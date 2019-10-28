SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a burglary suspect jumped over a 12-foot (4-meter) wall twice during a chase before being captured.
Montgomery County police said in a press release 56-year-old Steven Anderson is charged with burglary and assault. The Washington Post reports the “startling display of acrobatics” happened Oct. 19 in Silver Spring.
An officer with a K-9 tracked down Anderson. Police say he then “jumped over an approximately 12-foot wall,” but jumped back over when he encountered more officers on the other side.
The newspaper reports the world high-jump record is just over 8-feet (2.4-meters) so it’s unlikely Anderson cleared the wall in a single bound. It’s unclear how it was climbed.
Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Anderson’s behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says only the driver and one passenger were aboard the bus when it plunged into the hole. The passenger was taken to a hospital for a minor injury Monday, and the driver was not injured.
The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.
A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.
Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PARIS (AP) — An old painting found in the kitchen of an elderly French woman, who considered it an icon of little importance, has made her a multimillionaire.
The work, a masterpiece attributed to the 13th-century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered earlier this year, sold for 24 million euros ($26.6 million) Sunday.
Dominique Le Coent of Acteon Auction House, who sold the masterpiece to an anonymous buyer near Chantilly, north of Paris, said the sale represented a "world record for a primitive, or a pre-1500 work."
"It's a painting that was unique, splendid and monumental. Cimabue was the father of the Renaissance. But this sale goes beyond all our dreams," Le Coent told The Associated Press.
An auctioneer spotted the painting in June while inspecting a woman's house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation. It hung on a wall between the kitchen and dining room.
The woman will now receive "the majority" of the sale money, the auction house said.
The expected sale price had been 4 million to 6 million euros ($4.4 million to $6.6 million).
Le Coent said experts were off the mark because it was the first time a Cimabue had ever gone under the hammer. "There's never been a Cimabue painting on sale so there was no reference previously on how much it could make," he explained.
Titled "Christ Mocked," the painting measures about 10 inches by 8 inches (24 by 20 centimeters).
Art experts say it is likely part of a larger diptych that Cimabue painted around 1280, of which two other panels are displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the National Gallery in London.
The painting's discovery has sent ripples of excitement through the art world.
Cimabue, who taught Italian master Giotto, is widely considered the forefather of the Italian Renaissance. He broke from the Byzantine style popular in the Middle Ages and began to incorporate elements of movement and perspective that came to characterize Western painting.
Specialists at the Turquin gallery in Paris initially examined the painting and concluded with "certitude" that it bore the hallmarks of Cimabue.
Stephane Pinta, an art specialist with the Turquin, pointed to likenesses in facial expressions and buildings, as well as the painter's techniques for conveying light and distance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A teenager has broken into a German prison in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend.
Prison authorities in the northwestern town of Vechta told news agency dpa the 18-year-old scaled a 4-meter (13-foot) wall last week to get to his ex's window.
Prison officials intercepted the man. He refused to climb back down, and the fire service was called to bring him down with a ladder.
It wasn't clear whether the escapade succeeded in winning back the heart of the young woman, also 18, who had broken up with him by phone. The man is being investigated for trespassing and unauthorized contact with prisoners.
Regional broadcaster NDR reported that the man was half-naked, having taken off many of his clothes to avoid getting caught on barbed wire.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BURGIN, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a mysterious object that seemingly dropped from the sky and damaged a Kentucky man's mobile home didn't come from an airplane.
Tommy Woosley says a heavy, nearly footlong canister-type object hit his home in Burgin, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Louisville, two weeks ago.
But the FAA and Norfolk Southern Railway say their transportation units have nothing to do with the object that lodged into the siding of his home.
The National Guard and nearby Fort Campbell military base have also denied responsibility.
Authorities initially believed the canister may have fallen from a plane, but an FAA spokeswoman told The Courier Journal their investigation ruled it out.
She says the agency is turning the object over to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An off-duty Texas police officer shot his own son on Saturday night after he mistook him for an intruder, authorities said.
The "long-term veteran" officer of the Dallas Police Department arrived at his home in DeSoto on Saturday around 6 p.m. and thought a trespasser was inside.
The "intruder" was his adult son, according to Pete Schulte, a spokesperson for DeSoto police. The police officer called 911 and identified himself as an off-duty Dallas cop.
Investigators arrived to find the son, identified as in his 20s, as"lightly struck by a bullet in his arm." The officer told authorities he mistook his son for an intruder, Schulte said.
"It was a mistake. He thought that there might have been an intruder in the house. He didn't know who was supposed to be there and so forth," Schulte said. "It was a startling situation, it was an accident."
The spokesman said the shooting happened in the garage area of the property. He said the officer got home and noticed "the house was not in the state that he had left it" — the garage door was open, and "some doors were locked that weren't locked" when he left earlier in the day.
"He thought that maybe something had happened inside and, of course, we did ask the question, 'Why didn't you call us, the DeSoto Police Department?' and like most people say is like, 'I just wanted to know what was going on before I wasted a call to 911,'" Schulte said the off-duty officer told police.
Authorities, the spokesperson said, want people to know "that if you come home and something doesn't feel right, it doesn't bother us at all, go ahead and call 911, so we can come out and check it out ."
Schulte said the off-duty officer's version of events is consistent with evidence at his home, and that no charges have been filed at this time.
Neither the father nor son were identified.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Samsung pseudo space satellite crash-landed Saturday on a family farm in Merrill, Mich., according to local reports.
Nancy Welke said she heard a loud crash around 8:45 a.m. before she and her husband Dan were set to let their horses out, according to a Facebook post by the Gratiot County Herald.
When she went outside, Welke said she found a four-legged object with solar panels attached to the top of it. The outlet reported the object was still humming and landed on Welke's property with a safety parachute.
"Unbelievable. Look what just fell out of the sky and 911 is baffled and it's caught up in our tree," Welke posted.
According to Gratiot County Central Dispatch officials, the fire department closed the roadway for 30 minutes due to a large balloon associated with the launch being caught in live power lines, causing outages.
The officials warned drivers to stay clear of the area.
The Samsung SpaceSelfie was designed to allow consumers a chance to get their pictures in the stratosphere via a Galaxy S10 5G smartphone launched into space, according to an article from Samsung Newsroom U.K. The phone would receive photos transmitted from the planet and layer them over real-time shots above the Earth.
"To celebrate that amazing things happen on Samsung screens we decided to take selfies to a new level and give people a chance to get their face in space," Samsung Europe Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun said. "We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible and with SpaceSelfie, we will show that amazing things continue to happen using Samsung technology – even from the edge of space."
The article added, "With over 200 hours at 65,000 feet above the earth, the S10 5G will showcase the strength of Samsung's innovations and how it continues to design products that make what was previously impossible, possible."
An email statement from Samsung said the landing was planned and no injuries occurred when the "Samsung Europe's SpaceSelfie balloon" landed.
"Earlier today, Samsung Europe's SpaceSelfie balloon came back down to earth. During this planned descent of the balloon to land in the U.S., weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area," the statement read, according to USA Today. "We regret any inconvenience this may have caused."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) This is why it's important not to mix up holidays.
A haunted house attraction in Connecticut reportedly found itself in the center of a controversy thanks to some poorly placed statues meant for a future Christmas decoration.
The Nightmare on Wolcott Street in Waterbury decided to cover two statues of the Virgin Mary with sheets at the request of the mayor's office, WTKR reported. Apparently, some locals mistook the statues as being part of the attraction and found it to be disrespectful.
The owners of the haunted house attraction took to Facebook to explain the situation. Their post began, "First we want to apologize to anyone who's been offended by the pic of the statues. They have nothing and will never have anything to do with Nightmare On Wolcott Street. That's why they're placed on the back dock in front of the restoration shop and not at our front entrance of Nightmare on Wolcott Street."
The owners went to explain that most visitors wouldn't even see the statues, except for customers that park in their lot. They also confirmed to Fox News that the statues had been sitting in that location for about five years and hadn't ever been connected with the Halloween attraction until this year.
"Our blessed mother has never and will never be part of our haunted attraction," the post continued. "They're placed where they are at the restoration shop because we're planning to restore them and use them for an upcoming 2020 Christmas nativity scene. Isn't passing judgment before knowing the facts one of the biggest issues in today's society? All it does is cause chaos like this. The statues will be covered while Nightmare on Wolcott Street is open in hopes to bring some peace to this matter!!! Thank you!"
Renee Dearborn spoke with Fox News and confirmed the confusion had been cleared up. Thankfully, the controversy didn't seem to hurt business. While the weekend before Halloween usually has been busy, Dearborn confirmed that they saw an uptick in business this year.
Dearborn said she wanted to clarify that she couldn't attribute it all to the attraction's recent press. According to her, about half of the visitors hadn't even heard of the controversy.
She also confirmed to Fox News that once the last ticket is sold for the haunted house attraction, the plastic wrap will be coming off the statues.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who has been playing the same lottery numbers for 13 years finally had his persistence pay off with a $323,783 jackpot.
William Goins of Southport told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at the Tobacco Road Outlet in Southport and bought a Cash 5 ticket using the same numbers he's been playing for 13 years.
"They're my lucky numbers," Goins said. "They just came to me one day while I was filling out the play slip, and I've been using them ever since."
Goins said he was in shock when his numbers came up in Friday night's drawing.
"I just kept looking back and forth between the numbers on my phone and the numbers on my ticket," Goins said. "I didn't believe it. I thought I was seeing things."
Goins said he plans to buy a new motor for his fishing boat and put the rest of the money into savings.
"I love fishing," the winner said. "Who knows, after winning this, I might make fishing my new full-time hobby."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- An Australian woman's home security camera captured the moment her 10-month-old puppy decided to use a lighter as a chew toy and ended up starting a fire.
Dee Borkowski shared security camera footage from her Melbourne home showing Archie, a French bulldog/Boston Terrier mix, chewing on a lighter on her living room couch.
After a few moments, the lighter ignites and the couch bursts into flames.
Borkowski said she saw the flames on CCTV when she checked on Archie and alerted the fire department to extinguish the blaze.
She said the fire didn't spread to any other apartments, but her unit sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Borkowski said Archie was not harmed by the fire, and she changed the title of his Instagram page to "Archie the Arsonist" in honor of the mischievous canine's "ruff week."
