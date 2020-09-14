OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (AP) — After 13 years, a South Florida city has overturned a ban on “saggy pants” — bottoms that reveal the wearer’s underwear.
The Opa-locka City Commission voted Wednesday on a 4-1 vote to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.
The Miami Herald reports that the vote was a first reading of the repeal, meaning it will need to be approved again at a subsequent commission meeting before it’s official. But the item was co-sponsored by four of the five commissioners.
Around the city, which is northeast of Miami, signs still warn folks of the ordinance. They showing an image of two young men wearing pants below their waists and featuring the words: “No ifs, ands or butts ... It’s the city law!”
“I was never in support of it, even as a resident,” Vice Mayor Chris Davis, who sponsored the repeal, told the Miami Herald. “I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young, African-American men.”
When the ordinance was first passed, the ACLU of Florida called it a “ridiculous waste of public resources,” saying it would “impose overly harsh penalties for victimless behavior” and disproportionately affect Black youths.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Musicians have taken to the roofs of apartment blocs with alphorns in the German city of Dresden to perform a concert featuring distant harmonies at a time when cultural events have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra's performance on Saturday, titled "The Sky above Prohlis," saw 16 alphorns, nine trumpets and four tubas set up nearly 50 meters (164 feet) above the ground on the roofs of tower blocks in the city's Prohlis district. Drums and other percussion instruments were set at a nearby car park on top of a shopping center.
Organizers say the roughly one-hour performance, which comes as social distancing rules remain in place in Germany as well as some restrictions on cultural events, was made up of compositions which "all embrace the idea that several groups of musicians communicate over great distances."
They said the event "is also an answer to the pandemic crisis," with musicians hundreds of meters apart.
Local people took in the show from balconies and in the district's streets.
Saturday's program included "Fanfare," composed for the 1984 Olympic Games by John Williams, a work from 400 years earlier by Venetian composer Giovanni Gabrieli and a newly commissioned piece by Markus Lehmann-Horn.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Just Born Quality Confections said it won't be producing the popular marshmallow sweets for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine's Day as the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company prepares for next Easter, PennLive.com reports.
Production of the holiday-shaped candies was suspended in the spring as the coronavirus spread across the state. Limited production resumed in mid-May with protocols in place to protect employees, Just Born said.
"This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies," the company said.
For confectioners, Easter is one of their biggest and busiest times of the year as children — and adults — use the holiday as an excuse to indulge in candy eggs and chocolate bunnies.
Just Born, which has been in business since 1923, said its other seasonal confections are expected to return to store shelves by Halloween 2021.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A nearly 90-year-old New Jersey woman almost lost her home over back taxes – after she owed a grand total of six cents.
Lisa Suhay took to TikTok to tell people her mother was close to being kicked out of her Ocean Township home, after the nickel and penny she owed in taxes in 2019 accrued to more than $300 in interest. The town put Glen Kristi Goldenthal's home up for sale on Wednesday, the same day Suhay found out about the tiny debt that was at the center of the whole ordeal.
"I'm sorry, you're selling my mother's house today because she owes you six cents. He said yeah, it's amazing how these things snowball," Suhay said. "I was like – it's six cents!"
To make matters worse, Suhay – who lives in Virginia – said her mother has Alzheimer's, so even if she did know about it, she likely forgot.
"Apparently the tax collector called her," Suhay said. "Because when I talked to him, he said he realized there was something wrong, that she didn't understand."
Desperate to save her mother's home, Suhay called everyone at the Monmouth County township's office, including Mayor Christopher Siciliano.
"Naturally it's really embarrassing the town would put someone's home up for sale over six cents. It's silly," said Siciliano.
The mayor apologized and admits the system needs fixing.
"You can keep paying that quarterly payment, but the back payment triggers an amount that eventually can cause a tax sale," said Siciliano. "This is all computer-generated, not something that a human can correct."
Siciliano said he has reached out to state officials to create legislation allowing there be limits on how much is owed before a tax sale is triggered.
"I understand this is state law, but the township really has to bear responsibility for how they handle this," Suhay said. "Shame on anybody who can't think far outside the box enough to come up with six cents in an office full of people. You can't pull a dime out of your pocket?"
Suhay said she immediately paid the six-cent debt, but added that the ordeal isn't over for her mother who has daily struggles due to the Alzheimer's diagnosis.
"From minute to minute to minute, this isn't over for her. She's called me dozens of times in the last 24 hours, (asking) 'Is my house gonna be OK? Do I have to pack? Where am I gonna go, live?'" said Suhay. "She had the money to pay. How many people during a pandemic, or any other time, are being victimized by this greedy broken system?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Scientists have discovered a rare molecule in the clouds of Venus, which suggests colonies of living microbes could be thriving in the oxygen-free environment high in the planet's atmosphere.
While the surface of Venus is far too hot to sustain life, with a mean temperature of around 867 F, astronomers have speculated that life could survive high in the planet's atmosphere where conditions are much more moderate.
Now an international team of astronomers led by Professor Jane Greaves of Cardiff University have announced the discovery of phosphine gas in these high clouds, a molecule which is produced on Earth by microbes that live in similar oxygen-free environments.
The phosphine molecules, which consist of hydrogen and phosphorus atoms, were first detected from the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) near the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii.
"This was an experiment made out of pure curiosity, really - taking advantage of the JCMT's powerful technology," said Professor Greaves, who led the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.
"I thought we'd just be able to rule out extreme scenarios, like the clouds being stuffed full of organisms. When we got the first hints of phosphine in Venus' spectrum, it was a shock!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Oscar Mayer is offering free rentals of its 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels for marriage proposals.
The idea came from one of the Wienermobile's official drivers, Zach n Cheese, who actually proposed to his girlfriend at Yellowstone last week," The Takeout reported.
To rent the Wienermobile for free to make an appearance for proposals, Oscar Mayer recommends that people sign up three months to a year in advance to find dates that are not booked.
While fears of weddings becoming super-spreaders of COVID-19 might get in the way of a dream wedding, renting out the Wienermobile can offer a memorable proposal.
"If you have something big planned, the Wienermobile wants to help," Oscar Mayer posted on Instagram.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The grandson of U.S. President Warren G. Harding and his lover, Nan Britton, went to court in an effort to get the Republican's remains exhumed from the presidential memorial where they have lain since 1927.
James Blaesing told an Ohio court that he is seeking Harding's disinterment as a way "to establish with scientific certainty" that he is the 29th president's blood relation.
The dispute looms as benefactors prepare to mark the centennial of Harding's 1920 election with site upgrades and a new presidential center in Marion, the Ohio city near which he was born in 1865. Blaesing says he deserves to "have his story, his mother's story and his grandmother's story included within the hallowed halls and museums in this town."
A branch of the Harding family has pushed back against the suit filed in May — not because they dispute Blaesing's ancestry, but because they don't.
They argue they already have accepted as fact DNA evidence that Blaesing's mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was the daughter of Harding and Britton and that she is set to be acknowledged in the museum. Harding had no other children.
"Sadly, widespread, public recognition and acceptance by the descendants, historians, and biographers (and Mr. Blaesing himself) that Mr. Blaesing is President Harding's grandson is not enough for him," relatives said in a court filing. They called the lawsuit a ploy for attention.
In 2015, a match between James Blaesing's DNA and that of two Harding descendants prompted AncestryDNA, a DNA-testing division of Ancestry.com, to declare his link to the president official.
At the time, Blaesing told The Associated Press he was delighted. Five years later, he tells the AP his mother's legacy as the daughter of a U.S. president is shaping up to be little more than a footnote in the new museum. He has not been approached to provide details of her life or even a photograph for the coming display, he said.
"I did the test and we brought it to the public in 2015. It's now 2020 and no one has asked me one thing," he said in a telephone interview. "I'm not a part of anything. Nothing. My brothers, myself, no one. We're invisible. They're treating us just like they treated my grandmother."
Blaesing said he is hopeful that a match directly to the president's own DNA would change that.
Ironically, it was a pair of Harding's known relatives — grandnephew Peter Harding and grandniece Abigail Harding — who first reached out to the Blaesing family in 2011 to end speculation about Harding having a child out of wedlock.
Before that, "doubt and mystery shrouded the paternal lineage of Elizabeth Blaesing for almost 100 years," family members, not including Peter and Abigail Harding, explained to the court.
According to court filings, Peter Harding's interest was sparked by reading "The President's Daughter," Britton's 1927 book, "and concluding that the man described in its pages resembled the author of love letters written to Ms. Carrie Phillips." The Library of Congress opened those letters between Harding and Phillips, another lover, to the public in 2014.
Ohio History Connection, which manages the Harding home and memorial, takes no position on the family dispute. Spokesperson Emmy Beach said the nonprofit accepts the 2015 DNA results "as fact" and plans a section of the new museum "on Harding's relationship with Nan Britton and their daughter, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing."
However, Ohio History Connection has told the court it must consider a host of issues before disrupting the Harding Memorial's sealed sarcophagus.
The crypt also holds the remains of first lady Florence Kling Harding in another sarcophagus, and the nonprofit argues her relatives deserve a say. Further, to protect the site, the nonprofit said it will have to employ experts to assure the president's body could be disinterred and reinterred without damaging the tomb, a striking white marble temple encircled with Doric columns.
The openings of the renovated historic sites in Marion and of the Warren G. Harding Presidential Center have been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beach said. She said the disinterment request has not affected the timetable.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A ball python snake has been located unharmed after being on the loose in Canada since Aug. 30, Niagara Regional Police said.
"The Ball Python snake had been located unharmed in the area of Ashby Drive, Lincoln," police said in an update Sunday.
Police added that Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals came to the site and "the snake is safe."
Police warned residents that the ball python snake had gone missing.
The python is at least a few feet in length with black and brown scales, images show. They are non-venomous, native to West and Central Africa and got their name from their tendency to curl into a ball when stressed.
A bite would still be painful as their mouth has roughly 150 needle sharp teeth designed to hook into prey. They are the smallest of the African pythons growing to a maximum length of 6 feet.
Residents had been asked to keep a safe distance from the snake and contact the Humane Society if they spotted it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Playing the same lottery numbers for nearly 20 years finally paid off for a 73-year-old school bus driver who won $2 million.
James Dippold, 73, of Vero Beach, claimed the $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held Aug 26, using a secured drop box at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee, a statement said.
Dippold said he has played the same numbers for nearly two decades, and now that it's worked, he plans to to retire and buy a muscle car that he has wanted since returning from Vietnam in the 1960s.
Dippold purchased the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven at 1400 State Road A1A in Vero Beach, according to a statement. The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Powerball number.
The 7-Eleven store will receive $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.
Florida Lottery headquarters and district offices were closed at the time to help protect employees and players during the COVID-19 pandemic, so players were encouraged to use the secure drop box located at each district office or mail tickets to the headquarters or their nearest district office.
On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that beginning Tuesday, offices would reopen to the public in limited capacity for prized valued at $5,000 or more.
Appointments will be offered Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, with the first hour of each day, reserved for players 65 and older and those with serious underlying medical conditions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old Massachusetts man has walked 24,900 miles, and plans to finish the final mile Oct. 3 to total the circumference of the Earth.
Brad Hathaway, 88, of Mattapoisett, said his doctor encouraged him to start walking in his mid-50s when he was dealing with diabetes, heart problems and other health issues.
"My doctor said, 'You better walk, you better start walking tomorrow and start walking 3 miles a day," Hathaway said. "So, I did, and I mapped out the entire town."
Since then, Hathaway began to walk daily, rain or shine, and would sometimes walk 10 miles instead of 3.
"As time went on, walking got a little harder," Hathaway said. "I had a walking stick for a few years, and now I have this walker to help me walk."
Hathaway said he's picked up some trash and some treasures along the way. He said that he has made about $7,000 from discarded items he collected on his walks, and he's also made some friends.
He's been logging the miles he has covered over the years and recently decided to calculate the total.
"I'm 1 mile to 24,901 and that's around the Earth at the equator," Hathaway said.
He added that he has decided to wait to finish the mile until Oct. 3 as part of a fundraising effort for the Mattapoisett Land Trust.
Hathaway said that he hopes to raise the funds through his GoFundMe page.
"All proceeds from Brad's fundraising walk will be used for land acquisitions in the Aucoot area to increase the 480 acres of conservation land MLT holds there presently," the GoFundMe page states.
