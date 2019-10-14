PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has decided that eating like a pig could be a good thing, especially for schools looking to cut down on food waste.
A law saying schools can give food scraps away to pig farmers is now on the books in the state.
The practice of feeding human food waste to pigs goes back millennia, but some school districts in Maine have expressed confusion in recent years about the rules around the practice. So the Maine Legislature passed a clarifying bill that took effect Sept. 19.
The new standards will help school districts find a use for spoiled food that might otherwise end up in landfills, say supporters, including Republican sponsor state Sen. Stacey Guerin, of Glenburn.
“In Maine, that was a common practice when I was growing up. Hog farmers would come to the back door and take the waste at the end of the day,” Guerin said. “I’m glad school administrators can do that with confidence now, without fear of breaking the law.”
The new rules state that any individual or institution, including a school, can donate garbage to a swine producer for use as feed even if they’re unaware of the producer’s licensure status. Guerin said the rule change made sense because the schools aren’t responsible for monitoring the license status of hog farms.
Donations to hog farmers will also help school districts reduce the cost of waste disposal, said Ryan Parker, a Newport resident and farmer who advocated for the bill. Parker has raised pigs of his own and said his hogs were happy to indulge on old milk.
“It’s one less thing they have to pay for — get the food waste out of the trash. And if you don’t have food waste in your trash, it doesn’t smell,” Parker said.
Unlike most kinds of livestock, pigs can digest human food waste fairly easily, said Bobby Acord, a consultant with the National Pork Producers Council.
“And pigs have a voracious appetite,” he said. “They eat whatever you put in front of them.”
The National Conference of State Legislatures said it’s unclear how many other states have laws like the one in Maine. The rules about feeding refuse to swine vary by jurisdiction. More than half the states allow garbage feeding, Acord said.
The hog farmers in Maine are required to have a license to feed pigs food waste, and the waste has to be cooked. Those rules, which exist to prevent the spread of diseases such as salmonella poisoning, remain in effect, state officials said.
Not all hog farmers in the state would be able to use the food waste because of the difficulty of collecting and cooking it, but it could still become a way for schools to reduce the amount of unused food they throw out, said Clark Souther, the president of Maine Pork Producers Association.
“Schools have an awful lot of scrap waste from the kitchen and from the tables. So it would add up,” Sother said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A toy fox terrier that disappeared from its family's south Florida home in 2007 was found this week over a thousand miles away in Pittsburgh and reunited with its owner on Friday.
The 14-year-old named Dutchess was found hungry, shivering and in serious need of a nail trim under a shed on Monday, according to Humane Animal Rescue.
The property owner took the dog to a Humane Animal Rescue location, where staffers were able to locate a microchip and trace the dog back to its owners in Boca Raton, Florida.
The dog's owner, Katheryn Strang, drove all the way to Pittsburgh for an emotional reunion with Dutchess .
Boca Raton, Florida, is about 1,130 miles (18184.74 kilometers) from Pittsburgh.
Strang said she couldn't believe it when she got the call that her dog had been found after all these years.
She said her son opened the door after school one day and Dutchess got out and they never saw her again. They were living in Orlando at the time near a very busy street and she assumed the dog was either hit or scooped up by someone.
She checked shelters daily in the weeks after Dutchess went missing, and continued to pay the annual fee on the microchip, as well as update her contact information whenever she moved.
"They are like your babies. You don't give up hope," she said at a news conference after reuniting with Dutchess.
As she kissed and hugged her long-lost pet, she murmured to the dog: "Where have you been?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VIENNA (AP) — Roger Bannister, 1954. Eliud Kipchoge, 2019?
Like the sub-four minute mile, running a marathon in less than two hours had seemed impossible — until Saturday. But this time there's an asterisk: Olympic champion Kipchoge performed his feat under conditions so tightly controlled to maximize his success that it won't appear in the record books.
The 34-year-old Kenyan completed the 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt.
Ahead of the event, Kipchoge even compared the feat to being "like the first man on the moon." Afterward, he drew comparisons to Bannister, the late Briton who 65 years ago became the first athlete to run a mile in under four minutes.
"It is a great feeling to make history in sport after Sir Roger Bannister," Kipchoge said. "I am the happiest man in the world to be the first human to run under two hours and I can tell people that no human is limited. I expect more people all over the world to run under two hours after today."
With all variables tailored to his advantage, it was still the full marathon distance but it was no regular marathon race, which means his jaw-dropping finishing time will not be ratified by IAAF.
Different to an ordinary race, event organizers had set a nine-day window to be flexible and stage the run in the best possible weather conditions.
Also, Kipchoge was supported throughout his run by 36 pacemakers who accompanied him in alternating groups, with five athletes running ahead of him in a V-shape and two others closely following.
Unlike a normal race, a timing car just in front of the pack also helped keep the scheduled pace, and was equipped with a laser beam, projecting the ideal position on the road, parts of which also had painted stripes to indicate the optimum running line.
Furthermore, Kipchoge received drinks handed over by a cyclist to prevent him from having to slow down.
Even though his attempt was never meant to set an official world record, Kipchoge was understandably delighted and twice punched his chest in celebration while smiling when he finished.
"That was the best moment of my life," he said, before adding that he trained 4 ½ months for his extraordinary race against the clock. "The pressure was very big on my shoulders. I got a phone call from the president of Kenya."
In a statement, President Uhuru Kenyatta said: "Hearty congratulations, Eliud Kipchoge. You've done it, you've made history and made Kenya proud. Your win today will inspire future generations to dream big and aspire to greatness."
Kipchoge said his mission went beyond athletics.
"We can make this world a beautiful world and a peaceful world," he said. "The positivity of sport. I want to make it a clean sport and an interesting sport."
Kipchoge was cheered by thousands along the course in Prater Park and there were celebrations in his home country before he had even finished.
Hundreds of joyous Kenyans brought traffic to a standstill in the middle of the capital, Nairobi, as they gathered to watch the end of the run on a large screen. People pumped their fists, clapped and fell to their knees as Kipchoge cruised to the finish line.
In Kenya's running mecca of Eldoret, called the home of champions, hundreds of people burst on to the streets in celebration.
"We should line up the entire road from the airport to Nairobi. Receive him like the hero he is," prominent activist Boniface Mwangi said on Twitter.
Running at an average pace of 2 minutes, 50 seconds per kilometer (around 4:33 per mile), Kipchoge was 11 seconds ahead of schedule halfway through his run. He then maintained his tempo until the pacemakers left him for the final 500 meters, where he sped up.
"I was really calm, I was just trying to maintain the pace," said Kipchoge, adding he was never in doubt about breaking the barrier. "For me it was not 50-50, it was 90%."
Jim Ratcliffe, founder of the chemicals company backing the attempt, exchanged high-fives with Kipchoge after the finish.
"He even accelerated in the final kilometer, he is a superhuman," Ratcliffe said. "I can't believe he's done it. He did the first half in less than an hour and then he's just done that again."
Organizers said normal anti-doping regulations were in place and that Kipchoge and all the pacemakers were being tested in and out of competition by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
The team behind the event "has ensured all athletes involved in the project are undergoing extensive intelligence-led testing that has been pioneered by the partnership between Abbott World Marathon Majors and the AIU," they said in a statement to The Associated Press.
The Prater Park in the Austrian capital offered long straights, protected from the wind by high trees, for most of the 9.6-kilometer course, which Kipchoge completed more than 4 times.
It was his second attempt at breaking the two-hour barrier, after missing out by 26 seconds at a similar event on the Formula One track in Monza, Italy, in May 2017.
Kipchoge, who took Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and has won 10 of his 11 marathons, holds the official world record of 2:01:39 since shattering the previous best mark by 78 seconds in Berlin last year.
In the near-perfect circumstances at the meticulously planned attempt, Kipchoge shaved almost two minutes off that time.
Long-time coach and mentor, Patrick Sang, a former Olympic and world steeplechase silver medalist, said it was "really exciting."
"I am happy for him and what he has achieved. He has inspired all of us that we can stretch our limits and that we can do more than we think we can do," Sang added.
Under Sang's guidance, Kipchoge won gold in the 5,000 meters at the world championship in 2003, the start of a distinguished track career which includes Olympic bronze and silver medals from 2004 and 2008.
After missing out on qualification for the 2012 London Olympics on the track, Kipchoge switched to the marathon and has since been pushing the boundaries of the discipline. But he still faces one big challenge — to run under two hours in a regular marathon race.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he attempted to bribe a sheriff's deputy during a suspected drunken driving stop.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Phillip Quintana was arrested early Saturday following an alleged $10,000 bribe and a promise to the deputy to "make you happier than you can imagine."
Authorities say the 36-year-old Quintana was pulled over after his black Chevy Camaro was clocked going 72 mph in a 35 mph zone outside Santa Fe.
Santa Fe County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Segura says Quintana smelled of alcohol and refused an alcohol breath test.
Authorities found $25,275 cash, Oxycodone pills, and 35 grams of cocaine inside Quintana's car.
Quintana was charged with drunken driving, suspicion of bribery of a public officer and trafficking controlled substances.
It was not known if he had an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROVO, Utah (AP) — An Uber passenger in Utah is facing charges after police say he used the ride-hailing service to transport nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
The Provo Daily Herald reports Edgar Esteban Ramos Valdez was arrested Friday following a confrontation with a Provo, Utah, officer who spotted the Uber passenger acting nervously.
According to a police report, an Uber driver picked up the 22-year-old Valdez at a Provo hotel and came into the vehicle with the bag of meth.
The Uber driver drew police attention by following too closely and making improper lane changes.
The suspicious officer brought in a K-9 to the scene and found the bag of drugs.
Valdez was charged with possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute. It was not known if he had an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men have been charged with illegally dumping raw sewage down Florida manholes, spilling some down sidewalks.
West Palm Beach police say Thomas Fucarile owns Advantage Rooter and Lavoris Grisby is his driver. They were charged Friday on three counts of illegal dumping of human waste.
A witness recorded three incidents on his cellphone. One of the alleged incidents shows a worker pump out community septic tanks at a condo and repeatedly empty it into a city manhole.
According to a police report, the truck held 3,500 gallons of sewage, weighing about 15 tons. A witness said some of the raw sewage spilled everywhere.
The Palm Beach Post reports the city's water supply was not harmed.
The company said it used city manholes because a lift station was clogged.
Fucarile's lawyer says he will fight the charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman says she was carjacked, found her missing vehicle and then was carjacked again by the same men as she waited for a locksmith.
Ariane Moore, 28, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her 2011 Chevy Cruze was first stolen by two armed men Oct. 6 as she and three friends were leaving a St. Louis festival.
Her friend, 28-year-old Lakeisha Harris, said she fought to get Moore's keys back. But she said the suspect pushed her down and hit her with a gun. Harris said she stood in front of Moore's car and rolled over the hood as the men drove off with the vehicle.
Moore found her car later that day using GPS and called police to meet her there.
But Moore said police left as she waited for a locksmith to arrive to let her back in her vehicle. While she was waiting in another vehicle with family, she said the same men showed up and took her car again.
"They reversed it out of the alley, and we were at end of the alley and they pulled right in front of our car," Moore said. "I just kept saying, 'Don't leave! Don't leave! Don't take my car! And they looked me dead in my face and kept driving."
St. Louis police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said police offered to stay with Moore, but she declined. Moore said that didn't happen.
"I wasn't even OK to leave my house that day to make sure that was my car, so I know I didn't tell them that we were OK and that they could just leave," she said. "They just said their job was done and that was the end."
St. Louis police once again found Moore's car later Sunday. Moore said that time, an officer stayed with her until a tow truck arrived.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper found nearly 70 pounds (31.75 kilograms) of marijuana inside gift-wrapped boxes in a vehicle.
The discovery happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Wood River in south-central Nebraska. The trooper had pulled over a sport utility vehicle on suspicion of following another vehicle too closely. A search of the SUV turned up 68 pounds (30.84 kilograms) of marijuana in large gift-wrapped boxes. The trooper says the driver had told him the packages were gifts for a new baby.
The 56-year-old California man was arrested on several drug-related charges.
The incident was reminiscent of a 2017 incident in which an elderly California couple were found with 60 pounds of marijuana in gift-wrapped packages in their car on I-80. The couple, ages 80 and 71, told troopers the packages were Christmas gifts for family in Vermont.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Wisconsin security guard had to call police for help last week because he couldn't break free from his restraints after handcuffing himself because, he said, he was "bored."
The unidentified man was reportedly working at a Bath and Body Works in Waukesha around 2 a.m. Friday when he put the cuffs on for his own apparent amusement. Authorities said he quickly had to call the police, however, when he realized he left the handcuff keys at home.
A police officer who responded to the scene at the store, located roughly 22 miles southeast of Milwaukee, used his own handcuff key to free the security guard, WDJT-TV reported.
The officers said after they helped free him, he hid his cuffs from himself so that he wouldn't be tempted to put them on again.
It was reportedly not the first time the security guard handcuffed himself without having the key.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A wanted Texas man who challenged police to find him was arrested — after police found him.
Jason San Miguel reportedly issued the bizarre challenge to the Wharton Police Department when he was informed Friday he was wanted on a burglary charge, telling an officer that cops would have to find him to arrest him and that he doubted they were up to the task.
An officer suggested he turn himself in, to which San Miguel allegedly said he would when he "felt like it."
The department posted a photo of their "hide-and-seek challenge" to Facebook, along with a photo of what appeared to be San Miguel's car. Officers said their defiant challenger "forgot was that our department is more than 18,000 strong, because each of you made the choice to police WITH us."
"Together, we're a team that not even Gerrit Cole can strikeout," police wrote online, referencing the Houston Astros ace pitcher.
Despite his confident boasts, however, San Miguel apparently wasn't very good at hiding because police officers said they found him within a few hours in what was probably the first place they looked: the attic of his home in Wharton, a city roughly 60 miles southwest of Houston.
Investigators thanked "all who shared this post, and our officers who had to brave the itchy insulation that Jason exposed them to."
