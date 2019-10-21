ATLANTA (AP) — A discarded security tag has caused a scare in downtown Atlanta.
An employee reported a beeping sound coming from a trash bin outside a state government building in the heart of downtown Friday. Police evacuated the building and summoned bomb technicians.
As a search was underway, a woman who worked in the building told officers she knew what was in the bin.
The woman said a pair of shoes she bought online came with a security tag attached. When she cut it off, it began to beep. She tossed the tag in the bin on her way into work.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the trash bin was cleared before employees were given the “all clear” and allowed to return to the building.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A BASE jumper who jumped illegally from a northwestern Wisconsin cellphone tower ended up calling the police on himself after his parachute became caught on a guy wire, leaving him dangling perilously 50 feet (15 meters) from the ground.
Police say the 20-year-old man jumped from the 300-foot (90-meter) Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday morning.
After his rescue at around 9:30 a.m., the man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System and arrested for criminal trespass.
BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common objects from which BASE jumpers launch their descent.
Menomonie is 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Public Library, one of the city's most historic institutions, is giving four lucky couples the chance to exchange marriage vows for free inside its venerable halls.
The library's wedding giveaway announced this week is a celebration of the McKim Building's 125th anniversary.
The wedding package at the Central Library in Copley Square includes a pre-ceremony breakfast, bouquets and boutonnieres, music, photography, an overnight stay at the Westin Copley Place, and ceremonies officiated by a Justice of the Peace.
The ceremonies for up to 10 guests will be held Feb. 2 while the library is closed to the public.
The online-only registration period for the randomly selected wedding packages has started and ends Nov. 15.
The library, founded in 1848, is one of the city's most sought-after wedding locations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hungry? Roadkill maybe for dinner.
In a flurry of bill signings last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 395 into law, making it legal to salvage and eat animals accidentally hit by drivers.
The bill's stated intent was to "make available to Californians tens of thousands of pounds of a healthy, wild, big game food source that currently is wasted each year following wildlife-vehicle collisions."
The so-called "Roadkill Bill" authorizes the creation of a program that designates three regions that have "high wildlife vehicle collisions" as locations where drivers can salvage specific types of roadkill.
Some of the eligible roadkill include deer and wild pig.
Drivers would need a permit to salvage the roadkill, and the program won't go into effect until 2022. The state hopes to collect data on where the roadkill accidents often occur in order to add additional roadway defense and wildlife highway over-crossings.
Sen. Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera, sponsored the bill.
California would be at least the 28th state to pass legislation allowing drivers to harvest roadkill, according to NBC News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Many people with student loan debt feel buried. But one New York City woman decided to bury her loans instead.
Mandy Velez, a journalist from the Daily Beast took to Instagram to celebrate the death of her student loans with a funeral for the $102,000 balance she was able to pay off after just six years.
"I finally killed them. It was a slow death but was worth every bit of the fight," as she wrote on Instagram.
Velez graduated in 2013 in about $75,000 in student loans and paid more than minimums per month, in total of $1,000 per month. She wanted to be debt-free by the time she turned 30, so she slashed her budget and lived off of less than a third of her monthly salary.
She even skimped on the little things - such as packing her own lunches, not calling Ubers and trading brunches and dates for walks in the park - that really helped her save.
She also took odd jobs, including dog-walking, babysitting, and even being an extra of TV shows for extra cash, to help her survive to pay her loans off and live in New York City, never missing a payment. She accomplished her goal 2 years earlier than expected, killing $32,000 in eight months.
"I celebrate my freedom but I don't feel we student borrowers deserve the hardship that comes with these loans: high interest rates, sketchy providers, yearly tuition hikes, the list goes on," she wrote.
Velez hopes her story inspires people to say "no more" the best way they can. She was shocked that and excited to know that her story has gotten so much attention to others like in her position.
"It felt good to know that people were proud of what I did in addition to me being excited about. Now's just become bigger than I imagined. I think it resonated with many people," she said.
"I feel overwhelmed, but grateful. I understand how hard it is to accomplish something like this and I'm glad I had the support in place to make it happen."
After six long years, Velez is looking to celebrate her newfound financial freedom. She feels like she has changed her life by not "paying" to have a better future anymore. She feels hopeful that people will be inspired and if that they're in this situation, if they can to pay more than the minimums. If not, "just do the best you can. You're not alone."
Currently Velez is saving for a down payment on a house and a much-deserved vacation.
RIP Mandy's student loans, they will not be missed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A 46-year-old man developed the rare, but very real condition known as auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), colloquially referred to as "drunkenness disease," after finishing a round of antibiotics, according to a recent report.
The man, a U.S. resident who otherwise was not identified in the case study published in BMJ Open Gastroenterology, was a "previously active, healthy, 46-year-old man with no significant medical or psychiatric history." But starting in 2011 and continuing for six years thereafter, the man — who told doctors he was only an occasional social drinker — began experiencing depression, "brain fog" and "aggressive behavior."
These changes, which were reportedly out-of-character for the man, occurred after he finished a round of antibiotics for a thumb injury, doctors from Richmond University Medical Center wrote in the report.
He sought treatment from a psychiatrist who gave him antidepressants.
But one morning, the man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk. When he was pulled over, he refused a breathalyzer test and was hospitalized. His blood-alcohol level was 200 mg/dL, which can occur after consuming 10 or so alcoholic drinks.
Despite insisting he hadn't consumed any alcohol, "the hospital personnel and police refused to believe him when he repeatedly denied alcohol ingestion," the report reads.
Following the arrest, the man sought treatment at a clinic in Ohio. A stool sample revealed the presence of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, a type of yeast often used in winemaking, baking and beer brewing. To definitely say whether or not he had ABS, doctors gave him a carbohydrate-rich meal and then monitored his blood-alcohol levels. Eight hours later, his levels raised to 57 mg/dL, they wrote. (ABS occurs when the body turns high-sugar foods or carbohydrates into alcohol, causing intoxication, according to Healthline.)
The man was treated for the condition at the Ohio clinic and his symptoms improved. But a few weeks later, he reported having ABS "flares" — one of which resulted in a fall that caused a bleed inside his brain. He was hospitalized as a result.
"Here too, the medical staff refused to believe that he did not drink alcohol despite his persistent denials," the researchers wrote in the report.
Desperate for help, the man eventually was connected with physicians with the Richmond University Medical Center. Following a series of tests, anti-fungal and other treatments improved the man's ABS symptoms — excluding the one time he ate pizza and drank soda resulting in a "severe ABS relapse," they wrote.
Eventually, the man's symptoms dissipated and he was even allowed to gradually re-introduce carbohydrates into his diet. Now, nearly two years following treatment, he "remains asymptomatic and has resumed his previous lifestyle, including eating a normal diet while still checking his breath alcohol levels sporadically," according to the report.
The antibiotics the man took to treat his thumb injury may have triggered his case of ABS. The medication, cephalexin, "resulted in a change in his gastrointestinal microbiome allowing fungal overgrowth," they wrote.
"For years, no one believed him," Dr. Fahad Malik, one of the report's authors and a chief medical resident at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told New Scientist. "The police, doctors, nurses and even his family told him he wasn't telling the truth, that he must be a closet-drinker."
The news comes after doctors in September detailed a Chinese man's ABS case. The amount of alcohol-producing bacteria in his gut potentially led him to develop non-alcoholic fatty liver disease which had "severely" damaged his liver.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) It turns out Tupac Shakur isn't dead -- he's just been living in Tennessee.
A man named Tupac A. Shakur -- who, despite the name, is not to be confused with the long-dead rap legend -- was arrested this weekend after allegedly threatening police with a knife.
Johnson City police officers responded to a call Saturday about the 40-year-old Shakur, who had active warrants for his arrest from another department, according to a news release. When officers arrived at the scene, they reported seeing Shakur leaving in a car.
Police tracked the vehicle and eventually attempted to arrest Shakur, but he twisted away and reached for his waistband, according to cops. Shakur then allegedly turned toward officers with a knife in his hand before cops were able to wrestle him to the ground. After a brief struggle, officers took Shakur into custody, the news release stated.
Police said they also found a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine on Shakur.
Shakur was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on an $18,000 bond.
An arraignment was set for Monday at the Washington County General Sessions Court.
Shakur shares the same name -- and even middle initial -- as the late rapper, who was gunned down in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996, at age 25. The police news release repeatedly uses "Tupac Shakur" as the 40-year-old's official name, though it's unclear if he legally changed his name at some point or if, in what would be a remarkable coincidence, he happened to be given the name at birth, though that would have been years before the rapper rose to prominence.
After the rapper's death, conspiracy theories arose claiming that Shakur was actually still alive.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Ever feel like your smartphone is becoming an extension of yourself? This newly developed phone case breaks down even more barriers between you and your phone with a life-like "skin" which alleged responds to human contact such as pinching and tickling.
Marc Teyssier and his colleagues at Telecom Paris in France have devised an artificial skin for technology devices that detects and interprets a variety of gestures. For example, slapping the case indicates anger, and pinching or pulling its skin indicates an upset user. If a user tickles the accessory, it releases a laughing emoji onto the phone.
"I wanted to pinch my phone," Teyssier told the New Scientist when asked why he designed such a skin.
In a paper released Saturday, researchers build on a long history of artificial skin in the field of robotics to harvest "interactive properties of the skin that are specifically useful for human computer interaction." In essence, the researchers believe the phone skin could increase user expressiveness.
The researchers developed "Skin-On" prototypes for smartphones, touchpads and also a wristband for smartwatches. According to the paper, "Skin-On interfaces provide natural physical affordances," meaning users are more likely to explore the interface and discover new controls.
The creepily realistic skin layer is comprised of one layer of stretchable copper wire in between two layers of silicone. Applying pressure on the skin changes the electrical charge of the wiring.
The Telecom team's work will be presented this week at the ACM Symposium on User Interface Software and Technology in New Orleans.
The team has big plans for the future, such as to make the skin more realistic with embedded hair and temperature features. They may also look to include larger surfaces, as they said one participant put forth the idea of a Skin-On wall. Their paper also mentioned changing the texture of the skin, such as with sweat or goosebumps, to indicate disgust or frustration.
"More generally, our goal is to further explore various types of anthropomorphism towards human-like devices," the paper concluded.
"The idea is perhaps a bit surprising, but skin is an interface we are highly familiar with so why not use it and its richness with the devices we use every day?" Dr. Anne Roudaut, a professor in Human-Computer Interaction at the University of Bristol and co-author of the study, said in a press release.
"This work explores the intersection between man and machine," Roudaut said, according to Popular Mechanics. "We have seen many works trying to augment humans with parts of machines, here we look at the other way around and try to make the devices we use every day more like us, i.e. human-like."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A California woman who was cleaning out her study found a library book her mother had checked out 74 years earlier -- and she returned it.
Berkeley Library workers said they were surprised Friday when Jean Durham brought in a copy of Sir Walter Scott's Lady of the Lake that her mother had checked out in 1945.
"My mother did buy some books but mostly she came to the Berkeley Public Library. We were always surrounded by books," Durham told Berkeleyside.
Library officials said there was no fine, as the facility did away with late fees in 2018.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A British man who lost his wedding ring while swimming was reunited with the ring thanks to a couple of beach visitors -- and a helpful fish.
Dan Levine, 44, said he was swimming in Penzance, Cornwall, England, when the custom wedding ring designed by his wife fell off his finger.
"I put a post on Facebook asking for people to get in touch if they found it snorkeling or spear fishing but really didn't think I'd see it again. I was gutted. Oona had handmade it. We've been married 13 years. When I told her I'd lost it she was upset too," Levine told Cornwall Live.
Levine's Facebook plea eventually reached Gary and Emma Spires, who were visiting the beach just one day after the ring was lost when they saw a fish splashing around in shallow waters.
"Gary said he kneeled down and the ring was just nestled under the water beneath a little ledge. He might not have seen it had it not been for that little fish," Levine said.
Levine thanked the couple, and the helpful sea creature, in a Facebook post.
"Thanks, little fish," he wrote.
