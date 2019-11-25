EL PASO, Texas (AP) — No baloney: U.S. border agents seized more than 150 pounds of bologna from a driver entering the country from Mexico.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a news release that the driver told agents Thursday at the El Paso crossing that he had rolls of frozen turkey ham in his pickup truck. Upon further inspection, though, the agents determined that it was 154 pounds of Mexican bologna, which is made of pork.
The agency says the driver was released but the bologna was seized and destroyed. It says bologna can’t be carried across the border because it could introduce foreign animal diseases to the domestic pork industry.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An intruder didn't count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.
Willie Murphy was getting ready for bed Thursday at her home in Rochester, New York, when a man pounded on the door and said he needed an ambulance, Murphy told WHAM.
She called police but wouldn't open the door. Then, she said, the man broke in and skulked through the dark house.
"He picked the wrong house to break into," Murphy said.
She clobbered him with a table, poured shampoo in his face and was beating him with a broom when police arrived.
"I was whaling on that man," Murphy told the Democrat and Chronicle. "'Cause I said to myself, 'If it's my time to go to hell, I'm taking him with me!'"
The man got his ambulance ride, after all. He was sent to a hospital, and police tweeted a selfie with Murphy, calling her "tough as nails."
Murphy works out almost daily at Rochester's Maplewood YMCA and said she can deadlift 225 pounds — more than twice her weight. She can do one-handed pullups and one-handed pushups.
She won the World Natural Powerlifting Federation Lifter of the Year award in 2014.
"She really helps dispel the myths of aging," said Michelle LeBoo, a program coordinator at the Maplewood YMCA.
Murphy is "a strong, beautiful woman" who does things "for the benefit of others," LeBoo said.
Murphy said she hopes her story inspires people of all ages.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — No frogs were harmed in the making of a Florida high school's science class.
J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey began using synthetic frogs for educational dissections last Wednesday. Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning says it's the first school in the world to use the technology.
The lives of real frogs are being spared at a cost of $150 per synthetic frog. Tampa-based developer SynDaver received funds from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to help create the "SynFrog."
SynDaver says the fake frogs are made of water, fibers and salts and can be reused. Founder and CEO Dr. Christopher Sakezles says the synthetic frogs are also safer because there are no potentially harmful chemicals.
PETA says 3 million frogs are killed for classroom use each year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — An insurance company is offering a $50,000 reward to help find a masked man in a full-length black gown who stole more than $1 million in diamonds from a Hawaii jewelry store on Halloween.
Maui police say the gowned and masked man also wore black gloves to rob Greenleaf Diamonds in Lahaina at gunpoint.
Police say there were no customers inside when he brandished the pistol and demanded three items from the display case. Police say he stole a pink diamond valued at $240,000, diamond stud earrings valued at $378,000 and a platinum "fancy light pink" diamond valued at $450,000.
Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company is offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The company will also pay 10% of the cost of any merchandise recovered through information provided.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanksgiving came early in a New York City subway train.
The holiday isn't until Thursday but plates with turkey, mash potatoes and cranberry sauce were being fixed on the Brooklyn-bound L train, delighting commuters who stepped onto the train Sunday night.
"There's nothing like the holiday season in the city," Giselle Guzman wrote on her Instagram story. She tells NBC New York she got on the L train at Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg and witnessed the feast.
Like many other viral videos, the dinner appeared to be a staged stunt and it was an elaborate one.
There were cornbread, cider, sides and even decorative apples on the fully decked out Thanksgiving dinner table.
Some on social media expressed concerns about the sanitation, or lack thereof, in eating on a usually dirty subway train but the people in the video didn't seem to mind.
In another video posted to Twitter, one woman can be heard saying, in true holiday spirit, "Get my man a plate right here. What else do you want on it?"
Around 250,000 people ride the L train daily and if the stunt was pulled during the work week, there surely would be less holiday joy and more angry commuters in the video.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A pilot was rescued Saturday after his small-engine plane became entangled in high-voltage power lines in Minnesota, officials said.
Thomas Koskovich, 65, was flying his Piper Cub south when he became trapped in the wires in Scott County around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said they received a 911 call about a plane dangling upside-down in the air in Louisville Township.
Power to the wires was shut off, and rescuers near Shakopee worked to free the pilot, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Koskovich, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was not injured in the accident.
"This incident could have been much worse," Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. "We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries."
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said a dream of winning the lottery led to his winning a real-life $250,000 jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
Kevin Miller of North Charleston told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to the Circle K store in Summerville a few days after having a dream that he won the lottery.
"I hesitated on buying the ticket, because I was in a hurry and the guy in front of me in line was taking a long time," he said.
Miller said he decided to wait to make his dream come true and his patience paid off when his $10 10s to Win scratch-off ticket yielded a $250,000 top prize.
The winner said he plans to use his dream money to buy a new house with his fiancee.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Tampa Bay Times) At about 2 a.m. on Friday, a man driving across the Courtney Campbell Causeway revved his engine and tried to bait a fellow motorist into racing him.
Unbeknownst to the man with a need for speed, the driver he was trying to bait was a Clearwater police officer.
The officer pulled over Connor Michael Proleika, 20, of Tampa, and arrested him on a charge of racing on a highway, which is a misdemeanor. Worse for Proleika, the arrest resulted in him violating probation on previous charges of grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, which are felonies.
An arrest report chronicles how the officer was driving east on the Courtney Campbell at about 2 a.m. Friday when the incident occurred. The report does not indicate what kind of vehicle Proleika was driving or if the officer was driving in a marked police vehicle.
The officer wrote in the report that Proleika revved his engine and tried to "bait" him into racing. Proleika then took off and reached a top speed of 124 mph, according to the officer's report.
When the officer pulled him over, Proleika said "he was just trying to go fast and didn't know I was a police officer," the arrest report states.
As of Sunday morning, Proleika was being held in the Pinellas County jail. A written plea of not guilty had been entered on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A British couple are offering nearly $40,000 a year for a full-time dog-sitter to take care of their two golden retrievers.
The job posting on Silver Swan Search seeks a full-time, live-in caretaker for golden retrievers Milo and Oscar at the London home of the canines' owners.
The owners wrote they are both business executives who often have to travel internationally for business.
The posting said the dog caretaker would also be called upon to perform some housekeeping duties such as cleaning, occasional laundry and light cooking.
The position, which requires work Monday through Friday and some weekends, pays $38,676-$41,254 a year, plus room and board.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A baby fur seal that wandered into a California parking deck caught a lift to the local fire station, where it settled in for a nap.
The Redwood City Fire Department said the baby seal, dubbed Santos, was found by a resident Sunday in a paring deck in Redwood City.
Firefighters brought the small creature back to the fire station, where the creature settled in for a nap before being picked up by experts from The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito.
A spokesman for the center said it is unusual for northern fur seals to wander on land, as the species spends most of its time in the open ocean.
The seal is now being cared for at the center and might eventually be released back into the wild, officials said.
