LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman accused of setting fires told investigators she and her boyfriend were trying to get rid of snakes, the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry says.
Robert Lee Ramirez, 34, of Leesville, faces two counts of arson and remained at large Tuesday, department spokesman Veronica Mosgrove said in an email.
Laura Ashley Lee, 34, also of Leesville, was released on $3,500 bond after being arrested March 18 on one count of arson, a news release said Monday.
The two are boyfriend and girlfriend, Mosgrove said in an email Monday.
According to the statement, investigators say Ramirez set multiple fires along the road and in woods owned by others around their home.
Two numbers listed for a Laura A. Lee in Leesville are no longer in service. Mosgrove said she doesn’t know whether Lee has an attorney who could speak for her.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Always be careful walking into strange caves.
Due to the rise of social media, it seems like everyone on vacation is always looking for the perfect spot to take a breathtaking picture. Of course, just because somewhere looks nice doesn't mean it isn't hiding some terrible secret.
Or, as one TikTok user found out, a stinky secret.
Jessie James shared a video on her TikTok page from a recent trip to the beach where she apparently found a cool-looking cave. Unfortunately for her, she apparently didn't find out until too late that the cave was actually something else.
According to her, it was actually a bathroom.
In the footage, Jaimes begins walking in the cave with a big smile on her face. She then comments on the smell before taking another step further into the cave. She then immediately turns around and hurries out of the cave, her smile completely absent from her face.
"It's a bathroom," she says. "It's literally a bathroom."
Thankfully, the camera doesn't show whatever she saw that revealed the cave's true nature.
TikTok users seemed very amused by the situation. One reply read, "Your face going in vs your face coming out."
Another user commented, "Well used also, judging by the footprints."
Some users, however, were simply relieved that Jaimes didn't venture further into what could've been a dangerous situation.
"I'm actually very relieved it smelled like that," wrote one user. "My anxiety watching you head into a little hole."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- Officials at a Nebraska library said workers discovered something unexpected in a return drop box: A book that was more than 50 years overdue.
The Omaha Public Library said the book, Coup d'Etat: A Practical Handbook, by Edward Luttwak, was found by librarians this week in a return drop box at the library's downtown branch.
The card inside the cover of the book states it was due back July 29, 1970.
Emily Getzschman, the library's marketing manager, said the facility doesn't have records going back that far, so officials don't know who checked the book out or who returned it.
"We just kind of had to laugh," Getzschman told the Omaha World-Herald.
Getzschman said the book will not be returned to circulation, as there are more current versions in the stacks. She said the book will likely end up in the possession of the library's local history librarian.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said officers was dispatched to the home of a woman who discovered a wild turkey had crashed through a window into her home.
The DEC said an environmental conservation officer was dispatched to the home of a woman who heard a loud noise inside her Erie County residence and discovered a turkey had crashed through a second-floor window.
The woman was able to confine the turkey in an upstairs bathroom before the officer arrived. The officer summoned a second officer for assistance, and the two were able to pin the turkey down with a neighbor's fishing net and take it outside.
The turkey did not appear to be seriously injured and was released.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- A medallion lost at a beach by a Maryland firefighter in 2020 was found almost a year later by a man using his metal detector to search in the sand about 50 miles away.
Prince George's County Fire Battalion Chief Donny Fletcher, who received the medallion as a gift from his parents when he graduated from recruit school in 2005, said he was visiting the Outer Banks in summer 2020 when he decided to take off the necklace that held the medallion.
Fletcher said he was concerned the shiny object could attract attention from sharks, so he left it with his things on the shore. The firefighter said he was devastated when a large wave hit the sand and washed away his possessions, including the necklace.
"We spread out across 40 or 50 yards wide by 20 yards deep, and we had 10 or 11 people out there digging," Fletcher told WRC-TV.
Fletcher said he eventually had to give up the search and lost hope of ever seeing his medallion again.
The firefighter's hopes were reignited this month when he was contacted by Ken Askey, a retiree who had picked up metal detecting as a hobby.
Askey told Fletcher he had found the medallion while using his metal detector at a beach in Nags Head, N.C., about 50 miles away from where it was carried away by the wave. He used the ID number on the medallion to contact the fire department and identify Fletcher as the object's owner.
"Being able to find you and get the necklace back to you, that makes this hobby worthwhile," Askey said.
Fletcher said getting his medallion back was an emotional experience.
"It was like reuniting with an old friend," he said. "I took it out, I looked at it, I put it back on and I'm never going to take it off again."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- A cyclist from Kashmir broke a Guinness World Record by riding more than 2,000 miles from the northern tip of India to the southern tip in 8 days, 1 hour and 37 minutes.
Adil Teli, 23, a Kashmir native, set off from Kashmir on March 22 and arrived eight days later in Kanyakumari, a town on the southern tip of India.
Teli's time of 8 days, 1 hour and 37 minutes beat the previous Guinness World Record for fastest Kashmir to Kanyakumari cycling trip, which was set in September 2020 when Om Hitendra Mahajan completed the journey in 8 days, 7 hours and 38 minutes.
"Ever since I started cycling professionally, I want to achieve this world record. And it took me some time to get there but I'm so glad I could do it," Teli told the Indian Express.
Teli said evidence of his accomplishment is now being submitted to Guinness for official verification.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Flyers announcing that an assault rifle would be raffled off at a fundraiser for Astronaut High School seniors provoked worry and confusion for some parents, and glowing support for others over the weekend as news of the prize spread, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.
The ArmaLite-style assault rifle was among the items being advertised in the Project Graduation raffle. The news sparked some parents to ask how raffling a military-style firearm for a school-related function would be appropriate given deadly mass shootings that have taken place at schools over the years.
"Just what are we teaching our kids? That guns are OK? Absolutely are NOT OK. This is why people are dying like flies so easily," Kiyah Edwards said on a Titusville news Facebook page. Another person on the thread, Kate Perez, likened it to raffling off alcohol and cigarettes.
Still, overwhelmingly, many parents on social media expressed support for the raffle and said it was an example of people exercising their Second Amendment rights.
"How weak have we become? When I was in school we had a gun rack with a gun in it in my truck at school and JROTC used live ammo in the rifle range," said Paul Vaccaro.
Brevard Public Schools officials have told the fundraiser organizers not to use Astronaut High in their promotional material because the school isn't allowed to organize a raffle, and because the prize is controversial, said BPS spokesman Russell Bruhn.
"We did direct them to say you can't have AHS on any type of raffle no matter what," Bruhn said. "We also directed them to pull down any ads that might make people think the district is part of this."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Oh, baby.
A mother in Scotland got scared when she heard strange noises coming from her baby's bedroom late at night — only to realize later that her tot's Bluetooth nightlight had picked up the sounds of a neighbor watching an X-rated film.
Over the weekend, Dawn Lothian and Josh Mackay were watching TV at their Edinburgh home when they heard mysterious moaning from their baby daughter River's bedroom, South West News Service (SWNS) reports.
Startled, the mom rushed to investigate — and said their sleeping five-month-old was about to wake up from the noisy sounds of an adult film inexplicably blaring through the Bluetooth device.
"When I went through I was like 'Oh my goodness,'" Lothian, 29, recalled. "You could tell in an instant what it was — you didn't need to know the language to know what was happening," she added.
"It was quite loud, my daughter was starting to toss and turn."
The nightlight, which Lothian purchased through Amazon, plays music and projects stars, she said. Lothian added that she assumed someone had accidentally connected to the device, but she wasn't about to let it happen again.
The next day, the proactive parent posted a note on the door of their shared building to call out the unknown culprit.
"Whoever was watching porn last night at 11:30 p.m. has connected their device to our babies nightlight, can you please disconnect ASAP, thanks," Lothian wrote.
Ever since, the mom says, the scolding seems to have worked. Lothian told The Daily Record that she hasn't heard an explicit beep from the Bluetooth since posting the open letter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC15) A dog working alongside Border Patrol agents sniffed out about $60,000 worth of drugs hidden inside breakfast burritos along the Arizona-Mexico border.
Monday afternoon, Border Patrol says a canine handler asked the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe to pull over for a second screening after the canine partner alerted agents to an item inside the vehicle.
The checkpoint was along Highway 78 near Yuma.
The dog had smelled something inside a black backpack. When agents took a closer look, they "discovered several small packages containing fentanyl pills" stuffed inside breakfast burritos, according to a press release.
Altogether, the pills weighed about five pounds, and agents estimate they would have a street value of about $60,000.
The 37-year-old driver is described as a lawfully admitted permanent resident, and is now in custody.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(News.com.AU) An elite private boys school in Western Australia has banned the mullet hairstyle after deeming the hairdo "not acceptable".
Trinity College in Perth outlined their ban on the retro haircut in its recent newsletter.
"It is without reservation that the College sets clear requirements that ensure health and safety, as well as setting a high standard for personal presentation," the newsletter states.
"The current trend of growing the hair at the back of the head and/or closely cropping the sides of the head to accentuate the 'mullet' style are untidy, non-conventional and not acceptable at Trinity College. As is the trend of long hair and fringes.
"The College expectations on hair styles can be found on Page 18 of the Student Diary."
Students who don't meet the school's grooming standards will be picked up by their parents and ordered to get a haircut.
The school stated that hairstyles should be "of a conservative nature" and cut above the collar, and were not allowed to fall below a student's eyes.
"Students are not permitted to have mullets, rat tails, top knots, mohawks, extra-long fringes, or any other non-conventional style cuts," the rules read.
Trinity College is not the first school to ban the "business at the front, party at the back" style.
In February, Waverley College in Sydney forbade the mullet, also labelling the iconic haircut as "not acceptable" for students.
The school's deputy principal Patrick Brennan told The Daily Telegraph at the time that "the 'mullet' haircut trending at present is not acceptable and students will be directed to the local barber or their preferred hair stylist to rectify any issues."
West Australian Premier Mark McGowan also weighed into the great mullet debate, claiming that while he was personally fond of mullets, rat tails were a step too far.
"I'm very pro mullet, it's a unique Australian invention – one which we've been selling to the world, but I'll let the school make their own decisions," he told reporters on Tuesday.
"I'm pro mullet, I'm not so pro-rat's tails — rat's tails are a bit beyond the pale."