OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Three sisters in Florida share the same birthday, but they’re not twins or triplets.
Instead, the Lammert sisters — Sophia, Giuliana and Mia — were each born on Aug. 25, respectively, in 2015, 2018 and 2021. All three were delivered naturally.
Explaining the coincidence of their shared birthdays, their mother chalks it up to serendipity.
“Divine intervention, fate, loved ones up above,” Kristin Lammert told Orlando television station WKMG.
When Kristin Lammert found out that Mia’s due date was Sept. 8, 2021, she started thinking about the odds of the baby coming a little early.
“I thought she could absolutely be born two weeks early and share the same birthday with her two older sisters,” Kristin Lammert said.
Kristin Lammert and her husband, Nick, haven’t ruled out having more children. But whether they get a fourth Aug. 25 birthday child is up to fate, with maybe a little nudge from Kristin.
“She’s really good at planning,” Nick Lammert said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, OHIO (AP) — Ohio printed out 35,000 new license plates before realizing a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers' historic first plane, the Wright Flyer.
State officials acknowledged the error immediately after the new plates were unveiled on Thursday, releasing a photo of the corrected plate. But a state spokesperson said on Friday that 35,000 plates were already printed, WBNS-TV reported.
"We will recycle the 35,000 plates that had been printed. It is too early to know about if there will be any additional cost," said Lindsey Bohrer, assistant director of communications with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The new license plate illustrates both the rural and urban parts of Ohio with a banner that reads "Birthplace of Aviation" draped across the horizon. But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, was attached to its front.
The corrected plates are scheduled to be released Dec. 29.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A woman pretended she owned a Southern California home so a locksmith would make her new keys. Then police locked her up.
Officers arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of burglary Thursday night in Coronado, a resort city across the bay from San Diego.
The brazen burglary was foiled when the real homeowner called Coronado police and said her neighbor noticed suspicious activity at the home. The homeowner was out of town, yet the neighbor saw the home's lights being turned on and off.
Officers arrived and the neighbor — a relative of the homeowner's — gave them a spare key. But it didn't fit the front door's lock, and metal shavings and pieces of an old lock were on the ground nearby.
As police walked around the home, they saw back doors open and a fireplace turned on as music played inside. After calling for a helicopter and a K-9 unit, officers saw someone moving around on the second floor in what was supposed to be an empty house with only one spare key.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BUNN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town finds itself under siege by buzzards, and nothing the locals do to scare them off seems to work.
The buzzards have chosen the town of Bunn as a meeting place for the past year, and they're congregating at every available location, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. On Wednesday, there were 28 buzzards perched on a cellular tower and another 21 at the high school across the street.
Ally Leggett said she counted 58 buzzards in her yard, on the roof, along the fence and atop the garage at one point. She said the unwelcome visitors would perch on her chimney and peck at the bricks, pulling them down. Other locals say the buzzards ate the roof vents off a restaurant in the town about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh.
No one in Bunn seems to know why the scavengers have taken a shine to their town, but various attempts to evict them have failed.
In December, Bunn High School fired a propane cannon day and night. That it worked for a while, police Chief Steve Massey said, but the birds returned. The school also hung vulture effigies around its rooftop to deter the birds from gathering. That didn't keep them away, either.
Commonly called buzzards, the birds are black or turkey vultures. Federal and state law outlaws killing, hurting or harassing them, according to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One of the newest midtown attractions is instituting some new recommendations for visitors: come wearing the right clothes.
The Summit at One Vanderbilt, the highest skyscraper in midtown reaching just over 1,400 feet above the ground, offers New Yorkers and tourists a view of the city like no other.
But guests at the new observation deck are now being encouraged to wear pants, shorts or tights — in order to avoid "unwanted exposure," the attraction's website says.
"Guests who are concerned about unwanted exposure as a result of the mirrored floors and ceilings are responsible for dressing in a manner to avoid such exposure," according to the website.
The reflective and transparent flooring may not mix well with skirts or dresses, so a free pair of black shorts will be offered to guests who ask. Summit One Vanderbilt also asks visitors to wear comfortable shoes, and avoid anything that will "damage mirrored floors such as stiletto heels and steel-toed boots."
"Summit is more than just a view, though we have great views. It's really an emotional journey," said Managing Director Robert Schiffer.
Sunglasses are provided to visitors to wear inside because of the intense reflections that bounce around the walls and floors, creating an infinity effect. Fitting for a place where the views seem to go on forever.
Even the restrooms show off the skyline, giving visitors a chance to use the loo with a view.
One Vanderbilt opened in Sept. 2020, a $3.3 billion complex built by SL Green that opened despite the ongoing pandemic. The building's observation area is three floors in all, on the 91st, 92nd and 93rd floors. A 42-second elevator ride brings visitors to see the exhibits designed by Kenzo Digital, which are meant to highlight the intersection of where art and architecture interact with nature.
Summit One Vanderbilt is now open to visitors with proof of COVID vaccination, with tickets for New Yorkers starting at $34.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) A hiker lost on a mountain in Colorado ignored repeated calls from rescuers — later explaining that they had been unfamiliar with the phone number, authorities said.
The person was reported missing after they didn't return from an expedition Oct. 18 on Mount Elbert, the highest peak in the state, Lake County Search and Rescue said.
Search crews canvassed the area the following day, but couldn't find the hiker, officials said.
The team then tried to call the hiker, but were unable to reach them, authorities said.
The hiker had apparently wandered off the trail and spent the night looking for it.
After 24 hours lost, they found their way out and made it to their car, officials said.
The person apparently didn't know that a search team had been looking for them.
"The subject ignored repeated phone calls from us because they didn't recognize the number," rescuers wrote on Facebook.
"If you're overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a search and rescue team trying to confirm you're safe!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Something smells pretty bad along a stretch of the Long Island coast, with residents who live near the Great South Bay saying that it smells like rotten eggs or a sewage spill.
The cause of the smell is actually neither of those things. In fact, it's something that a lot of people don't even know is in the water there: red seaweed, and it's relatively new to the area. But it is thriving.
The seaweed's blood red color will catch your eye, but the odor can assault your nose. Some the red seaweed could be found along the shore in East Islip, and while it may look harmless, those who stopped by to enjoy the view said it can ruin a day at the beach.
"I was parked here one day and next morning, the smell was in my car. That's how bad it was," said Rocco Panichi, who described it as a dead fish smell.
Dr. Chris Gobler, a marine sciences researcher at Stony Brook University, said the red seaweed was first seen in the Long Island area just three years ago, but is now found in waters stretching across Suffolk County's South Shore. The invasive species came from Japan likely by boat, according to Gobler, and has only been in North America since 2007.
It can be dangerous, particularly to marine life, and the smell that comes as it rots on shore can also make people sick, as the plant emits hydrogen sulfide gas.
"In some places, people exposed to it have had to go to the emergency room because of inhalation of the toxic gas," Gobler said.
Most concerning of all, Gobler said, is the reason why the red seaweed is flourishing: pollutants in the water.
"It's growing because it's using wastewater-derived nitrogen, specifically nitrogen from septic tanks," Gobler said.
It is for that reason that the group Save the Great South Bay said the presence of the red seaweed is an urgent reminder of the immediate need to lower nitrogen levels in local waterways, in order to save the body of water vital to life on Long Island.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A group of about 100 hippos, who are descendants of hippos that were owned by late drug lord Pablo Escobar, have been recognized as legal persons in the U.S.
This marks the first time ever that non-human creatures have been legally considered people.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio recognized the hippos as legal persons recently, an important step in trying to save the animals as authorities in Colombia have discussed killing them since 2009.
Escobar illegally imported animals at his ranch in Colombia until his death in 1993. The animals were sent to other zoos with the exception of four hippos too difficult to move. The four have now multiplied over the years with authorities referring to them as an invasive species.
Colombian attorney Luis Domingo Gómez Maldonado filed a lawsuit on the animals' behalf in July to save them from being killed, stating that sterilization would be a better option.
Non-human animals in Colombia have the right to bring lawsuits to protect their interests. Interested parties in the country are allowed to go to a federal court in the U.S. to obtain documents or testimony.
The Animal Defense League applied on behalf of the hippos and to compel two Ohio wildlife experts who study nonsurgical sterilization to provide testimony.
"Animals have the right to be free from cruelty and exploitation, and the failure of U.S. courts to recognize their rights impedes the ability to enforce existing legislative protections," Animal Legal Defense Fund Executive Director Stephen Wells said in a statement.
"The court's order authorizing the hippos to exercise their legal right to obtain information in the United States is a critical milestone in the broader animal status fight to recognize that animals have enforceable rights," he continued.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A man walking on a beach in Scotland found a message in a bottle and discovered it was the second such message to travel across the Atlantic Ocean from the same man in Canada.
Andrew Eaton-Lewis, a 48-year-old Uig resident, posted about the discovery on Facebook, seeking help translating the message, which was written in French. He found the bottle washed up on the beach during a recent outing at Cliff Beach with friends and family.
"They wanted to go to the beach, so we just quite randomly chose Cliff Beach," he said, according to The Press and Journal. "There are lots of different beaches you can go to, so it was sheer chance that we ended up on this one."
Eaton-Lewis initially thought the bottle was trash left behind from a picnic. But a closer look revealed it had barnacles stuck to it with a note inside dated Jan. 26, 2020.
The message, signed by Andre Huet of Quebec, Canada, and placed inside a plastic bag, wasn't the first to be sent across the Atlantic Ocean by the same man.
Last year, a woman participating in a beach cleaning event in Portland, England, made a similar discovery. Mary Bird found a bottle on the beach containing a note in French inside a plastic bag from Andre Huet.
"I'm going to send a letter to Andre Huet tomorrow, with my email address," Eaton-Lewis posted on Facebook. "Hoping he'll get back to me."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 10,726 tickets became winners when the Carolina Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 5-5-5.
Lottery officials said Tuesday evening's drawing had the triple 5 result, earning $250 for players who could 50-cent tickets and $500 for players who purchased $1 tickets.
The lottery said players collectively won about $4.3 million in prize money from the drawing.
Officials said triple numbers, known as "trips," are some of the most common combinations purchased for Carolina Pick 3 drawings.