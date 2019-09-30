SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — “The Star-Spangled Banner” isn’t an unusual feature of high school pregame festivities, but Roseanne Barr’s screeching 1990s rendition surprised spectators at one Delaware volleyball game.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock served at Seaford High School’s Tuesday game against Milford High.
A letter from Superintendent David Perrington says pregame proceedings will be improved to spike future occurrences and the lapse is being investigated. Officials didn’t immediately explain how Barr’s infamous version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, was set.
The letter says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the U.S. and its armed forces. It says the district will play the district-approved version in the future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — It's a fishy mystery caught on camera.
KOB-TV reports authorities say fish worth thousands of dollars recently were stolen from a Santa Fe, New Mexico, business and the alleged theft was captured on video.
Owner Melissa D'Angelico says the thief hit the pond in front of Santa Fe Landscapes and Water Gardens and took 10 of her koi. A video shows a man using a net to remove fish.
Koi fish are colorful, ornamental versions of the common carp and can grow up to three feet (90 centimeters).
D'Angelico says a thief stole fish at different times over the past few months. She says the fish were worth more than $4,000.
No arrests have been made.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PULASKI, Va. (AP) — Police are praising a Virginia woman who says a squirrel led her down a trail and tugged at her leg to help its injured baby, earning her the nickname "squirrel whisperer."
Pulaski police said on their Facebook page that officers got a call Sept. 20 from a woman who told them a squirrel approached her on a trail, blocked her path and led her to the baby squirrel with an injured leg.
Tia Powell told police that when she tried to walk away, the squirrel tugged on her pants leg. That's when she realized a cat was ready to attack the squirrels, so she called police and a friend.
The news release says responding officers found the squirrels sitting with the two women, who got them back in their tree.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A famous Sicilian chef claimed he was just "researching new flavors" when Italian police arrested him on suspicion of drug dealing after finding cannabis in his home, local reports said Saturday.
Carmelo Chiaramonte had a pair of 6 ½-foot tall marijuana plants and 35 ounces of Indian hemp inside his home in the village of Tracastagni, at the foot of Mount Etna near Catania, BBC News reported, citing local media.
Police said they also found cannabis-infused wine, olives, coffee and tuna inside his home, the Italian daily La Sicilia reported.
The 50-year-old TV chef reportedly denied the charges, telling police was searching for new ideas as a prolific "agro-food consultant for third-millennium cuisine."
He has been released from police custody pending his trial, the paper reported.
Chiaramonte, a chef at the Katane Palace Hotel in Catania, rose to fame as a host on an Italian culinary TV show.
One of his shows was called "Immoral Recipes and Aphrodisiac Foods," according to reports.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan are investigating after a digital billboard at the side of a busy highway played a pornographic video for about 20 minutes.
Auburn Hills police said officers responded to the east side of Interstate 75, south of M-9, about 11 p.m. Saturday when drivers reported seeing a pornographic video playing on the screen, which faces both north and south.
Police witnessed the video playing and were able to contact Triple Communications, the owner of the billboard, to have the video stopped. The video is believed to have played for about 15 to 20 minutes.
An investigation has been opened into how the explicit video ended up on the billboard and Triple Communications is cooperating with officers, police said.
Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said no accidents have been identified as having been caused by the video, but he told the Detroit Free Press the billboard was "a huge distraction to drivers and obviously obscene and inappropriate."
Auburn Hills city ordinance bans disseminating any pornographic material, images and videos where they could be seen by minors within the city limits. A violation is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Nic, a rare albino hedgehog found in a Southern California backyard, has found a home.
Riverside County Department of Animal Services officers found the furry little critter on Sept. 13 and took it into their care.
Hedgehogs are illegal in California so Nic stayed with the county until this week.
Spokesman John Welsh says the hedgehog was turned over on Wednesday to a rescue organization, MeoowzResQ, which has a special permit to care for exotic animals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend hid from police in a popular corn maze in a northern California pumpkin patch on Saturday, investigators said.
Ryan Watt, 29, was arrested at the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch, an hour north of San Francisco, around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Petaluma Police news release.
Watt was accused of violating a restraining order by stalking his former girlfriend online, in person and by using a GPS tracking device secretly planted on her car.
Police said he'd been arrested multiple times earlier this month. Incidents included Watt allegedly showing up at his ex-girlfriend's home uninvited, attending her son's school athletic practices uninvited, hacking her social media accounts and texting her to let her know he was monitoring her whereabouts, according to the news release.
The man is accused of violating a restraining order by stalking his former girlfriend repeatedly -- online, in person and using a GPS tracker secretly planted on her car.
Families looking to let loose and get lost in the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch's famous corn maze were turned away when a man running from police hid in that maze hoping to evade officers.
Petaluma Police said Friday night they received another report that Watt violated the restraining order, this time by calling and texting his ex-girlfriend, asking if she would drop the pending cases against him. They said officers then looked for Watt at several homeless camps, found him and tried to arrest him, but he managed to escape.
Police said officers conducted foot patrol at the same homeless camps the next morning around 9 a.m. and found Watt. He evaded arrest by running across a freeway and into the corn maze at the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch, according to the news release.
Petaluma Police officers, with the help of California Highway Patrol motor officers and the agency's airplane, surrounded the corn maze and found Watt on the pumpkin patch property, police said, adding that they arrested him without incident.
A charge of stalking against Watt was being reviewed by the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office, police said.
He has been booked at Sonoma County Jail with a bail of $250,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said a new record for the Pick 4 drawing was set when a popular number combination came up: 2-2-2-2.
Lottery officials said the quadruple 2s came up in Saturday's drawing leading to more than $2.4 million in prizes being awarded for the game, which gives out top jackpots of $2,500 to $5,000 depending on the wager placed when the player bought their ticket.
Nearly 1,400 people picked the winning combination.
"This morning, a long line of winners were waiting for the door to open outside the Lottery's Claims Center in Columbia," the lottery said Monday. "Players are continuing to file in with Pick 4 tickets worth anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000 depending on the price paid for the ticket."
The lottery said the largest payout went to a woman who bought 16 tickets for the drawing, earning a total $80,000.
Officials said the previous record of 652 winners in a single Pick 4 drawing was set July 8, 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Pennsylvania middle school captured footage of a young bear roaming the halls of the building after popping a window out of its frame.
The footage shows the bear rooting around the hallways of Fretz Middle School in Bradford after shoving its way in through a window.
Superintendent Katerine Pude said custodians were the only ones inside the building at the time of the bear's evening visit and no injuries or major damage resulted.
The bear ran back out of the school after apparently being spooked by its own reflection.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Australian wing of Domino's Pizza posted a job opening for a $20 an hour position that might be worth the trip Down Under: Chief Garlic Bread Tester.
Domino's posted a job opening on LinkedIn seeking a Chief Garlic Bread Taster to spend one day making $20 an hour giving feedback on garlic bread and other Domino's menu items.
The posting says the ideal candidate has a "minimum of 5 years' experience in garlic bread consumption," "has a detailed understanding of the pizza and garlic bread relationship," "has working taste buds," "has burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down" and "has a history of reviewing other people's food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited)."
Applicants are being asked to submit 200-word essays or 30 second videos explaining why they would be the best candidate for the job. The applications are being accepted through Oct. 7.