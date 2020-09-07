MELK, Austria (AP) — An Austrian man beat his own record for the longest full body contact with ice cubes on Saturday.
Josef Koeberl managed to stay 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes. More than 200 kilograms (440 pounds) of ice cubes were needed to fill up the box, after Koeberl stepped inside wearing nothing but swim trunks.
In order to fight the “wave of pain” caused by the freezing temperatures, Koeberl says he was trying to focus on positive emotions.
“I’m fighting the pain by visualizing and drawing on positive emotions so I can dampen this wave of pain,” Koeberl told reporters. “That way I can endure.”
A small crowd of people watched on as Koeberl beat his own record from 2019 by 30 minutes on the town square of Melk in Lower Austria.
After being taken out of the ice box by helpers he said that the sun felt “really great” on his back.
Koeberl is planning to beat his own record one more time — next year in Los Angeles. His team said that Koeberl’s personal record is also the current world record when it comes to exposing the body to ice for as long as possible.
LAKE GEORGE - It was a choppy afternoon on the lake and Jimmy MacDonald from Albany was paddling in a kayak.
As Jimmy tells it, he drifted away from his wife and stepkids because he was taking pictures with his new smartphone "and not really paying attention."
As he tried to make his way back, the water got choppier and he paddled harder before he tipped over and lost his paddle.
He was in about 30 feet of water, his ill-fitting life jacket coming up over his head and he was holding onto the kayak with one hand and his new $1,400 smartphone with the other.
He says people---other kayers and canoeists---were passing by in the distance, but the former amateur boxer's pride wouldn't let him scream for help.
So for several exhausting minutes he kept trying to right the kayak.
"That's when I said, 'Alright, I think I might die today. I think this might be it.'" I prayed to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for help."
Greg Barrett is a captain for Tiki Tours.
"A lot of things aligned that day," Barrett said.
He typically pilots partiers, but not on this day.
At first Barrett saw Jimmy's paddle and then one of his passengers said they heard a call for help.
'So as soon as I turned the boat towards him, I realized his life preserver had been in the upper portion of his head and he was, he was hanging on for dear life."
They got to him, a deckhand and the passengers pulled him on board.
And here's where it gets interesting: Jimmy is a drug counselor and a recovering addict.
MacDonald laiughed about it, "How funny is it that I've been sober for seven years and I get saved by a tiki bar?"
And not just any tiki bar---it was a bar full of priests and seminarians from the Paulist Fathers, a Catholic retreat on the lake.
Jimmy prayed for help from above and it arrived in the form of men of the cloth on a floating bar.
The priests and seminarians who were on board have no doubt that a higher power played a role in them being there exactly when Jimmy needed them.
"We're missionaries," said Chris Malano, a second-year seminarian. "For us, that day, that was our mission to be present and to help someone in need."
That someone in need says he's committed to continuing to help others drowning in addiction.
"I just take that as a sign from God that he's got me here for a real reason," said MacDonald.
An account of what happened that day first appeared here.
(CNN) — We've all experienced the frustration of being stuck on an airplane, so close to the end of the journey, yet forced to wait while some technical problem is sorted out.
But while common sense stops most people from opening the doors ourselves, one passenger in Ukraine apparently decided the best course of action was to pop open the emergency exit and take a stroll on the aircraft's wing.
A minute-long video has emerged of the woman, dressed in a white top and light pink trousers, hanging out on the wing in front of stunned onlookers at Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, before being summoned back on board by the airplane's crew.
Her unauthorized walk on the wing of the Boeing 737 has seen her banned from all future UIA flights.
According to a statement from the airline, airport security and police attended the scene, along with doctors, who determined the woman "was not under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."
The Ukraine airline went on to criticize the passenger for setting an inadequate "parental example," stressing that she may be subject to "an exceptionally high financial penalty in the form of a fine."
A spokesperson for Boryspil International Airport declined to comment on the incident, which took place on August 31.
HALBERSTADT, Germany (AP) — Hundreds of fans attended a special kind of musical happening Saturday at a church in Germany: a chord change in an organ piece that is supposed to last for an entirety of 639 years.
The performance of the "ORGAN/ASLSP," or As Slow As Possible, composition began in September 2001 at the St. Burchardi Church in the eastern town of Halberstadt and is supposed to end in 2640 — if all goes well.
The music piece by the American composer John Cage is played on a special organ inside the medieval church. The last sound has been the same one for the last six years and 11 months, and therefore the chord change Saturday was a big event among fans of the John Cage Organ Project.
A chord change means that the sound of the organ pipes changes either because new sounds are added or existing sounds end. On Saturday, two new organ pipes were added.
Organizers say the performance is "one of the slowest realizations of an organ musical piece."
A compressor in the basement creates energy to blow air into the organ to create a continuous sound. When a chord change happens, it's done manually. On Saturday, soprano singer Johanna Vargas and organist Julian Lembke changed the chord.
The new sound reminded some listeners of the metallic buzz inside a big ships's engine room.
The next chord change is planned for Feb. 5, 2022, the German news agency dpa reported.
When the piece officially started on Sept. 5, 2001, it began without any sound. It was only on Feb. 5, 2003, the day of the first chord change, that the first organ pipe chords could actually be heard inside the church.
Cage was born in Los Angeles in 1912 and died in New York in 1992. He's known not only as a composer, but also as a music theorist, artist and philosopher.
The St. Burchardi church has a long, checkered history. It was built around 1050, and was used for more than 600 years as a Cistercian monastery. It was partially destroyed during the Thirty Years' War, later rebuilt, at some point secularized and over the centuries also served as a barn, a distillery and a pigsty, the John Cage Organ Project said on its website.
Chord changes usually draw several thousand visitors to Halberstadt, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guests allowed into the church was limited this year.
(FOX) A Kentucky driver was pulled over last Wednesday after police officers noticed something was a little off about his particular license plate, police said.
The driver had apparently thought he could get away with drawing his own license plate.
After more investigation, the officers learned that the driver also had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.
The bizarre interaction took place in Millersburg, a small town in northern Kentucky, about 100 miles east of Louisville. The driver's identity was not released.
The Millersburg Police Department offered a "Pro Tip" for drivers hoping to get away with drawing their own license plate: "Don't forget to draw the registration sticker."
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indonesia came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped inside a large water jug, with only its head sticking out from the opening.
The West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency said residents found the 5-gallon jug with the kitten inside and brought it to the fire station in Cengkareng.
The kitten had apparently squeezed into the jug and found itself unable to get back out, ending up with only its head protruding from the narrow opening.
The firefighters carefully cut through the plastic jug to free the kitten. The operation took about 30 minutes, the rescuers said.
The residents who first discovered the kitten decided to take it home with them, the firefighters said.
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A pair of best friends in Australia tried their luck on a more expensive scratch-off lottery ticket for the first time and scored a jackpot of more than $180,000.
One-half of the winning duo from Narre Warren, Victoria, told The Lott officials that he and his best friend have a weekly tradition of pooling their money to buy a Powerball ticket, and they use the remaining money to buy a scratch-off ticket.
The man said the pair usually have just enough left over for a $3.64 scratch-off ticket, but on a recent visit to the Narre Warren Newsagency & Lotto they found that for the first time they had enough left over for a $7.29 ticket.
The man said it was their first time buying one of the more expensive tickets, and they won $182,240.
"We scratched it right there in the store, and we couldn't believe it. We've never won anything like this before," the man said. "I had only said to my friend a few weeks ago 'You hear about these winners, I wonder if the stories are true' and now we know they are because we have won!"
The man said his half of the jackpot will allow him to pay off his debts.
"I'll use my half to pay off some bills and my personal loan," he said. "Then I will be debt-free! I'll use the rest towards saving for a house deposit."
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas … and a side of french fries.
Seattle-based novelty store Archie McPhee, which has already raised eyebrows for peddling candy canes flavored like kale and mac and cheese, is now offering ketchup candy canes to get condiment lovers into the holiday spirit.
"It's America's favorite condiment, but for Christmas! Do you know what makes mediocre food edible? Ketchup! So, just imagine how a ketchup-flavored candy cane can take your holiday from meh to magnificent," reads the product description.
Each box, which retails for $5.50, includes six individually wrapped candy canes that really taste like "sweet, tomatoey ketchup."
The description continues, "Ketchup Candy Canes are here to save Christmas from being dry and tasteless!"
The unique treat has already been met with some skepticism on Archie McPhee's Instagram page.
"Is it. Like. Minty ketchup????? I don't know if I'm more disgusted or confused," someone commented.
"The person who made these deserves a bad experience at a restaurant," one turned-off person wrote.
"So many prank ideas!!!" wrote another person.
"Goes well with Brussels sprout "cake" pops," someone tweeted.
Of course, if ketchup doesn't strike your fancy, but your stomach is still longing for unconventional candy flavors, Archie McPhee is also selling pho-flavored candy canes and shiitake mushroom candy canes this year.
"Shiitake Mushroom Candy Canes may seem odd at first, but they're sprouting up all over the place," the company says about its umami-inspired flavor.
"How do they taste? Like shiitake. After all, we know Santa is a fungi with mushroom in his heart for holiday spirit, so obviously he gives a shiitake about Christmas!"
Archie McPhee thinks the pho is pretty pho-nomenal, too.
"Even Santa would probably rather have a spoonful of that rich, herby elixir than a cold glass of milk as he's delivering presents," reads the description.
(Sky News) A man in France has accidentally blown up part of his house while trying to chase a fly with an electric swat.
The man, in his 80s, was eating his dinner on Friday evening when he became annoyed at a fly buzzing around him.
He picked up the electronic fly swat and took aim at it, as he was unaware of a gas cylinder leaking at his home in the village of Parcoul-Chenaud in Dordogne.
A reaction occurred between the swat and the gas, causing an explosion and part of his kitchen to blow up.
The blast also damaged a section of his roof and the house is currently uninhabitable.
Somehow the man managed to escape the catastrophe with just a burn to his hand.
His family are repairing the house while he resides at a local campsite, news outlet Sud Ouest reported.
It is unknown what happened to the fly.
(Insider) Cannabis fell from the sky over Israel, after a drone released hundreds of bags of the drug over central Tel Aviv on Thursday.
Dozens of surprised people rushed out into the busy street to collect the packets, which were dropped by a group called "Green Drone," according to the Jerusalem Post.
Green Drone advocates for the legalization of marijuana in Israel, where the substance is still largely illegal, except in certain medical situations.
Just before the drop, the group posted a message on the messaging app Telegram, warning of what they were about to do.
"It's time my dear brothers. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the green drone, handing out free cannabis from the sky... Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love," the message read.
The Jerusalem Post said that the police arrested two people suspected of operating the drone, and said that they were being interrogated.
However, Green Drone has promised to continue dropping a kilo of marijuana a week, over different parts of the country.
Israeli legislators are currently debating one bill that would decriminalize cannabis and another that would legalize it for adult use, according to the website Marijuana Moment.
