed for an HOV occupancy violation.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A man who recently moved with his wife from the Washington, D.C., area to Texas brought along something unusual -- his collection of more than 70,000 items related to Star Wars villain Darth Vader.
Bill McBride, who recently moved to the Rio Grande Valley with his wife, Rebecca, said he started collecting Darth Vader items when he was young and turned the "Vader Vault" into a serious collection about 30 years ago.
McBride estimated in 2015 that he had spent about $270,000 on what was then just over 60,000 items, and his collection has since grown to more than 70,000 items, with the total price unknown.
"I couldn't afford my own collection today," McBride told KVEO-TV.
McBride said his collection of toys, paintings, unique helmets and other items continues to grow.
"It's something that still brings me joy and still truly makes me happy to do it. We all have our hobbies and our interests and this is something I truly enjoy," he said.
McBride said one item that he takes particular pride in is an original stage performance helmet from George Lucas' Super Live Adventure in Japan.
"I absolutely love. It was offered to me by a good friend of mine," McBride said. "He knew it was going to a good home, so it kinda checks all those boxes. It's a super significant piece in its own way, has a sentimental value, and just the history behind it."
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A New Zealand woman had to call the police for help when she found herself "being held hostage by a possum" in her home.
The University of Otago post-graduate student said she was unpacking her car at her home in Dunedin's North East Valley when she felt something run up her leg.
"I pulled it off me, thinking it was a cat, and then I saw it was a possum," the woman told the Otago Daily Times.
The woman said she fled into her house, and every time she tried to go outside, the possum would reappear and charge at her.
Animal control officers referred her to police, but the woman said she was having trouble getting through to the Dunedin Central Police Station, so she called the emergency number to report: "I'm being held hostage by a possum."
Sgt. Craig Dinnissen said an officer arrived at the woman's home and was speaking with her through a window when the possum climbed the officer's leg.
The officer was able to stun the possum using the beam of his flashlight, and the animal was placed in a box with some dried pet food.
Dinnissen said the officer relocated the possum to an area far from the woman's home. The sergeant said the possum's behavior was unusual and theorized the animal may have been formerly kept as a pet or may have just recently been separated from its mother.