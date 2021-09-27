MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man unexpectedly won the Quad Cities Marathon this weekend when the two Kenyan runners who had far outpaced him were disqualified after being diverted off the course by a race volunteer bicyclist.
Tyler Pence crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds to become the first U.S. runner since 2001 to win the race through the Quad Cities along the Mississippi River in Illinois and Iowa. Pence, the head track and cross-country coach at the University of Illinois-Springfield, logged his fastest time ever with the win and took the first prize of $3,000.
Pence’s win came after Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet diverted from the course a little more than halfway to the finish line when the bicycle rider leading them mistakenly went straight when he should have turned, the Quad-City Times reported.
Race director Joe Moreno confirmed that the bicyclist went the wrong way but said the two runners also should have known not to follow him.
“At that intersection where that incident happened, the course was well-marked,” Moreno said. “The signage is well-displayed. The volunteers are there. And the fourth element is those elite runners have a meeting the day before to get familiar with the course.”
Saolo — the grandson of Kenya running great Joseph Nzau — was on a near-record pace before the mishap. He has been training in New Mexico and trying to scrape together enough money to stay in the U.S. with his wife and two children.
Moreno said the race was planning to find a way to compensate Saolo and Kibet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tall trees are venerated across California, but one towering Monterey Pine at the center of a heated dispute in San Francisco's wealthiest neighborhood has to go, according to an appeals court ruling this week.
A state appeals court on Wednesday ordered a couple in the hilltop Pacific Heights neighborhood to remove the tree, which is at least 32 feet (10 meters) tall. A neighbor argued the tree was blocking her view of the San Francisco Bay and other city landmarks, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The neighbor is an 81-year-old woman who had moved into the San Francisco home with her now-deceased husband in 1976. When the couple "saw the magnificent views, they were sold," said Barri Bonapart, the woman's lawyer.
"You could see all the way from Marin Headlands, out to the Pacific Ocean, and then the Golden Gate Bridge, Palace of Fine Arts, Sausalito, Belvedere, Tiburon and Angel Island," Bonaparte said. She said her client asked to withhold her name because she was afraid of being harassed.
The pine was planted by a prior resident in 1999 and, by the time the case went to trial in 2019, had grown dozens of feet tall with widening, thickly growing branches. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 after mediation failed.
The woman "tried everything she could to work with her neighbors to find a collaborative solution," Bonapart said. "Unfortunately, they were always adamant that they would never agree to restore her views unless they were ordered to."
Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ross visited the site before issuing a December 2019 ruling to remove the pine, citing a San Francisco ordinance that seeks to resolve treetop feuds. He ruled that "the tree's rapid growth in both height and breadth obstructs the views of landmarks and vistas that could once be seen."
Upholding Ross' order, the First District Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that the only workable solution in this case was to remove the tree.
Pruning might have worked when the pine was smaller, but it has grown too much now to be thinned or topped in a way that would restore the view, Justice Ioanna Petrou said in the 3-0 ruling. She cited arborists' testimony that the tree provides little shade or privacy to the homeowners and could be cut down without disturbing the soil. Under the ordinance, both households would share the costs of removal, which an arborist has estimated at $1,800.
The exclusive neighborhood of Pacific Heights, famous for its pricey mansions and breathtaking views, is no stranger to tree disputes.
Larry Ellison, the billionaire chief executive officer of Oracle Corp., sued a downhill neighbor in 2011 to seek removal of three redwoods and an 80-year-old acacia he said were blocking his view of the bay. The suit was settled with an agreement to trim the trees.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce, officials said Friday.
Disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Education. Officials said they're working to fix the problem.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are working to correct it, including refunding any fees incurred by the recipients as a result," JPMorgan Chase spokesperson Allison Tobin Reed said in an email.
State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, brought attention to the error Friday morning when he tweeted a photo of a teacher's return item notice that was received after trying to deposit the check.
Funded by federal COVID-19 relief money, the bonus payments to teachers, principals and first responders received bipartisan support in the Florida Legislature this past spring. But some criticized Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for hiring a private company to print and mail the checks, along with a letter signed by the governor, instead of sending money to local school districts to distribute.
Pizzo tweeted later Friday, "Teaching moment: The individual political benefit in spending $3.6 million to print and send thousands of checks with your name on it, is outweighed by the more efficient and fiscally responsible option of direct deposit."
State officials have said the $3.6 million is well below the 10% normally used for administrative costs for federal funding.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROME (AP) — Rome has been invaded by Gauls, Visigoths and vandals over the centuries, but the Eternal City is now grappling with a rampaging force of an entirely different sort: rubbish-seeking wild boars.
Entire families of wild boars have become a daily sight in Rome, as groups of 10-30 beasts young and old emerge from the vast parks surrounding the city to trot down traffic-clogged streets in search of food in Rome's notoriously overflowing rubbish bins.
Posting wild boar videos on social media has become something of a sport as exasperated Romans capture the scavengers marching past their stores, strollers or playgrounds.
As Rome gears up for a local election next weekend, the wild boar invasion has been used as a political weapon to attack Mayor Virginia Raggi over the city's formidable garbage collection problems. But experts say the issue is more complicated and tied at least in part to a booming boar population.
Italy's main agriculture lobby, Coldiretti, estimates there are over 2 million wild boars in Italy. The region of Lazio surrounding Rome estimates there are 5,000-6,000 of them in city parks, a few hundred of which regularly abandon the trees and green for urban asphalt and trash bins.
To combat their growing numbers, Lazio launched a program in 2019 to capture the beasts in park cages for slaughter, and last month approved a new decree to allow selective hunting of boars in some parks, which until now had been strictly forbidden.
Maurizio Giubbiotti, in charge of Lazio's parks, says the region needs to increase the boar cull from 700 over two years to at least 1,000 annually to get the situation under control.
In Italy's rural areas, hunting wild boar is a popular sport and most Italians can offer a long list of their favorite wild boar dishes, including pappardelle pasta with boar sauce and wild boar stew. But animal rights groups have been adamantly opposed to mass culling.
Those beliefs are not shared by some urban residents.
"I am afraid of walking on the sidewalk, because on one side there are the dumpsters for the rubbish and they (the boars) jump on me," said Grazia, a 79-year-old grandmother waiting outside an elementary school to pick up her grandchildren. She did not give her last name.
Just down the street, a family of wild boars was snorting through the trash.
Her concerns are not misplaced: Wild boars can weigh up to 100 kilos (220 pounds), reach 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) in height and measure 150 centimeters (5 feet) long, a not-insignificant threat especially to the elderly and young children.
"We have been invaded here," lamented Pino Consolati, who runs a restaurant on a busy street corner in Rome's Monte Mario neighborhood. He said families of wild boars routinely wander through his outdoor eating area looking for food. One day this week, he said, his sister found 30 boars outside her shoe store when she left at 8 p.m.
"It is not a pleasant situation," he said, shrugging his shoulders.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Officials with the National Aviary in Pennsylvania said a Steller's sea eagle that escaped from its enclosure has been repeatedly spotted around Pittsburgh.
Handlers at the National Aviary said the Russia-native eagle, named Kodiak, is believed to have escaped after being startled on Saturday.
Officials said they determined the wire surrounding Kodiak's enclosure had been compromised.
They said the eagle has been repeatedly spotted on Pittsburgh's North Side and is believed to still be in the area. Handlers have been searching the North Side and along the city's rivers for the fugitive raptor.
The aviary said the 4-foot eagle is in good health and is acclimated to a number of different weather conditions. Handlers said Kodiak does not need to eat every day to remain healthy.
Aviary officials said Kodiak is not a threat to people or pets, but anyone who spots the eagle is being urged not to approach the bird.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Flights at a Tokyo-area airport were delayed for about 15 minutes when a tortoise was spotted wandering on the runway.
Administrators at Narita Airport said a pilot preparing for takeoff on Runway A alerted air control that there was an approximately 1-foot tortoise on the tarmac.
The animal's presence caused delays for five flights, including an All Nippon Airways plane decked out in sea turtle livery for flights to and from Hawaii.
"In Hawaii, sea turtles are seen as bringing good luck, and we hope this turtle that came to see the flight off signals a bright future," All Nippon Airways said in a statement provided to The Mainichi.
Animal rescuers captured the tortoise in a net and returned the reptile to the airport's retention pond, about 328 feet from the runway.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A wallaby escaped from a Scottish petting zoo just hours after being delivered to the facility and was spotted hopping outside a local pub.
Nikki Johnstone, who runs the Waulkmill Menagerie petting zoo near New Deer, Aberdeenshire, said 6-month-old wallaby Eddie was one of two wallabies brought to the attraction Sunday night alongside a giant tortoise and three meerkats.
Johnstone said the animals were being transferred to their enclosures Monday when Eddie got loose and fled from workers.
"He was spotted not too long after escaping about a mile away from the attraction. He was then seen outside a pub in New Deer and the last sighting had him heading toward Cuminestown and Turriff," Johnstone told STV News.
A post on the Fubar News Lost and Found Pets page on Facebook said Eddie is likely scared and will be difficult to catch unless searchers can corner him in an enclosed area.
"We can't go wandering through the fields looking for him so hopefully he turns up in somebody's garden shed or something," Johnstone said.
"I'm totally gutted and really worried for him. he will be cold and scared. He's not aggressive, he's only about 10 inches off the ground so people don't have to be worried."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- An Iowa city's annual Pancake Day celebration featured a Guinness World Record being broken when a total 14,280 pancakes were served up at the festival.
Organizers of Pancake Day in Centerville said 2,400 pounds of pancake batter were donated for the event by grocery chain Hy-Vee, which previously set the Guinness record for largest serving of pancakes at 13,000 in Blue Springs, Mo., in June.
About 100 volunteers who represented numerous local businesses cooked up 14,280 pancakes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to take the record.
Organizers said about 17,000 pancakes are usually served during an average Pancake Day, but the number was reduced for the record attempt to ensure all of the pancakes followed Guinness requirements.
The requirements stipulated each pancake must be at least 5 inches in diameter and no more than .39 inch thick.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron was hit on the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a young man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon.
A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounces off of him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president and a man was taken away from the scene by other bodyguards.
Reporters heard Macron saying "If he has something to tell me, then he can come."
Lyon prosecutors said the 19-year-old student who threw the egg was immediately detained by police. Their statement said an investigation was opened for "assault on a person in a position of public authority" and it will seek to determine the motivations of the man, who was not previously known to the police or justice services.
In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France. He then denounced "violence" and "stupidity." The slap prompted a wide show of support for France's head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum.
Macron, like his predecessors, enjoys spending time meeting with the public. Called "crowd baths" in French, they have long been a staple of French politics.
A little over six months before France's next presidential election, Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TribeLive.com) Residents were evacuated from a neighborhood in New Castle early this morning after police were notified that there was a hand grenade on the lawn of a home, according to police.
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Lutton Street shortly after midnight and ordered residents to leave their homes while they investigated the incident, according to New Castle police Chief Robert Salem.
The chief said the grenade, which was a replica and not dangerous, was pulled from the Shenango River by a group of girls who were using magnets to fish from the bridge along West Washington.
The girls thought the device was fake and brought it home but then contacted police to be sure it wouldn't explode.
"We weren't sure if what we found was a live grenade or not so we contacted the Allegheny County Bomb Squad, which determined that it was a replica," Salem said.