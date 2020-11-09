A device found in a carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport over the weekend initially believed suspicious because it resembled a pipe bomb, ended up being a homemade cigar humidor, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA officers spotted the suspicious device in a carry-on bag on Sunday, as the bag was being screened at the security checkpoint.
"The carry-on bag contained two torch-style lighters along with a homemade container made out of nine-inch long PVC pipe and end caps, which resembled a pipe bomb. However, when an end cap was removed, a partially smoked cigar was discovered inside," according to a TSA press release.
The traveler, a resident of Hopewell Junction, New York, allegedly told officials he had crafted the item to serve as a homemade humidor for his cigars.
TSA officials subsequently told the passenger that the item could easily be mistaken by the flight crew and other passengers as a pipe bomb and cause a panic. Officials, therefore, couldn't allow him to carry it onto the plane. The man surrendered the item to TSA for disposal along with the torch-style lighters.
“Our TSA officers are vigilant about looking for explosive devices, and this certainly gave the impression that it could be a pipe bomb that someone was attempting to carry onto an aircraft,” TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport Robert Duffy said in a statement. “Fortunately it turned out not to be an explosive device, but had he pulled it out during his flight, it could have caused a panic. Replica weapons are not permitted on aircraft and this easily could have passed for an improvised explosive device. It was a good catch on the part of the officers who were staffing the checkpoint.”
Marks & Spencer just unveiled a new cronut-style pastry for the Christmas season, but it's not the "delicious flaky layers" that's winning attention on social media.
It's the name: Santa's Yumnut.
The British retailer's tweet introducing the pastry also sounded a little... um... well... just check it out:
"Who wants a bite of Santa's Yumnut™? Our yum yum-doughnut hybrids have been given a Christmassy makeover, with delicious flaky pastry layers and a sweet Santa's belt topping. Find them in our in store bakery." @marksandspencer tweeted.
Marks & Spencer has a history with this sort of stuff; they offered a "love sausage" for Valentine's Day and an Easter Bunny doing yoga that some thought looked a little suggestive. Then there was the ad saying they "put the D in bread" (as in vitamin D, what were YOU thinking???).
In this case, "Yumnuts" has been the company's name for its cronut-like pastry for some time. Last month, they even introduced the "Yummy mummy Yumnuts" for Halloween.
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A couple hiking in northeastern France came across an unusual historical artifact -- a carrier pigeon message dating from 110 years earlier.
Jade Halaoui said he was hiking with his partner in the Ingersheim area when they spotted a tiny aluminum cylinder on the ground.
"I dug it up and I cut it to see what was inside," Halaoui recalled to the Les Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace newspaper.
Inside was a small piece of paper bearing a message the couple could not make out. They took it to the Linge Memorial museum, where curator Dominique Jardy enlisted the help of a German-speaking friend to translate the small script.
The message, dated July 16 and believed to have been from the year 1910, was authored by a Prussian infantry officer and details military drills in the Ingersheim area when Alsace was under German control.
Jardy said the aluminum capsule is believed to have been dropped by the carrier pigeon tasked with delivering it to its intended recipient.
Jardy said the discovery was extremely unusual.
"It's really very, very, very rare," he told CNN. "It's really exceptional."
He said the message will now be displayed at the museum.
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal services officers were summoned to a California neighborhood on a report of an unusual escapee from a local farm -- a camel.
Michaela McGuian, supervising animal services officer for the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, said she knew right away after receiving a call about a camel on the loose that the animal was likely CamElla, a single-humped dromedary camel residing at Anita Varga's Serenity Farms, outside Woodland.
McGuian said CamElla caused a stir with her outing, but ended up returning home on her own before officers arrived.
"I'm not a camel expert but like other large animals, they may get curious if they get a chance to escape," McGuian told the Daily Democrat. "We find with cows and horses, they will sometimes wander, just to see if there's food out there."
She said the department has received calls about CamElla before from concerned members of the public.
"A camel is an unusual animal that people are concerned is illegal but it's not," McGuian said. "That's most people's general question because it's an unusual animal to have as a pet."
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia's capital city captured a sheep found wandering loose through a neighborhood, and the animal's origins remain a mystery.
Richmond Animal Care and Control said officers responded to the Hey Road area this week when a resident reported there was a sheep wandering loose.
"Our officers received a call on the phone that there was a sheep, and we were like, 'Ha, yeah right,' and then we got there, and there really was a sheep," animal care director Christie Chipps Peters told WRIC-TV.
"We have never had a sheep at out shelter, and I don't know why this year seems to trend to the barnyard animals."
Chipps Peters said the sheep seems very used to human contact.
"When the sheep walked in today to the shelter, we all needed a bit of a smile, and he delivered in that capacity," Chipps Peters said. "He lets everyone pet him, he lays his head in your lap and against your leg when you pet him, so he know what love means."
The sheep is being housed at the Richmond Police Department Mounted Unit's barn.
Animal Care and Control said the sheep will remain on hold for six days while authorities wait to see if someone claims the animal. If it remains unclaimed, it will become available for adoption.
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Australian man doubled his lottery prize to more than $1.5 million when he accidentally bought two identical tickets for the same drawing.
The Boronia, Victoria, man told The Lott officials he plays the TattsLotto drawing every week on TheLott.com.
"I didn't realize I had bought the same ticket twice," the man told officials. "That's so funny! I play every week and I usually just press 'play it again.' I didn't realize I had pressed it twice."
The man ended up with two of the six division one winning tickets for Saturday's drawing, and ended up with six second-place prizes on his entry, earning him $1,537,439.35.
"It's the best mistake ever! I'd be happy to make a few more mistakes like this one," the man said.
The winner said his numbers were literally hand-picked by his family.
"We put all of the numbers in the box, and then I asked each of my immediate family members to choose one," he said. "So they are special numbers, but not birthdays or anything, just special because my family helped me choose them."
(Yahoo) Riding a Lamborghini is no less than a dream for car lovers. The luxury sports car could be among the wish list of many for just a ride. But police in Italy recently made good use of its speed to deliver a kidney for a transplant surgery.
Italian police drove a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 at 230 km/hour to transport a kidney for a surgery. The police safely delivered the vital organ in a journey that would have otherwise taken 5 to 6 hours. A short clip of the racing vehicle has been shared online.
The police officers drove from northern town of Padova, down south to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, a distance of about 500 kms. As per the media reports, the local authorities were unable to find a way to quickly deliver the organ for kidney transplant surgery. So the police officers stepped in, getting out their blue and white coloured vehicle from the fleet. Yes, if that's what you are wondering, then Lamborghini is utilized to move transplant organs, plasma and vaccines across the country here. This Huracian has an onboard tablet and cameras and is equipped with cold storage box to transport organs. The officers reached speeds upto 230kph to make it in time to the recipient. Heart-Breaking Pic of Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Crashed 20 Minutes After Leaving Showroom Goes Viral! #CouldHaveCried Tweets out West Yorkshire Police.
But it was soon cleared that this was an extremely rare case. The Ministry of Health and Centro Nazionale Trapianti, the National Transplant Center explained that this was just the second case in the year for such a donation. In such cases, the transport is planned as well as maximum speed has to be ensured.
VANCOUVER, BC - This little cutie was seen peeping through the windows of a border crossing office at the U.S.-Canada border in northern British Columbia.
The Canada Border Service Agency jokes on Facebook that, "A traveller sought entry for essential reasons, but had no travel documents.
Of course, the officers on site apprehended the cub immediately.
"After a forceful attempt on its part to cross the border, our officers moved quickly to apprehend and transfer it to the Smithers' Northern Lights Wildlife Society for the winter," the agency said.
The baby bear was reportedly looking for food. A nearby animal rescue center tells Canadian news source CTV News that they have been tracking the bear for a month, hoping to help it survive the winter.
The little explorer lost her mom, earning her the name Annie after "Little Orphan Annie."
Luckily, the shelter was able to bring little Annie to Northern Lights Wildlife Society. They plan to help her through the winter and release her back to the wild in the summer.
(FOX) Hellmann's went out of its way to spread the love at a couple's wedding.
The mayonnaise giant sent over a jar-shaped cake, custom bomber jackets and has promised a year's supply of Hellmann's mayonnaise to Marissa Helms and David Mayo, just because of their unusual last names.
Helms and Mayo had reached out to the company shortly before their Oct. 24 wedding day, but they had no idea Hellmann's would respond to their love story in such a big way.
"From the very beginning of our relationship, we always said that it was destiny that brought us together. And with our last names Helms and Mayo, it was just another sign that we were meant to be," the couple wrote to Fox News. "Having Hellmann's as part of our wedding day was really special, and the custom cake and jackets were such a fun surprise. They even matched the blue and yellow wedding theme – our favorite colors!"
Helms, who is studying to take the LSAT, and Mayo, an award-winning architect and owner of Studio MAYO Architects, have known each other since 2015. They met through mutual friends in Louisville, Ky., after Helms moved into the apartment building where Mayo used to live.
The pair crossed paths when Mayo would stop by to visit and they "were immediately drawn to each other."
After spending some time together, Mayo proposed to Helms at a Christmas tree farm in Milwaukee. He played their song, "Coming Home" by Leon Bridges, and got down on one knee.
"She said yes and the tears came... after a while a family walked by and I am sure they thought we were breaking up but it was the exact opposite," Mayo told Fox News.
The lovely couple from Chattanooga, Tenn., tied the knot with an intimate outdoor ceremony in Hendersonville, N.C.
(NY Post) Get a whiff of this.
Flaming Crap, a novelty candle company based in England, has launched a new "2020 Scent" candle which is advertised as having four "quintessential aromas" inspired by the increasingly bleak reality of our current calendar year.
"With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year," reads a product description for the new "2020 Scent" candle, which is formulated to give off aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, woody musks, and finally "budget aftershave and earthy essence" — with the last few intended to invoke memories of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic himself.
"Many people have mixed feelings about this year, it's been tough on many levels, but others valued their time in lockdown," said Oliver Burr, the co-founder of Flaming Crap, in a press release. "Our candle is reminiscent and a reminder of some of this year's most prominent themes, and a completely unique gift this festive period."
Burr further tells Fox News that the first batch of the 2020 Scent candles has already been sold and shipped. The company is now taking orders for a second batch, which currently in the works, to be shipped out ahead of Christmas.
Flaming Crap's 2020 Scent is currently selling on the company's website for 14.99 pounds, or just under $20. The cost of getting the smell of cheap aftershave out of your drapes is anybody's guess, though.
