BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Officers in a Massachusetts police department briefly turned into Amazon drivers after a stash of undelivered packages was found in a cemetery.
Burlington police tweeted that a “diligent groundskeeper” at a cemetery in the town northwest of Boston found the packages Monday morning in a trash receptacle and contacted police.
Police did not say exactly how many packages there were, but photos posted on social media showed about 20.
The packages were addressed to Burlington residents, so police took it upon themselves to deliver them.
They are also investigating to determine how the packages ended up at the cemetery and have contacted Amazon.
They tweeted, “If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky woman who stopped for gas while driving through Tennessee noticed her trunk wasn't closed all the way -- and then found a stranger inside of it.
Police in Millersville, Tennessee, said the stowaway leaped out and fled on foot when the driver told her she was calling police.
The driver said the woman seemed injured, so officers initially were concerned that she might have been escaping from an assault or kidnapping back in Kentucky.
But they ruled that out after officers found the woman and reviewed surveillance video. Spokesman Ronnie Ward with the police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, said detectives learned the woman had been injured while running through some woods and willingly climbed into the unsuspecting woman's trunk.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the discovery of one led officers to temporarily block off surrounding streets.
Police say the modified grenade was found Wednesday morning in a pile of belongings that appeared to belong to a homeless person. Also in the pile was food, clothing and drug paraphernalia.
The grenade then was removed to a secure, off-site location so bomb and arson squad members could investigate further. Police said Friday that is appeared the grenade was live.
Surveillance cameras were checked but police were unable to track down the grenade's owner or make any arrests.
Police said in a tweet , "It should go without saying, but please don't leave grenades — even inactive ones — just lying around."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man was arrested at JFK Airport Monday after Transportation Security Administration officers allegedly found a gun hidden in what appeared to be tar.
According to TSA, officers found the gun among his carry-on items at one of the airport checkpoints.
The .45 caliber handgun was accompanied by 20 loose bullets, TSA said, adding that the gun was wrapped in what appeared to be some sort of fiberglass inside a case covered in what appeared to be tar.
Subsequently, after the officers spotted the gun, they contacted the Port Authority Police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man, a resident of Barbados, for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges, according to TSA.
TSA reminds travelers that passengers are permitted to travel domestically with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared to the airline. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by country, state and locality.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman thought she was signing up to run a half marathon near her home, not across the Atlantic Ocean.
Sheila Pereira learned too late that the Worcester City Half Marathon was actually being held in Worcester, England, and not Worcester, Massachusetts, on Sept. 15.
She decided to run 13 miles that day anyway, only on this side of the pond.
The Boston Globe reports Pereira sent the English race organizers a picture of her route from Worcester to Shrewsbury.
The 42-year-old runner's fitness app showed she completed her own half marathon in 2 hours, 5 minutes.
After Pereira explained the mix-up, the Worcester City Half Marathon sent along a medal, a shirt and encouragement to travel the 3,000 miles to participate in person in next year's race.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) -- A Salt Lake City businessman on Friday evening sprayed a man in the face with a fire extinguisher after that man refused to put out a cigarette.
The incident, which occurred on East Gallivan Avenue, was captured on video and shared widely on Facebook.
Jon Bird was the smoker. Alex Jamison, who is involved in multiple downtown restaurants, used the fire extinguisher.
Bird spoke by phone with 2News Saturday and said he was in the area Friday volunteering for an arts festival. He said a security guard told him he was OK to smoke in the area.
Jamison disagreed.
A Salt Lake businessman on Friday evening sprayed a man in the face with a fire extinguisher after that man refused to put out a cigarette. (Video Courtesy of Jon Bird)
Utah law prohibits smoking within 25 feet of a business entrance. The door nearest to the incident goes to a parking garage.
There is also outdoor seating for a nearby restaurant close to the place the altercation happened.
Salt Lake police were called to the scene, but Bird said Jamison left before they arrived.
The watch commander on duty Saturday when 2News asked about the case declined to comment because they hadn't been fully briefed.
Bird believes he was assaulted. He hired an attorney Saturday.
Attempts to contact Jamison Saturday were unsuccessful.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Missouri mother is warning drivers to be careful not to leave aerosol cans in hot vehicles after a bottle of dry shampoo exploded, shattering the sunroof of her daughter's car.
Christine Bader Debrecht, of St. Peters, claimed the bottle was left in the console of her 19-year-old daughter's Honda Civic on Wednesday. "It was hot yesterday and the can exploded," she said.
Debrecht explained in a Facebook post the explosion "blew the console cover off its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away."
"We thought something fell down from the sky, but the glass was going out so we know that wasn't the case," Debrecht told KSDK. She said it took 10 to 15 minutes to figure out what caused the explosion.
Luckily, her daughter wasn't in the car at the time. But she wants to warn others "to heed those warnings on products you may be using."
"Please don't leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car!" she wrote. "I am so grateful that no one was hurt."
Warning labels on aerosol cans often warn against leaving such product in sunlight, or exposing them to heat or flame.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROSSE TETE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a camel at a truck stop petting zoo sat on a woman after she crawled into its enclosure.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's officials told The Advocate on Sunday that the Florida woman's husband had been throwing treats to their dog under the camel's fence. Their dog went into the enclosure and the woman crawled under barbed wire to retrieve the pet.
That's when the 600-pound (272-kilogram) camel sat on her. She told deputies she bit the camel to free herself. The woman was brought to a hospital.
Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. said the couple provoked the camel and cited them for a leash law violation.
Tiger Truck Stop is about 16 miles (26 kilometers) outside of Baton Rouge and keeps Caspar the camel as an attraction.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) California police saw a woman struggling to push a baby stroller — but it wasn't a baby she was trying to move.
Darrin Fritz, 29, was pushing roughly $6,000 in quarters that she had allegedly stolen during a burglary, investigators said. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department noticed Fritz struggling with the stroller, and went to conduct a welfare check.
But inside the stroller wasn't a baby — just money, officials said. When police saw all the change, Fritz tried to flee the scene, The Bakersfield Californian reported.
Authorities said after she was apprehended, Fritz led police to the home she had allegedly just burglarized.
Fritz was arrested and charged with suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Texas man is wanted by authorities for divorcing his wife — apparently without her knowledge.
Paul Nixon, 51, allegedly broke it off from his wife using forged documents behind her back, authorities claimed. Nixon's wife told investigators on May 14 the man "filed for divorce and completed the entire proceedings without her knowledge or consent and that the court had already completed all hearings and filed the final divorce decree."
Nixon, of Harris County, submitted "several forged documents and false information" to a district court, "including a forged waiver of service" and a forged signature from a notary public in an effort to divorce his wife," according to a press release posted on the constable's Facebook page.
Nixon's wife "was very surprised," Constable Mark Herman told the New York Post. "In this particular case, the gentleman decided to go through a divorce but the only problem is, he left his wife out of the process. And that's a violation of the law here in Texas."
The constable said Nixon's wife "started finding things showing that he was spending money on jewelry, so she confronted him and he told her that they were actually divorced."
Nixon and his wife were only married for a "couple of years" before he moved forward with their divorce, without her.
The divorce decree has been vacated since it was filed fraudulently, officials said. Herman said Nixon and his wife "are still legally married."
Nixon is wanted for aggravated perjury and has a no-bond warrant out for his arrest.