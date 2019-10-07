DUTTON, Mont. - A potential grizzly bear sighting in northern Montana ended up not being a bear at all. That's according to a statement from the Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks Prairie Bear Monitor Facebook page:
"We investigated a report of a grizzly bear one mile south of Dutton. After speaking with the landowner and searching the area it appears that the sighting was of a bear-looking llama." - Montana FWP Prairie Bear Monitor
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A capital murder suspect in Texas had a court-ordered ankle monitor removed by the device's operators because the company reportedly said he didn't pay them a monitoring fee to wear the tracker.
Clint Walker, 27, is accused of fatally shooting a man during a November 2016 robbery gone awry. Several months ago, Walker was released on a $100,000 surety bond and ordered to wear the GPS monitor, provided by a company called Guarding Public Safety.
But Walker, according to KHOU, "failed to pay the company his monthly monitoring fee" that was reportedly a condition of his bond, and therefore the company removed the device — leaving authorities unable to track the murder suspect.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the company sent "a representative to physically remove his ankle monitor" on Sept. 19, and Walker wasn't re-arrested until Oct. 2, according to jail records, which meant he was not monitored for a nearly two-week period.
Ogg described the situation as a "troubling loophole," and the Harris County Community Supervision & Corrections Department, which didn't respond to Fox News' request for comment, said the bizarre technicality had not led to any widespread issues — and placed blame in the Walker case on Guarding Public Safety.
"The vendor was immediately terminated because of serious violations of the memorandum of understanding," Teresa May, department of director, told the news outlet, noting other defendants monitored by the company have been transferred elsewhere.
May said the company was supposed to gain permission from the department in the event they had to remove Walker's ankle monitor, but they allegedly never contacted the department about the issue.
Guarding Public Safety, which also did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment, told KTRK in a statement that the company "sent several violations on Clint Walker to the Harris County Pretrial Supervision Dept. including his failure to charge his device as instructed resulting in no location and no communication."
"His device went dead several times and we had no location and no communication with this defendant," the statement read. "Immediate notification was sent upon removal of his device."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man was recognized by Guinness World Records after correctly identifying 11 ice cream flavors while blindfolded -- and nearly getting 12.
David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, was filmed taste-testing ice cream for one minute and attempting to guess the flavors.
He correctly identified 12 flavors, but only managed to say half of the name of the final flavor -- java chip -- before the timer ran out.
Guinness determined he tied the previous record of 11, set by Mohameed Ahmad Darwish at a Kuwait mall in 2013, and Rush's name was added to Darwish's on the record-keeping organization's web site.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BALTIMORE (AP) — A 1,600-pound bull escaped from a truck into the streets of Baltimore for several hours.
The Baltimore Sun reported that it took three tranquilizer shots and a crew of zoo officials to recapture the animal on Wednesday.
The purebred angus breeding bull broke out of a truck while it was stopped at a red light. A crowd gathered and watched as the animal was eventually corralled.
Baltimore Police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe told the newspaper that the "owner of the bull said he doesn't have the best disposition."
The bull was from Hedgeapple Farm in Buckeystown. Executive director Scott Barao said the animal was very expensive and thanked police for not shooting it.
He said the bull is "extremely valuable to us and we're just glad to have him alive."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A public art installation in Philadelphia gives new meaning to the phrase "Ghost Ship" by featuring a hologram of an 18th century ship floating in the water.
The Ghost Ship installation, by the Europe-based Biangle Studio, premieres Friday just off the Race Street Pier in the Delaware River.
The installation uses light and water to create the three-dimensional image of an 18th century ship floating in the river.
Visitors are offered the opportunity to listen to recordings of historians and artists discussing the history of the Delaware River while taking in the installation, which will be active Wednesdays through Sundays from 7-10 p.m. until Nov. 3.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We hope the good people of Indiana like their bagels toasted.
A semi-tractor transporting 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels caught fire on Interstate 65 in Indiana on Sunday night, a tragic situation that left the beloved breakfast food cooked beyond repair, especially given an inadequate amount of cream cheese on hand.
Talk about burning carbs.
A state trooper spotted the truck pulling a box trailer that was "smoking heavily from the rear axle." By the time he turned around to assist the driver — Quiner Louis, 31 — the truck's brakes were on fire and the flames were spreading to the rest of the trailer.
"The driver failed to release the brakes causing them to spark fire," state police explained in a news release on Monday. "The rear tires exploded due to the heat from the brake fire."
Louis was able to detach the tractor from the trailer, police said. Firefighters eventually put out the fire, and the interstate highway was partially closed for hours of bagel cleanup.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) PORTLAND, ORE. - A man who says his donated sperm was used to father at least 17 children in violation of an agreement that allowed for no more than five has sued an Oregon fertility clinic.
Dr. Bryce Cleary believes it's possible that he has many more children from his sperm donations 30 years ago, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported .
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court says Cleary donated his sperm when he was a first-year medical student at Oregon Health & Science University in 1989 after the hospital's fertility clinic solicited him and other classmates.
In March 2018, his lawsuit says he began to learn that his sperm donations successfully resulted in the births of some children after two young women, born through the fertility clinic process, contacted him.
The suit says the young women told him they used Ancentry.com data as well as "specific and substantive information" given to them by the fertility clinic to identify more siblings and Cleary himself. Cleary then sent his own DNA to Ancestry.com, discovering that he had at least 17 offspring born through his sperm donations.
Cleary is "profoundly distressed" as he wades through the "moral, legal, ethical, and personal obligations" he now feels toward those 17 children, the lawsuit said. He is seeking $5.25 million.
OHSU spokeswoman Tamara Hargens-Bradley said it treats any allegation of misconduct with "the gravity it deserves. In light of our patient privacy obligations and the confidentiality of protected health information, we cannot comment on this case."
Cleary, who had three sons with his wife, as well as adopted a daughter, says the clinic also breached another promise that all of the children be born to mothers living outside Oregon.
Cleary, who lives in Corvallis, learned that at least two of the offspring have attended the same schools as the children he raised with his wife, according to the lawsuit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENID, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman was shot in the thigh when a dog inside the vehicle with her jumped onto a back seat console, causing a gun under the console to fire.
The Enid News & Eagle reports that Tina Springer was in the passenger seat of the vehicle that had stopped Thursday to wait for a train in Enid in northern Oklahoma. The yellow Labrador retriever, which belongs to the 79-year-old driver Brent Parks, was in the back seat and jumped onto the folding console. That's when the .22-caliber handgun under the console went off.
Police say cloth from the seat covers could have gotten into the trigger well of the gun, making it discharge.
The 44-year-old Springer, who lives in Nash, Oklahoma, and is Parks' caretaker, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police say Parks told them the gun isn't usually loaded.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Maryland couple recently got a postcard in the mail that was sent almost 60 years ago, and they're trying to figure out why it's so late and if anybody might be looking for it.
The postcard was addressed to Mr. and Mrs. B.H. Knobla but was received by Cindy Loeper and Steve Miksell of Bethesda.
"It's such a mystery," Loeper said. "Like, where did it live for the last almost 60 years? The bottom of some mail carrier's bag?"
Whoever wrote it only signed their initials. The postmark is from the year 1960, when postage cost 5 cents.
"Well, it's amazing to see what 5 cents used to be able to do," Miksell said.
Land records for the house show it belonged to a Bernard Knobla and his wife, Marguerite.
They appear to have passed away and been buried at Arlington National Cemetery, but Loeper and Miksell say if possible they'd like to return the note to a relative and learn more about the people behind the postcard.
"It was interesting to get a sense of somebody's personality that we had never met," Loeper said.
"We've been making up stories about this since we got it," she added.
The U.S. Postal Service hasn't respond to inquiries about why it took so long to deliver the postcard.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) RIO RANCHO, N.M. - A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he bit a police dog following an alleged ax attack.
The Albuquerque Journal reports Chris Gavaldon was arrested last week after Rio Rancho police were called to a mobile home over reports of a fight between a man and a woman.
Rio Rancho Police Capt. Andrew Rodriguez says Gavaldon used an ax to batter the woman, causing "significant injury" to her hand.
'Saturday Night Live' pokes fun at South Florida news in competitive racial bias sketch
Rodriguez says police sent in their canine Diesel after Gavaldon barricaded himself inside his home. That's when police say Gavaldon bit the dog.
Rodriguez says the bite didn't break Diesel's skin but the canine was placed on antibiotics.
Gavaldon is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. It was unclear if he had an attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.