ROME (AP) — Border police at Rome’s main airport on Sunday prevented a Naples tobacco shop owner suspected of running off with a customer’s winning game ticket from boarding a flight to the Canary Islands, Italian news reports said.
The man didn’t have the filched card worth 500,000 euros ($580,000) on himself, but he did have a plane ticket for Fuerteventura, one of the Spain’s Canary Islands, the LaPresse news agency said.
The man, who hasn’t been identified, was wanted for investigation of suspected theft. The man allegedly snatched the ticket and dashed off on his motor scooter after the customer on Friday had asked the shop in a working-class neighborhood of Naples to verify the win, which is the top prize.
The older woman had purchased two “scratch and win” cards. She asked a shop employee to verify the win. The employee then passed the card to one of the shop’s owners for a final check, Italian news reports said. But instead he allegedly kept the card and raced off on his motor scooter through Naples.
He is now free on his own recognizance, LaPresse said.
To thwart anyone from illegally cashing in, authorities at the Italian tax office which runs the “scratch and win” operation froze the entire block of card numbers that had been distributed to the tobacco shop.
Investigators are still looking for the game card.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine landlord arranged for the rescue of 15 tarantulas and one python that had been left behind by a tenant.
Animal rescuer Drew Desjardins was called to the apartment Wednesday in Auburn, the Sun Journal reported.
He found that four of 19 tarantulas had died and that the ball python did not have water. Desjardins said Thursday that he took the surviving animals back to his home and that they were doing fine.
All the recovered animals are illegal in Maine and will be relocated. There was no word on whether the tenant was being sought.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A burst pipe in the mechanical room of an Alberta, Canada, couple's home led to the discovery of a ring lost by a previous resident about 25 years earlier.
Rob and Shannon Pape, who moved into their home in the Southeast Hill neighborhood of Medicine Hat about a year ago, said they were giving a tour to visiting family members when they discovered the leaking pipe.
"We got down to the mechanical room, and everything was wet. I had no clue what was going on," Rob Pape told the Medicine Hat News. "We quickly saw that the last piece of horizontal cast iron pipe in the house had split."
Pape said he removed the pipe to check.
"I looked in, and I swore I could faintly see a ring. I grabbed my flathead screwdriver and scooped it out," he said.
The ring was indeed a 10-carat gold peridot ring.
Rob Pape said Joel Chambers, the grandson of the couple who previously purchased their house 70 years earlier, now lives across the street from their home, so they contacted him.
"I sent Joel photos and he sent them to a family group chat," he said. "They were able to describe the ring perfectly, without even seeing it clean."
The ring is now safely back in the possession of its owner, a Chambers family member who did not want to be identified.
"Right from the start, we just wanted to get it back to the family," Pape said. "This really just confirms to us that this is our house, where we're supposed to be."
A Kentucky woman recently discovered that her own long-lost ring was also hidden within the confines of her home.
Lisa Phelps, of Boyd County, said a crew remodeling her home found a ring wedged between the vanity and the wall. Phelps quickly realized it was the engagement ring she had lost 15 years earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida woman deleted thousands of company records and wrote profanities in her employer's computer system after she was fired from her position as head of human resources.
Medghyne Calonge was found guilty of one count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer, one count of accessing a protected computer and recklessly causing damage, prosecutors said.
Calonge, 41, worked in St. Petersburg, Florida, for a Manhattan-based company, which was not named. She was fired for failing to meet the minimum requirements for the job she was hired for. In one instance, she downgraded an employee's access to a computer system after an argument.
After she was fired, but before she was escorted from the building, two employees saw her repeatedly hit the delete key on her computer. Calonge later logged into the computer system and for two days "rampaged" the system, deleting 17,000 job applications and resumes, and leaving profane messages written in the system.
Prosecutors said the company spent two years and $100,000 creating the computer system Calonge wiped. The company spent another $100,000 investigating and rebuilding it. The company never fully recovered the data.
"Her actions wiped out information vitally important to the employer company, and cost the company money and time to repair," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. "Now Calonge awaits sentencing for her crimes."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANGEH, Indonesia (AP) — Deprived of their preferred food source — the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by tourists now kept away by the coronavirus — hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers' homes in their search for something tasty.
Villagers in Sangeh say the gray long-tailed macaques have been venturing out from a sanctuary about 500 meters (yards) away to hang out on their roofs and await the right time to swoop down and snatch a snack.
Worried that the sporadic sorties will escalate into an all-out monkey assault on the village, residents have been taking fruit, peanuts and other food to the Sangeh Monkey Forest to try to placate the primates.
"We are afraid that the hungry monkeys will turn wild and vicious," villager Saskara Gustu Alit said.
About 600 of the macaques live in the forest sanctuary, swinging from the tall nutmeg trees and leaping about the famous Pura Bukit Sari temple, and are considered sacred.
In normal times the protected jungle area in the southeast of the Indonesian island is popular among local residents for wedding photos, as well as among international visitors. The relatively tame monkeys can be easily coaxed to sit on a shoulder or lap for a peanut or two.
Ordinarily, tourism is the main source of income for Bali's 4 million residents, who welcomed more than 5 million foreign visitors annually before the pandemic.
The Sangeh Monkey Forest typically had about 6,000 visitors a month, but as the pandemic spread last year and international travel dropped off dramatically, that number dropped to about 500.
Since July, when Indonesia banned all foreign travelers to the island and shut the sanctuary to local residents as well, there has been nobody.
Not only has that meant nobody bringing in extra food for the monkeys, the sanctuary has also lost out on its admission fees and is running low on money to purchase food for them, said operations manager Made Mohon.
The donations from villagers have helped, but they are also feeling the economic pinch and are gradually giving less and less, he said.
"This prolonged pandemic is beyond our expectations," Made Mohon said, "Food for monkeys has become a problem."
Food costs run about 850,000 rupiah ($60) a day, Made Mohon said, for 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of cassava, the monkeys' staple food, and 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of bananas.
The macaque is an omnivore and can eat a variety of animals and plants found in the jungle, but those in the Sangeh Monkey Forest have had enough contact with humans over the years that they seem to prefer other things.
And they're not afraid to take matters into their own hands, Gustu Alit said.
Frequently, monkeys wander into the village and sit on roofs, occasionally removing tiles and dropping them to the ground. When villagers put out daily religious offerings of food on their terraces, the monkeys jump down and make off with them.
"A few days ago I attended a traditional ceremony at a temple near the Sangeh forest," Gustu Alit said. "When I parked my car and took out two plastic bags containing food and flowers as offerings, two monkeys suddenly appeared and grabbed it all and ran into the forest very fast."
Normally, the monkeys spend all day interacting with visitors — stealing sunglasses and water bottles, pulling at clothes, jumping on shoulders — and Gustu Alit theorizes that more than just being hungry, they're bored.
"That's why I have urged villagers here to come to the forest to play with the monkeys and offer them food," he said. "I think they need to interact with humans as often as possible so that they do not go wild."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(StokeSentinel) Cannabis user Stephen Cooper stole Viagra from a pharmacy he was banned from.
The 46-year-old stole the packet of Viagra from Lloyds Pharmacy in Leek as he needed it for himself as he had formed a relationship with a woman.
The theft happened eight days after police executed a drugs warrant at his address and found £10 worth of cannabis in his room.
Now Cooper has been handed a 12 month conditional discharge at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.
Prosecutor Karen Wright said police conducted a drugs search warrant at an address in Leek on March 11 and found £10 worth of cannabis vegetation on a bedside table. The defendant returned to the address during the search and agreed to be interviewed.
On March 19 the defendant entered Lloyds Pharmacy in Leek and stole a packet of Viagra.
Miss Wright said: "Four weeks before that he had gone to the pharmacy and tried to steal four packets of Viagra. He apologised. The shop did not tell the police but banned him as they have a zero tolerance policy and he left the pharmacy.
"On March 19 staff noticed him inside the store.
Miss Wright added: "They saw him place a packet of Viagra into a bag and run out of the shop."
In his police interview the defendant admitted the cannabis was his and he intended to smoke it. He admitted the shoplifting offence. He said he intended to steal the Viagra when he walked in and he used the tablets for himself.
Cooper, of Sandon Street, Leek, pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug and theft from a shop.
Iain Haley, mitigating, said the defendant had no convictions between 2000 and 2021 but has fallen off the wagon this year.
He said the offences are very low level and added the Viagra was for the defendant's own use.
Mr Haley said: "He formed a relationship and needed the Viagra to enable him to keep up with the young woman he had formed the relationship with. He is not a hardened criminal."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) Russian opposition politicians are used to finding spoiler candidates with identical surnames running against them in order to confuse voters at the polls. Now it appears that the impersonators are changing their faces as well.
That's what Boris Vishnevsky, a senior member of the liberal Yabloko party, is facing in his district in St Petersburg before municipal elections later this month.
Vishnevsky already knew that two of his opponents had changed their names so that they were also called Boris Vishnevsky, an update on the common tactic of nominating a "double" to split the vote and deliver victory to another candidate.
But when a district voting poster was revealed on Sunday, it showed something far more shocking: three nearly indistinguishable Boris Vishnevskys, all balding, greying, and sporting matching goatees. As a Facebook friend of Vishnevsky's pointed out, the simplest way to spot the real Vishnevsky is that he was the only one who bothered to wear a tie.
"This is all done to disorient voters, so that they confuse the fake with the real, and instead of the real Vishnevsky they vote for one of the fakes," said the real Vishnevsky in an interview. The fake, or at least newer, Vishnevskys could not immediately be reached for comment.
Vishnevsky's opponents had grown their beards and moustaches for the photographs and may have also submitted photoshopped images to the electoral commission, Vishnevsky said. It also appears that at least one of the candidates had either shaved his head or digitally altered his hairline for the photograph.
"I have never seen anything like it," said Vishnevsky. Earlier, he called the "doppelgänger" tactics "political fraud".
At least one of Vishnevsky's opponents, who until recently was named Viktor Bykov, is believed to have changed his appearance considerably for the photographs. In an official photograph used on a St Petersburg government website, Bykov had a full head of hair and looked years younger than the photograph submitted to the electoral commission.
Bykov's identity was first revealed by the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and a St Petersburg news website later published a screenshot of a document it alleged showed he changed his name on 3 July. The election's poster, published by Vishnevsky, confirms that one of his opponents was previously named Viktor Bykov.
Less is known about the other opponent, who was previously named Alexei Shmelev and was reported to be a sales manager at a St Petersburg company. Neither of Vishnevsky's opponents have campaigned publicly or had any public appearances. Until this week, it was unclear how they even looked, and it still is not entirely clear.
Vishnevsky said he didn't know the men's motivations in running against him but said: "I don't think they agreed to embarrass themselves like this for free."
"Double" candidates regularly pop up during Russia's election cycles, which can be surprisingly cut-throat despite the expectation that the ruling United Russia party will maintain a majority in the Duma. The rising tide of opposition to United Russia and growing support for the Communist KPRF have apparently spooked the government and nominating doppelgängers can siphon off precious votes in close contests.
The news outlet Meduza last week reported that doppelgänger candidates for the Duma were running in at least three Moscow districts, mostly against communists with strong chances at the polls.
But the campaign against Vishnevsky stands out because his opponents legally changed their names (although the candidates still have different patronymics – middle names that are usually assigned to Russian children according to the name of one's father), because there are two doubles rather than just one, and, of course, because the men had engaged in political cosplay to derail the vote.
"Every time there are elections we say these are the dirtiest elections there have ever been," said Vishnevsky, when asked about how this campaign compared to the past. "I'm sure we'll say the same at the next elections, too."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India confirmed a royal Bengal tiger escaped from its enclosure, leading to an evacuation of the facility.
The Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar said a tiger named Suraj escaped from the Tiger Safari exhibit by breaking through a rusted section of wire.
Visitors were quickly evacuated from the zoo, and Suraj was located wandering outside the enclosures at the Tiger Safari exhibit.
The big cat was wrangled back into the enclosure and the hole in the fence was repaired, officials said.
Nandankanan Zoological Park Deputy Director Sanjeet Kumar said visitors were allowed back inside the zoo once the all-clear was sounded.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) Why did the chicken cross the parking lot? Because it's her job, of course.
Henry the hen is the traffic patrol officer at Newstead Country Preschool in rural New Zealand. She even rocks a reflective yellow vest.
But she didn't apply for the job so much as just started showing up and doing it.
"Henry is a self-appointed crossing guard," principal Tracy Trigg, who owns both the school and the hen, told As It Happens guest host Peter Armstrong.
"She was just hanging out in the car park and coming into the staff room and making it pretty obvious she thought she was part of the team. And, you know, when you've got a motivated self-starter you have to look after them."
Henry ended up at the preschool by happy accident.
The lost chicken just appeared one day on the side of the road near Trigg's friend's house in the nearby city of Hamilton. She's super easygoing around people, and has her beak clipped, so Trigg suspects she escaped from a commercial farm.
"My friend was feeding it cheese and fattening it up, and it kept coming into her house and pooping on the carpet," Trigg said.
"So she suggested, 'Look, it's really friendly. The kids would love it because it eats out of your hand.' And so we agreed that I'd home this chicken."
And Newstead is the perfect home for a runaway chicken. The school is set on 15 acres of farmland, complete with chickens, goats and ponies, so the students are used to interacting with various animals.
But once again, Henry simply refused to stay put.
"Because she is really sociable, when everybody turned up on Monday, she was in the car park because that's where all the action was — and that's the way it stayed," Trigg said.
She turned out to be just what the school needed. Not only do the children adore her, Trigg said, but her presence in the parking lot means that parents always slow down to keep an eye out for her.
So Trigg ordered her a small yellow vest online and made it official.
"It's just a really nice way to slow people down," she said.
Henry's star began to rise when a New Zealand children's news service, Kea Kids News, showed up with a camera crew. Since then, the friendly fowl has been generating headlines around the world, including in the Washington Post, and now CBC.
Newstead's other animals are trying to follow Henry's road to stardom, Trigg said.
"The rooster definitely thinks that he should be in the limelight, as you can probably hear him in the background," Trigg said over the sound of cock-a-doodle-dos.
"It used to be just Henry in the car park, and the other chickens were on the other side of pre-school, which is where they're meant to be. But now they've all sort of caught on that the parking lot is where the fame is."
As for Henry's unconventional name, Trigg says it comes down to a misunderstanding.
On the chicken's first day at Newstead, a local boy named Jake was convinced it was his family's hen, Henry, who followed him to school.
"So for the first full day, everybody genuinely thought that this was Jake's chicken because he was so convinced. And so all the children were calling it Henry, and Henry has stuck."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three schools in Rutherford County were on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon while officers investigated a nearby incident of shots being fired. The cause of the gunfire? According to Rutherford County officials, an expectant father fired a weapon during a gender reveal phone call.
Murfreesboro police tell News 2 John Pittard Elementary, Oakland Middle School, and Oakland High School were briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of the incident.
According to police, the soon-to-be father was calling relatives to reveal the gender of his child. The man then stepped outside and fired celebratory rounds into the air and the expectant mother screamed out of excitement.
A neighbor heard the shots and screamed and called 911. This happened a few blocks from the schools.
Officers have cited the father with unlawful discharging of a firearm inside the city limits.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and schools were quickly lifted from lockdown.
As for the gender of the baby at the center of the whole incident – the family is having a boy.