EMBDEN, Maine (AP) — A man with a metal detector has found a long-hidden, 222-year-old coin under a few inches of soil outside a church in Maine.
Shane Houston, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend from New Hampshire when he found the coin earlier this month, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America.
He said it was found on the grounds of a church in Embden where he had permission to use his metal detector.
The penny is not in pristine condition. Houston said it might fetch $200 but he has no intentions of selling it.
On the same trip, he also found an 1818 penny, a full wagon wheel and a musket ball. The ammunition was measured at 0.75 caliber, making it British in origin.
______________________________________________________________
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Experts said bright lights spotted in the sky over Hawaii were likely the remnants of a booster from a rocket launched 12 years ago.
John O'Meara, chief scientist of the W. M. Keck Observatory in Waimea, said the lights spotted in the sky Saturday night likely were from the booster of a Chinese rocket launched in 2008.
Mary Beth Laychak, strategic communications director for the Canada France Hawaii Telescope, said the appearance of the lights lines up with projections of the booster's re-entry path.
"We can't be 100% certain because we don't have any of the pieces of the debris," Laychak told KHON-TV. "But the pattern of the lights that we saw in our time lapse combined with this map."
"This flight path and the precision at which all of these companies are able to estimate where their objects will enter and how they'll break up is what really leads us to believe that this was this Venesat-1 re-entering the atmosphere," she said.
______________________________________________________________
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A steam shovel that had been submerged in a Michigan lake for nearly a century has been returned to dry land and is being restored.
Mike Oberloier said he dreamed of removing the steam shovel from the bottom of Wixom Lake since his father first told him about the artifact about 50 years ago.
"You know, I was 11 years old when we were in a boat looking for this. So, it's been 45 years for me," he told WNEM-TV.
Oberloier and a team of volunteers removed the last pieces of the steam shovel from the lake Saturday. It had beenused to construct the Edenville Dam in the 1920s and was submerged in the lake for 95 years.
Oberloier finally received his opportunity to see his dream fulfilled when the dam failed in May, causing the lake to drain.
He said the steam shovel's engines are in good enough condition to restore, and he is beginning work on the project.
"It's going to the Midland Antique Engine Association, and it'll be put on display there where everybody can come out and see it," he said. "My hopes and dreams are to make it dig again."
______________________________________________________________
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Italian town is looking to draw in new visitors by auctioning off abandoned houses with opening bids of just over $1.
The town of Salemi, in Sicily, announced it will auction off dozens of abandoned homes that have fallen into disrepair for $1.18.
Mayor Domenico Venuti said the scheme is part of efforts to revitalize the town, which has seen its population continue to dwindle after about 4,000 residents left the area after a 1968 earthquake.
"All buildings belong to the City Council, which speeds up the sale and reduces red tape," Venuti told CNN. "Before launching the scheme we first had to recover the old parts of Salemi where the houses are located, upgrading infrastructures and services from roads to electric grids and sewage pipes.
"Now the town is ready for the next step."
Venuti said the plan has been in the works for several years, but was stalled due to issues including infrastructure and zoning complications.
"It was a long process," he said. "Not only did we carry out thorough maintenance works to secure the risky crumbly areas, we also had to recover many properties to residential use. We've been ready for a while but wanted to wait and see how the COVID-19 emergency evolved."
Italy was an early hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic, but Sicily had remained one of the last impacted regions in the country.
The mayor said interested buyers will not be required to visit the town before purchasing a property, but they will be asked to submit detailed renovation plans to prove they are committed to the revitalization effort.
______________________________________________________________
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A Chinese daredevil achieved a Guinness World Record when his body was covered in more than 140 pounds of living bees.
Ruan Liangming had multiple buckets filled with bees dumped over his head in Yichun City, Jiangxi Province, to get the insects to settle on his body.
Liangming's compliment of bees weighed 140 pounds, 6.95 ounces.
The congregation of insects was enough to earn him the world record for heaviest mantle of bees.
______________________________________________________________
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- An aggressive turkey that terrorized a California neighborhood for months was captured by a wildlife expert who disguised herself as an elderly woman to trick the foul fowl.
Gerald the turkey, a frequently sighted bird in Oakland who caused the city's Morcom Rose Garden to be closed to visitors during the summer, was finally captured Thursday by Rebecca Dmytryk, director of Wildlife Emergency Services.
Dmytryk said she disguised herself as an old woman for the operation after Oakland Animal Services personnel reported that Gerald preferred to attack the frail and elderly.
"I baited him in with blueberries, kibble and sunflower seeds," Dmytryk told KGO-TV. "Then my husband actually had to run down to the truck. So I was left alone with the turkey."
Dmytryk said she baited Gerald into charging at her, giving her an opening to grab him by the scruff of his neck in a way that did not harm the bird.
Gerald was relocated to a wild area in the East Bay hills, Dmytryk said.
"After being at this for five months ... to be on the other side and to know the turkey is now in a wild area, situated with other turkeys where he will be safe, it feels like the best possible outcome," said Anne Dunn, director of Oakland Animal Services.
______________________________________________________________
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman found participating in democracy to be extra rewarding when a stop on her way home from voting led to a $2 million lottery jackpot.
The Beaufort woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was on her way home from casting her vote when she decided to stop at the Parkers store in Beaufort for a drink and some lottery tickets.
The woman said she checked her Mega Millions ticket the next day and showed it to her husband, thinking she had won $1,000.
"No, I think it's more than that," the woman's husband told her.
The ticket, which matched numbers 5-11-25-27-64, turned out to be a $2 million winner.
The winner said she hasn't decided how to spend her money yet.
"I'm keeping it low-key," she said.
______________________________________________________________
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Washington state said an escaped horse went for a run in traffic and made his way through the streets of two towns before being caught.
The Marysville Police Department said a horse named Jag escaped from his owner's home in Marysville on Sunday while his stall was being remodeled.
The horse ran loose through the streets of Marysville and made his way to Arlington before being captured with help from the Arlington Police Department.
Police said they identified Jag's owners with help from social media and the horse was returned home safely.
______________________________________________________________
(CNN) Face masks have been the necessary fashion accessory of 2020, and the latest trend is adding another dimension to them.
That would be the sense of smell, which as it happens, can disappear as a symptom of having COVID-19.
First, there was a face covering that looked and smelled like bacon.
Now, the new custom mask from Jack In The Box can not only help protect you from the pandemic, it has the benefit of smelling like fried chicken.
It's also a promotion for the fast food burger chain's new chicken sandwich.
Or perhaps it is better to refer to the new offering as an un-chicken sandwich, since it is plant-based.
The mask is decorated with the new sandwich, smiley faces, and the Jack In The Box logo.
The free face covering will be available on the chain's website at no cost starting Friday while supplies last.
______________________________________________________________
(CNN) If 2020 could take the form of an object, it would surely be toilet paper.
Not only has this year been crappy, but reports of people hoarding toilet paper in large quantities during the coronavirus pandemic will live in the memories of many.
Or so some in Austria seem to think: On Friday, the country's postal service announced it is issuing a postage stamp made from three-ply toilet paper, to commemorate one of the year's stranger phenomenona.
The stamp, made of three-ply toilet paper, features a baby elephant, whose one-meter length has been used in Austria as a reminder of the recommended social distance.
Each stamp, measuring just under four inches in length, will be the size and shape of a standard sheet of toilet paper, Austria Post said Friday.
Customers can even use the stamps to enforce social distancing -- 10 stamps lined up next to each other measure one meter, the recommended social distance in some countries.
Austria Post will release 300,000 stamps on October 30.
Meanwhile, the stamps are illustrated with a picture of a baby elephant -- another national reminder of the recommended one meter distance.
Why it's hard to find paper towels again
The stamps, which can be torn off the stamp block along a perforated line just like toilet paper, come complete with a self adhesive foil, and retail at €2.75 (around $3.25), Austria Post said in a statement.
The postal service will be releasing 300,000 stamps on October 30, and for each block sold, €2.75 will be donated to charity, Austria Post said in a statement.
"With the Corona stamp, we not only want to issue an original stamp block to remember this year, but also to support those who have been particularly affected by this crisis," Austria Post CEO Georg Pölzl said in a statement.
