SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A mysterious silver monolith that was placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep, federal officials and witnesses said.
“We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management public lands by an unknown party,” on Nov. 27, BLM spokesperson Kimberly Finch said in a statement. The agency did not remove the structure, she said.
The Utah Department of Public Safety said biologists spotted the monolith on Nov. 18, a report that garnered international attention. It was about 11 feet (3.4 meters) tall with sides that appeared to be made of stainless steel.
While Utah officials did not say specifically where the monolith was located, people soon found it on satellite images dating back to 2016 and determined its GPS coordinates, prompting people to hike into the area.
Reporters with The Salt Lake Tribune hiked to the spot on Saturday and confirmed that it was gone.
Spencer Owen of Salt Lake City said he saw the monolith Friday afternoon and camped in the region overnight, but as he hiked to the area again on Saturday people passing him on the trail warned him it was gone, the Tribune reported. When he arrived at the spot, all that was left was a triangular piece of metal covering a triangular-shaped hole in the rocks.
“I was really bummed,” said Owen, who posted a video on his Instagram. “It was so pretty and shiny. I wanted to go see it again.”
Riccardo Marino and his girlfriend Sierra Van Meter were traveling from Colorado to California on Friday and decided to stop and see the object after finding the GPS coordinates online.
“This was just a once-in-a-lifetime experience that we couldn’t miss out,” Marino told KUTV.
On the way, they passed a long-bed truck with a large object in the back and he said he joked “oh look, there’s the Utah monolith right there,” he said.
When they arrived at the spot, it was gone.
Steve Adams said he left Helper, in central Utah, at 7 a.m. Saturday to drive to the area. When he arrived and asked someone for directions he was told the tower was gone. He and some friends made the hike anyway.
“It was pretty disappointing,” he told the Tribune. “We were really excited to go down and have an adventure to see it. It feels like it was everybody’s and then it was nobody’s. It’s gone.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a large wooden sculpture of a phallus from a mountainside where it appeared without explanation several years ago.
Local newspaper Allgaeuer Zeitung reported Monday that the 2-meter-tall (almost 7-foot) tall sculpture appeared to have been chopped down over the weekend, with just a sorry pile of sawdust left behind on the 1,738-meter (5,702-foot) high Gruenten mountain.
The male genitalia had gained celebrity status in recent years as a destination for hikers, and even appeared on Google Maps, where it was classified as a "cultural monument." Local lore has it that it was made as a prank birthday present for a young man whose family didn't appreciate the gift and so the 200-kilogram (440-pound) sculpture was hauled up the mountain and left there.
The German news agency dpa reported that police in the Bavarian town of Kempten are investigating the disappearance, although it wasn't clear whether a crime had been committed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — They might have gotten there faster by walking, but at any rate, these endangered turtles had a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
Bad weather, a damaged propeller and an unscheduled stop in Tennessee complicated the rescue of 30 critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles that were among hundreds recently found on the beaches of Cape Cod, stunned and almost killed by falling ocean temperatures.
Volunteers and conservation experts initially took the turtles to the New England Aquarium in Boston and the National Marine Life Center on Buzzards Bay, where they began the long rehabilitation process before being moved to wildlife centers along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
A batch of 30 New Orleans-bound turtles had a harder trip than most.
Their plane left Wednesday but had to change course and refuel twice because of storms and strong winds. A rock kicked up during takeoff after the second refueling, in Chattanooga, damaged the propeller and grounded the plane.
Staff members of the Tennessee Aquarium collected the animals and cared for them overnight. On Thanksgiving, the turtles were loaded onto a shuttle bus borrowed from the airport and driven the rest of the way to New Orleans, arriving on Thanksgiving Day.
"When we learned the plane could not reach its final destination, a flurry of calls went out, and within an hour, we had safe, warm overnight housing secured for these turtles," said Connie Merigo, manager of the New England Aquarium's marine animal rescue department.
The turtles appear to be in good condition at their new home, operated by the Audubon Nature Institute's Coastal Wildlife Network, but they will require significant care before they can be released back into the wild, according to the New England Aquarium.
Kemp's ridley turtles are the smallest sea turtles in the world, growing to a little over 2 feet. They are found in the Atlantic as far north as Nova Scotia but are seen most often in the Gulf of Mexico.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) British Airways is investigating reports that one of its Heathrow-based stewardesses is selling sex – and her undergarments – during and in between flights.
Photos of the flight attendant's risqué advertisements on social media were first reported by The Sun. The photos show her in a variety of suggestive poses while in uniform on the plane.
For $33 a passenger can be the new owner of her underwear, twice that will be a "securing fee" where a prospective "client" can meet her at a hotel, according to the paper.
Passengers are also promised unspecified "adult entertainment on-board" if the price is right.
"All you have to do is give me a sum of money and you'll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice," she allegedly wrote.
After the first report of the alleged advertisements, her social media accounts appeared to have been deleted. In a statement to Fox News, the airline said it had launched an investigation to identify the mystery stewardess.
"We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims," the airline said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Lawmakers in Taiwan got into a fist fight and threw pig guts at each other Friday over a soon-to-be enacted policy that would allow imports of U.S. pork and beef.
Premier Su Tseng-chang was due to give a regularly scheduled policy report to lawmakers on Friday morning about the pork policy when opposition party lawmakers from the Nationalist party, also known as the KMT, blocked his attempt to speak by dumping bags of pig organs. Legislators from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party attempted to stop them, resulting in chaos and an exchange of punches.
A DPP lawmaker wrestled a KMT lawmaker to the floor in the scuffle.
President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a longstanding ban on imports of U.S. pork and beef in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January.
That decision has met with fierce opposition, both from the KMT and individual citizens. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug that some farmers add to animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat.
On Sunday, thousands of people marched in Taipei to protest the imports.
U.S. pork would account for a small percentage of the island's consumption, but the Nationalist party has seized on the issue in an effort to mobilize support following successive failures at the polls.
"When you were in the opposition, you were against U.S. pork, now that you're in power, you've become a supporter of U.S. pork," said KMT legislator Lin Wei-chou, who led the group of lawmakers protesting the policy on Friday. They wore black T-shirts that read "oppose ractopamine-pork."
DPP lawmakers called for peace. "You have blocked Premier Su from reposting to the parliament for 12 times, " said Hsu Sheng-chieh, a DPP legislative member. "Please return to reason."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who won a lottery jackpot of nearly $150,000 said she was unaware of her win for 10 days because she thought the emails from lottery officials were "scams."
The Bullaburra, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials she bought a ticket for the Nov. 20 Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot drawing on TheLott.com, but she didn't realize she won despite receiving emails alerting her to the prize.
"I actually had no idea I'd won. No idea whatsoever," the woman said. "I'd received some emails about the win, but I just thought they were just scams, so I deleted them."
"It wasn't until I received the letter in the mail, that I decided to actually check my online The Lott account," she said. "I was surprised how calm I was when I saw the win pop up on my phone."
The woman discovered she had won a jackpot of $146,879.
The winner said she and her husband are making plans for their winnings.
"We are going to keep most of it for our retirement," she said. "I would also like to do a few things to our bathroom and kitchen as well."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials and zookeepers responded to a girls' hostel in India to capture a leopard that wandered into the building and crawled under a sofa.
Mousumi Bora, owner of the hostel in the Hengerabari area of Guwahati, said she thought there was a piece of cloth stuck under a sofa inside the building Monday, but just before she touched the object she realized it was a wild animal.
Bora and the hostel's 15 residents barricaded themselves in a room while waiting for police to respond with officials from the Assam State Zoo and personnel from the Wildlife Division and Territorial Division.
Officials said it took about four hours to corner the leopard and shoot it with a tranquilizer dart. The leopard fled after being hit with the dart and ended up in a neighboring home before the sedative took effect.
The leopard was taken to the Assam State Zoo to be examined by veterinarians. Officials said it will be microchipped and returned to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A dog that ran away from her owner's home was reunited with the family after spending nearly a year on the streets of Chicago.
Kelly Shade said Gracie, her family's black and white pit bull, went missing in December 2019, when a visitor to their Jackson Park Highlands home left a door open.
Shade said the family put up posters, contacted shelters and put photos of Gracie on website Lost Dogs Illinois, but there was no word of their missing pet.
Polly Ellison, who lives about 2 miles from Shade's home, said she noticed a black pit bull wandering loose in the neighborhood over the summer, but the canine was skittish and would flee from humans who attempted to approach it.
Ellison, with the help of dog rescuer Katie Campbell, spent months leaving food for Gracie and slowly gaining her trust.
The pair were eventually able to capture the dog and scan her for a microchip, which brought up Shade's contact information.
Shade and Gracie were reunited 11 months after the canine first went missing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The State of Hawaii announced it is offering free round-trip tickets to Honolulu to people who work remotely and are willing to dedicate some of their time toward contributing to the community.
The temporary residency program, dubbed "Movers and Shakas" in reference to the Hawaiian hand gesture often interpreted as "hang loose," offers people who work remotely online the chance to do their jobs from the comforts of the tropical state.
Applications for the first group of temporary residents are being accepted through Dec. 15, and 50 people will be chosen for the first group of Movers and Shakas.
"Subsequent applicants will be accepted to the program on a rolling basis," officials said in a news release. "Hawaii currently has the lowest rate per capita of COVID infections in the country, also making it one of the safest places to live and work."
Applicants for the program are being asked to promise to respect the state's culture and natural resources. Officials said the accepted applicants will be asked to dedicate some of their time to local businesses and nonprofits.
"We wanted to help fill the gap from the decrease we've experienced in the 7-day visitors to our state," said Jason Higa, CEO of FCH Enterprises, one of the program's sponsors.
"Now that many people have the choice to work remotely, there's an opportunity for former local residents to return home and for out-of-state individuals and families to live and work from Hawaii for a longer period of time. We believe this program will attract many former Hawaii residents and professionals seeking a safe, warm environment to continue living their normal lives while contributing to the Hawaii community," Higa said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian diver shared the video recorded by his GoPro while he was using the camera to fight off a charging hammerhead shark under water.
Dion Creek said he was diving for crayfish on Magpie Reef, off Princess Charlotte Bay on the Cape York Peninsula in Queensland, when a hammerhead shark swam directly toward him.
"I was about to adjust the camera. I just caught the shark coming out the corner of my eye," Creek told 9News.
He said he used his GoPro and its mount stick to push the shark away, but the shark turned around and came back toward him. He said he had to shove the shark with the camera two more times before it left him in peace.
"I was the only person in the water, there were only two people in the boat," he said. "Looking back on it I'm actually quite lucky, but at the time it didn't faze me."
Creek said the hammerhead was the largest he has encountered in his diving trips.
"I don't want to be a statistic so next time I need to be more careful and take some more safety precautions and have another diver in the water," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.