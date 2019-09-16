CHICAGO (AP) — A pigeon apparently didn’t think much of a lawmaker’s ideas to address a messy situation at a Chicago Transit Authority stop known by some as “pigeon poop station.”
WBBM-TV reports that one of the birds did its business on the head of Democratic state Rep. Jaime Andrade as he was discussing the problem with a reporter outside of the Irving Park Blue Line station.
During the interview, Andrade rubbed the top of his head and said, “I think they just got me.” They did.
The sidewalks outside of the station are covered in bird waste and feathers.
Andrade has been trying to fix the problem. One of his ideas is to ask the CTA to install a hose line for power washing when it constructs new escalators at the stop.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.
The toilet, valued at roughly 1 million pounds ($1.25 million), was the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown to appreciative audiences at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.
Police said the toilet was taken early Saturday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. Because it had been connected to the palace's plumbing system, police said the toilet's removal caused "significant damage and flooding" to the building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture.
A 66-year-old man was arrested in the case, but he has not been identified or charged.
Inspector Richard Nicholls from Thames Valley Police said police believe the thieves left the spacious property about 4:50 a.m. and that the toilet was the only item taken. Closed circuit TV footage is being studied in the investigation.
Prior to the theft, visitors to the Cattelan exhibition could book a three-minute appointment to use the toilet. This had proved popular when the toilet was on display at the Guggenheim.
The artist intended the golden toilet to be a pointed satire about excessive wealth. Cattelan has previously said: "Whatever you eat, a $200 lunch or a $2 hot dog, the results are the same, toilet-wise."
Last year, the chief curator at the Guggenheim offered to lend the golden toilet to U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump when they asked to borrow a Van Gogh painting for their private White House quarters. Curator Nancy Spector had been critical of Trump in social media.
Saturday's theft also comes after Edward Spencer-Churchill told The Times newspaper that the golden toilet would not be very easy to steal since it was connected to the palace's plumbing.
"So no, I don't plan to be guarding it," he said.
Thames Valley Police Detective Inspector Jess Milne said: "The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice."
Blenheim Palace said officials are "saddened" by the theft but "relieved no one was hurt."
"We knew there was huge interest in the Maurizio Cattelan contemporary art exhibition, with many set to come and enjoy the installations," the palace said in a tweet. "It's therefore a great shame an item so precious has been taken, but we still have so many fascinating treasures in the Palace and the remaining items of the exhibition to share."
The building was closed to the public Saturday but the palace said normal operations will resume Sunday.
The stately home in Oxfordshire, 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of London, is popular with visitors and is occasionally used for special events including fashion shows and art exhibits.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A suspended New York judge has pleaded guilty to attempted burglary for trying to sneak into a neighbor's home to steal her underwear.
Robert Cicale (sih-KAL'-ee) pleaded guilty Friday in Suffolk County court.
Prosecutors say the 50-year-old Cicale had several pairs of worn women's underwear stuffed into his jacket and raincoat when he was arrested on March 29, 2018, after leaving the neighbor's home.
They say he admitted that he had entered the home on several occasions and stolen panties from a hamper.
Cicale was removed from the bench after his arrest. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 15 to five years of probation with sex offender status.
Cicale's attorney, Michael J. Brown, tells Newsday that Cicale is a changed man. Brown says Cicale has dealt with "his mental illness issues."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — You stink, stay out!
That's the message from one Mississippi Delta convenience store to workers at a neighboring soybean oil mill.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the convenience store has a sign on its door stating "Notice: Bad Smelling Oil Mill People Please Do Not Enter."
Anurag Randive, who manages the Greenwood store, says the sign was posted about three months ago after customers complained about the odor of employees from the Express Grain oil mill across the street. He says he's prevented some odorous workers from entering.
Randive says he hasn't received any complaints.
Express Grain workers continue shopping at the store. Employee Michael Blount says workers who labor in the pits filled with stinking rotten soybeans send less-smelly coworkers inside to buy snacks.
Blount says, "We know we stink."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a yak on its way to the butcher's shop escaped to the nearby mountains avoiding animal control officers and treats trying to lure it back into a trailer.
The News & Advance reports the yak named Meteor was on its last ride Tuesday from Buckingham, Virginia, to the butcher when it got out of its trailer.
The escape was called in as livestock on the loose, and Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says he figured he was looking for a cow.
Wright says the yak crossed a busy highway and avoided officers trying to capture it by heading for the mountains.
The yak was last spotted Wednesday at an inn, where the owners tried unsuccessfully to lure it into a trailer using treats.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A worker has found what's believed to be a Civil War cannonball lodged in a Kansas City area tree that he was hired to take down.
KMBC-TV reports the small cannonball fell out as the worker was chopping the diseased tree on the grounds of the Overfelt-Johnston house. The house was used as a hospital during the First Battle of Independence, Missouri, which was fought across the street in 1862.
Fourteen people were killed and 18 wounded as nearly 800 mounted Confederates overpowered the 350 men of the town's federal garrison.
Property owner Randall Pratt says a cannonball also was found when the property was restored in 1980. That cannonball, which had been shot into a wall, is in a county museum. Pratt plans to keep the latest find at the home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a former Michigan school principal who says his rights were violated when he was forced out of his job for giving a wooden penis as a gift that he said was based on an inside joke.
John Stanton sued Superintendent Leonard Woodside after he says he was forced to resign in 2017 at Anchor Bay High School in St. Clair County. Stanton said the female security guard who got the gift wasn't upset as officials claimed.
The Detroit News reports Judge Linda Parker said Stanton failed to request a "name-clearing" hearing from the district.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from Stanton's lawyer. Woodside's lawyer was happy with this week's decision.
The item was reportedly confiscated from a student.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware say a Cheetos bag carried by a suspected drug dealer contained smack, not a snack.
Dover police say 27-year-old Dandre Chandler was arrested Wednesday after being contacted by state probation and parole officers.
Authorities say Chandler dropped a Cheetos bag that contained 39 bags of heroin.
A search warrant obtained for a vehicle he had been seen driving resulted in the seizure of 113 more bags of heroin.
Chandler was charged with violating probation, possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,500.
It was not immediately clear whether Chandler has a lawyer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Swiss women have recreated Homer Simpson's gourmandizing tour of New Orleans, snarf for snarf, finger-wiggle for finger-wiggle.
It took Janine Wiget of Zürich and Katrin von Niederhäusern who now lives in Stockholm, a week to duplicate the segment, which covers 54 restaurants in 1 minute, 27 seconds, Biz New Orleans reported .
The side-by-side video created by the 30-year-old illustrators and graphic designers has attracted more than 1 million views since it was uploaded Aug. 23.
Tourism officials are delighted.
"It's priceless," said Mark Romig, president and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. "It's hard to put a value on something like this. Hats off to these two ladies who created an amazing impression-building piece of art."
The Simpsons sequence is part of "Lisa Gets the Blues," which first aired April 22, 2018.
It opens with Homer telling Lisa, "And then you discover a thousand things you love about this city. Cajun crawfish. Lamb tagine ..." and on and on.
In "Homer, Katrin and Janine Eat their Way Through New Orleans," the women duplicate every action and camera angle. When Homer's mouth is stuffed with French fries, so is that of the woman imitating him. When he wiggles his fingers over a platter of crawfish and corn on the cob outside Bevi Seafood, so does she.
Two Swiss women recreated Homer Simpson's tour of New Orleans in this side-by-side video.
"Homer Simpson is a man with great charm, but not the best manners," said Wiget. "To get the right angles and positions, we had to sit on floors, lay on tables, eat with our hands and put a lot of shrimp and fries in our mouth, everything in front of the other restaurant guests."
She said she and von Niederhäusern, a friend since college, researched all the restaurants shown in The Simpsons episode, mapped them and drew up a detailed storyboard. In New Orleans, they spent eight hours a day going restaurant to restaurant, ordering food, setting up shots and capturing them all with a single mobile phone and tripod.
"Whenever we talked to the managers, they laughed and let us do whatever we had to do," Wiget said. "We even had to convince one manager at Emeril's to let us set up a table right in front of the entrance door because the sign was on the door instead of on the window. While doing the project, we realized how proud New Orleanians are about their food culture and how honored the restaurants felt about being featured in The Simpsons episode."
She said they asked themselves several times what they were doing and why. "But when we watched the videos that we shot at night, and laughed a lot, we knew we just had to keep doing it. And it makes us so happy to see how many people from all around the world are enjoying watching it, too! So it was definitely worth all the work."
Their fans included Simpsons animator Eric Koenig, who wrote on their YouTube page that the video blew away people at The Simpsons Animation Studio.
"We were absolutely stoked when The Simpsons creators reached out to us," said Wiget. "They didn't offer us jobs, but they invited us over to the studio and one of their table readings in L.A."
She said they spent about $500 just on food for the brief video. Betsy's Pancake House and Katie's Restaurant and Bar were so happy to be included they didn't charge for food, Wiget said.
Romig said, "They made magic, and if they both ever come back to New Orleans I'd gladly buy them a meal, or two."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A California man was arrested Friday after he falsely reported a mass shooting was going to happen at the Los Angeles County Fair — simply because he didn't want to attend with his parents, police said.
Erik Villasenor, 22, allegedly sent an email to fair staff around 2:45 p.m. Friday, which police said contained a warning: "Hello, I was told that someone was planning on doing a mass shooting on Sunday at the fairgrounds. I just wanted to inform you guys already."
"That was all that was said," Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri Jr. told reporters at a news conference Saturday. "Obviously in today's world, a message like that is very concerning."
Fair staff immediately reported the threat to the police department, which worked quickly with the FBI and anti-terror liaisons to investigate what they presumed was a mass shooting tip.
Within hours, authorities identified two to three suspects connected to the email address that sent in the threat, and, eventually, investigators narrowed that list down to Villasenor through his digital footprint, Olivieri said.
Authorities interviewed Villasenor and said he "ultimately admitted it was a hoax." Police said Villasenor made the false threat because he didn't want to attend the fair with his parents, which he was scheduled to do Sunday.
"Though he's 22, he felt that it was appropriate to send this threat and we believe it was with the intent that it would spark some chaos and commotion, it would be captured on the media, and that then he could use that as an excuse to his parents to not go to the fair," Olivieri said. "Kind of a crazy thing."
Villasenor was arrested around midnight and booked at the Pomona City Jail, police said.
The CEO of the Los Angeles County Fair, Miguel Santana, said the swift resolution "speaks to the safety plan put in place" for the fair, which is being held at the Fairplex in Pomona until Sept. 22.
Santana previously told the Los Angeles Times that Fairplex spent $200,000 to build a command center to coordinate a quick response during emergency situations "in light of the environment" — most likely a reference to recent mass shootings across the U.S., particularly the attack at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California in July, which left three people dead.
"We always take security seriously, but we've made a deliberate effort to strengthen our security system," Santana said.