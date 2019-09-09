COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say that a man has been denied a vanity plate with the letters TRUMP because it violated motor vehicle department rules, calling the letter combination “offensive.”
The Aftonbladet tabloid, one of Sweden’s largest newspapers, reported Saturday that the man said he “was drunk and thought it was fun to apply” online for a new license plate with U.S. President Donald Trump’s last name “because the car is American.”
The Swedish Transport Agency confirmed its ruling to The Associated Press on Monday, saying it doesn’t approve letter combinations referring to politics. It informed Marcus Saaf, who made the request, that its ruling couldn’t be appealed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A mobile speed limit monitoring trailer in Albuquerque can still monitor speeding motorists but can't be moved because thieves recently stole its tires.
KOB-TV reports that police said Thursday that the wheels of the speed trailer were stolen and the device is now stationary after it was put on metal pegs.
Police say the speed monitor still shows drivers how fast they are going and tracks the data.
Authorities say the trailer will be repaired.
No arrests have been made.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they "stole" from him.
WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it's legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).
Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page. The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: "People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze."
While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state.
Sharonville police said they "don't make the rules" but must uphold them.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Cops say a man in South Carolina who discovered his wife was allegedly having an affair is the real homewrecker after he decided to get even by torching his home, which was uninhabited at the time.
Antonio Meadows, 40, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with second-degree arson, according to jail records from the Georgetown County Detention Center.
The Andrews Police Department told WCIV-TV the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Friday when Meadows allegedly doused the interior of his home with gas and then set it on fire.
Meadows told police he found text messages on his wife's phone that led him to believe she was cheating on him, WCSC reported.
His wife and children were at a neighbor's home at the time of the fire and were not injured during the incident, according to police.
The 40-year-old suffered the lone injury in the incident, reportedly burning his leg while setting fire to the home. He was treated at a hospital after officers arrested him at his grandmother's house less than an hour after the blaze, WCIV reported.
The home was completely destroyed in the incident. Jail records show the 40-year-old was released on $5,000 bond on Sunday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington motorist who police say used a black marker to try to make the vehicle-tab sticker on the license plate appear current received an A for effort along with a $228 ticket for expired tabs.
The Seattle Times reports that Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Heather Axtman tweeted a photo of the doctored tabs Thursday, noting the "coloring skills are kind of on point."
She told the newspaper that it was an "A for effort" and one of the more creative ones she's seen.
However, Axtman said, the effort with the black marker wasn't good to fool a trooper in Snohomish County.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Utah man got a rude awakening when he woke up trapped inside a 12-inch drainage pipe underneath a busy overpass, remaining stuck for hours until his rescue, authorities said.
The unidentified 40-year-old man had been trapped in the confined space for about four hours before he could find help, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said in a tweet Saturday.
Passersby and others in the area heard the man's screams and called emergency responders, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.
"He'd gone to sleep, either in the pipe or near the pipe, and slid down into it while he was sleeping," Captain Adam Davies with the Salt Lake City Fire Department told the station. "When he woke up and was trapped in the pipe, he was screaming for help."
Davies said the man had become wedged about four feet down the 12-inch pipe, explaining that simply pulling him out by rope was impossible.
"We tried lowering a rope to him, but he couldn't hold on to it," Davies told FOX13. "We had to do some cutting on the pipe. Our heavy rescue team responded and they set up a pulley system to drag him out of it."
The man appeared dehydrated with no significant injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, fire officials told the station.
"It is rare to have a live rescue in a confined space like that," Davies said, noting that reduced oxygen content and toxic gases usually kill those trapped in such places. "Any day you have a live rescue is a good day in the fire service."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A Slovenian news agency says an airliner canceled a flight to Vienna for fear its plane would be seized because of a 250-euro ($275) penalty it owes to an Austrian citizen.
The STA news agency said Friday that the debt stemmed from an Adria Airways flight the Austrian booked back home from Greece in 2017 that was eventually cancelled.
STA says the Austrian citizen took the case to an organization for passenger rights which eventually turned to a court that ruled in the passenger's favor.
Thursday's short flight from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana to Vienna was cancelled after an Austrian enforcement agent appeared at the airport accompanied by police officers and a lawyer.
After canceling the flight, Adria Airways transported the passengers by bus.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman has been sentenced to jail time after calling 911 to report a possible drunk driver while she was intoxicated.
Court documents show 32-year-old Breanna Dawn Hernandez called police on August 16 to report a possible drunk driver in Woods Cross.
When police pressed her for more information, the woman gave her own license plate and started laughing on the phone.
Police arrested Hernandez and charged her with a DUI and having an open container in her vehicle. Officers found an almost empty bottle of Fireball whiskey in her car.
Hernandez pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the DUI charge. She will serve 12 days in jail and be on probation for 12 months.
A lawyer listed for Hernandez couldn't immediately be reached.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you happened to come across a plant with trumpet-shaped flowers inside a concrete median strip along a bike lane on the Upper West Side you may have thought nothing of the unassuming plant. But, be warned -- for the plant could kill you!
According to West Side Rag, in the area of Columbus Avenue and 93rd Street, across from Trader Joe's, a highly toxic bush of Datura Stamonium – also known as Jimson weed -- was blooming. The plant is deadly when eaten -- even in small quantities.
On Saturday, Adrian Benepe, who served as New York City Parks commissioner for 11 years under Mayor Michael Bloomberg prior to joining The Trust for Public Land, tweeted: "What a long, strange trip: Bumper crop of Datura stramonium, aka Jimsonweed, growing in planting bed on Columbus Ave. Greenway at 93rd St. in NYC. A well-known hallucinogenic plant, it is also fatally toxic when consumed in even tiny amounts."
Benepe said the planting bed in question is under the jurisdiction of the NYC Department of Transportation, according to the West Side Rag.
In a statement to News 4, the DOT said: "The City removed the plant today. DOT did not plant here and does not handle plantings at these pedestrian refuge islands. We are checking records for any local entity that has offered to maintain the area in the past."
News 4 also reached out to the city's Department of Parks & Recreation for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Benepe says it is low risk to touch the weed -- though he recommends leaving removal to the professionals. That is exactly what happened.
By Monday early afternoon, the Parks Department uprooted the Jimson weed and carted it off.
According to a Brooklyn Botanic Garden blog article, "all parts of the plant are toxic, most particularly the seeds. Potent amounts of alkaloid compounds are present, which potentially cause convulsions, hallucinations, and even death if ingested. And as climate change increases the amount of carbon dioxide in the air, studies have found that the toxicity of plants like jimson weed only increases."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 50-year-old man police say used a dump truck to drop loads of gravel on Interstate 5 in Portland and attempted to elude police in the vehicle has been taken into custody.
KOIN-TV reports that Craig Ferrero was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangering and unlawful use of a vehicle.
Dozens of police officers pursued the dump truck that left the freeway. It finally stopped on Southwest Barbur Boulevard after spike strips shredded its tires.
It's not clear from online records if Ferrero has an attorney.