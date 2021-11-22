CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.
The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said.
“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said.
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt, Martin said.
Video posted online showed some people laughing and leaping as they held wads of cash.
Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges. He noted there was plenty of video taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.
Anyone who took money was urged to bring it to the CHP office in Vista.
Authorities didn’t immediately say how much money was lost. However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
“People are bringing in a lot,” Martin said. “People got a lot of money.”
The freeway was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A British cyclist seeking to raise awareness of men's health issues broke a Guinness World Record for the largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours.
Anthony Hoyte, nicknamed the "pedaling Picasso," covered a distance of 66.48 miles on the streets of London and used a GPS tracking app to create a massive image of a man with a mustache.
Hoyte said the image was in recognition of Movember, an annual event that encourages men to grow mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, including mental health issues.
The record-breaking ride began Nov. 13 and was completed 8 1/2 hours later. Hoyte told Guinness he experienced some difficulties early on with unexpected road closures.
"Luckily, the key bits -- the eyes, nose, mouth and 'tache -- went to plan. There were a few more issues towards the end -- including the crowds of Portobello Road Market -- but I was less concerned about that as the shape of the hair isn't critical," Hoyte said after his ride.
Hoyte's ride earned him the Guinness World Record for largest continuous GPS drawing by bicycle in 12 hours (individual).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A Utah woman visiting a Florida beach captured video of the moment a bald eagle swooped out of the sky and stole a shark from the end of her husband's fishing line.
Amanda Rissman said she and her husband, Chad, were visiting family in Pinellas County when they decided to visit a beach off the Dunedin Causeway to watch the sunset.
While at the beach, Rissman's husband decided to put his fishing skills to the test, having just received his license earlier the same day.
Rissman hooked what turned out to be a shark, and while he and an uncle were preparing to cut the predator free from the line, a bald eagle swooped out of the sky to steal the catch.
Rissman posted a video of the theft to TikTok.
She said the eagle spent about 20 minutes eating the shark on the beach while the family watched the sunset.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Australia said a man was cited for driving without a license and officers confiscated his unusual vehicle -- a motorized cooler.
The Swan Hill Police Service said officers stopped a 25-year-old man, who was spotted driving a motorized cooler on a sidewalk in Kerang, Victoria.
A photo posted to Facebook by police shows a blue cooler on a metal platform with four wheels, an engine, and handlebars arranged to indicate the cooler serves as the small vehicle's seat.
Police also shared a photo of the motorized cooler loaded onto the back of a large tow truck.
Officers said the cooler was impounded for 30 days, and the man was cited for driving without a license.
The Facebook post said the cooler "is considered a vehicle due to the size/engine capacity and must comply with legislative requirements and road rules."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A herd of alpacas escaped from their owner's property in Massachusetts and went wandering through a busy road.
Witnesses said the alpacas were spotted Sunday morning on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, near an Audi dealership.
Shawn Smith captured video of the animals being corralled by bystanders who worked to keep them out of the road until their owner was able to return them to their home.
The Audi West Springfield dealership said in a Facebook post it is holding a caption contest for a photo of the alpacas wandering outside the business.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Missouri said they are trying to find the owner of a loose emu spotted running loose near a highway before giving officers the slip.
Jefferson County Animal Control said the emu was seen Thursday near Highway NN in Cedar Hill.
Officers responded and attempted to capture the emu with help from bystanders, but the flightless bird managed to flee the scene.
Officials said they are attempting to locate the Australian bird's owners, as the county does not have an adequate facility to house the emu if it is captured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) The top team in a youth football association in Texas was barred from the playoffs after officials decided the team was "too good," a league official said.
The Flower Mound Rebels, which is made up of 7- and 8-year-olds, had a perfect record and had outscored their opponents 199-6, Keller Youth Association Vice President Rhett Taylor told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
Taylor, whose own team was beaten 33-0 by the Rebels, told the station that the team had "dominated" the recreation-level league — a performance that was behind the decision to keep them out of the playoffs.
"They are too good. I fully admit it," he said. "They are a select-level team. They are too good for a rec-level team."
If the team competed in the league's super bowl, he added, "I'm going to have a problem from the Keller parents."
The Rebels joined the league last year during the pandemic. In an interview with NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, Coach Ragan Montero called Taylor a "sore loser" and accused him of "changing the rules so it benefits him."
Center Greyson Tanner, 8, told the station that the move made him "very sad."
"I feel like we deserve to play in the playoffs," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WDBJ) HELEN, Ga. (WXIA) - A Georgia grandmother and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room in the middle of the night after providing a three-star review, out of five, of the business.
Susan Leger, 63, and her 6-year-old granddaughter were ready for bed on the first night of what was supposed to be a three-night stay in September at the Baymont Inn & Suites in the resort town of Helen, Georgia.
At 8:40 p.m., her cell phone rang. It was the hotel manager, Danny Vyas, saying he had called police and they had to leave the room.
"The man is screaming at me. He was saying, 'You get out now. I call the police,'" Leger said. "My granddaughter's like clinging to my leg and crying so hard. This was scary. This was just horrifying."
Vyas called 911 after Leger responded to an email from Hotels.com asking how she was enjoying her room. The grandmother gave the hotel three stars out of five and listed some complaints, writing, "Rundown. Pool's not open. Toilet doesn't flush well."
During the 911 call, Vyas can be heard telling the dispatcher, "We are getting ready to refund because they have reviewed that the room is dirty and the place is rundown."
"He was basically saying, 'You get out… You lie. You gave me bad review.' And I'm just sitting there going, 'Oh my gosh, is this a prank call?'" Leger said.
But Leger soon received a knock on her door from an officer with the Helen Police Department. He told her she and her granddaughter had to leave.
"'They can truly kick me out for giving a review of three out of five?' And he says, 'Yes, ma'am. It's within the law,'" Leger said.
The officer helped Leger and her granddaughter find another room at the nearby Fairfield Hotel. The two had to walk down the street in their pajamas to the other hotel.
The police report listed the reason Vyas wanted the two out as "Leger had given the motel a bad review."
But Vyas denies that was his reason.
"At the end of the 911 call, I said she's not happy with the room. That's why we had to let her go. She can find a better place," he said.
During a September phone call, Vyas said the problem was that Leger never reported the problems to him or his staff. Two months later, he says the problem was actually that Leger called with complaints multiple times.
"We let her know lots of times to stop calling us. If you're not happy, change the room or leave the place," he said. "They called me at least 10, 11 times in maybe one hour… Everything is not right."
Despite Vyas telling 911 they would refund Leger, who had paid for three nights in advance through Hotels.com, the grandmother didn't receive her money back for months. The booking site told her refunds are not allowed, even though she was kicked out.
"They couldn't give me a refund, but they offered me some coupon towards a future thing. It's like, 'Forget it,'" Leger said.
However, when WXIA contacted Hotels.com for comment on the story, the booking site provided Leger with a full refund, two months after the incident.
Leger believes Hotels.com bears responsibility for her expulsion from the room. The booking site prompts guests to rate their room after checking in, a review that's sent to management while you're still in the hotel.
"So, the only way to keep the room in my mind is not to have answered Hotels.com's request," Leger said. "If you don't want to be walking in your pajamas with your 6-year-old granddaughter, don't leave a review if you're currently still at the place."
Most businesses, including hotels, are allowed to ask customers to leave for virtually any reason. If they refuse, customers can be arrested for trespassing. Vyas told 911 that Leger refused to leave, but Leger says she never said that.
Georgia has a special law requiring sufficient notice to hotel guests before kicking them out, but there is an exception for "cause, such as failure to pay sums due, failure to abide by rules of occupancy, failure to have or maintain reservations, or other action by a guest."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Jed Mottley played varsity football 28 years ago at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, when nothing screamed ultimate pride in your sport and school like a letterman jacket -- but Mottley didn't have one.
"I went down to the store that year and picked everything out," Mottley told CNN. "You had to kind of design the jacket yourself ... but I never saw the final product."
When it came time to pick it up, Mottley's mother told him they didn't have the money to buy it.
"She was one of the greatest mothers you could ever ask for," Mottley said, "and she really did the best that she could. I mean, there were Christmases where there was IOUs under the Christmas tree, and if you've (never) had an IOU during Christmas ... you don't know what that feels like. We definitely had it rough, and she just always made it OK, but she was so loving."
But Mottley's older brother Josh happened to be in the right place at the right time on November 3. He found Jed's letterman jacket hanging on the rack of a thrift shop in Pinetop, almost 180 miles away from his high school, for $25 -- a stark difference from its original $300 price tag, Mottley estimated.
"My mom was one of the most religious people I knew and she always said, 'I'm going to give you guys a sign from the other side,'" Jed said. "She passed away in 2012 but we never got that sign."
Josh moved to Pinetop a few years ago after touring the country as a musician. He was walking around Veterans Village Thrift Store in the area when he spotted the bright red jacket, he told CNN affiliate KNXV.
The jacket had the name "Jed" stitched under the left pocket, "94" stitched under the right pocket, and a football, the letters "WR" and the number 1 stitched on the right arm. "Chaparral" was stitched inside a big letter "C" on the top left part of the jacket.
"We were just like, in this moment on the phone," Jed said. "The price was right, 28 years later."
Jed, also a musician, lives in Los Angeles and flew to Arizona just so Josh could hand over the extraordinary find in person, he said, making this the first time the brothers had seen one another in years.
Based on the condition of the jacket, Jed said, he doesn't think anyone ever wore it. The "inspected by" tag was still in its pocket.
"It feels like my mom's been with me this entire week," he said. "It's just given me this natural high that I hope never goes away."
After a two-week visit to Arizona, Jed returned home to Los Angeles on Wednesday and said he's been wearing the jacket every chance he gets, including on stage at some of his shows with his band, Feed The Kitty.
"As a musician, I just love making people happy and it seems in this past week or two it's just been nothing but happiness," Jed said. "People are crying tears of joy. ... They're just so happy for me. It's made me shed some tears."
Since the discovery, some of Jed's former football teammates have reached out asking why he didn't tell them his mother couldn't afford to buy the jacket.
"I was embarrassed," he said. "I felt like we grew up with a lot of money around Scottsdale and I came from a broken family. ... It was nice because I got to borrow their clothes, ride in their nice cars and hang out at their houses, but you know, (at home) it was just a little bit different."
From one shop to another
The jackets were donated by a man from Mesa, 174 miles from Pinetop -- less than 20 miles from Chaparral High School, Maggie Heath with Veterans Village told CNN.
"His wife passed and because of Covid he could not keep his shop opened," she said. "He drove a trailer of jackets and patches to donate to our Veterans Village Thrift Store. We have sold hundreds before we realized the jackets with names are numbers were not just samples."
When Josh came in and saw Jed's name and number on the jacket, Heath said, he "flipped out."
"It is wonderful to learn that one of our grads is now in possession of the letterman jacket that was intended for him so many years ago," Nancy Norman with the Scottsdale Unified School District told CNN. "Such items are of great sentimental value, and we hope that his having the jacket now brings back happy memories of his days as a Chaparral Firebird."
Norman said it's unclear what happened to the jacket after Jed was unable to pick it up.
As for the remaining jackets, Heath said, the shop is offering them to others who may be in search of a long-lost jacket. Since the discovery, Heath said, she's been inundated with calls and emails and plans to spend a whole day sorting jackets and patches.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving is closing in, and this week a new survey is showcasing what people rank as their least favorite sides.
According to the survey, 27% of Americans give candied yams a big thumbs down.
Green bean casserole was close behind, followed by cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole.
Beyond that, stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes and dinner rolls brought up the rear in terms of least favorite sides.
The survey also found a stark divide when it comes to preferences on cranberry sauce, with 37% choosing homemade cranberry sauce against the 35% that prefer canned cranberry sauce.