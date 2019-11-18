WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — A whitetail went retail for a bit this week when it entered a Walmart store in Ohio.
Patrons in Wooster in northeastern Ohio say the deer was kicking shelves as it walked through the store Wednesday afternoon.
Bert and Dawn Moore encountered the deer after stopping in for a few things for dinner. Bert Moore told the Wooster Daily Record he feared the doe was in danger of hurting itself or others.
Moore says he grabbed the deer when it grew tired after slipping on the floor and then lay on it to keep it still.
He, another shopper and store employees helped the animal get out. It disappeared into a field.
The NYPD says officers arrested a woman for a bogus 911 call that was placed last Friday -- but they are now investigating whether she is behind making more than 24,000 of these types of calls since the summer.
The caller allegedly stated to the 911 operator there was a fire and smoke coming from the basement which subsequently caused multiple police and fire units to respond at the time of the call. In the end, officers arrested 38-year-old Yogita Persaud, of the Bronx, shortly after 2 p.m. Friday while investigating what turned out to be a false 911 call.
According to police, Persaud was charged with making a false report (fire), making a false report (emergency), obstructing governmental administration and aggravated harrassment.
Police say officers are investigating a pattern that involves more than 24,200 911 calls since June 2019 and 200 calls on the day of Persaud's arrest. She has not been charged with those incidents since it is under investigation whether she is responsible for those calls, police say.
However, police say she could be the person who tied up emergency lines for months.
The NYPD compiles a list of 911 bogus callers. According to police, Persuad ranks at the top if she is responsible for the thousands of prank calls.
Police remind the public that responding to a prank call takes resources away from responding to a real tragedy.
Persaud told News 4 she has a lawsuit against the 47th Precinct but she wouldn't elaborate further.
Attorney information for Persaud was not immediately known.
An SUV ended up in the backyard swimming pool of a home in Long Island Wednesday morning.
The vehicle apparently ran off a busy road in Flower Hill, which runs along the home, smashed into a couple of fences and ended up in the swimming pool.
News 4 spoke to the owner of the home. She told us the SUV is a rideshare vehicle and had a driver and passenger inside. Both men, believed to be in their 60s or 70s, were pulled from the car and taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.
The bizarre accident created such a huge wave that the pool's water actually flew into the home. Chopper 4 showed a trail of debris littering the road.
A neighbor told News 4 she heard the crash while she was in her house.
"I was in my bedroom and I heard this really bad crash," the neighbor said. "From what I understand, an SUV hit my fence, flew over this fence and wound up in my neighbor's pool. But, they are OK. The people got out OK. Hopefully, everything will work out."
Nassau Police were at the scene of the incident as the dark-colored SUV remained half-submerged in the in-ground pool.
It is unknown what caused the driver to run off the road. However, according to a law enforcement source, speed is being investigated as a possible cause of the crash.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A website is offering a "dream job" for a holiday-loving person looking to make $1,000 watching 24 Hallmark Christmas movies.
Centurylinkquote.com said the winning "Hallmark Dream Job" applicant will receive $1,000, a streaming service subscription and a "movie watching kit" including cookies, cocoa, a mini Christmas tree and some Hallmark merchandise.
"We're looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days," the posting website states.
The site says the chosen person will be called upon to document their Christmas movie binge on social media.
"We want you to have opinions-lots of them! Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review," it says.
Interested movie lovers are being encouraged to apply online and prepare a short video explaining why they would be the ideal candidate.
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A tiny alligator hiding under a Florida resident's car gave police a scare when it came bolting out from under the vehicle.
The Cape Coral Police Department shared a video from a recent call-out to remove an alligator spotted taking shelter under a parked car in a resident's driveway.
The video shows officers attempting to coax the alligator out from the under the car so they can trap it in a bucket, but the officers scream and jump back when the reptile darts out from under the car.
Police said they were eventually able to capture the small alligator and relocate it to a more suitable habitat.
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of onlookers were drawn to a street in a San Francisco neighborhood where drivers blocked the road by doing donuts.
A video captured by a witness shows at least one car spinning in fast circles and doing burnouts in the middle of a busy road in the Excelsior neighborhood while dozens of people gather on the sides of the street to watch.
The witness said police responded to the sideshow but didn't end up impounding any vehicles. It was unclear whether any drivers were identified or cited by police.
The incident occurred days after police in Ontario shared video of a similar stunt on Highway 409, near Toronto Pearson International Airport. Police said they are working to identify the driver of the vehicle in the footage.
(FOX) Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers was seen Wednesday night calling on the referees to give his father, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, a technical foul during their game.
The moment came with just under two minutes left to play in the game, with the Rockets up 96-88. Doc Rivers exploded on the referees and Austin Rivers was seen behind one of the officials making his hands into a "T" to signify a technical foul.
When Doc Rivers didn't let up, he received the technical foul from the referee. Austin Rivers was delighted.
"I did," Austin Rivers told reporters after he was asked whether he enjoyed the technical foul on his father, according to ESPN. "I knew it was coming. I could see it. I've seen that look before -- many times. Once he starts blinking his eyes fast, and he starts imitates Doc getting mad, that's when I know he is about to level up. So I just started telling Tony to get him. They got him. He's out of here."
Doc Rivers explained afterward his fury began with about five minutes to play in the game, when he sought to challenge an out of bounds call the referees had made. James Harden appeared to have poked the ball out of Clippers forward JaMychal Green's hand before Green ran into Clint Capella.
Capella was injured on the play and the Rockets called the timeout while he was being attended to, according to ESPN. The Clippers then called for a timeout so they could challenge the call that the ball went off Green. However, Rivers said he was told that he took more than the allowed time given to coaches to ask for a challenge.
Then, when Doc Rivers tried to call a timeout later in the game, he said he was told he had one timeout left. Rivers tried to contest it, to no avail.
During the timeout, Patrick Beverly was given a technical foul by Brothers and Rivers was then given two technical fouls and ejected for arguing.
"The refs screwed up," Doc River said. "I made a challenge. They actually said I was right in the challenge, but that I took over the 30-second time to call it. So then two refs walked over to me and told me that that means you don't win the challenge. But you get your timeout back. The arena actually put the extra timeout back up on the board. So we think we have two timeouts. I think we have two timeouts because two refs actually walked over to me and told me, told all of our assistants and told our players."
Brothers told a pool reporter that Rivers was informed he would not be charged a timeout for the challenge.
Austin Rivers, however, was still pretty happy over the technical fouls.
"I was just trying to help out the situation," he said, jokingly. "Listen, guys, I don't ever like to escalate anything. Y'all don't know me for that. I've always been a peacemaker. That's just 100 percent Doc's gotta keep his cool."
Even better for Austin Rivers, the Rockets came away with the win, 102-93.
A Southern California man has been sentenced to 90 days for stealing North America's oldest ring-tailed lemur in captivity from a zoo.
Aquinas Kasbar, 19, of Newport Beach, was also ordered to pay $8,486 in restitution to the Santa Ana Zoo in Orange County for the July 27, 2018, break-in, which occurred after the zoo had closed for the night, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said Monday in a statement.
Kasbar was accused of using bolt cutters to cut a hole in the enclosure and taking the lemur, named Isaac, who was 32 years old at the time.
The next day, the animal was left in a plastic container outside a Newport Beach hotel, with notes saying that it belongs to the zoo and to contact police, prosecutors said.
The lemur was unharmed and returned to the zoo.
The hole cut into the enclosure for lemurs and capuchin monkeys allowed several other animals to escape, but they were all recaptured, prosecutors said.
Kasbar pleaded guilty on July 8 to one misdemeanor count of unlawfully taking an endangered species.
His attorney, Brian Gurwitz, said in May that Kasbar "quickly realized it was a bad decision, and he took steps that night to ensure that it would be returned safely to the zoo."
He called it "a poor youthful decision made by a high school student."
Ring-tailed lemurs are considered endangered, in part because of the illegal pet trade, but Kasbar intended to keep the animal as a pet, prosecutors said. Isaac has since turned 33 years old, and a lemur's lifespan typically is between 20 years and 25 years, the U.S. attorney's office said.
Kasbar has also been charged in a slew of residential burglaries in the Newport Beach area.
He has pleaded guilty to all 33 counts in that state case, his defense attorney noted in a filing before he was sentenced in the lemur theft.
His sentencing in the burglaries is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a judge has agreed that the sentence will be no more than 15 years and four months, according to the filing.
Newport Beach police have said that in the months-long series of burglaries that the estimated value of stolen items was "in the several hundred thousands of dollars," and some of the goods were found in a storage unit.
(Yahoo) A new Airbus plane will be sent back to engineers in France following complaints of a "smell of wet sock" from cabin crew in the Pacific island territory of New Caledonia.
The Airbus A330neo came into service on October 4 as part of a fleet renewal at Air Caledonie International (ACI), the french territory's international airline.
However "a smell of 'wet sock' has repeatedly inconvenienced crew members during take off and landing", ACI's general manager Didier Tappero told AFP.
An investigation was carried out and identified oil fumes.
According to an Airbus report sent to the company, the analysis indicated that the air quality in the cabin was in accordance with international guidelines and below the toxicity threshold, ACI said.
However, blood samples were taken from the flight crew who inhaled the bad smell.
The Airbus A330neo, one of two in ACI's fleet, has been grounded for two weeks and will shortly be sent to Airbus' workshops in Toulouse.
"We are working on a solution to solve odor problems in the cabin of a small number of Airbus A330neo in service," Airbus spokesman Sean Lee told AFP.
Similar problems have been encountered by airlines in Portugal and Senegal.
(FOX) A man at a Carolina Hurricanes hockey game against the Ottawa Senators gave everyone a masterclass in how to get away with stealing food — specifically, an ice cream cone — by hiding in plain sight.
Footage of his sneaky scheme also aired during a live Fox Sports broadcast, catapulting the culprit to viral fame. But was the whole thing a hoax, as some on social media have suggested?
The ice cream caper – which played out in the background of the Fox Sports broadcast on Monday before soon going viral on Twitter — appeared to show the world-class cone thief getting away with his crime after delicately lifting the cone out of an unsuspecting Carolina Hurricane fan's hand, leaving behind only a paper sleeve.
The robber then takes a large bite from the vanilla soft-serve before seemingly attempting to replace the ice cream back in the victim's hand.
However, the victim, now ice-cream-less, catches on to the theft after seeming to go for a bite of his ice cream and realizing it isn't there. He then begins looking around for who might be responsible. But, in another feat of dastardly determination, the thief managed to pivot out of the man's gaze and get away, ice cream in tow.
The man is now being hailed on Twitter for his "insane skill" during the devious deed.
However, many felt the blatant cone robbery was staged.
The ice cream thief, who was later identified as Weston Davis, did later confirm that he knew the victim, identified as Joe Campen, according to an interview with The Atlantic. However, despite being "good friends," Davis claims Campen did not know what he was planning beforehand.
"Joe and I are good friends," said Davis. "He was standing there behind the camera and I just thought I'd mess with him, hoping maybe the camera would get a shot of it."
Campen added that right after he caught wind of what happened, he saw Davis walking over to buy him another ice cream cone.
