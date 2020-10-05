PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men blew up an ATM in a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia while the establishment was still open but were unable to get any cash, police said.
The men entered the Golden Chinese/American takeout restaurant in northwest Philadelphia shortly after 9 p.m. Friday and ordered food, police said. They then placed some kind of explosive device which damaged the ATM and the window and knocked items off shelves behind the counter, police said.
The three went back into the establishment but were unable to remove the cash box that was still inside the damaged ATM, police said. The three then fled, one on a bicycle and the other two on foot. Police were searching for suspects and no arrests were immediately reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials accidentally listed 13 pallets of coronavirus testing materials and other supplies on an auction site, officials said.
The state listed the items on GovDeals.com, a government liquidation website, but promptly removed them Thursday after The Tennessean asked about the auction. Officials told the newspaper the listing was accidental.
The auction listing was the "result of an internal processing mistake," said Dean Flener, spokesman for the state's COVID-19 Unified Command Team. He said the supplies should have been stored but were inadvertently labeled as surplus and so were listed for auction.
"The State of Tennessee's warehouse has separate sections for storage and for surplus material to be sold," Flener said in an email. "During an internal movement of items, these pallets were identified as surplus when they should have remained in storage."
The auction had received one bid for $150 before the items were removed, the newspaper reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRANKFURT (AP) — German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt's tallest buildings Thursday.
Robert, known as "Spiderman" for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany's financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.
Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorized climb.
First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert. Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. Finally, a drone that Robert's team used to film the climb didn't have the required authorization and could incur a further fine.
As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security against possible future criminal proceedings and then released, Hollerbach said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is why you don't drink and dry.
A college student in the U.K. needed to be rescued by her local fire brigade after getting her legs stuck inside the clothes dryer she shares with her roommates.
Rosie Cole, 21, says she and her friends were drinking wine and tequila on Tuesday night when she was challenged to fit inside their shared appliance, reported SWNS.
"I was with my other housemates, and one of them dared me to get in it," said Cole, a student at the University of Hull, in East Yorkshire, England. "Me thinking there was no chance I'd actually fit, decided to try it, and to my surprise, it seemed easier than I thought."
Cole climbed in legs-first, and even managed to shimmy her hips in, before she realized she wasn't unable to uncross her legs inside the dryer. Cole's roommates were also unable to help free her hindquarters from the tiny, warm prison.
The group eventually decided to call the local fire brigade, although they were barely able to convey the situation without breaking into hysterical laughter, according to footage shared with SWNS.
Footage filmed by one of Cole's friends, however, seems to indicate that, while they were certainly concerned, they were also extremely amused by her predicament.
"This might sound a bit weird, but our friend is stuck in the dryer," one of Cole's friends can be heard telling the emergency workers over the phone. "Yes, in the dryer," she repeats, laughing.
The arriving firefighters were able to free Cole within 20 minutes, but her friend Lydia told SWNS that the entire ordeal has likely resulted in a "lifetime of embarrassment" for her friend.
"I will never stop making fun of her," Lydia said.
Cole, meanwhile, maintains that she and her roommates didn't know how else to handle the situation, and defends their decision to get the fire department involved.
"They save cats from trees, so maybe they could save students from tumble dryers," she reasoned.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Police at a New York state airport said they foiled a would-be stowaway when a raccoon was caught trying to sneak aboard a place.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department said officers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport captured a raccoon Thursday evening when the animal was spotted attempting to get into a plane.
"Aviation Division Officers captured this critter attempting to sneak onto a flight at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport last night, he was interviewed and released back into the woods with a stern warning," police tweeted.
The department did not identify the flight the raccoon nearby boarded.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) In a survival saga for the ages, a Colombian woman who had fallen off the grid two years ago was miraculously discovered alive at sea by flabbergasted fishermen. Video of her dramatic rescue has since gone viral online.
"Thank God I was alive," said Angelica Gaitan, 46, who was found Saturday by Roland Visbal while floating 1.2 miles off of Puerto Colombia.
In the stunning footage shot by her rescuer, Visbal and a friend named Gustavo can be seen maneuvering their vessel toward the suspended woman, who appears unresponsive. In fact, they initially mistook Gaitan for a piece of driftwood until she raised her hands to signal for help, The Sun reported.
The valiant duo is heard in the clip trying to get the waterlogged woman's attention by calling out in both Spanish and English. Unfortunately, Gaitan is unable to reply, with subsequent reports stating that she suffered from exhaustion and hypothermia, having been adrift for eight hours.
The pair finally managed, with some difficulty, to retrieve the castaway from the water using a rope attached to a life preserver they had thrown to her. The Sun reported that the victim's first words after being rescued were, "I was born again. God did not want me to die."
Further attempts to make conversation and give her water backfired as Gaitan burst into tears on camera, apparently overcome with emotion over her terrifying ordeal.
Fortunately, the heroic fishermen managed to bring the survivor to shore, where she was reportedly tended to by kind locals before being taken to a hospital.
After Gaitan was identified, her harrowing backstory came to light. As it turns out, the drifter had fallen out of touch with her family two years ago, and they had no idea where she was until now.
She later told RCN radio that the gut-wrenching predicament was the culmination of 20 years of domestic abuse she said she suffered at the hands of her partner.
"The abuse began in the first pregnancy. He beat me, he violently abused me," Gaitan revealed in the shocking interview. "In my second pregnancy, the abuse continued and I could not get away from him because the girls were small."
Unfortunately, despite Gaitan allegedly reporting the incidents, the police detained the abuser for only 24 hours, after which he returned home and resumed assaulting her, The Mirror reported.
The tipping point came in September 2018 when, according to Gaitan, her partner "broke my face and tried to kill me." Not able to stomach her situation any longer, the distraught woman ran away and ended up staying in Barranquilla for six months. An eventual attempt to seek help at a homeless shelter failed and she fell into a deep depression.
"I did not want to continue with my life," said Gaitan, who later took a bus to the beach and "decided to jump into the sea." The survivor said she remembers little after that point since she became unconscious.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Gaitan's disappearance and rescue.
Local media have since located Gaitan's daughter, Alejandra Castiblanco, who along with her sister is currently raising money to move Gaitan to their home in Bogotá.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GEORGIA, Vt. - An unusual sight has been captivating onlookers across Vermont recently. It's a railroad safety project, with work being conducted high above the tracks.
"This is the safest way to trim trees," pilot Alan Stack said of his helicopter, which almost looks like something out of a sci-fi movie.
Stack works for a South Carolina-based company called Rotor Blade.
Using a helicopter carrying a dangling bar with ten spinning saws, he has been winding his way from Vermont's southeast to northwest corners—carefully cutting back tree limbs along the rail corridor, to give a wide berth for freight or passenger trains.
"There's going to be no overhanging limbs that could fall in front of the train and cause any problems," Stack explained.
The pilot makes pass after pass, trimming trees both high and low to carve a neat hallway.
Jesse Skipper's one of the ground crew members, who helps with refueling and route-planning.
"Typically, we're looking at a third of a mile or a half-mile an hour," Skipper estimated, describing the pace of the work.
The whole job was estimated to take 90 days, the crew said.
Other workers are on cleanup duty, picking up the limbs that fall.
The crew's been attracting attention just about wherever the chopper flies, simply because of how strange the sight is.
"Quite the show," said Mary Whitcomb, who had a front-row seat along with her customers when the saws swung by her Whitcomb's Land of Pumpkins and Corn Maze last week.
"Everyone who came—even the adults—they were just fascinated," Whitcomb said, recalling the way people watched the tree-trimming work alongside the railroad tracks that run past her farm.
A major user of the rail line told NECN that jobs like this have certainly happened elsewhere, but never before through the St. Albans-to-Vernon corridor.
"It's very safety-oriented," emphasized Charles Hunter of Genesee & Wyoming, Inc., the freight rail company partnering with Amtrak on this work.
In the past, they've done their cutting from the ground, Hunter noted, using a specialized unit that travels on the tracks.
"It's an improvement over the traditional way we've been doing it," Hunter said of the decision to bring in the helicopter service. "It should have a lasting effect for several years."
For the pilot, a big bonus of his assignment in Vermont has been getting a unique vantage point on the state's world-famous fall foliage.
"It's beautiful to see the trees different colors," Stack said. "You get bright yellows, bright oranges—when you're trimming the trees it's like somebody's puking a rainbow behind you with all the leaves coming down on the tracks. It's incredible."
Stack's work among that rainbow should wrap up in the coming days, he said, as he and his team approach their finish line in St. Albans.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A London man putting some old clothes into a donation bin called firefighters to rescue a "cat" that turned out to be a battery-operated toy.
Alan McElligott, an associate professor at the University of Roehampton in London, tweeted photos showing the scene that unfolded after he put some items into the bin and heard a "meow."
Police and firefighters responded to the scene and agreed that there seemed to be the sounds of a trapped cat -- possibly two cats -- inside the container.
"One of the police officers suggested we drop food in there in case the cats had been there for a few days. So I went to Sainsburys as I had my car nearby and bought wet cat food," McElligott told Deadline News.
"The fire brigade eventually turned up and used their heavy tools to open it. Once it was opened there was no sign of the cats so the firefighter looked around and moved some pieces of clothing around and picked up the toy cat," he said.
The battery-operated stuffed toy, a FurReal Friends cat, made "very convincing meows," McElligott said.
"It was activated by touch so after I dropped an old pair of shoes it activated it and started making noises," he said.
McElligott said the firefighters and police officers had a good laugh at the outcome of the unusual rescue.
"The two community officers, three police officers and the two firefighters started laughing," he said. "I went red faced and apologized. We all then left as quickly as possible."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(People) A kindergarten teacher is speaking out after he claims he lost his job due to his physical appearance, which includes tattoos all over his body and having the whites of his eyes surgically turned black.
Sylvain Helaine said he was extremely disappointed to learn from officials at Docteur Morere Elementary School in Palaiseau, a suburb of Paris, that he would no longer be teaching kindergarten after parents complained that he scared their children, Reuters reported.
"I think the decision they took was quite sad," Helaine, 35, told the outlet following the complaint last year from the parents of a 3-year-old boy, whom he never taught.
"I'm a primary school teacher," he added. "I love my job."
According to Reuters, Helaine was 27 years old when he started getting tattoos. At the time, he said he was teaching at a private school in London and experienced an "existential crisis" that inspired him to get inked.
"Since then, getting tattoos is my passion," he explained to the outlet, estimating that he's spent close to 460 hours under the needle.
Despite his unique appearance, Helaine said he's never had a problem with teaching — until his time at Docteur Morere Elementary School.
"All of my students and their parents were always cool with me because basically, they knew me," he explained to the outlet. "It's only when people see me from far away that they can assume the worst."
In a statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for the local education authority said they reached an agreement with Helaine that would move him away from teaching kindergarten and noted that students under 6 years old "could be frightened by his appearance."
A spokesperson for Frances' Ministry of National Education did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Although he's faced challenges throughout his career, Helaine has vowed to continue serving as an educator and still teaches children 6 and up, Reuters reported.
He told the outlet he hopes his unique physical appearance will inspire his students to be more accepting and tolerant in the future.
"Maybe when they are adults they will be less racist and less homophobic and more open-minded," he explained.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts shared photos of officers trying their hands at cattle wrangling when four loose cows went for a wander around town.
The Westborough Police Department said officers responded alongside the local animal control officer and the cows' owners Sunday when the four head of cattle were seen wandering down Wachusett View Drive.
The officers rounded up the cows and led them on a "mini cattle drive" back to their home.
Police said the cows came from the farm at Uhlmans Ice Cream shop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.