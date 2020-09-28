LEHI, Utah (AP)— The Utah Giant Pumpkin Growers has recorded eight pumpkins in Utah this year weighing over 1,000 pounds (455 kilograms), setting a state record.
The first-place pumpkin at the 16th Annual UGPG Thanksgiving Point Weigh-Off on Saturday weighed an incredible 1,825 pounds (830 kilograms), KSTU-TV reported.
The hefty gourd was grown by local farmer Mohamed Sadiq. It was the largest pumpkin to be grown outside of a greenhouse, and the second largest pumpkin ever grown in the state, event organizers said.
-----------------------------------------------
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — After handing Ion Aliman victory in the election for their local mayor, residents of a small village in southern Romania went to his grave to light candles for him.
Aliman was reelected in a landslide for an unprecedented third term as mayor of the village of Deveselu despite having died from COVID-19 complications 10 days prior to the country's municipal elections.
His death came too late to remove his name from Sunday's ballot, but the news of his passing spread fast through the village, home to just over 3,000 people. The popular incumbent would have celebrated his 57th birthday on election day.
To honor the man they admired, hundreds of Deveselu villagers went to the polling stations Sunday and voted for Aliman anyway.
After preliminary election results showed late Sunday that Aliman had won 1,057 out of the 1,600 votes cast in Deveselu, a large group of villagers visited his grave to light candles and pay their respects. A video shared widely on social media showed people with flashlights and candles gathered around Aliman's grave, some of them saying "This is your victory" and "We will make you proud, we know that from somewhere up there you are watching."
Aliman was a member of the left-leaning Social Democrat Party, known as PSD, and so is his deputy, Nicolae Dobre, who told a local TV station, Digi24, that "none of the other contenders got the same trust from the voters."
Asked if he voted for Aliman, Dobre said: "I sure did."
The election victory in Deveselu was a bit of sweet news, but only a little comfort for the PSD as partial preliminary results showed Monday that they had lost the most closely watched contest — the one for the mayor of the capital, Bucharest.
The PSD all but conceded the election loss by its incumbent major to the candidate backed by the center-right National Liberal party, or NLP, which has controlled Romania's minority government since last fall.
The PSD had been in power until its government lost a confidence vote in the parliament amid massive popular protests at home and heavy criticism from Brussels over its attacks on the judiciary and widespread graft.
About 19 million registered voters in Romania on Sunday chose local officials, council presidents and mayors to fill more than 43,000 positions across the nation. The elections were seen as a preview of how the next general election will unfold.
According to partial preliminary results the PSD is unlikely to regain power in the Dec. 6 parliamentary vote. But they did secure a resounding victory in Deveselu.
-----------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A group of alligator hunters in Arkansas broke a state record when they landed a gator measuring nearly 14 feet long.
Travis Bearden said he was out on Lake Merrisach with three other men, including his brother and his father, when they spotted a large gator in the water.
"We weren't real sure how big he was when we spotted him, and to our surprise after we harpooned it, it ended up being a giant," Bearden told KFSM-TV. "It drug the boat around for almost 2 hours before I was able to get a clean shot on it."
The 800-pound gator turned out to measure 13 feet, 11.5 inches long -- the longest alligator harvested in Arkansas state history, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed.
"We don't really have an official state record, but keep data on length, and it's the longest," department spokesman Trey Reid said.
-------------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple are celebrating a two-day lucky stream after they won a $100,000 lottery jackpot just 24 hours after collecting a $100 prize.
Nancy Kelly of Hickory told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her husband, Dean, visited The Ole Store in Rhodhiss the day after she won a $100 prize from a scratch-off ticket.
"My husband went down to pick up some things at the store and bought one ticket. We got home, I was making dinner and we were watching Wheel of Fortune when I decided to scratch it off and there it was," Kelly said.
The $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket turned out to be a $100,000 winner -- bringing the couple's two-day total to $100,100.
The couple said they have a system for playing lottery scratch-offs.
"He picks them out and I scratch them," Kelly said.
Dean Kelly said he's happy to let his wife handle the scratching.
"She's always been lucky," he said. "That's why I don't mind that she scratches."
The couple said they are still deciding what to do with their winnings, but a trip to California with their two sons could be on the horizon.
__________________________________
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A teen student is being celebrated by a Texas community college after obtaining his associate degree at only 14 years old.
Ian Taylor Schlitz started to take classes at Tarrant County College's northeast campus in North Richland Hills at age 12 ,and the school announced he now has obtained his two-year degree.
Taylor Schlitz said he drew inspiration from one very special classmate -- his sister, Haley Taylor Schlitz, 16, who obtained her associate degree from the college and a bachelor's degree from Texas Woman's University.
The elder sibling now is the youngest-ever student to attend Southern Methodist University's law school.
"I learned a lot from watching Haley with her own education," Ian Taylor Schlitz said. "When I started to take classes at TCC, Haley would help me organize my schedule at the start of the semester. She showed me how to manage my time."
The younger Taylor Schlitz, who is the founder and CEO of his own company, Kidlamity Gaming, said he is pursuing his bachelor's degree and deciding whether to pursue a master of business administration degree or attend medical school.
__________________________________________
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas group is raising awareness of plastic pollution with a sea turtle sculpture made from more than 6,000 pieces of plastic washed up on a town's beaches.
The sculpture, dubbed Terry Jane the Atlantic Green Sea Turtle, was created by Connie Lovell, an artist and president of Washed Up Texas, using more than 6,000 pieces of plastic trash that washed up on the beaches of South Padre Island.
The turtle sculpture is now on display outside the Art Center of Corpus Christi.
"Of course your first reaction when you see Terry in the courtyard is, 'Wow, that's a huge turtle,' and then you come up closer and you go, 'Wait a minute? That's plastic. Oh, that's salvage plastic off of the beach,'" Art Center Executive Director Dianna Bluntzer told KRIS-TV.
Lovell said the plastic pieces were collected from the beaches by Washed Up Texas volunteers. She said the sculpture is aimed at raising awareness of how plastics pollution affects sea life.
"It's toxic, and it's toxic to them and that's what we're doing to our ocean and we've got to learn different ways to dispose of plastic. We have got to stop saying 'I have to have this made out of plastic,' we've got to change," she said.
_____________________________________________
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke his own Guinness World Record when he got 24 shots from a single-load Nerf gun to stick to a target in 1 minute.
David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, originally broke the record in 2018 when he fired 16 Nerf darts into a target.
He lost the record shortly after and broke it again in 2019 with 19 darts.
Rush said he wanted to break the record a third time to make his total more difficult to beat.
"The slowest part of this record is getting the next foam dart in the chamber and cocking it," Rush said. "If you move too fast, it's easy to start pushing on the dart before it's perfectly lined up with the hole."
He said moving too fast can cause the darts to bend, which affects their accuracy.
Rush fired off 27 darts in the 1-minute time period. Only one dart missed the target completely, and two others struck the target but bounced off other darts, Rush said.
He finished his latest attempt with 24 hits that remained on the target.
___________________________________________________
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida resident's home security camera captured footage of a bear that walked into an open garage and made off with a bottle of Diet Coke.
The footage shows the three-legged bear fleeing from the garage in Longwood about 8:30 a.m. Monday with a two-liter bottle of Diet Coke in its mouth.
Neighbors said the bear is believed to be the same animal spotted wandering the area in recent days.
It was unclear whether the bear is the same three-legged bear previously spotted in Longwood in December 2019.
