BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a swingers’ club in western Germany had to be evacuated mid-party after a carbon monoxide alarm went off and several guests reported feeling unwell.
Firefighters in the town of Hattingen, between Dortmund and Duesseldorf in North Rhine-Westphalia, told the dpa news agency Sunday that about 300 swingers were brought to safety after the alarm went off late Saturday night.
The swingers, many clad just in bathrobes as they left the club, were taken on buses to be examined by first aid workers. About ten complained of feeling unwell and needed treatment.
The fire department says no dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were detected once they had arrived. In all, about 160 emergency workers were involved.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An enterprising Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he then sold to his own customers in the Twin Cities area has been warned by the confectionary giant to stop.
There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years.
Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, Minnesota, would drive 270 miles (430 kilometers) to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, pack his car with up to 100 boxes, each carrying 12 doughnuts, then drive back up north to deliver them to customers in Minneapolis-St. Paul.
He charged $17 to $20 per box. He said some of his customers spent nearly $100 each time. Gonzalez said he did not receive a discount from the store in Iowa where he bought the doughnuts.
But less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported on his money-making scheme, Gonzalez received a phone call from Krispy Kreme's Nebraska office telling him to stop. The senior studying accounting at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul said he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company.
In a statement Sunday night, Krispy Kreme said it's looking into the matter.
"We appreciate Jayson's passion for Krispy Kreme and his entrepreneurial spirit as he pursues his education," the statement read.
Gonzalez, also known as "The Donut Guy," would have made his 20th run to Iowa on Saturday. He told his Facebook followers on Thursday that he has been told he has to shut down operations.
"Life happens, and it could be a sign that something else it meant to be," Gonzalez posted.
ATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who is a fan of Chick-fil-A knows that the chicken chain is closed on Sundays, in keeping with its founder's Christian faith.
But the Georgia-based fast-food chain apparently forgot when it sent an email to some of its loyalty members this week.
"Calling all sandwich lovers," the email said. "Some prefer it grilled, others fancy the original. No matter which Chick-fil-A sandwich you love, order yours on November 3 for National Sandwich Day."
Nov. 3, though, is a Sunday this year.
Another email followed Thursday with the subject, "Well ... this is awkward." The company says it was excited about National Sandwich Day and didn't realize it falls on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Bekki Poelker says the whole situation was just an inadvertent mistake.
(FOX) A New Zealand woman was found alive off the coast of Greece on Sunday after spending two days adrift in the Aegean Sea, during which time she reportedly survived by wrapping herself in plastic bags and eating boiled candy.
Kushila Stein, 47, was rescued 23 miles south of the Greek island of Folegandros after being lost at sea for 37 hours, the Hellenic Coast Guard said in a statement.
Stein had been helping a British man named Mike deliver a Rival 43 Yacht from southern Turkey to Athens when the boat moored near Folegandros on Friday, according to the New Zealand Herald. She reportedly decided to take the dinghy to the island and explore.
With her phone battery running low, she texted Mike she was heading back to the yacht. But as she rowed the dinghy back, an oar fell overboard and strong winds blew her off course, her mother, Wendy, told the Herald.
With no idea when help would arrive, Stein's survival instincts kicked in.
"She told me: 'I did everything I could to survive,'" Wendy told Stuff.co.nz. "She has been trained in sea survival so is quite competent. I think that might have saved her life."
Stein wrapped plastic bags around her hands and other parts of her body to stay warm at night, and put a red bag on her head during the day to try attracting attention, the Herald reported. She tied another bag to an oar to wave at passing planes. She also used a mirror to reflect sunlight at any planes that flew overhead.
While Stein didn't have fresh water, she rationed the "boiled lollies" she had brought in her backpack, her mother said.
And in case she wasn't found alive, Stein wrote her mother's name and phone number on the side of the dinghy so she could be contacted, Wendy said.
On the yacht, Mike was unaware Stein had gone missing until Saturday morning and alerted authorities, according to the outlet.
The Hellenic Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter, several boats and an underwater drone to aid in the search. When they finally spotted the 47-year-old, they brought her safely to the Port of Heraklion on the island of Crete. She reportedly arrived at a hospital in good health.
Wendy, relieved that her daughter was found alive, spoke to her on the phone. She told the Herald that Stein's first words were: "I still have one lolly left, mum."
(FOX) The mayor of an Alabama town was arrested Thursday for allegedly slapping a female city employee who worked for him across the face — an altercation that officials say was caught on camera.
Mike McMillan, mayor of Spanish Fort, a town of about 9,000 residents in Baldwin County, was taken into custody in connection with the alleged Oct. 1 assault.
The employee "alleges that happened, that was done," city attorney David Conner told WALA-TV. "I'm sure the mayor would take a different position about that, as to how that occurred, and we'll let that unfold and go from there."
The city opened an investigation into the alleged slap Oct. 7 and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was reportedly notified.
"There is some video footage that the cameras did catch," Conner said. "We've had some request for those records, we're reviewing those requests now and we're giving responses as they relate to those requests."
McMillan was charged with misdemeanor harassment and released on a $500 bond shortly after his arrest Thursday. The mayor — who wasn't at work Friday — has so far not commented on the allegations.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot police have charged a man who allegedly drove his heavy vehicle on a main highway with only his feet on the wheel and live-streamed footage of the stunt.
Police said Friday they managed to identify the 43-year-old suspect from the video, which was shown on social media. He was charged with reckless and dangerous driving and driving without the use of his hands, and released.
The 3 ½ -minute video shows the man with both shoeless, sock-clad feet on the steering wheel, whizzing along a highway connecting the port town of Limassol with the capital Nicosia.
The driver doesn't speak on the video and the only sound that's heard is his radio.
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say an allegedly intoxicated off-duty policeman has been suspended after crashing into a car that was being checked by other officers.
Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Monday in Tyrol province. Officers were able to get out of the way as their 55-year-old colleague drove into the back of the car they were checking, but both he and the two people in that vehicle — an Iraqi man and an Italian woman — were injured.
The Austria Press Agency reported that authorities said a breathalyzer test was positive, but wouldn't say how far over the limit he was, citing data protection reasons. His driver's license was taken away on the spot.
The officer was suspended from work and faces disciplinary proceedings.
(FOX) A North Carolina man was charged with impersonating a police officer after he allegedly joined the real deal in chasing down – and seemingly arresting – a murder suspect last month.
David Adams, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with an incident that unfolded around 11 p.m. on Oct. 5, when officers stopped five people in a car outside a grocery store in Wilson. Police reportedly believed one of the vehicle's occupants was a murder suspect.
When officers approached the vehicle, however, the car took off, WITN reported. Cops chased the vehicle for a couple of miles before a man, later identified as Adams, driving a black Ford Taurus with blue lights sped past them and intervened — reportedly cornering the suspect's vehicle between his car and the pursuing officers.
Adams allegedly ordered the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint and handcuffed him. Wilson Police Department officers weren't sure who Adams was or if he was a law enforcement officer, so they ordered him to stop searching the suspect.
The 30-year-old eventually left the scene, but on Wednesday was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, online arrest records indicate.
The five people inside the vehicle that Adams helped stop were also reportedly arrested – by actual police officers – on various charges.
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A puppy believed to have been dropped by a bird of prey into an Australian family's back yard was brought to a veterinarian and later discovered to be a purebred dingo.
Veterinarian Rebekah Day of Alpine Animal Hospital in Bright, Victoria, said a Wandiligong family found the small puppy in their back yard and initially left it alone, believing to be a stray dog.
The family eventually brought the puppy to Alpine Animal Hospital when no one came to claim the canine, and Day noticed marks on the animal's back that indicated it may have been dropped into the back yard by a bird of prey.
Lyn Watson, director of the Australian Dingo Foundation, asked Day to send a genetic sample from the puppy to the University of New South Wales, which revealed the animal was 100 percent purebred dingo.
The dingo, now named Wandi, was taken into the care of the Australian Dingo Foundation, which said the young canine will be an important part of its breeding program for the species, which is listed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.N. cultural agency apologized to a French sculptor after a "misunderstanding" led to the artist's nude sculptures being dressed in underwear.
French sculptor Stephane Simon said he was shocked to discover his sculptures, which were displayed in Paris as part of UNESCO's European Heritage Days event, had been dressed in underwear.
Simon's In Memory of Me exhibition involved classical Greek-style sculptures posed as though they were snapping selfies with smartphones.
The artist told CNN the incident left him feeling "humiliated."
"I felt ashamed, so deeply sad to see all these years of work and research broken," he said. "For two days visitors came to meet, to ask me: 'But why did you do that?' But it was not my choice."
Simon said UNESCO told him the underwear was the result of a "mistake made by one employee."
A UNESCO spokesman apologized for the incident.
"This was due to an unfortunate misunderstanding. Our entire work and mandate is in favor of freedom of creation," the spokesman said.
