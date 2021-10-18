LONDON (AP) — During the pandemic, shock rocker Alice Cooper replaced touring with tap dancing.
The 73-year-old rock icon went from touring with Queen and playing to crowds of 95,000 to an audience of zero. He admitted the transition was hard.
"It was like coming off of a drug because the adrenaline is your drug onstage. I mean, everybody's sober. But you miss that adrenaline, that one-on-one," he recalled, speaking from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Cooper isn't a fan of Zoom and wasn't converted to online performances during lockdown: "It's still flat and there's no audience. So don't try to fake it."
Instead, he spent his down time with his family in Phoenix developing an unlikely new skill — tap dancing. The family conducted practices in their back yard and, despite now being able to soft shoe, Cooper insists his new moves won't make it into his stage show.
Finally back on the road, Cooper admitted he was even "giddy going into rehearsal," adding "I feel more home onstage than I do offstage."
He is playing a number of live dates until November, and predicts he will be on the road for most of next year. One of the key elements of his live show are his snakes, which he says have an unpredictable nature.
"The funny thing about the boa constrictors is that they have a mind of their own onstage," he said. "I just let her go wherever she's got to go and I have to improvise with where she's at. Every night it's different."
Aside from any snake-based improvisation, Cooper said it is getting harder to travel with his serpents since they now need passports instead of permits.
Could he declare his snake as a therapy animal? "I think the only difference would be that my snake might eat somebody else's therapy animal," he said, laughing.
Aside from making up for lost time on tour, his latest project is an Audible Original, called "Who I Really Am: Diary of a Vampire."
The piece is narrated by Cooper who shares anecdotes from his life on tour, along with acoustic recordings of "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out" and "Poison."
The tracks are acoustic, with production from his long-time collaborator Bob Ezrin. Cooper admitted it was "really fun" to do stripped-down versions of his songs, with just a guitar or a piano.
The Audible Original is just over two hours long and, with a career spanning over half a century, Cooper has plenty more stories up his sleeve.
"I've got to wait 'till about eight more people die before I write that book," he smiled.
You might think of sprinkles as a cheerful, harmless dessert topping — but for one British bakery, a certain brand of "illegal" American sprinkles caused it close its doors for a day and remove two staple items from its menu.
Get Baked, a bakery based in Leeds, England, wrote on Facebook in early October that they would be closed the next day for several reasons: Staff training, the need to catch up on other work, exhaustion among employees, and a recent "lovely visit from Trading Standards" after an anonymous customer reported the bakery for "using what are apparently illegal sprinkles."
Trading Standards is a British agency that responds to customer concerns and complaints regarding business practices. The "illegal sprinkles" that Get Baked referenced in its post are manufactured in the United States and are banned in the United Kingdom because one of their ingredients, E127, is "only approved for use in the U.K. and the E.U. in cocktail and candid cherries," according to a statement the agency gave the BBC.
In the United States, E127, also known as erythrosine, is called FD&C Red No. 3 and was approved for use as a food coloring in 1969.
Get Baked used the "illegal sprinkles" on its Raspberry Glazed Donut Cookies, the bakery's bestselling cookies, and on its Birthday Bruce, a 24-layer chocolate cake. A week after Trading Standards visited, Get Baked was told that they must "cease use of" the sprinkles "with immediate effect."
"Obviously we will be following the rules and removing them as of now … A LOT of people ask for Birthday Bruce's and Rasperry Glazed Donut Cookies are not only our best selling cookie, but they're utterly sensational," wrote Get Baked owner Rich Myers in a Facebook post earlier this week. In the same post, he noted that he doesn't know who reported the business and started "Sprinklegate."
While the issue may seem small, Myers said the change was "very f---ing annoying" and said that he wouldn't be able to replace the sweet topping with a similar, approved product.
"It is HIGHLY unlikely that we will find any legal sprinkles that we will use as a replacement. British sprinkles just aren't the same, they're totally s--- and I hate them," wrote Myers. "I am extremely passionate about sprinkles."
In a comment on the post, Myers elaborated on his loathing for British sprinkle options.
"Anyone who's into sprinkles will know what I'm on about," Myers wrote. "Sprinkles you can get in this country are totally s---. They look (crap), they bake (crap). Birthday Bruce will never be the same again. I've genuinely lost sleep over this."
In another comment, he added that if he can't use the U.S. sprinkles, he "won't use any" and will "be on sprinkle strike."
For now, Myers is considering changing the two recipes of the affected products.
"I need to think this one over, we will obviously need to make some adjustments to the menu in order to compensate for this truly horrendous ordeal," Myers wrote, noting that he could glaze the doughnut cookies like usual without using any sprinkles, though the thought "makes (him) sick" to consider.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Al Wolf is used to clearing one or two snakes from under houses but recently was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house and was surprised to find more than 90 rattlesnakes getting ready to hibernate.
Wolf, director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue, said he crawled under the mountainside home in Santa Rosa and found a rattlesnake right away, then another and another. He got out from under the house, grabbed two buckets, put on long, safety gloves, and went back in. He crawled on his hands, knees and stomach, tipping over more than 200 small rocks.
"I kept finding snakes for the next almost four hours," Wolf said Friday. "I thought 'oh, good, it was a worthwhile call' but I was happy to get out because it's not nice, you run into spider webs and dirt and it smells crappy and it's musty and you're on your belly and you're dirty. I mean it was work."
But the work paid off. He used a 24-inch (60-centimeter) snake pole to remove 22 adult rattlesnakes and 59 babies when he first visited the home in the Mayacamas Mountains on Oct. 2. He returned another two times since and collected 11 more snakes. He also found a dead cat and dead possum.
(AP) A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a "drag ball" runway at halftime, with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs and makeup — and a big crowd in rainbow colors to cheer them on.
"Things went amazing," Ezra Totten, student leader of the Gender Sexuality Alliance at Burlington High School, said of Friday night's event, which also included participants from South Burlington High School. "The stands were completely packed. ... It was just so heartwarming to see."
As school cheerleaders wrapped up their routine, about 30 students and faculty members dressed as drag queens and kings — or a bit of both — walked out onto the field and the crowd started to chant, "Drag Ball!"
Performers paraded and danced to show support for LGBTQ people. They also lip-synced to singer Todrick Hall's "Rainbow Reign."
Andrew LeValley, an English teacher and alliance adviser at the school, came up with the idea. "We had some people that are pretty involved in theater come in and talk about how you put on a persona," he said.
LeValley joined students on the runway, dressed in a Shakespearean burgundy gown and a wig. He said he was inspired by Lady Macbeth and Marie Antoinette.
"I was just really hoping to give our students — who are both out and the students that were in the stands who are not out — a moment to shine and feel loved, and know that there is a place for them in public schools," LeValley said.
Athletic Director Quaron Pinckney suggested that the show be held at homecoming.
Pinckney, who is Black, said that the school gave him the space to "uplift my voice" and that he was able to reciprocate and "uplift the voices of another marginalized group and share a space in the athletics realm that doesn't normally get shared."
Lauren McBride, principal of Burlington High School, said she heard a dad talking to his two sons at the game who didn't know that the drag ball was going to be the halftime show.
She heard him explaining to them what dressing in drag means, "and it was like, 'This is really cool,'" she said.
(AP) Removing the flipping obscenities from license plates on Maine's roads and highways isn't going to happen overnight, even though a law banning such profanities in a state where such regulation has been unusually lax goes into effect Monday.
Currently, there are license plates with salty language including f-bombs, references to anatomy and sex acts, and general insults. One license plate says simply, "F—-Y0U" — except that on the plate, it's plainly spelled out.
Now, rule-making is getting underway to ensure the law protects First Amendment rights while getting rid of obscene language.
The process, which includes public comment, could take between two to four months, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.
Requests for so-called vanity license plates that are deemed to be potentially offensive will be on hold in the meantime. Eventually, the state will begin recalling previously issued plates, likely this winter.
"Rule-making will delay the process of active removal of plates from the road but will help us balance the free speech rights of citizens and the public interest of removing inappropriate license plates," she said.
A majority of states have restrictions on license plate messages that are considered profane, sexually suggestive, racist, drug related, politically objectionable or religiously offensive.
But Maine became the "wild, wild, wild west of vanity license plates" when the state dropped its review process in 2015. "Our anything-goes approach was unusual," Bellows said.
As a former executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, Bellows understands the importance of the First Amendment protections on free speech. But she acknowledged she didn't understand the extent of "really disturbing" license plates before she was sworn in as secretary of state earlier this year.
There have been lawsuits over the issue in other states.
Last year, a federal judge ruled that California couldn't enforce a ban on vanity license plates it considers "offensive to good taste and decency."
The California law was overly broad, so states must be careful to target license plates that are profane or obscene, or represent hate speech.
In Maine, there are about 121,000 vanity license plates on the roads in a state with about 1.3 million residents. An estimated 400 offensive plates could be subject to recall, officials said.
Bellows said she's looking at it this way: "If you can't say it on the 6 o'clock news, it shouldn't be on a license plate."
"The license plate is the property of the state," she said. "If you really want an offensive slogan on your car, then you can use a bumper sticker."
(NBC) A 7-foot-tall bronze statue of Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that made national headlines in 2016 after picking up and carrying around a 3-year-old boy who climbed into its enclosure, then getting shot, appeared on Wall Street Monday.
The giant gorilla was placed in Bowling Green Park, directly across from the famous Charging Bull statue, which was surrounded by 10,000 bananas (that will later be donated to local food banks and community fridges) to make a point about wealth disparity.
The organizers, founders of Sapien.Network, an in-development social networking platform "dedicated to putting the needs and welfare of human beings first" said they put up the display to show that Wall Street has become "bananas" -- wholly out of touch with the needs of everyday people.
The 10,000 bananas surrounding Wall Street's Charging Bull will be donated to local food shelves, the event organizers said.
Sapien.Network co-founders Robert Giometti, Tejay Aluru and Ankit Bhatia said they used the symbol of Harambe to represent the millions who struggle under a U.S. capitalist system they say "enriches wealthy elites and leaves the average person behind."
But as Giometti told News 4 Monday, "it's not about rejecting capitalism or the current system. It's about revolving them into the current future and letting them empower more groups of people. That's the whole point of this story."
"Harambe is a representation of something that lets us look at more than just ourselves. What are we aspiring to as people?" he explained. "It's about connecting. A simple gesture of giving a banana builds community. As a society, we need to come together. We can't keep fighting to come together."
Harambe was controversially shot dead in May 2016 by zookeepers who feared for the 3-year-old's safety, though the gorilla never behaved aggressively toward him. Some even said at the time that it looked as if the animal was protecting the child.
The killing of Harambe sparked heated debate over the status of primates in captivity and inspired thousands of Internet memes. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk even released a new rap single over the saga, while a Cheeto that supposedly looked like Harambe sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Israel Antiquities Authority said a diver off the country's northern coast found a 900-year-old sword believed to have belonged to a knight during the Crusades.
The authority said Shlomi Katzin of Atlit was diving off Carmel Beach when he spotted a barnacle-encrusted sword on the seabed.
A video of Katzin's dive shows his discovery of the sword, along with a barnacle-covered boat anchor.
Katzin took the sword to the northern district office of the antiquities authority's Robbery Prevention Unit, which handed the artifact off to the National Treasures Department.
"The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find and evidently belonged to a Crusader knight," Nir Distelfeld, inspector for the Israel Antiquities Authority's Robbery Prevention Unit, told The Times of Israel.
Officials said the sword will be cleaned and studied by experts before going on display.
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin farmer grew a 2,520-pound pumpkin believed to be the heaviest grown in the country this year, but it was disqualified from competition due to a crack.
Mike Schmit of Markesan said he has been growing giant pumpkins for years, but this year marked the first time one of his gourds surpassed 2,500 pounds.
Schmit's 2,520-pound pumpkin is believed to be the largest grown in the United States this year, but it was disqualified from competition due to a fingernail-sized crack in the vegetable's exterior.
The grower said the crack is believed to be a result of internal pressure from the pumpkin's large size and the awkward way it was growing.
The pumpkin could have earned Schmit a $22,680 prize from 2021 Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California, which offers a $9-per-pound prize to the winner.
Schmit said he is now looking toward the future.
"It happens. There's no crying in pumpkin growing," Schmit told WTMJ-TV. "I know I can do it again, so we just gotta look forward to the future."
The all-time record for a pumpkin grown in the United States was set in 2018 by Steve Geddes of Boscawen, N.H., whose pumpkin tipped the scales at 2,528 pounds.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Newfoundland, Canada, couple faced with the problem of moving their dream home from its former location to their property ended up taking the direct route -- through more than half a mile of water.
Daniele Penney said she and her boyfriend, Kirk Lovell, discovered the house that Penney had long admired on the shore of the Bay of Islands inlet was going to be torn down, so they received permission from the property owners to move the structure to their own coastal property in McIvers.
The couple determined moving the house by land would be too difficult, as there were too many obstacles in the way, so they hatched a plan to float the house a little over half a mile through the Bay of Islands to its new location.
Barrels were installed under the house and it was tied to a metal frame loaded with old tires to keep it upright in the water.
Aerial footage of the move show the house being pushed through the inlet by a series of small boats.
Penney said one corner of the house dipped into the water up to a second-story window at one point during transport, and the engine of Lovell's boat died, but members of the community used their own boats to rush to the assistance of the movers and ensure the house made it to its new location.
Penney said the house is drying out in its new location, and the couple hope to begin renovations soon to turn it into a permanent home for their family.
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who allowed a store clerk to pick out her lottery tickets for her ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.
The 47-year-old Genesee County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she went into the Miller Point Mart in Flint to buy some scratch-off lottery tickets, but she didn't know which tickets she wanted to buy.
"I asked the clerk to pick some lottery tickets for me," she said. "I was on my lunch break and decided to scratch them before heading back into work. When I realized I'd won $1 million, I thought for sure I was reading the ticket wrong. I couldn't believe it!"
The player won her top prize from a $10 Cash Game ticket.
The winner said some of the jackpot will go toward funding a family vacation, and the rest will go into savings.