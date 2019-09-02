BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) — An anonymous flyer denying that Bigfoot is behind the prolonged closure of a bridge in a Vermont town has got locals talking about the mythical forest creatures.
The flyer first spotted at the Bradford post office said the prolonged closure of the Creamery Bridge over the Waits River was not due to the “displacement of or intrusion on a ‘Sasquatch’ or Bigfoot, either a single creature or several.”
Last week Dartmouth College Professor Alexander Chee posted a photo of the flyer to Twitter . Since then, copies have been popping up across town.
Local resident Claudia Johnson tells MyNBC5 she thinks there’s a local Bigfoot because she’s heard unexplained rustling behind her home.
State transportation officials say the bridge is scheduled to be fixed in October.
A mystery meat incident in Brooklyn has the NYC Department of Sanitation asking: who spilled raw chicken across the road?
Massive piles of raw chicken were seen scattered on Bond Street in Boerum Hill on Friday. Videos and photos posted on social media by residents show vehicles running over pink, raw chicken with bones, creating a big mess.
"My boyfriend Cullen Camic saw a trail of raw chicken on the street outside our apartment and followed it to Wyckoff and Bond St. where he saw massive piles of raw meet all over the road," Jean Cooney tells NBC News.
Nobody seems to know how the chicken got there.
The rats, perhaps, benefited most from the spillage but the mess wasn't there for long before NYC Sanitation sent a crew to clean it up.
The sanitation department is now trying to figure out who's responsible for the foul-up.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A California city is warning residents to beware of wild pigs after one of the hogs chased a woman and she caught the encounter on video.
Barbara Andrews said she was walking her dog down Orange Heights Lane when she started recording a video of an animal she didn't recognize behind some nearby bushes.
"When I crossed the street next time I looked up, and there was a huge hog in front of me. And I'm trying to think, 'what the heck is going on?'" she told KNBC-TV.
Andrews said the pig ran toward her, so she and her dog fled.
"I was afraid for my dog, and I stopped and I looked back and he was still coming so I started screaming," she said. "I just kept running and I looked back again and he was still coming at me."
She said the pig eventually gave up the chase.
Residents said it was only the latest of several incidents involving wild pigs that became aggressive.
Riverside County Animal Services said the pig responsible for the chase was later shot with a tranquilizer dart and removed from the neighborhood.
The City of Corona issued an alert Thursday warning residents not to approach wild pigs, because they could become aggressive.
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan animal control director and a veterinary clinic helped reunite a man with his pet cat that had been missing for three years.
Ionia County Animal Control Director Carly Quinn said she responded to a Facebook post about a Persian cat that appeared to be struggling to stand up in a garden outside of an Ionia home and she brought the feline to Sterner Veterinary Clinic.
Veterinarians shaved the female cat's long hair, which was full of maggots and fleas, and she started to improve after being given food and water.
Quinn said the cat's microchip identified her as Violet, a 10-year-old cat belonging to Drew Potter of Grand Rapids.
The contact information on the chip was out of date, but Quinn was able to contact Potter through Facebook and reunite him with the cat.
Potter said Violet had been missing for three years. He said he doesn't know how she traveled from Grand Rapids to Ionia, but his family is glad to have her back at home.
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut man is walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park in an effort to promote peace and not just between the two fan bases.
Al Forte, of Stamford, Connecticut, tells the Providence Journal , he's asking people along the way to pray for peace on earth, handing out cards showing six soldiers praying.
Forte began his trek after a Red Sox-Yankees game on Aug. 4 and plans to arrive in Boston in time for a game between to the two clubs on Friday night.
He has a friend who picks him up each night and takes him to a hotel, then drives him back to where he left off in the morning to continue his journey.
Forte won't see which team he roots for, describing himself as a former Brooklyn Dodgers fan.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to an early morning call from a resident who needed help ejecting an unusual masked burglar -- a raccoon.
The St. Augustine Police Department said officers responded to the home about 5:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a raccoon inside the house.
The officers used a pair of broomsticks to guide the raccoon from its hiding place behind the window blinds back to the outdoors.
Police said the unusual incident should serve as a reminder to residents to make sure their homes are secure at night.
Pope Francis was late to his weekly Sunday appearance after being stuck in an elevator for nearly half an hour.
"I need to apologize for being late," he told the crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square, according to translated comments. "I was stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes."
The pontiff blamed a power problem.
"Thank God the fire brigade came," he said, then called for a round of applause for his rescuers.
CBS News reported that the pope was about 7 minutes late for the Angelus, traditionally delivered from the window of the papal apartment.
The slight delay was so out of character for the 82-year-old pontiff that there was immediate speculation about his health on Italian television, where the speech is carried live, according to AFP.
Once the event got under way, the pope spoke of humility and generosity, the Catholic News Agency reported.
Francis leaves this week for a trip to Africa.
(MSN) A school in Nashville has removed all of the Harry Potter books from its library after a priest said the curses and spells are real.
The school's pastor, Reverend Dan Reehil, took the step after consulting with exorcists in America and Rome.
He said: "These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception."
(MSN) A student pilot has made a dramatic emergency landing at Perth's Jandakot Airport during his first lesson in a two-seater aircraft after his instructor collapsed mid-flight.
Max Sylvester, who is in his 30s, called air traffic control just over an hour into his lesson on Saturday afternoon after realising he was alone at the controls of the small Cessna.
"He's leaning over my shoulder, I'm trying to keep him up but he keeps falling down," Mr Sylvester can be heard telling the controller.
It was Mr Sylvester's first lesson in a two-seater as his wife and three children watched him from the ground.
The air traffic operator kept the trainee calm as he talked him through an emergency landing.
"Do you know how to operate the airplane?" the operator asks.
"This is my first lesson," Mr Sylvester tells him.
"We're tracking where you are at the moment," the operator says.
"You're doing a really great job. I know this is really stressful. But you're going to do an amazing job and we're going to help you get down to the ground, OK?"
The controller explains to Mr Sylvester how to reduce the plane's speed, then discusses the landing.
"Have you landed any aircraft before?" he asks.
"No, I haven't," Mr Sylvester responds.
With his instructor still unconscious, Mr Sylvester tells air traffic control he tried to lift the man's head up, but there was no response.
The controller encourages Mr Sylvester to focus on landing the plane and reinforces that he is doing well.
"Well my flight instructor did say I was the best student he'd had," Mr Sylvester replies.
He finally landed safely after nearly an hour.
His New Zealand-born instructor, Robert Mollard, is in a stable condition in hospital.
Chuck McElwee, owner and operator of Air Australia International, which employs the pilot, said he had not witnessed a situation like it in his 28 years running the flying school.
"This could have gone way, way bad," he said.
"But everything worked out right, and it worked right, mostly because of the cooperation of the tower, the fact that he was a student — that he was dedicated and he knew what he was doing and he pulled it off — and that my flight instructor went up to the tower and they all worked together."
Mr McElwee said Mr Sylvester's wife and three young children joined them at the headquarters in Jandakot while the plane was still in the air.
"She was a rock, let me tell you, she held it together all the way along the line," Mr McElwee said of Mr Sylvester's wife.
"The only thing that we worried about was after ... he was on an adrenaline high.
"We told his wife not to let him drive … until he had calmed down."
Mr Sylvester received his first flying solo certificate, although Mr McElwee admitted it was probably not the maiden solo flight he had been expecting.
(Sky News) Robots and artificial intelligence has long been touted as a replacement for humans carrying out jobs around the world.
However, robots are rarely thought of as pole dancers in nightclubs - but that is exactly what is happening in Nantes.
Two robot dancers, wearing high heels and topped with a CCTV camera for a head, will debut at the SC-Club in the French city to celebrate its fifth anniversary next week.
The bots were the brainchild of British artist Giles Walker, who has overlaid their metal bodies with parts from plastic mannequins.
Referring to their CCTV camera heads, he said the robots aimed to "play with the notion of voyeurism", posing the question of "who has the power between the voyeur and the observed person".
He came up with the concept a decade ago, and has toured and loaned out the robots over the past few years.
Despite the rise of robot work forces, club owner Laurent Roue said the new members of staff will not replace the 10 human dancers who currently perform there, instead saying it was a way of honouring the technology.