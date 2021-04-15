WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When the pallbearers brought Phil McLean’s coffin into the chapel, there were gasps before a wave of laughter rippled through the hundreds of mourners.
The coffin was a giant cream donut.
“It overshadowed the sadness and the hard times in the last few weeks,” said his widow, Debra. “The final memory in everyone’s mind was of that donut, and Phil’s sense of humor.”
The donut was the latest creation by Phil’s cousin Ross Hall, who runs a business in Auckland, New Zealand, called Dying Art, which custom builds colorful coffins.
Other creations by Hall include a sailboat, a firetruck, a chocolate bar and Lego blocks. There have been glittering coffins covered in fake jewels, a casket inspired by the movie “The Matrix,” and plenty of coffins depicting people’s favorite beaches and holiday spots.
“There are people who are happy with a brown mahogany box and that’s great,” said Hall. “But if they want to shout it out, I’m here to do it for them.”
The idea first came to Hall about 15 years ago when he was writing a will and contemplating his own death.
“How do I want to go out?” he thought to himself, deciding it wouldn’t be like everyone else. “So I put in my will that I want a red box with flames on it.”
Six months later, Hall, whose other business is a signage and graphics company, decided to get serious. He approached a few funeral directors who looked at him with interest and skepticism. But over time, the idea took hold.
Hall begins with special-made blank coffins and uses fiberboard and plywood to add details. A latex digital printer is used for the designs. Some orders are particularly complex, like the sailboat, which included a keel and rudder, cabin, sails, even metal railings and pulleys.
Depending on the design, the coffins retail for between about 3,000 and 7,500 New Zealand dollars ($2,100 and $5,400).
Hall said the tone of funerals has changed markedly over recent years.
“People now think it’s a celebration of life rather than a mourning of death,” he said. And they’ve been willing to throw out stuffy conventions in favor of getting something unique.
But, a donut?
Debra McLean said she and her late husband, who was 68 when he died in February, used to tour the country in their motorhome and Phil loved comparing cream donuts in every small town, considering himself something of a connoisseur.
He considered a good donut one that was crunchy on the outside, airy in the middle, and definitely made with fresh cream.
After Phil was diagnosed with bowel cancer, he had time to think about his funeral and, along with his wife and cousin, came up with the idea for the donut coffin. Debra said they even had 150 donuts delivered to the funeral in Tauranga from Phil’s favorite bakery in Whitianga, more than 160 kilometers (100 miles) away.
Hall said his coffins are biodegradable and are usually buried or cremated along with the deceased. The only one he’s ever gotten back is his cousin’s, he said, because he used polystyrene and shaping foam, which is not environmentally friendly.
Phil was switched to a plain coffin for his cremation and Hall said he’ll keep the donut coffin forever. For now, it remains in the back of his white 1991 Cadillac hearse.
As for his own funeral? Hall said he’s changed his mind about those red flames. He’s emailed his kids saying he wants to be buried in a clear coffin wearing nothing but a leopard-pattern G-string.
“The kids say they’re not going,” he says with a laugh.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 15 (UPI) -- A diver taking a swim in a California river found a gold wedding band and was able to track down the man who lost it.
Karl Bly, a diver who made headlines in 2020 when he found a prosthetic leg underwater and returned it to its owner, said he was swimming in the American River in the Sacramento area when he found a gold ring.
"I couldn't tell if it had been underwater for a day or a year," Bly told KOVR-TV.
Bly posted a video of his find to Facebook, on which social media users were able to connect him with Adam Papini, who had lost his wedding band in the river.
Papini confirmed the gold band was his missing ring. He said he had been conducting his own search for the ring, but with less success.
"I immediately went to the store and got snorkel gear, and I've been doing a search in the river bottom for the last week," he said. "For some reason, I still had faith that I would find it."
Bly and Papini met in person to return the ring to its rightful finger.
"I'll remember this moment for the rest of my life and I could eventually pass this down to my grandchildren and share this with them," Papini said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian Parliament member was caught stark naked in a virtual meeting of the House of Commons.
William Amos, who has represented the Quebec district of Pontiac since 2015, appeared on the screens of his fellow lawmakers completely naked Wednesday. The pandemic has meant many Canadian lawmakers participate in sessions via video conference instead of in person.
A screenshot obtained by The Canadian Press shows Amos standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.
"This was an unfortunate error,″ Amos said in a statement sent by email. "`My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won't happen again."
Claude DeBellefeuille, a legislator for the opposition Bloc Quebecois party, raised the incident in a point of order after question period, suggesting that parliamentary decorum requires male Parliament members to wear a jacket and tie — and a shirt, underwear and trousers.
Speaker Anthony Rota later thanked DeBellefeuille for her "observations" and clarified that while he had not seen anything, he checked with technicians and confirmed they saw something. He reminded lawmakers to always be vigilant when they are near a camera and microphone.
Amos, the parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, was visible only to Parliament members and staffers on an internal video conference feed. Because he was not speaking, his image did not show up on the public feed.
Liberal Party colleague Mark Holland said Amos was "utterly mortified." Holland said he was satisfied with the explanation from his colleague.
"I don't think there was any ill intent. It's certainly an unfortunate circumstance,″ Holland said.
"This is a warning to everybody," Holland added. "You've got to really always assume that camera is on and be very careful any time you wander anywhere near that camera that you're dressed appropriately.″
Asked if he will be issuing a warning to all Liberal lawmakers to that effect, Holland said: ``Oh, big time.″
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 15 (UPI) -- A life-size teddy bear on a quest to walk the more than 400 miles from Los Angeles to San Francisco said his journey has been fraught with obstacles -- including a brief run-in with the law.
Jesse Lasios, 33, who goes by the name Bearsun when he dons his teddy bear costume, said he had no goal in mind when he decided to take Bearsun for the long walk between the California cities.
"I'm like a puppy, I guess. I just see something, and I chase after it," Larios told CNN. He said the walk sounded like a fun adventure.
Larios, who successfully ran a marathon in 2020 while dressed as Bearsun, was approached by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department during his walk on Tuesday.
"This was a bear-y unique situation. You may have seen a large teddy bear walking through town. One of our deputies got to meet the individual inside the bear & learned his goal is to complete a walk from Los Angeles to San Francisco. We wish him the best of luck on his adventure," the sheriff's office tweeted.
Larios said the deputy only wanted to make sure he was safe and hydrated.
He said other obstacles, such as road closures and unexpectedly difficult terrain, have caused delays that pushed his expected arrival date in San Francisco back from April 17 to April 21.
Larios said he is spending his nights camping, and is asking supporters on GoFundMe to help him with food and other costs. He said any surplus money from the crowdfunding effort will go toward creating an upgraded Bearsun suit.
Larios said his goal as Bearsun is simple: to spread joy.
"This is what I want to do. I just want to run marathons in my bear suit," he said. "It makes other people happy, too, and I'm all about laughter and smiles."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 15 (UPI) -- A resort skyscraper in Dubai broke a Guinness World Record for the highest outdoor infinity pool at 964 feet, 2 inches above ground level.
Guinness said the Address Beach Resort, a recently completed skyscraper in Dubai, now is a world record holder after an infinity pool was installed on the 77th-floor rooftop.
The pool has a surface area of more than 6,000 square feet and is about 4 feet deep at its deepest point.
The building was also awarded a record for the highest occupiable skybridge floor, which is 965 feet, 8.4 inches over the ground.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLYMOUTH, Conn. (AP) — After more than 250 days on the run, an 800- to 900-pound (360- to 410-kilogram) beefalo that has been roaming the woods in western Connecticut since it escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse has been captured, police said.
The beefalo — a cross between a bison and domestic cattle — eluded its handlers on Aug. 3, while being loaded off a truck at a meat processing business in Plymouth.
Nicknamed "Buddy," his adventures, including appearances on a wildlife camera set up by police and failed attempts to lure him into a pen with food, gained widespread attention and inspired the creation of several social media accounts in his name.
Plymouth police announced his apprehension on Wednesday, posting the animal's picture on social media with the word "Captured" stamped across it in red letters. A second photo shows Buddy in a pen.
Buddy had wandered onto a farm in town and was hanging out with some cows when the farm owner snagged him and eventually got him into a trailer, Plymouth police Capt. Edward Benecchi told The Hartford Courant.
"His capture was the result of a community effort from spotting him, feeding him throughout the winter and to the experts who were able to make the final capture," police said in the post. "We would like to thank all those would brought this adventure to a successful resolution."
Authorities decided early on in their search not to seek the death penalty for Buddy and have raised money for his continued care.
Police said the beefalo will be heading to Massachusetts for a veterinary exam and will then be sent to the Critter Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.
"Without everyone's donations this would not be possible," police said. "Thank you for all your continued support and we wish Buddy safe travels and happy life."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT ANGELES, Wash. -- Millions of dollars of meth were found in left in several duffle bags along the beach near Port Angeles earlier this month.
One resident called deputies after found a bag full of what he believed to be drugs while walking on the beach west of town on April 7, according to Ron Cameron with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office. Investigators later determined the bag contained about 60 pounds of meth and nearly 3 pounds of cocaine.
Four days later, deputies received another call from a separate resident who discovered seven more bags full of drugs along the beach farther west of the original discovery, Cameron said.
Those bags were also determined to be full of meth and weighed in at 342 pounds!
Cameron said the wholesale value of the drugs were about $2 million with an estimated street value of $7 million.
Both American and Canadian agencies are trying to track down the source of the drugs, including the FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Poland said they were called out to help a suspected iguana spotted in a tree outside of a residential building and arrived to find the mystery animal was actually a discarded croissant.
The Krakow Society for the Protection of Animals, or KTOZ, said in a Facebook post that a woman recently called the organization to report a mystery creature that she suspected to be an iguana was lurking in a tree outside a building.
"People aren't opening their windows because they're afraid it will go into their house," KTOZ quoted the woman as saying.
The group's animal welfare officers responded to the scene and searched the area for the mystery animal, suspecting it might be a pet that had escaped or been abandoned by its owner.
The officers said they were surprised to find the creature that sparked the call wasn't a creature at all -- it was a croissant roll.
The animal rescue group said the caller did the right thing by reporting the suspected animal in distress.
"It's better to check and be pleasantly disappointed, sometimes (unfortunately very rarely) laugh, than not react, which can sometimes lead to a tragedy," the group said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A river in Wales has turned white after a milk tanker overturned and spilled its contents into the water.
Images and video posted on Twitter showed the River Dulais in Llanwrda, Carmarthenshire, discoloured after the incident.
May Lewis posted a video on the social media site which showed milky water cascading over a small waterfall.
A tweet from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) read: "An unknown quantity of milk has entered the River Dulais today following a RTC (road traffic accident) that involved a milk tanker which had left the road."
The body said the event had caused "significant discoloration".
NRW officers attended the scene on Wednesday and were scheduled to return on Thursday to assess the impact of the spill.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 15 (UPI) -- A pair of curious young black bears figured out how to work the front door of a North Carolina nursing home and wandered into the vestibule.
Witness Cindy Brown captured video showing the two bears wandering up to the front door at Accordius Health at Asheville.
One of the bears manages to open the door and the bears wander in and out of the facility's vestibule while wrestling. The video shows the bears open the door from the outside at least twice.
Brown told WLOS-TV the unexpected visit brought "smiles to everyone" at the nursing home.
The North Carolina Wildlife Commission issued a statement in March asking members of the public to keep a safe distance from bear cubs as the animals began to become more active as temperatures rise.