CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts who will depart the International Space Station on Sunday will be stuck using diapers on the way home because of their capsule’s broken toilet.
NASA astronaut Megan McArthur described the situation Friday as “suboptimal” but manageable. She and her three crewmates will spend 20 hours in their SpaceX capsule, from the time the hatches are closed until Monday morning’s planned splashdown.
“Spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges,” she said during a news conference from orbit. “This is just one more that we’ll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we’re not too worried about it.”
After a series of meetings Friday, mission managers decided to bring McArthur and the rest of her crew home before launching their replacements. That SpaceX launch already had been delayed more than a week by bad weather and an undisclosed medical issue involving one of the crew.
SpaceX is now targeting liftoff for Wednesday night at the earliest.
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who will return with McArthur, told reporters that the past six months have been intense up there. The astronauts conducted a series of spacewalks to upgrade the station’s power grid, endured inadvertent thruster firings by docked Russian vehicles that sent the station into brief spins, and hosted a private Russian film crew — a space station first.
They also had to deal with the toilet leak, pulling up panels in their SpaceX capsule and discovering pools of urine. The problem was first noted during SpaceX’s private flight in September, when a tube came unglued and spilled urine beneath the floorboards. SpaceX fixed the toilet on the capsule awaiting liftoff, but deemed the one in orbit unusable.
Engineers determined that the capsule had not been structurally compromised by the urine and was safe for the ride back. The astronauts will have to rely on what NASA describes as absorbent “undergarments.”
On the culinary side, the astronauts grew the first chile peppers in space — “a nice moral boost,” according to McArthur. They got to sample their harvest in the past week, adding pieces of the green and red peppers to tacos.
“They have a nice spiciness to them, a little bit of a lingering burn,” she said. “Some found that more troublesome than others.”
Also returning with McArthur and Pesquet: NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide. SpaceX launched them to the space station on April 23. Their capsule is certified for a maximum 210 days in space, and with Friday marking their 196th day aloft, NASA is eager to get them back as soon as possible.
One American and two Russians will remain on the space station following their departure. While it would be better if their replacements arrived first — in order to share tips on living in space — Kimbrough said the remaining NASA astronaut will fill in the newcomers.
A Colorado man was arrested this week for setting his mom’s house on fire after using a blowtorch to clear cobwebs, the sheriff’s office said.
Jon Charles Streckenbach, 39, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, criminal mischief causing $20,000 to $100,000 in damages, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of a protection order, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.
Fire authorities responded to a fire at a home in the 8800 block of Vermillion Road, north of Longmont just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Fire personnel upon arriving could see smoke coming from the roof of the single-story, single-family residence, the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said in a press release.
Investigators say the man acknowledged using a blowtorch to clear cobwebs in the crawlspace under the home, and he tried to put out the fire for an hour by himself before calling emergency crews.
The fire was extinguished by around 5:30 p.m. No one was injured in the fire, but it caused around $100,000 in damages.
According to an affidavit, the man had a court order barring him from being within 100 feet of the home and being around his mother, who lived in the house. His mother told investigators she had been allowing him to stay at the home recently because he is homeless.
Authorities say the man also was in possession of a small bag of methamphetamine.
It was not immediately clear if Streckenbach has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge issued a tongue-in-cheek order banishing the Elf on the Shelf -- a recent Christmas tradition -- from his county.
Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard tweeted the text of an order banishing the Elf on a Shelf, a small toy elf that reports the actions of children to Santa Claus in the runup to Christmas, due to it posing "a risk to the emotional health and well being of Cobb's young children."
"Inexplicably, Elves sometimes move and don't move overnight. When these Elves do not move, it leaves our children of tender years in states of extreme emotional distress," Leonard wrote.
The Elf on the Shelf sprang out of a 2005 children's book of the same name by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell.
Leonard tweeted that his order was a "gift to tired parents." He explained that families who love their elves can feel free to keep them.
"No contempts," he wrote.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A trash barrel from a South Carolina beach ended up in the ocean and floated more than 3,500 miles to a beach in Ireland.
The Myrtle Beach City Government said in a Facebook post that visitors to a beach in Mulranney, County Mayo, found a blue trash can on the beach that still bore stickers from Myrtle Beach.
The post included the text of an email from Keith McGreal, who was one of the people who found the barrel.
"That's an amazing voyage for a trash barrel, although we'd prefer that it stayed put on our beach, rather than gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream," the Myrtle Beach City Government's post said. "I don't think it's possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event."
The city asked the finders to have the barrel recycled.
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A moose on the loose made a stop at South Dakota State University to take a run on the school's football field.
The South Dakota State University Police issued an alert on Facebook warning of a moose on the loose in Brookings, and the animal eventually made its way to the school's campus.
The moose was estimated to be 1 to 2 years old.
Emmett Keyser, the regional supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, said the school's police and other local law enforcement agencies worked together to try to guide the moose out of town, but the animal unexpectedly turned and ran to the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium to take a run on the football field.
Keyser said the moose eventually was escorted out of town to the west.
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A New Jersey library said "a very honest patron" returned a book to the facility that was more than four decades overdue.
The Montclair Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Paddington Abroad, by Michael Bond, was returned this week.
The book was due in 1978, the library said. "Good thing we're fine free," the post said.
The patron returned the book with a note reading: "My apologies for the late return. I guess it's better late than not returning it at all."
Firefighters in upstate New York on Friday rescued a naked man who was stuck for several days inside the bathroom wall of a theater, fire officials said.
The Syracuse Fire Department responded just after 7:30 a.m. to the Landmark Theatre after employees heard someone banging on the wall and yelling for help, the department said in a Facebook post.
The adult male, who was not immediately identified, was believed to have entered the theatre two or three days ago, fire officials said.
It was not immediately clear how he was able to get behind the wall, according to the department.
Firefighters with Rescue Company 1 drilled a hole in the wall and used a fiber-optic camera to find the man’s exact location in the wall, the department said.
After determining the best way to extract the man, officials said firefighters carefully cut through several layers of drywall and structural clay tile to reach him.
The 39-year-old man was not wearing any clothes when firefighters freed him, Syracuse Fire Deputy Chief John Kane told Syracuse.com.
The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.
Kane said the man appeared uninjured and would likely be treated for dehydration.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A fox joined the Trojans and Sun Devils on the field.
The Pac-12 game Saturday night between Southern California and Arizona State was briefly delayed early in the first quarter when a fox ran onto the field near the 20-yard line.
The fox leaped onto a wall after being chased by stadium personnel and bolted up the stairs before ducking under a seat. The fox ran back down the stairs and ended up on the 10-yard line, where stadium workers tried to shoo it away.
The game was halted for a few seconds before workers chased the fox into a corner and it ran up a ramp.