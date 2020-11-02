DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-foot Burmese python was removed from under the hood of a car in Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a tweet Thursday that the snake was coiled up inside the engine compartment of a Ford Mustang in Dania Beach, which is adjacent to Fort Lauderdale.
“Our officers responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake,” the tweet said.
Pythons have become a serious environmental problem in the nearby Everglades because they eat almost anything and have no natural predators, save for the occasional alligator. The largest python captured so far in South Florida was more than 18 feet long.
It wasn’t immediately clear what became of the python found inside the Mustang.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SPIJKENISSE, Netherlands (AP) — This really was a fluke.
The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale's tail near the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.
The train was left perched upon one of two tail fins known as "flukes" several meters (yards) above the ground.
It created such a stir locally that authorities urged sightseers to stay away, adding that coronavirus restrictions were in force.
Even so, some 50 people were at the scene late Monday morning as engineers tried to work out how to stabilize and then remove the train amid strengthening winds.
"A team of experts is investigating how we can make it safe and get it down," Carly Gorter, a spokeswoman for the local security authority, said in a telephone interview.
"It's tricky," she added.
The authority said late Monday that a crane would attempt to lift the train off the whale Tuesday morning.
The architect who designed the sculpture, Maarten Struijs, told Dutch broadcaster RTL he was pleased that it likely saved the life of the driver.
"I'm surprised it's so strong," he said. "If plastic has been standing for 20 years, you don't expect it to hold a metro carriage."
The company that operates the metro line said the driver was uninjured and there were no passengers on the train when it crashed through stop barriers at the end of the station in the town of Spijkenisse, on the southern edge of Rotterdam, early Monday morning. The station is the final stop on the metro line.
Authorities launched an investigation into how the train could plough through the barrier at the end of the rail tracks. The driver was being interviewed as part of the probe, the Rijnmondveilig security authority said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back.
McDonald's announced Friday that for the first time in eight years it will be offering nationwide its barbeque slathered sandwich with the cult following.
The McRib will appear on the menus Dec. 2, for a limited time of course.
The McRib is an elusive prize for adherents, who scour the internet for reports of its surfacing at limited locations, and for a short amount of time. There is even a website called the McRib Locator, created to spread the word about McDonald's restaurants that are offering the boneless pork sandwich served with slivered onions and pickles on top.
The company's social media team this month lamented a lack of concern over its feelings, when the McRib enters the conversation.
McDonald's is reintroducing the McRib nationally as it tries to regain its footing during the pandemic, which left many of its dining rooms sparsely populated or empty, though drive-thrus continued to operate.
When it released second-quarter earnings in July showing a 68% decline in net income, the world's largest burger chain said it would spend more than $200 million to support franchisee marketing during the second quarter in a bid to get customers back.
It's not impossible to get a McRib any time you want it, but you might need to travel to Germany, where it's on the menu year round.
The McRib debuted nationally the U.S. in 1982.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A Slovakian company shared video of the maiden flight of its flying car, which the firm said it is hoping to bring to the market at some point in 2021.
KleinVision shared video showing off the capabilities of the AirCar, which transforms from a road vehicle into an aircraft in about three minutes. The vehicle features retractable wings, folding tail surfaces and a parachute deployment system.
The test flight took place at Piestany Airport in Slovakia in late October.
The company said the AirCar can reach a maximum altitude of 1,500 feet and has a flight range of about 620 miles.
KleinVision said it is hoping to have the proper legal approvals to sell the AirCar commercially in 2021. The company said it is also working on an amphibious model designed for travel over land, air and water.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said a shopper at a supermarket brought a bunch of bananas home and discovered an unusual stowaway -- a baby tarantula.
The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the Mexican red rump tarantula was found in a wrapped bunch of bananas purchased from a grocery store in Donegal. The bananas had originated from Central America, the ISPCA said.
The tarantula was taken to the ISPCA's Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Center, where it was dubbed Parker by rescuers.
"A veterinary examination confirmed that Parker was very dehydrated and lethargic after his travels but after some water and mini crickets to eat, he began to perk up very quickly," ISPCA Center Manager Denise McCausland said.
McCausland said Parker will eventually be transferred to a new permanent home at Alcorn's Tropical World.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he was cleaning his house when he came across an un-scratched lottery ticket that turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.
James Kinder, 38, of Jacksonville, told Florida Lottery officials he bought his The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off ticket at a Circle K store in Jacksonville and placed it on his fireplace, where it remained for several weeks.
"I came across the un-scratched ticket while cleaning the house; when I scratched it, I realized it was actually a $1 million winner! I wish I would have found it sooner," the winner said.
Kinder chose the lump sum option for his winnings, taking home $790,000.
The Circle K store was awarded a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A physical education teacher at a California middle school said he ended up teaching from the parking lot of a Starbucks when his home Internet went out.
Jason Guiducci, a gym teacher and longtime wrestling coach at Hogan Middle School in Vallejo, said he has been teaching classes virtually from his Napa back yard amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but he found himself in a difficult position Tuesday when his Internet went out.
"I was getting one bar on my phone," Guiducci told KPIX-TV. "Nothing was coming through or going out so I went down to the school."
Guiducci said he arrived at the school and was disappointed to discover the facility also had no Internet service.
"So, I went to Starbucks and I pulled up, got a signal on my district laptop and away we went," Guiducci said.
The coach live streamed on Instagram as he guided his wrestling team through conditioning exercises.
"I'm teaching from my car and I am hacking Starbucks' Wi-Fi," Guiducci told his students. "Love you, Starbucks!"
Siblings Makaio and Micah Jimenez-Dillanto, both members of the Hogan wrestling team, said it was an unusual day for the squad.
"He was sitting in his car and talking to us about where he was and why he was there," Micah said.
"I was, like, laughing because I've never seen that before," Makaio said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A wild boar crashed through a cafe in China, and security cameras recorded the moment an employee hopped over a counter to escape the charging animal.
The footage, recorded by a CCTV camera at the Nanjing Milk Tea Store in Jiangsu Province, shows the boar charge into the store, knocking over tables and chairs.
The wild pig goes behind the counter and charges at an employee, who vaults the counter to get out of the animal's path.
The boar then jumps the counter in a different spot and charges out of the business.
Reports indicate the boar was later sedated and captured elsewhere in the city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A gold coin commemorating the assassination of Julius Caesar, minted just two years after the death of the Roman leader, fetched a record-breaking high bid of $3.5 million at an auction in Britain.
The London auction, conducted by Roma Numismatics, ended with the gold coin, minted in 46 B.C..
It bears the image of Marcus Junius Brutus, one of the leaders of Caesar's assassination, as well as the image of two daggers and the words "Eid Mar," which means the Ides of March, a reference to the March 15 date of the killing.
Nearly 100 similar coins minted in silver are known to exist, but the one that sold for $3.5 million in the late October auction is one of only three known to survive that were minted in gold.
The coin was purchased by an anonymous collector, the auction house said.
The auctioneer said the sale marked a new world record for the most expensive coin ever sold.
The previous record-holder was an ancient Greek gold stater that sold for $3.25 million in 2012. The previous record for the most expensive Roman coin was a bronze sestertius of the Emperor Hadrian that sold for $2.5 million in 2008.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A California resident's doorbell camera captured the moment of a visit from an unusual late-night trick-or-treater: a large bear.
The footage, recorded hours after the last trick-or-treaters visited the Monrovia home, shows the bear sniffing around the porch decorations, apparently seeking wayward pieces of candy.
The bear walks up to the door and sniffs before turning around to leave.
"Costumes this year are too good," the resident joked in a Twitter post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.