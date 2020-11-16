ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, was discovered in central Athens during sewage work, authorities said Sunday.
The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 B.C. — that is, either from the late fourth century B.C., or the early third century. It depicts Hermes at “a mature age,” the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful.
The head is in the style of famed Greek sculpture Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century B.C., the ministry said.
After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HALLE, Belgium (AP) — New Kim is worth her weight in gold and then some — actually much, much more.
A wealthy Chinese pigeon racing fan put down a record price of 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for the Belgian-bred bird, saying a lot more than merely what kind of money can be made in the once-quaint sport, which seemed destined to decline only a few years back.
During a frantic last half hour Sunday at the end of a two-week auction at the Pipa pigeon center, two Chinese bidders operating under the pseudonyms Super Duper and Hitman drove up the price by 280,000 euros ($325,000), leaving the previous record that Belgian-bred Armando fetched last year well behind by 350,000 euros ($406,000).
Super Duper got the hen, and behind the pseudonym is said to be the same wealthy Chinese industrialist who already had Armando, allowing for breeding with the two expensive birds.
It was proof again that an age-old hobby in Western Europe identified with working-class men now has a new, elitist foreign lease on life. Top breeders relying on generations of family experience can now sell their birds for prices unheard of merely a decade ago, and often China is their destination.
On this occasion, successful breeder Gaston Van de Wouwer retired at 76 and his son had too busy a professional life to continue the famed pigeon coop. All 445 birds were put on auction and the overall sale was already pushing past 6 million euros ($7 million). A second part of the auction is ending on Monday, but didn't include any bird that could match New Kim. It still amounted to an amazing weekend for one pigeon breeder.
Belgians have long stood out as the best breeders, both because of their generations-long experience and the density of a network where many breeders can organize races close together. It's not a short-term endeavor, however, since becoming expert at genetic breeding with the constant mixing and mating of birds takes years, if not decades. Birds can live up to 15 years.
"Everybody is interested in our pigeons," Pascal Bodengien, head of the Belgian pigeon federation, told The Associated Press.
Only a decade ago, the record price for a pigeon stood at one-tenth of New Kim's price. And the current price of gold stands about 26,000 euros ($30,350) per pound.
As so often, globalization has made the difference.
With the rise of business wealth in China came also conspicuous consumption and a new venue for gambling. Somehow, pigeons fit the bill. China often features one-loft racing, where pigeons all get used to one coop for months and then are released many hundreds of miles away to make their way back with their unique sense of orientation and special speed training. Prize pots can reach into the tens of millions of euros.
For breeding, though, there is no place like Belgium. This is where, little more than a generation ago, the national weekend radio news was followed by announcements on whether pigeons were released in faraway places in France or even Spain and what weather conditions the birds were facing.
After World War II, Belgium had over 250,000 members in the pigeon fancier federation. Now there are 18,000, Bodengien says.
Pigeon breeding demands constant attention, every single day of the year. Those demands had turned away many modern folk, once sending the sport into a decline.
"To be the best, it has to be your life's work. For some, it may seem boring. Day in, day out. Winter and summer, always those pigeons." he said.
Once bitten though, many remain committed for life. And the news that a pigeon can sell for $1.9 million could prompt new challengers to enter the sport. Bodengien welcomed that development but urged patience and a reality check.
"Anybody thinking about getting into our sport to get money out of it had better think again and move to another sport," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A man who crashed his car into a Montana grocery store and fled the scene was later arrested after running nude through a nearby retirement home, police said.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital for non-injury medical issues on Thursday and is expected to be booked after he is medically cleared. Columbia Falls Police Chief Clint Peters said his department will identify the suspect when he is booked into jail. Peters said he expects the man will face numerous charges, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
Witnesses described the driver as approximately 40 to 50 years old with dark hair and a mustache or beard.
The man is accused of driving through the front doors of a Super 1 Foods in Columbia Falls Thursday night and continuing to drive through the store before turning around and driving out the way he had entered, police said.
No one was injured in the grocery store. The front doors were destroyed, and cans of Pepsi were scattered around the entrance.
"I had just walked through the side doors when he crashed through the front doors," witness Natasha Woolworth said. "He went through the store and someone said he chased a guy down an aisle. It was very scary and just awful."
The driver had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.
The suspect's vehicle, a white 1995 Chevrolet Lumina, was later found crashed into a trailer across the highway. The driver fled the scene on foot.
Shortly after discovering the vehicle, police received a report of a nude male running down the hallway of a retirement home that was adjacent to the abandoned vehicle. Officers found the man about one block west of the home and detained him.
Employees at the retirement home said they were able to identify the man and said that he had a relationship with a resident. It was determined after a short investigation that the nude male was the driver of the vehicle that crashed through the Super 1 Foods, police said.
The police report says the male showed signs of drug impairment at the time of his arrest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts were summoned to the home of a man who made an unusual discovery while doing yard work -- an apparent mortar round.
The Westborough Police Department said officers responded alongside personnel from the Westborough Fire Department on Sunday when a resident doing work in his back yard called 911.
The resident told authorities he was working in his back yard when he dug up an object that resembled a bomb.
The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was summoned to the man's home and transported the device to a safe location, where it was detonated.
The origins of the device and how it came to be buried in the man's yard were unknown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman whose dog ran off during her trip to visit family in Missouri was reunited with her pet almost a year later.
Kate Olson, of New Hampshire, said she and her dog, Walter, were visiting family in Arnold during the Thanksgiving holiday last year when the golden retriever slipped out of his collar and ran off.
Olson said she extended her visit to the St. Louis area by several weeks to print flyers and search for Walter, but she eventually had to go home.
Olson said she received scattered reports of sightings of Walter and created a Facebook page to assist with the search, as well as postings in missing pets groups.
The desperate dog owner said she spent about $1,000 on flyers and trips back and forth to Missouri to search for Walter.
Olson's search finally ended Nov. 13, when volunteers with Lost Paws Trapping of Belleville, Ill., captured a golden retriever they were able to identify as the long-lost Walter.
Walter was given two baths and special treatment by K-9 Grooming in Oakville, Mo., to prepare for his homecoming.
Olson said Walter was to see a veterinarian Monday to ensure he has no lasting health complications from his time on the loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Hampshire said they seized an illegally kept alligator and an opossum from a woman's home.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief said conservation officers served a search warrant at the Claremont home of a woman suspected of keeping prohibited wildlife.
The officers seized an American alligator and an opossum from the home.
The woman was charged with illegal possession of the animals, which were transferred to facilities designed to care for wildlife.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) A section of South Carolina's capital city was without power Monday after a squirrel scurrying across equipment caused damage that led to a blackout.
Dominion Energy said the critter caused the outages in downtown Columbia.
"The squirrel came into contact with the protective device around the transformer," company spokesman Matt Long said Monday. "Usually, let's say if a squirrel were to touch a wire and then touch the metallic part of a breaker on a telephone line, for instance, if they hop from one to the other, they're good, but if they touch the metal and then touch the wire, that causes an arc and it could burn out the unit."
Long could not say whether that was exactly what happened Monday but did say the transformer itself was not damaged during the "shocking" situation, just the device surrounding it.
Long confirmed the squirrel was killed while damaging the equipment.
"There's a lot of energy going through that equipment," he said, though he added that a secondary fall also could have led to the squirrel's death.
Another power outage was reported Monday after a dump truck hit some wires in the city, Long told The State. By 11:45 a.m., nearly 1,800 customers had reported being without power, according to an outage map on the energy company's website.
Power has since been repaired in downtown Columbia. Long said crews are working to make repairs in the areas affected by the second outage.
Some blackouts were also reported in Lexington County, the newspaper reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An elementary school in France put up a pair of posters outside their fence with an unusual request for parents: Don't throw late students over the closed gate.
The Trillade school in Avignon put up signs outside its gate showing a cartoon of a parent sending a small child airborne to get over the fence. The text on the sign asks parents not to throw their children, and instead wait for the gates to be opened again at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m.
Principal Sanaa Meziane told La Provence that parents "literally threw their children" over the gate when they arrived to find it closed.
Meziane said there were only a few scattered incidents, and no reported injuries, but there were enough tossed children to inspire school officials to take action and post the warnings as a "reminder."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a driver and an alligator both walked away uninjured from a late night collision on a dark road.
The Cocoa Police Department tweeted a photo of an alligator wandering on U.S. 1 after a late night confrontation with a car.
"The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Boulevard," the tweet said.
Police said the alligator and the driver of the car both managed to avoid injuries in the confrontation.
The alligator will be relocated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, police said.
"We hope he finds a safer place to roam," police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man who won a $75,000 lottery prize in Kansas said he wouldn't have bought the winning ticket if the store hadn't been sold out of his preferred game.
Brien Fox told Kansas Lottery officials he was on his annual hunting trip to Kansas when he stopped at the Short Stop gas station in Garnett to buy a pair of scratch-off lottery tickets.
Fox said he had intended to purchase the $5 and $10 versions of the Holiday Lucky Times tickets, but he ended up buying a $10 Jewel Jackpot ticket after finding out the store was sold out of the $10 Holiday Lucky Times.
"I was pumping gas and started the scratching the ticket," Fox said. "It eventually showed three diamonds to win the $75,000!"
The winner said the first thing he did was text his wife about his good luck.
"She was just shocked! She really didn't believe it was real until I scanned it in the gas station where it told me I had to take it to Topeka," he said.
Fox said the first thing he plans to do with his winnings is pay off the remaining balance on his student loans.
"I won't even know what it's like to not have a payment on those anymore. Anyone else could have won, so I'm just very grateful," he said.
