CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The man walked into Nighttown on Sunday in Cleveland, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.
Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.
As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”
“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”
Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.
The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A visitor to a northern Florida beach discovered the erosion from Hurricane Eta had uncovered something surprising in the sand -- a shipwreck from the 1800s.
The St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program said Mark O'Donoghue was walking on Crescent Beach after the storm left the area earlier in November when he spotted pieces of the shipwreck peeking out from the sand.
"I just saw some timbers that were uncovered by erosion on the sand on the beach," O'Donoghue told WJAX-TV.
He said he returned the following day and saw even more timbers in the sand, leading him to report the discovery to the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program.
Chuck Meide, director of the organization, said initial examinations indicate the discovery could be the wreckage of the Caroline Eddy, a U.S. merchant ship that sank in the 1800s.
"Everything we've seen on it so far fits that hypothesis: wooden planking, wood timbers, iron fasteners," Meide said. "They look quite similar to other ships from the 1800s that we have seen."
He said more research is required before the wreck's identity can be confirmed.
"In late August 1880, the Caroline Eddy left Fernandina bound for New York with a cargo of lumber. She sailed into a hurricane, was driven south and went ashore near Matanzas. Her crew survived after clinging to the rigging for two days and a night," the National Park Service said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Officials in a Canadian town are posting signs with a very important instruction for local drivers: "Do not let moose lick your car."
The signs, posted in Jasper, Alberta, ask drivers to keep their vehicles a safe distance from moose to make sure the animals don't get a taste of the road salt that inevitably ends up covering the sides of cars driving through the alpine town.
"They're obsessed with salt, it's one of the things they need for the minerals in their body," Jasper National Park spokesman Steve Young told CNN. "They usually get it from salt lakes in the park, but now they realized they can also get road salt that splashes onto cars."
Young said letting moose discover that they can get salt from licking vehicles causes the animals to lose their fear of cars, which can lead to dangerous incidents on the road.
"Moose and cars are not a good mix. If you hit the moose with your car, you take the legs out from under it and it's going through your windshield," Young said.
He said people should keep their cars, and themselves, a safe distance away from moose. He said the population of moose has been rising in the area.
"We've been seeing a lot more moose lately. The wolf population is decreasing, which means there's fewer predators and the moose population is going up as a result," Young said. "This also means people need to be respectful and give them space."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A website dedicated to reviews of electronic devices and services is offering a cheer-loving cinephile the chance to make $2,500 by completing an unusual job: watching 25 classic holiday films in 25 days.
Website Reviews.org said the "Chief Holiday Cheermeister" will receive $2,500 and yearlong subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max and Apple TV+.
The person will be required to watch 25 pre-selected holiday classics including Elf, It's a Wonderful Life, The Polar Express and Home Alone in a 25-day period.
The Cheermeister will then be required to complete a questionnaire about each film, and at the end will select the best of the bunch.
Applications are being accepted on the website through Dec. 4 and the winner will be announced Dec. 7.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man jumped into a pond to rescue his puppy from the jaws of a hungry alligator that had grabbed the canine and dragged him under water.
Richard Wilbanks said he was outside his family's Estero home when he heard Gunner, the puppy he had only recently adopted, crying out in distress.
Wilbanks rushed to the back of the house, where he saw an alligator had grabbed Gunner and was dragging the dog under water.
A Florida Wildlife Federation surveillance camera recorded the moment Wilbanks jumped into the water to pry open the gator's jaws, allowing Gunner to run to safety.
Wilbanks said Gunner was not seriously injured.
"He had one little puncture wound, and ... my hands were just chewed up," Wilbanks told WINK-TV.
Wilbanks said he released the alligator after the encounter and decided not to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the incident. He said the alligator was just following its animal instincts.
Wilbanks and his wife said the incident gave them a new appreciation for safety around the water.
"I would like to emphasize for people that have pets to make sure that they keep them away from the edge of the water," Wilbanks said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A bright meteor illuminated the night sky over southern Texas as part of the anticipated Leonids meteor shower, experts said.
The fireball was caught on camera Thursday night across the Rio Grande Valley, an area of southern Texas and northern Mexico, including at the National Weather Service's Brownsville station.
Scientists said the bright light was a meteor from the Leonid meteor shower, which peaked on Monday but continued to cause sightings through the week.
The Leonid meteor shower occurs every 33.3 years and is caused by Comet Tempel-Tuttle sweeping through the inner solar system.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOPBURI, Thailand, Nov 23 (Reuters) - While on tour in central Thailand, British musician Paul Barton has been mobbed by unruly audiences that tug his hair, steal his music and climb over his piano.
Barton is a rock star to hundreds of hungry wild monkeys that he hopes his music can calm, at a time when Thailand's coronavirus-induced tourism hiatus means fewer visitors to feed them, and less funds for their welfare.
"We need to make an effort to make sure that they eat properly. And when they eat properly they will be calmer and will not be aggressive," said Barton, 59, a long-time Thailand resident.
Barton has played at four venues in Lopburi, a province famous for its marauding monkeys, including at an ancient Hindu temple, a hardware store and a derelict cinema.
The macaques are instantly drawn as he plays Greensleeves, Beethoven's Fur Elise and Michael Nyman's Diary of Love, some sharing his stool, others climbing onto his shoulders and touching his head.
Barton maintains focus as a small monkey runs up and down the piano keys as others chew at his sheet music before one tries to wrest it away.
"A wonderful opportunity to see the wild animals just being themselves," said Barton, from Yorkshire in northern England.
"I was surprised to play the piano and find that they were actually eating the music as I was playing it.
"I wasn't going to let those things distract from theproject which is to play the music for these wonderful macaques."
Monkeys are his latest audience, having played Bach, Schubert, Chopin, and Beethoven for more than a decade to elephants at retirement sanctuaries.
Barton hopes to raise awareness of the monkeys' hunger while also studying their behavioral responses to classical music.
"It's possible that the music can play a part of the rehabilitation process," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WPXI) PITTSBURGH — Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, a construction crew discovered a port-a-potty that was blown up by an explosive device.
According to investigators, police received a 911 call for the situation on Itin Street. A K-9 unit conducted a search of the area while the Bomb Squad processed the scene.
It was determined an explosive device was used sometime overnight to damage the portable toilet.
This is the second such situation in less than a week in Pittsburgh. Police said a portable toilet at a construction site was blown up last Thursday.
Investigators were called to a home in the 3400 block of Denny Street just before 3:30 a.m. A homeowner told police she heard a loud boom that broke a window in her home. The port-a-potty was across the street at a home under construction.
Police said they are still investigating both incidents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in New York state came to the assistance of a deer spotted swimming in the Long Island Sound with a paint bucket stuck over its head.
Frank Floridia from the Strong Island Animal Rescue League responded to the scene near Port Jefferson when members of the public reported a deer swimming with a bucket stuck over its face.
Floridia said he initially tried to swim out to the deer, but found the water was too cold. A nearby boater came to his assistance and he ended up hanging off the side of the boat as it pulled up next to the deer, which was apparently disoriented and swimming in circles.
Floridia said he was able to guide the deer back to shore and remove the bucket.
"I bear-hugged her against the boat and he drove us back to shore. As we got back to shore I was still holding her on the front of the boat," Floridia told WABC-TV. "She seemed very calm -- she knew she was being helped."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jenna Madrid says the timing was perfect. As in, perfectly awful.
It was early September and Madrid was in the bathroom of her Livermore home when her wedding ring slipped out of her hand and into the toilet — just as it was flushing. All she could do was watch as the ring swirled out of sight.
Madrid and her husband did what they could to try and retrieve it. They even called in a plumber but were told it was a lost cause.
"It was in the sewer pipes. It was long, long gone," Madrid said.
Madrid was resigned to never seeing her ring again until recently when she met a friend for lunch.
"I'm telling her what happened and she says, 'Well, have you called the Water Reclamation Plant?'" Madrid said. Her friend was talking about Livermore's wastewater treatment facility — the end of the line for all 300 miles of sewers in the city. Perhaps, the friend suggested, the ring made it all the way there.
"I never thought of doing that," Madrid said.
So, more than two months after watching her ring disappear, she gave Livermore's Public Works department a ring.
Madrid's timing, this time, could not have been better.
Public Works Supervisor Mike Wells told Madrid a crew just happened to have been down the street from her home the day before and the debris they cleared from the sewer just happened to be sitting in a pile at the plant awaiting disposal.
"Sitting right here," Jon Browning, Wastewater Collection System Coordinator said, pointing to a pile of gravel, mud, and whatever else his team had sucked up from the sewer the day before Madrid's call.
Browning was more than happy to look through the pile for Madrid's ring but didn't think the chances of finding anything were very good.
"Really slim. Really, really slim," Browning said.
Yet, after raking through the pile, then using a metal detector, there the ring was.
"He called me and said, 'I found it,'" Madrid said. "And I about died."
"It had to be a miracle. She called the day after us cleaning pipes there. This just does not happen," Browning said.
The staff at the water treatment plan says they have found lost things before but never like this, never after so long.
Madrid could not be more thrilled and more grateful.
"They didn't have to do any of that. I think they are amazing. They deserve a gold medal," she said.
