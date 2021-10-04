LONDON (AP) — The adventures of the honey-loving bear “Winnie the Pooh” have captivated children — and their parents — for nigh-on 100 years. Fans now have a chance to own a central piece of Pooh’s history, when a countryside bridge from southern England goes up for auction next week.
The author of the hugely popular Pooh series of books, A. A. Milne, often played with his son, Christopher Robin, at the bridge in the 1920s. It became a regular setting for the adventures of Pooh and his friends in the series that launched in 1926.
“Offering it at auction is probably the biggest opportunity globally for people to reach out and be able to buy it and put it in a museum,” said James Rylands of Summer Place Auctions, which has previously auctioned items including 20 tons of the Berlin Wall.
Rylands described the bridge as “one of the most important iconic literary objects there is,” and laid out hope that it could go for 250,000 pounds, way beyond the 40,000 to 60,000-pound estimate placed on Tuesday’s auction.
“When you actually talk about history and add in the emotion and the happiness that ‘Winnie the Pooh’ has brought to generations as children and adults over the years, it is very difficult to price it,” Rylands said. “If it fetches a quarter of a million pounds, then I won’t be surprised.”
The bridge, originally called Posingford Bridge, was built around 1907 and officially renamed Poohsticks Bridge in 1997 by the late author’s son, whose toy animals were the basis of the Pooh series.
It was then taken down in 1999 after being worn out by visitors and was replaced by a newer structure funded largely by the Disney corporation.
The original bridge was dismantled and stored in Ashdown Forest Centre in the southern county of East Sussex, until the local Parish Council recently gave permission for it to be restored and rescued. The bridge, which measures 8.87 meters long by 4.5 meters wide (29 feet by 15 feet), has now been fully restored using local oak for any missing elements.
The auction coincides with the centenary of Pooh’s arrival in the world when Christopher Robin received a fluffy teddy bear from the luxury department store Harrods on his first birthday.
Rylands said there’s been interest from around the world, but hoped that the bridge stays local.
“I do hope it stays in Sussex because it obviously has great relevance to the locality,” he said. “But if it does end up in the United States or indeed Japan, I have no doubt it will be a little bit loved over there as well."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REEDS SPRING, Mo. — If you're going to sell something on social media and are posting a photograph, it's a good idea not to include illegal drugs in the picture.
A Missouri man is accused of drug possession after authorities were alerted to a photo on a Facebook Marketplace page, KFVS reported. The photograph showed a catalytic converter for sale, but what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in a bag was also in the posted image, according to the Stone County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
James Anthony Kertz, 38, of Reeds Spring, was arrested Wednesday, KYTV reported. He was charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Stone County Sheriff's Office online booking records.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said Kertz did not realize drugs were noticeable in the photo.
"In the background was a bag containing a white crystal substance and a needle and a spoon laying next to it," Rader told KYTV.
"We arrived at this gentleman's house with a search warrant," Rader wrote on Facebook. "You can imagine his surprise. He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own.
"We have now provided him a new place to stay. Sorry folks, his catalytic converters are not for sale right now."
Kertz is being held without bail, online booking records show.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A 28-year-old man in Germany faces a hefty bill after trying to catch a flight at Munich airport Thursday with a live mortar shell in his rucksack.
German news agency dpa reported Friday that the explosive device was discovered during a security check, prompting an immediate lockdown of parts of the airport.
The man told police that he had found the shell during a hiking trip in Switzerland and forgotten it was in his bag. Specialists were able to safely remove the live ammunition and destroy it.
The man is likely to face criminal charges for breaching aviation safety and explosives laws, and will have to pay for the cost of the police operation. It was unclear whether the operators of Munich airport, Germany's second biggest, will also sue the man for damages, dpa reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A light pole mysteriously collapsed in Japan months ago and police say they finally know who (or what) is to blame: dog pee.
The 21-foot pole snapped at its base and was found lying in the bushes of a parking lot in the city of Suzuka on February 18.
The were no apparent issues with the quality or installation of the pole, according to The Mainichi, one of Japan's largest daily news outlets.
The average lifespan for light poles in the country is around 50 years, but the pole collapsed 23 years after it was installed on the street in 1997.
So, what caused the steel traffic light pole to snap?
The police department reported in July that forensic scientists detected 40 times more urea at the bottom of the pole compared to the amount found in other nearby poles.
The traffic light was installed along a path that is popular among dog walkers, so authorities said it is highly possible that the combination of urea and sodium found in dog urine caused the pole to erode.
Officials are now encouraging pet owners to take their dogs to urinate elsewhere, in hopes of preventing this from happening again. The pole has since been replaced, but police have reportedly confirmed dogs have already begun to mark their territory on the newly installed pole.
Oddly enough, this is not the first report of dog pee causing a pole to erode and snap in Japan.
In 2016, the same newspaper reported that an iron light pole collapsed in Osaka and crushed a 10-year-old girl's hand. A city government investigation found that dog urine was to blame.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A wild monkey wandered into an airport's VIP lounge in India and managed to steal a drink of fruit juice before being ejected from the building.
Passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi captured video when the monkey wandered into the lounge Friday evening.
A video posted online shows the small simian stealing a drink of fruit juice from the bar counter.
Airport officials confirmed the monkey was safely removed from the building without any injuries to monkey or human.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old walking with his family in a Michigan nature preserve made a rare discovery: a 12,000-year-old mastodon tooth.
Julian Gagnon, 6, was walking with his family in the Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve on Sept. 6 when he found an object that he initially identified to his parents as a "dragon's tooth."
"I just felt something on my foot and I grabbed it up, and it kind of looked like a tooth," Gagnon told WDIV-TV.
Gagnon's parents allowed him to bring his discovery home, where the family took a closer look and realized it might indeed be a fossil.
The family contacted the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontologists, which identified the discovery as the upper right molar of a juvenile mastodon, a species that lived in Michigan about 12,000 years ago.
"Mammoth and mastodon fossils are relatively rare in Michigan, but compared to other places in the United States, there actually have been more occurrences," Adam Rountrey, the paleontology museum's research museum collection manager, told MLive.com.
Experts said that while both mammoths and mastodons are known to have lived in Michigan, discoveries are rare because the carcasses of the animals were usually taken by scavengers far before they could become fossils.
The Gagnon family donated the tooth to the museum, which said Julian will be rewarded for his donated with a behind-the-scenes tour this month.
"This has only fueled his passion for archaeology and paleontology," mother Mary Gagnon said. "As far as he's concerned, this is his first discovery of his career, and now it's hard to dissuade him from picking anything up that he sees in the natural world."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida 7-year-old who hooked a bass while fishing with his dad ended up losing his catch -- and his pole -- when an alligator darted out of the water and grabbed the fish.
Sean McMahon posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when he and his son, Dawson, were fishing behind their Palm Coast home.
The video shows McMahon encouraging his son as he battles with a large bass on the end of his line.
"He's a fighter," Dawson says in the footage.
The boy finally manages to drag the fish onto land, but an alligator suddenly darts out of the water and grabs the fish in its jaws.
Dawson drops his pole and flees from the gator, which swims back out into the water -- taking the fish and pole with it.
"Dawson caught a bass tonight and out of nowhere an alligator came up, ate the bass and ripped his pole into the water," McMahon wrote in the Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman's home security camera was recording when a bear strolled up to her front porch and made off with a 33-pound package.
Robin Sutherland's Nest camera was recording at her Gatlinburg home when the bear approached her front porch and started sniffing and prodding at the package that had recently been delivered by FedEx.
The video shows the bear eventually drag the 33-pound package away from the home.
Sutherland said she doesn't know what attracted the bear to the box, as it didn't contain anything the animal would be interested in eating.
"The only things in it were chemicals for my fish pond which were in plastic bottles," she told WBIR-TV. "I guess the bear's theory is 'steal now, open out of sight.'"
A Connecticut woman captured similar footage in August when a bear swiped a package from the porch of her Bristol home. Kristin Levine said the package, which contained a roll of toilet paper, was later recovered from a neighbor's yard.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Japanese prefecture government is attempting to educate the public about bear safety with a rock song filled with helpful tips.
The Iwate prefecture government responded to a spike in bear sightings in the northern region by commissioning a song from songwriter Kaoru Toudou, 61, and singer Yuuzen Taguchi, 69.
"So you think bear cubs are cute?" the song begins. "Discard that naive way of thinking! Nearby that cub is a parent bear, and it'll suddenly attack you!"
The tune features bear safety tips including "never turn your back and run away," and "trying to play dead doesn't work."
The prefecture government said the song will be played at roadside shopping centers and other strategic locations through the end of October.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Captain Kirk is rocketing into space next week — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.
Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that "Star Trek" actor William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
"Yes, it's true; I'm going to be a 'rocket man!'" the 90-year-old tweeted. He added: "It's never too late to experience new things."
Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is a huge fan of the sci-fi series and even had a cameo as a high-ranking alien in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond." His rocket company invited Shatner to fly as its guest.
Shatner will become the oldest person to go to space. He'll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. He would have been the first actor in space if Russia weren't launching an actress and a film director to the International Space Station on Tuesday for almost two weeks of moviemaking.
Shatner's flight, by comparison, will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers). The capsule will parachute back to the desert floor, not far from where it took off.
With flights short or long, space tourism is picking up steam fast.
Virgin Galactic carried founder Richard Branson to the edge of space with five others in July, followed nine days later by Bezos' space hop. Elon Musk's SpaceX, meanwhile, launched its first private crew last month — a Pennsylvania entrepreneur who bought the three-day flight and took along two contest winners and a cancer survivor.
Virgin Galactic's ship launches from an airplane and requires two pilots. Blue Origin and SpaceX's capsules are fully automated, but the passengers must pass medical screenings and, among other things, be able to quickly climb several flights of steps at the launch tower to get to the capsule — or out of it in an emergency.
This will be Blue Origin's second launch of a crew.
Bezos was on the debut flight on July 20. He took along his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk — the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by eight years.
"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement.
Shatner played the role of the USS Starship Enterprise's commander for three seasons, from 1966 to 1969. He also portrayed Captain Kirk in seven movies, directing one of them. He's currently the host and executive producer of a History Channel show, "The UnXplained."
Also flying with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company and the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research. The two took part in the auction for a seat on the first flight. That seat cost $28 million; Blue Origin isn't divulging any other ticket prices.
A fourth seat on the flight is going to Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations.
Last week, more than 20 current and former Blue Origin employees accused the Kent, Washington-based company of having a toxic work environment and not adhering to proper safety protocols. Blue Origin said it doesn't tolerate harassment or discrimination and stood by its safety record.
Bezos' company is also challenging a NASA contract award to SpaceX for providing a lunar lander that will return astronauts to the moon in a few years. Blue Origin was unsuccessful in its bid for the job.