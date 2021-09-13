(AP) Turns out cows can be potty trained as easily as toddlers. Maybe easier.
It’s no bull. Scientists put the task to the test and 11 out of 16 cows learned to use the “MooLoo” when they had to go.
Just like some parents, the researchers used a sweet treat to coax the cows to push through a gate and urinate in a special pen. And it took only 15 days to train the young calves. Some kids take quite a bit longer.
“The cows are at least as good as children, age 2 to 4 years, at least as quick,” said study senior author Lindsay Matthews, an animal behavioral scientist at New Zealand’s University of Auckland who worked with colleagues on the tests at an indoor animal research lab in Germany.
What started with a half-in-jest question on a New Zealand radio talk show about the very real problem of livestock waste resulted in a serious study published Monday in the journal Current Biology. And it wasn’t just a “wow, this could be fun” academic question. Massive amounts of urine waste is a serious environmental issue, Matthews said.
Urine contains nitrogen, and when mixed with feces becomes ammonia, which is an environmental issue with acid rain and other problems, Matthews said. It can also taint the water with nitrates and create the airborne pollutant nitrous oxide, he said.
And cows do pee a lot. A single cow can produce about 8 gallons (30 liters) of urine a day, Matthews said. In 2019, nitrous oxide comprised 7% of all the U.S. greenhouse gases, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“I am not surprised they can train calves to urinate in set locations, but I am surprised no one has demonstrated this before,” said Duke University animal cognition scientist Brian Hare, who wasn’t part of the research. “The critical question is can it and will it scale?”
If it could be done, toilet training animals makes it easier to manage waste products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Donald Broom, a professor of animal welfare at the University of Cambridge in England.
At the lab is Dummerstorf, Germany, the researchers mimicked a toddler’s training, putting the cows in the special pen, waiting until they urinated and then giving them a reward: a sweet liquid of mostly molasses. Cows do have a sweet tooth, Matthews said. If the cows urinated outside the MooLoo after the initial training, they got a squirt of cold water.
Then in two sets of experiments, the researchers let the Holstein cows roam about the indoor facility. When they had to urinate, 11 of them pushed into the pen, did their business, and got their sweet reward.
There are a couple caveats to this experiment.
No. 1, they gave diuretics to the cattle to get them to urinate more because they had limited time to run the experiments under ethics guidelines.
And No. 2, they didn’t do No. 2. They only trained cows to use the MooLoo to urinate, not defecate.
Urine is a bigger problem, at least in Europe, Matthews said. But he predicted they could train cows to poop in a certain place too.
While dogs, cats and horses can be toilet trained, they already show the desire to go in special places, but cows don’t, Matthews said.
The biggest environmental problem for livestock, though, is the heat-trapping gas methane they emit in belches and flatulence, a significant source of global warming. The cows can’t be trained not to belch or fart, Matthews said: “They would blow up.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man faces burglary charges after police found him afterhours at a bar drinking a beer.
Police say the 53-year-old man was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. The man was charged with first degree burglary and booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.
The Argus Leader reports An alarm notified police of a possible occupant at the bar. Police say they found the man walking around the establishment drinking a beer.
Police were unsure how the man got into the bar, but they said forced entry was not a factor.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) Beards aren't just cool and trendy — they might also be an evolutionary development to help protect a man's delicate facial bones from a punch to the face.
That's the conclusion of a trio of scientists from the University of Utah who are among the winners of this year's Ig Nobel prizes, the Nobel Prize spoofs that honor — or maybe dishonor, depending on your point of view — strange scientific discoveries.
The winners of the 31st annual Ig Nobels being announced Thursday included researchers who figured out how to better control cockroaches on U.S. Navy submarines; animal scientists who looked at whether it's safer to transport an airborne rhinoceros upside-down; and a team that figured out just how disgusting that discarded gum stuck to your shoe is.
For the second year in a row, the ceremony was a roughly 90-minute prerecorded digital event because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, said Marc Abrahams, editor of the Annals of Improbable Research magazine, the event's primary sponsor.
While disappointing in many ways because half the fun of a live ceremony is the rowdy audience participation, the ceremony retained many in-person traditions. Those included real Nobel laureates announcing the prizes, and the world premiere of a mini opera called "A Bridge Between People," about children who literally build tiny suspension bridges to join two angry adults.
No faces were punched for the beard study published in the scientific journal Integrative Organismal Biology.
Instead, University of Utah scientists Ethan Beseris, Steven Naleway and David Carrier used a fiber epoxy composite to simulate human bone, and sheepskin to act as the human skin — sometimes with the fleece still on, sometimes sheared. They then dropped weights on them.
The sample with the fleece still attached absorbed more energy than the sheared samples.
"If the same is true for human facial hair, then having a full beard may help protect vulnerable regions of the facial skeleton from damaging strikes, such as the jaw," they said. "Presumably, full beards also reduce injury, laceration, and contusion to the skin and muscle of the face."
It's obvious that those wads of discarded chewing gum found on sidewalks around the world are pretty revolting.
But just how revolting?
Researchers from a Spanish university determined the already-chewed gum that has been stuck to the sidewalk for three months is teeming with nasty bacteria.
It sounds like a silly study, but as usual, there was some method to the madness.
"Our findings have implications for a wide range of disciplines, including forensics, contagious disease control, or bioremediation of wasted chewing gum residues," Leila Satari, Alba Guillén, Àngela Vidal-Verdú, and Manuel Porcar from the University of Valencia wrote in their paper, which was published at Nature.com.
A team of U.S. Navy researchers won for figuring out a cheaper and more effective way to control cockroaches on submarines. The 1971 study that appeared in Journal of Economic Entomology found that traditional methods such as carboxide fumigation and use of the pesticide malathion were not good enough.
They found that using the pesticide dichlorvos was less expensive and more effective.
The goal is to return next year's ceremony to its traditional home at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre, Abrahams said, but much depends on whether the pandemic is under control and what kind of travel restrictions are in place around the world.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The most notable catch in Saturday's game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn't even happen on the field.
Wasn't even a football. It was a cat.
The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck in the first quarter. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.
"They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn't reach it but they were scaring it downward," said Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder who with his wife Kimberly brings the flag to each home game. "It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's coming soon.'"
That's when the Cromers unhooked the flag from the ties they use to keep it on a railing and hoped for the best. The petrified cat fell, bounced a bit off the flag and eventually was secured by some in the nearby student section before being brought away by stadium security workers.
Miami coach Manny Diaz said he learned of the cat incident postgame. The Hurricanes held on Saturday, topping Appalachian State 25-23.
"I don't know anything about that or what was going on," Diaz said. "But I'll tell you, if the cat will help us in our red-zone offense I'm going to see if we can give it a scholarship."
The cat was not showing any signs of injury. The Cromers, other than a spilled beverage and getting sprayed by the dangling cat, were otherwise fine.
"Strangest thing that's ever happened at a game," Kimberly Cromer said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — A recent power outage that disrupted half of New York City's subway system for several hours and stranded hundreds of passengers was likely caused by someone accidentally pressing an "Emergency Power Off" button, according to investigations released Friday.
Outside investigators looking into the disruption on the night of Aug. 29 said there was a "strong possibility" that the button was accidentally pressed since the plastic guard designed to prevent accidental activation was missing, according to a pair of reports released by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The unprecedented breakdown affected more than 80 trains, giving a black eye to a sprawling transit system that has since been hit with flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Hochul ordered a full review of operation control centers across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to identify and fix potential weaknesses.
"New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in a fully functioning subway system, and it is our job to restore that confidence," Hochul said in a statement.
The breakdown affected the subway system's numbered lines plus the L train for several hours beginning shortly after 9 p.m. that Sunday. Officials have said restoration of service was delayed because passengers on two of the stuck trains walked out onto the tracks by themselves rather than waiting for rescuers.
The button was pushed after a power dip lasting several milliseconds at 8:25 p.m. and the subsequent discovery that several pieces of mechanical equipment at the New York City Transit Rail Control Center stopped functioning.
Control center staff worked to get the equipment back into service. Then someone pushed the emergency button, causing all electrical equipment connected to one of the power distribution units at the center to lose power at 9:06 p.m. Power was restored by 10:30 p.m., according to the reports.
Officials blamed the loss of power on human error and the failure to restore power for 84 minutes to inadequate organizational structure and a lack of guidelines.
MTA acting chair and chief executive officer Janno Lieber said the agency will immediately reorganize how it maintains and manages the key systems that support the control center.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Is anyone missing an ostrich?
An animal shelter says it is looking for the owner of an ostrich chick that was found in the German town of Krefeld late Friday.
German news agency dpa reported Saturday that passers-by called the fire service after catching the 1.4-meter (4-foot-6) -tall bird in a town park.
A vet found the 4-to-5-month-old chick to be in good health, dpa reported.
Krefeld Zoo said the bird wasn't one of theirs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store clerk's mistake in giving him two Powerball tickets led to his buying the scratch-off ticket that earned him $100,000.
The 43-year-old Salisbury man told Maryland Lottery officials he was picking up lottery tickets at The Chicken Man convenience store in Salisbury when the clerk accidentally hit the wrong button and printed two tickets for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing.
The man said he decided to buy the tickets, anyway, and topped off his purchase with a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket.
The player scratched the ticket off in the store and scanned it, revealing the $30 ticket had earned him the $100,000 top prize.
"At first I was thinking this must be wrong, but after I scanned it again I had to rush out of the store to get some air," the man recalled.
The winner said he started to cry while video chatting with his wife to share the news.
"I've always heard about the big lottery winners, but you never really think it could be you," he said.
The man said the prize money will allow him to become a homeowner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A dog stole the show during the Women's All-Ireland T20 Cup cricket semi-final match when it ran out onto the pitch and stole the ball.
The cameras were rolling during Saturday's game between Bready and CSNI when the canine darted out onto the pitch and ran off with the ball.
"The dog has the ball," announcer Heatley Tector can be heard saying in the footage, before erupting into laughter.
The dog eventually gave up the ball and was led away from the play area by his owner.
"I think we've retrieved the ball. It may need a clean. I think this has brought COVID regulations to a whole new standard," Tector says in the video.
The International Cricket Council celebrated the incident by dubbing the dog, named Dazzle, its honorary player of the month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using his hands to move more than 114 fluid ounces of water between two containers.
David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said the record-keeping agency provided him with specific rules regarding how large the openings on his containers were allowed to be.
The goal to beat was 87.9 fluid ounces, which was set by Pakistani record-breaker Usman Ayyub in 2019.
Rush took the record by moving 114.1 ounces of water in the 30-second time limit.
Rush said he measured his results in three ways: using the markings on his container, by weighing the result and subtracting the weight of the container, and by pouring the water into another container with more granular markings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Scottish library said a book that 14 years overdue was recently returned by a patron who wasn't even aware they still had it.
OnFife, which operates the libraries in the Fife region, said a customer recently came into one of the facilities and was told they had never returned a copy of The Amazing Maurice by Terry Pratchett after checking the tome out in 2007.
Officials said the patron hadn't realized they still had the book, but they were able to return it the next day after a search of their home.
"We encourage everyone to check their bookcases for any items they might have borrowed before lockdown, or even longer before that," Yvonne Melville, service development team leader, told The Scotsman.
"We will give each one a warm welcome, and we're sure the next person to read it will appreciate it having been returned."
Overdue fees are suspended at Fife libraries, but OnFife is reminding patrons that it's still important to return books.
"We still aren't fining anyone for returning overdue library books, but with so many sitting in people's homes, our libraries are running low and customers can't find the ones they want," the organization said in a Facebook post.