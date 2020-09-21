MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan resident’s apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one election official.
The resident put a toilet on their lawn with a sign that says, “Place mail in ballots here.”
Barb Byrum, the Democratic clerk of Ingham County, filed a complaint with police over the display, saying it could mislead people who aren’t familiar with the voting system.
“It is a felony to take illegal possession of an absentee ballot,” Byrum said Friday.
“Elections in this country are to be taken seriously and there are many people who are voting by mail for the first time this election,” she said.
Police told the AP that the complaint is being investigated.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that voting by mail could lead to fraud and spoil the election, making distorted claims that elections officials fear could cause anxiety and confusion among voters.
It’s the “safest way to vote during the pandemic,” Byrum said.
She didn’t identify the person who lives at the address. The lawn also has a sign that calls for the recall of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
No one answered the door Friday night, the Lansing State Journal reported.
More than 2 million Michigan voters could cast absentee ballots after changes in election law. Separately, a judge on Friday said absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 can be counted if received within 14 days after the Nov. 3 election.
BOWDOINHAM, Maine (AP) — A donkey sculpture on a front lawn in a Maine town was set on fire in what one lawmaker called an act of "political terrorism."
The sculpture was burned around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in Bowdoinham, on the property of former select board member Theresa Turgeon, who said she's currently running for the town's select board again.
"I don't think it was personal to me. I can't imagine that it's personal to me," she told Newscentermaine.com. "I think it's because there was a donkey and Democratic. I personally think that's what it's about."
The large donkey sculpture was built by Doug Chess, a local artist and bus driver, as a symbol of the Democratic Party. It's made out of wood, wire, cardboard, fiberglass and other materials. It had been circulating to different lawns around Bowdoinham and Richmond and had been at Turgeon's since Friday.
The Sagadahoc County dispatch confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was looking into the property damage.
Maine Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, called it "an act of arson and of political terrorism."
"For 51 years, I have felt safe in Bowdoinham. It has always been a place where doors are unlocked, and acts of violence only happen in the news. But not anymore," Berry wrote.
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Beer brand Michelob Ultra said it is seeking a "Chief Exploration Officer" to get paid $50,000 to explore U.S. national parks while drinking beer.
The company said the "Chief Exploration Officer," or "CEO," will spend six months traveling through national parks in a camper van equipped with a bathroom, shower and a fridge filled with Michelob Ulta Pure Gold Organic Light Lager.
The company said the camper van and gas money will be provided for the CEO, as well as a salary of $50,000 plus expenses.
"We know some people prefer to enjoy the outdoors alone, but if it helps improve the trip, our CEO is more than welcome to bring along a friend, spouse, partner, or even a dog," Michelob said in the posting.
The posting said the company is seeking someone with a love of the outdoors and a strong sense of direction.
"The main things we're looking for are a deep appreciation for nature, the willingness to hike to the perfect photo opp and the ability to capture engaging content for social media. Oh, and a love of beer, of course," it said.
The parks to be visited by the CEO include Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Big Bend and Saguaro.
Applications are being accepted through Sept. 30.
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a puppy who went wandering in her owner's back yard and ended up with her head stuck through the middle of a drain lid.
The Palmer Municipal Fire Department said a crew responded to the home Sunday when the owners called to report the curious puppy's head was stuck through the middle of a drain cover.
"When dispatched to an animal rescue today, PMFD had no idea they would be in store for such a delicate and prolonged extrication," the department said.
Firefighters said they were eventually able to free the canine without any injuries.
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian couple who scored a lottery jackpot of more than $500,000 said they already decided what their first purchase will be: matching tattoos of their winning numbers.
The Adelaide woman told The Lott officials she checked the numbers for the Saturday X Lotto ticket she and her husband bought for the weekend's drawing at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The woman said she initially thought it was a much smaller prize.
"I shoved the phone in my hubby's face screaming we had had a win," she said. "That's when I realized we'd won a lot more."
The couple, discovering they had won $543,094.52, ended up not going back to sleep.
"We stayed up all morning drinking black sambuca to celebrate," she said. "I didn't sleep for the rest of the day, but I certainly had a good night's sleep last night."
The winner said her ticket was purchased online and the numbers picked were random.
"They weren't special numbers at the time, but they are definitely special now," she said. "My hubby reckons we're going to get them tattooed on our arms. We'll always remember them."
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A training session for Brazil's national soccer team was interrupted when a parrot flew onto the field and landed on a player's head.
Bruna Benites, a player for the national team, posted a video to her Instagram showing Saturday's practice being interrupted by the avian, which landed on Benites' head before flying around the field and landing again on a goal net.
"I will take advantage of what happened today as, someone from Mato Grosso, I can't hide my feeling of profound sadness for everything that is happening in the Pantanal wetland," Benites wrote.
"Thousands of animals are losing their lives due to the fires and if this continues, (rare) moments like what you are seeing in this video will become impossible to see. Let's be aware. Let's take care of our biggest heritage which is nature," the post said.
Benites said in a follow-up post that the parrot lives with a family in Rio de Janeiro and the bird is allowed to fly free because it is domesticated and always returns home. She said the bird frequently visits the soccer field, but was able to "see things from a different angle" at Saturday's practice.
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An alpaca escaped from a farm in Britain and traveled to a local soccer field, where it interrupted a game just before halftime.
The game between Carlton Athletic and Ilkley Town in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, was paused about five minutes before halftime Saturday when the loose animal made a 20-minute visit to the field.Claire Armstrong, wife of Ilkley's first team coach and the team's COVID-19 officer, captured video of the alpaca being chased around the field by players, coaches and officials.
Witnesses said the alpaca, named Oscar, was eventually escorted off the field by its owner and play resumed.
Ilkley went on to win the game 2-0. The team said it is now considering making an alpaca its mascot.
(Sky News) An amateur German football team lost a match 37-0 after they socially distanced from their opponents due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The losing side, SG Ripdorf/Molzen II, only fielded seven players as that was the minimum team size required to complete the fixture.
It came after their opponents for the game - SV Holdenstedt II - previously faced off against a team with a player who tested positive for coronavirus.
Live coverage of the latest coronavirus news and updates
Socially distanced fans watch Brighton and hove Albion play Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.
Despite all of the Holdenstedt squad testing negative for COVID-19, Ripdorf did not feel conditions were safe enough to properly compete.
However, in the 11th tier of German football there is a €200 (£182.64) fine for forfeiting a game.
And so the Lower Saxony's 3 Kreisklasse league witnessed the almost 40 goal drubbing - equal to scoring a goal roughly every two-and-a-half minutes.
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Officials with an Australian national park said a humpback whale has found its way back to open waters after two weeks stranded in a crocodile-infested river.
Kakadu National Park said a group of marine ecologists fishing in the East Alligator River on Sept. 2 spotted three humpback whales that had apparently gotten disoriented while migrating and ended up in the river.
Two of the whales found their way back out of the river before long, but the third spent 17 days avoiding confrontations with the river's crocodile population before finding the way back out to the Van Diemen Gulf.
"The whale made its way out on the high tides of this weekend and we're pleased it appeared to be in good condition and not suffering any ill effects," Feach Moyle, manager of the Kakadu National Park's Country and Culture Section, said in a post on the park's Facebook page.
Researchers said the three humpbacks are the first of their species to ever be spotted in the East Alligator River.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A LaFollete woman has been charged with public intoxication after police said she was found chewing on a miniature horse's mane while topless near Summers Road last week.
WLAF reported deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office responded to the call at LaFollete residence on August 30. The homeowner told deputies the a woman, later identified as 47-year-old Cynthia Lynn Teeple, was standing in the backyard topless. When deputies went to the fenced backyard, they said Teeple was standing with two miniature horses, wearing a blue jean shorts, no shoes, and a bra.
According to the report from the Sheriff's Office, when asked where her shirt was, Teeple looked down and did not know her shirt was missing. One of the deputies found her shirt about 30 feet from her.
Deputies reported Teeple was "unsteady on her feet and having involuntary muscle movements" that caused her to stumble several times. While questioning the woman, deputies noticed that she had dirt on her lips and inside of her mouth and she had slurred speech.
Teeple admitted to deputies that she had taken methamphetamine the day before, the report said.
The homeowner also reported to deputies that that Teeple had been eating grass and dirt from a fenced in area where there are horses. The complainant also said the woman had been chewing on the horse's mane.
Teeple told deputies "the horses hair is made of laffy taffy and air head candy" according to the the report.
Teeple was charged with public intoxication.
