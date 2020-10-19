NORWALK, Calif. (AP) — A mailman on his route in southern California helped another man who accidentally cut his arm with a chainsaw late last week, authorities said.
United States Postal Service mailman Fernando Garcia was wrapping up his shift in Norwalk when he heard a loud scream from a nearby house before rushing toward the home to help, KNBC-TV reported Monday.
Garcia said he found a man with a cut to the arm and used his belt as a tourniquet. He stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived. The extent of the man's injuries remains unclear.
The Los Angeles County sheriff's department posted on Twitter Friday from the Norwalk station that the man is expected to recover because of Garcia's quick action.
"I was a little panicky but at the end of the day... I did what anybody else would have done, which was to try to stop the bleeding," Garcia said. "I was just fortunate to be there, to help him out."
It is unclear where the man was in the home and what the man was doing with the chainsaw at the time of the accident.
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Orkin was taking a break from his evening jog to sit by Prospect Park Lake when he turned around and was startled to see a tangle of wriggling snakes.
"And quite a big pile — fully alive," said Orkin, a music composer who lives near the Brooklyn park.
They turned out to be eels that had escaped from one of two large plastic bags that split open as a man dragged them to the shoreline. After dumping the eels in the lake, the man walked away, explaining to bystanders that "I just want to save lives."
The illegal release late last month became a curiosity on social media, but the dumping of exotic animals in urban parks isn't new. In cities across the country, nonnative birds, turtles, fish and lizards have settled into, and often disturbed, local ecosystems.
New Yorkers free thousands of non-native animals every year, many of them abandoned pets that quickly die. But others can survive, reproduce and end up causing lasting harm.
"People like animals and they sometimes think they're doing a good thing by letting them go," said Jason Munshi-South, urban ecologist at Fordham University. "Most will die. Some will become a problem, and then there's no going back."
New York state and city officials say it's too soon to know how the eels in Prospect Park might affect local species. But based on photos taken by bystanders, officials identified them as swamp eels native to Southeast Asia like those that have been found in at least eight states.
Once introduced — often after being purchased at local live fish markets, officials say — the eels eat almost anything including plants, insects, crustaceans, frogs, turtles and other fish. And they could prey upon or compete with the park's native species for however long they survive, said Katrina Toal, deputy director of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation's Wildlife Unit.
There are no plans to eradicate the eels. Since they're nocturnal and spend most of their time burrowed in the sediment of lakes, rivers and marshes, spotting and removing them from the lake could be impossible.
"This kind of species is a little tricky. They're well hidden," Toal said. "We' re not going to go out there and try to trap any of them."
Without having witnessed the release, officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which is investigating the incident, could not specify the number of eels released last month. Bystanders described seeing more than 100 of them.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kansas — A Kansas teen found himself in trouble with the law early Saturday after dousing himself in ranch dressing and going on a vandalism spree that left a business damaged and a vehicle crashed.
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday from a convenience store, the Petro Deli, regarding a naked man. According to a departmental news release, the teen appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
"He covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside a business, ran outside and jumped into a running vehicle, and then crashed into a nearby pillar," according to the news release said.
Deputies safely took the teen into custody and transported him to a hospital for treatment. He was later released into his parents' custody.
"We are happy to report that no one was injured during this incident," the release stated.
It was not clear what charges the teen faces in connection with his outing.
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A family boating in Boston Harbor made an unusual discovery when they plucked a message in a bottle out of the water.
Kim Boyd of Hingham, Mass., said she was boating with her family Sunday when they spotted a floating object as they entered Boston Harbor.
"We pulled up to see what it was, it was a bottle with a message in it," Byrd told WHDH-TV.
Boyd said the barnacle-encrusted bottle proved difficult to open so they took it home and broke it with a hammer, using a plastic bag to keep the broken glass contained.
The message on the note inside was brief, but meaningful: "Be safe East Boston."
The note was not signed or dated, the family said.
Byrd said her family is now planning to replicate the discovery for someone else.
"Maybe we'll go out and throw a bottle in the water and put a cool message in there," Byrd said. "It's really neat to find something like that."
A British Columbia man found an equally mysterious message in a bottle while vacationing at Osoyoos Lake. Brad Crocker said the message inside the bottle he found in September read simply: "Tyler From Coquitlam."
Crocker said he his now hoping to find Tyler to tell him what became of his bottle.
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman said her kitten bears a strong resemblance to her old cat for a very good reason -- he's a clone.
The Cedar Rapids woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she decided before the death of her cat, Mr. Tufts, that she wanted to have the feline cloned.
"I had never had such a wonderful creature. It was harder losing him than any other cat I've ever had," the woman told The Courier newspaper.
Living tissue samples were collected by Dr. Kevin Christman of Cedar Valley Veterinary Center in Cedar Falls and sent along to ViaGen Pets in Cedar Park, Texas.
ViaGen Pets specializes in genetic preservation and cloning for household pets. The firm has cloned dogs, cats and horses in the past and recently made headlines for cloning an endangered Przewalski's horse for San Diego Zoo.
ViaGen preserved the samples until after Mr. Tufts' death, when his owner requested the cloning go forward.
Melain Rodriguez, ViaGen client services manager, said specialists used one of the frozen cells to replace the nucleus of a female cat's egg. The embryo was then transferred to a surrogate mother cat in a method similar to in vitro fertilization.
Mr. Tufts' genetic twin, Mr. Tufts Jr., is now 9 months old. He came to live with his owner, who also adopted the surrogate mother cat, when he was 2 months old.
"The only physical difference, as far as I can see, is in health and body condition. The original T had been found on a forest trail and had a very bad respiratory illness," the owner said.
ViaGen said cloned pets maintain the same appearance, intelligence and temperament as the animals they are cloned from.
"When we produce the clone it's an identical twin. There is zero genetic modification occurring," Blake Russell, president of ViaGen Pets, told KXAN-TV.
The feline's owner said Mr. Tufts Jr. reminds her a lot of his namesake, although she has noticed some differences.
"Our new Mr. Tufts Jr. is much more athletic than our original, probably because he, and mom cat, too, had the best of care," she said.
(Huffington Post) The local government of Wareham, a town in southern Massachusetts' Plymouth County, has asked locals to please stop calling the police about a big, blobby fish that has been spotted minding its own business in coastal waters.
The fish — a whopper of a creature that has attracted dozens of emergency calls since Monday from locals mistaking it for a shark or a seal, according to The Cape Code Times — is an ocean sunfish.
Formally known by the genus name Mola, the ocean sunfish (Mola mola) can grow to nearly 10 feet in length, weighing in at more than a stunning 4,400 pounds.
Sightings of the monstrously sized swimmer began popping up in Wareham's Broad Cove, with enough locals calling 911 to eventually warrant personnel from the Warham Department of Natural Resources to take a look.
Their verdict, as reported on Facebook: "The sunfish is doing normal sunfish activities. It's swimming. It is not stranded or suffering. The sunfish is FINE. ... PLEASE STOP CALLING THE POLICE DEPARTMENT ABOUT THIS SUNFISH!!"
Ocean sunfish are no strangers to New England, and in September, one was freed after it managed to wedge itself along a pier at the Scusset Beach State Reservation at Cape Cod Canal in Massachusetts, with footage capturing only a brief glimpse of the fish's fin on the New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance's Facebook page.
Carol Carson, president of the New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance, told The Cape Cod Times that sunfish sightings happen every fall and that the big swimmers are generally gentle giants — except for their tendency to spit at people when bothered.
In July, researchers in Australia and New Zealand managed to identify the rarely seen larval form of the ocean sunfish — a surprisingly teeny tot despite its goliath adult form.
(Sky News) A bungling burglar who left behind a rucksack containing his name and address at the scene of a crime has been jailed for four years.
Malcolm Pyke, 43, broke into a garage in East Herrington, Sunderland, and stole £150 of cleaning equipment on 6 March.
As he was making his getaway, he accidentally left behind a bag which contained letters bearing both his name and address.
This information helped lead police officers to his home, where the stolen equipment had been left out in the open.
Detective Sergeant Chris Raper-Smith said: "Malcolm Pyke is a prolific thief who has consistently proven a disregard for the law and the welfare of others.
"Unfortunately for him, his latest offence which was fairly unsophisticated saw him leave behind a number of personal items which directed officers straight to his front door".
The stolen equipment has been returned to its rightful owner.
In addition to pleading guilty to the burglary, Pyke also admitted another burglary, as well as two thefts of property in relation to what police have called a "crime spree" during which he stole clothes from a family's washing line.
(CNN) — Like many travelers around the world, Jesse Katayama found his dream trip thwarted by the spread of Covid-19.
But after an unexpected seven month stay in Peru, Katayama is finally crossing "visit Machu Picchu" off of his bucket list -- and he got to enjoy being the only tourist there.
Katayama, a native of Nara, Japan, arrived in Aguas Calientes -- the town from which most people begin their Machu Picchu expeditions -- on March 14.
He already had his entry ticket and permit to enter the UNESCO World Heritage site on March 16 in hand, but that was when the Peruvian government opted to close the site. Katayama was stranded.
Since then, the 26-year-old Katayama has become a local in Aguas Calientes, where he has been renting a small room for the past seven months.
Although border closures have kept him from visiting other South American countries, he has made the best of his experience by exploring local attractions like Putucusi Mountain and the Calientes Waterfalls. He even taught boxing classes to some of the local kids and has made friends in his accidental new hometown.
Katayama tells CNN that his goal is to become a gym owner and instructor when he returns to Japan, so he used his lockdown period to practice his moves.
"I go to run every morning and I could see Machu Picchu afar in distance," Katayama told CNN. "I thought I would never make it to Machu Picchu as I was expecting it won't open within this year, but I was OK with it because I had a great time here."
However, as he started to run out of money, it looked like Katayama would have to head back home to Japan without ever having used his Machu Picchu ticket.
Enter Andean Roots Peru, a local tour company. With help from the national Ministry of Culture, Katayama was given special permission to enter Machu Picchu -- and to have the normally crowded site nearly all to himself. He was accompanied by two photographers who documented the experience and by Jose Bastante, the site's chief.
In a celebratory Instagram post, Katayama wrote, "I thought I never make it (to Machu Picchu) but everyone asked the government and the town and they game me super special permission." He added: "Peruvians are soooo kind. Thank you soooo much!"
He tells CNN that he will leave Peru for Japan on October 16. As he prepares to head home, he is saying goodbye to the townspeople who have become his friends over the past months. Several local children have drawn Katayama pictures and created a doll for him out of toilet paper rolls.
"I will definitely cry," he says about his farewell to Aguas Calientes. "These seven months have been very special to me. I have discovered a new part of me."
"The Japanese citizen has entered together with our head of the park so that he can do this before returning to his country," Peru's Minister of Culture Alejandro Neyra confirmed to reporters.
Neyra added that there are plans to reopen Machu Picchu to visitors at 30% capacity, but did not specify an exact date.
(CNN)A Canadian couple got married on the US-Canada border so family and friends from both countries could attend despite travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lindsay Clowes and Alex Leckie, both 29, exchanged vows on October 10 on a pier along the St. Croix River in New Brunswick surrounded by loved ones.
But guests at St. Stephen Wharf weren't the only ones to witness the couple's nuptials. Across the river in Calais, Maine, stood aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who also watched them tie the knot. In the middle of the river separating the two countries floated a boat where the Clowes' grandparents witnessed the special day from a safe distance.
"It couldn't have gone any better. I wouldn't change anything about it," Clowes told CNN. "It turned out to be a lot more special than anything else we could have done."
The couple, who have been together for more than six years, got engaged in November 2019 and planned to get married in August 2020. But when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, shutting down borders, schools, and businesses, their plans had to change.
They initially postponed the wedding to 2021, but as their original wedding date came and went, Clowes said the two decided they couldn't wait any longer to be married.
"I had this idea in the back of my head I always called Plan B to get married on the river so family can join us by boat and the other side of the river," Clowes said. "I called my parents and I said, 'I have this idea, what do you think?' And they loved it and really helped us bring that vision to life so we were able to plan it and have the wedding within six weeks."
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the couple had to make sure they didn't exceed 50 people on the Canadian side and 15 people on the US side, and all had to social distance. Everyone played role to make the wedding happen, Clowes said. Her parents called the mayor to organize the event, while friends did her hair and makeup.
"As I was waiting to walk down the aisle, the butterflies started to come and I started to get a little bit nervous but as soon as we walked out and I saw Alex, and I could see my family in the boat just off the wharf and our family standing on the wharf, I was overwhelmed with happiness to see Alex there and all our family and friends together in such a cool and unique way," Clowes said.
While it may not have been the wedding they initially envisioned, Clowes said it was still the wedding of her dreams.
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected a $200,000 jackpot from the state lottery's Cash 5 drawing just over a year after winning $100,000 from the same game.
The Virginia Lottery said Willie Harrison, of Forest, bought two identical tickets for the Sept. 28 Cash 5 day drawing at the Circle K in Blairs, and they matched the numbers from the drawing: 3-10-15-23-25.
Each ticket earned Harrison a $100,000 prize.
Harrison's $200,00 payday came after he collected a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot in May 2019.
"I was just trying to stay calm and not have a heart attack," Harrison recalled of the moment he realized he had won Cash 5 for a second time.
