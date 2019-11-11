BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Quick-thinking hunters in central Michigan have rescued two deer who literally became locked in battle.
WOOD-TV reports that insurance agent Mark Johnson spotted the rutting bucks in a field with their antlers entangled. He figured the eight-point bucks would die from exhaustion or starvation if they stayed stuck.
Video of Wednesday’s rescue on WOOD-TV’s website shows Johnson’s friend, Brad Lyons, eventually deploying a specialized branch saw to cut part of an antler. That enabled the bucks to pull away and run off.
The rescue came a week before firearms deer season. Johnson, Lyons and another acquaintance who showed up to help are all hunters and in other circumstances the bucks would have been prized trophies.
What they got from the encounter instead was a good story to tell and a chunk of sawed-off antler.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PARIS (AP) — So this is what freedom tastes like.
A French chocolate sculptor celebrated the 30th anniversary Saturday of the opening of the Berlin Wall by taking a hammer to a chocolate replica of the infamous barrier, distributing the sweet chunks to applauding bystanders.
Patrick Roger said it felt "amazing to share the taste, the values and a certain wind of liberty."
Just as Berliners smashed chunks out of the concrete wall, Roger and an assistant attacked the replica with gusto. They quickly smashed a hole with their hammers and grasped an outstretched hand poked through it by someone on the other side.
Made with 200 kilos (440 pounds) of chocolate, the wall scrawled with the words "freedom" and, in German, "I am a Berliner!" was then brought crashing down onto the pavement in front of Roger's chocolate store in Paris, shattering into hundreds of pieces.
Delighted bystanders gnawed on the chunks and carried away bags-full.
"It's amazing, 200 kilos of chocolate gone in a few minutes," Roger said.
The Parisians and tourists who came to watch the tasty spectacle included Cecile Reveret, who lived for a few years in East Germany before the wall's collapse, which was a pivotal moment in the fall of Communism in eastern Europe.
"It is a magnificent idea. That's why I came. I have pieces of the wall now," Reveret said. "I wasn't there for the fall in 1989. But I was with all my heart supporting the reunification and these Eastern Germans that I had the chance to mix with, and who had tears in their eyes sometimes when they mentioned the wall."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Appeals Court has ruled against a convicted killer who says he "died" during a medical emergency and thus fulfilled his life sentence.
Wapello County court records say Benjamin Schreiber has been serving the life term since being convicted in 1997 of beating a man to death.
Schreiber says his heart stopped five times on March 30, 2015, at a hospital where he'd been taken from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
Schreiber filed for release in April 2018.
A district judge found little merit in Schreiber's argument, saying his filing confirmed he was still among the living.
The appeals court affirmed that ruling Wednesday, saying: "Schreiber is either alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is dead, in which case this appeal is moot."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A California man was detained by transit police for eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform last week — a violation of state law that ended with the man being handcuffed and given a citation.
Steve Foster, 31, was on a Bay Area Rapid Transit platform near Contra Costa Center, heading to work around 8 a.m. on Nov. 4, when the transit officer, identified as D. McCormick in videos posted online, stopped him, telling him he was breaking the law.
"You are detained and you're not free to go," the officer says in the video, telling him that eating on a BART train or platform is "a violation of California law."
Foster accuses the police officer of singling him out among other people on the platform. McCormick then grabs Foster's backpack and threatens to send him to jail.
"I'm not going to jail for eating a f------ sandwich," Foster tells him, demanding he release his backpack.
"No, for resisting arrest," the officer replies.
The man and a woman filming the video question why there is a store near the platform that sells food, and why there aren't any signs indicating that eating on the platform is illegal. An officer tells the woman in a separate video that there are such signs.
Three other officers arrive and one forcibly turns Foster around as the officers handcuff him. Foster is escorted off the platform in cuffs and taken to a private room. One of the officers tells Foster he's being held because he matches the description of someone who was creating a disturbance on the platform.
"Eating on BART is a violation of California law whether you like it or not," McCormick tells Foster at one point. In a separate video posted online, McCormick tells the woman filming that he was on the platform looking for a possibly intoxicated woman, whom he never found, before he spotted Foster eating food.
Alicia Trost, communications director for BART, told Fox News on Monday the California law in question is PC 640 (b) (1): "Eating or drinking in or on a system facility or vehicle in areas where those activities are prohibited by that system."
She said Foster was not arrested following the incident but was issued a citation for "eating inside our paid area which is a violation of state law." Trost said Foster was "lawfully handcuffed when he refused to provide his identification."
BART's general manager, Bob Powers, said in a statement on Monday that there are "multiple signs inside every station" indicating that eating is banned from paid areas. Powers said McCormick was on another call when he asked Foster to stop eating. When he passed by again and still saw Foster eating, the confrontation ensued.
"The individual refused to provide identification, cursed at and made homophobic slurs at the officer who remained calm throughout the entire engagement," Powers said, adding the officer was just doing his job, but noted that "context is key" and he was "disappointed with how the situation unfolded."
Powers said BART's Independent Police Auditor is conducting an investigation.
Foster described the incident to KTVU as "childish," and said he's "never had anything like that happen to me before." He told the news station he believes he was singled out because of his race.
Foster reportedly faces a $250 fine and 48 hours of community service for his citation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MAGNOLIA, Ohio (AP) — A mayoral election in a small Ohio village could once again be decided by a coin toss.
The Canton Repository reports candidates Travis Boyd and Grant Downes each received 127 votes during Tuesday's election in Magnolia, which straddles Stark and Carroll counties.
A coin toss will determine the winner if Boyd and Downes remain tied after election results are certified in two weeks.
That's how outgoing Mayor Robert Leach got the job, winning a coin toss in 1979. Leach chose not to seek re-election after running unopposed for 9 consecutive terms.
A 1923 Peace silver dollar is believed to have been used to break election ties in Stark County since the early 1940s.
Magnolia's population is just under 1,000. It's roughly 73 miles (117 kilometers) south of Cleveland.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Waffle House is known to not close for anything - even if there's only one worker behind the counter.
Ethan Crispo told AL.com that was the case early Sunday morning at a location in Birmingham, Alabama. He says he came in just after midnight to find a single man tending to "the incoming crowd of hungry, heavily imbibed customers."
That's when Crispo says a customer stood up, asked the employee for an apron and got to work. Soon, other customers also jumped in to wash dishes and bus tables.
Waffle House spokesman Pat Warner says a scheduling miscommunication left the lone worker to take care of the restaurant by himself. Warner says Waffle House appreciates the customers who stepped up but prefer their associates behind the counter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A purported ban of glasses worn by female employees in Japan has sparked widespread backlash.
Local media reported that some companies have prohibited eyewear, with some saying that they make female employees seem "cold."
However, other companies like airlines claim the ban is for security reasons, while others in the beauty and fashion industries said it does not let the workers' makeup be seen properly, the BBC reported.
After the initial reports, #glassessban began trending on Twitter.
This is not the first time Japan has caused controversy for demanding women to wear--or not wear--something specific in the workplace.
In March, women railed against a requirement to wear makeup, while this summer, an online petition went viral demanding a ban on mandatory dress codes for women.
Actress and freelance writer Yumi Ishikawa launched the petition, saying that women face health issues for consistently wearing high-heeled shoes at work. She said she was required to wear heels at her part-time job in a funeral parlor.
Japan's health minister, Takumi Nemoto, said in June that heels were "necessary and appropriate" in the workplace.
"It is socially accepted as something that falls within the realm of being occupationally necessary and appropriate," he said at the time.
Kumiko Nemoto, professor of sociology at Kyoto University of Foreign Studies, told BBC News that Japan was reacting to "outdated" policies and that companies are valuing women's appearance instead of their work.
"The reasons why women are not supposed to wear glasses really don't make sense," she said. "It's all about gender. It's pretty discriminatory."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A woman in Florida has filed a federal lawsuit in the hope of keeping four pet chickens which were prescribed to her to help cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Karen Morris of Fort Myers claims that Lee County authorities have violated the federal Fair Housing Act by ordering her to rehouse her chickens within 30 days and pay a $285 fine. County authorities say Morris is violating zoning codes and could have to pay $25 for every day she keeps the chickens around once the 30-day grace period is up.
Fox 4 reported that the dispute between Morris, the county and her local homeowners' association has rolled on for more than a year.
"My psychiatrist provided them a letter to acknowledge that an emotional support animal is beneficial to somebody with mental health difficulties," Morris told the station, adding: "I'm disappointed in the fact that those chickens live in my private home that I pay mortgage on, and how people that don't live in my house and that aren't affected by this are so interested in being a part of it."
Morris said the chickens, which she calls her "girls," give her the emotional support that her medicine can't.
"It's just disappointing, but you know God doesn't close a door unless he's got four open windows," Morris told NBC2. "My girls have changed my life in a positive way and I'm not removing them. All my family members — my mom, my dad, my brother, my husband — are all deceased. The girls are all I have.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A visitor to Ireland's Cliffs of Moher captured video of high winds causing a waterfall's water to flow backward.
Garry McNabb said he was hiking with friends on the Doolin side of the cliffs when he saw the waterfall spraying water backward onto the cliffs.
McNabb captured video of the phenomenon and posted it to Reddit.
He said the water was being blown back by high winds.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OAK CREEK -- It might be the strangest game of chicken Oak Creek police have ever seen.
A man and his chicken were locked up in the back of a squad. This, after they were found by police after another driver called fowl -- telling 911 operators they saw "a bird or a hawk on the shoulder or arm of the driver while he was driving" and "traveling approximately 20-30 miles per hour and swerving all over the roadway."
Police stopped the vehicle. They found two men, a bird and a lot of booze -- including "six open Bud Light cans and three open Modelo bottles of beer" and "asn 18-pack of Modelo and 30-pack of Bud Light in the back seat."
The guy with the chicken was just the passenger. He was cited for open intoxicants.
The driver got his own ride to the lockup -- and is facing a more serious punishment. Police say his license was revoked at the time -- because of a past OWI.
As for the chicken, it is now in the care of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) -- and is expected to be just fine.
