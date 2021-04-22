DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s not unusual for rocks and other debris to crash through a windshield and injure a driver or passenger — but a turtle?
A 71-year-old woman riding with her daughter on Florida’s Interstate 95 suffered a gashed forehead Wednesday when a turtle smashed through the windshield of their car, striking her, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.
The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist. According to a 911 recording, both were surprised by what they found.
“There is a turtle in there,” the man can be overheard saying.
“A turtle!” the daughter exclaimed. “An actual turtle?”
The gash drew a lot of blood, but the woman was not seriously hurt. The turtle was likely crossing the interstate and got knocked into the air by another vehicle.
“I swear to God this lady has the worst luck of anything,” the daughter told the 911 operator as she tended to her injured mother.
The turtle, on the other hand, had the best luck of anything — it just had a few scratches on its shell and was released back into the nearby woods, Port Orange police officer Andre Fleming said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire family's gender reveal party was definitely a blast.
Kingston police said they received reports of a loud explosion Tuesday that could be heard in several towns and as far away as Massachusetts. They responded to Torromeo quarry where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party involving explosives and thought this would be the safest spot to hold it.
NBC 10 Boston reports that residents in several neighboring towns could hear the explosion and some though it was an earthquake. Many called 911. Others said the explosion was so strong it rocked their homes.
"We heard this god-awful blast," Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home that abuts the quarry, told the television station. "It knocked pictures off our walls ... I'm all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme.
Taglieri's husband, Matt, told the TV station the blast cracked the foundation of neighbors' homes.
No injuries were reported from the explosion, police said.
The source was 80 pounds of Tannerite, an over-the-counter, explosive target used for firearms practice sold in kit form, police said. The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and they will make a determination on what charges will be forthcoming.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- A woman going tandem skydiving over Turkey lost her sunglasses when they flew off her face -- and was reunited with them moments later when they landed on her lap.
A video filmed in the air over the resort village of Oludeniz, Mugla province, shows instructor Aysenur Katirci taking Tuba Turkseve tandem paragliding.
Katirci initiates an acrobatic maneuver, causing the two women to spiral in the air. The force of the spin causes Turkseve's sunglasses to fly off, seemingly becoming lost in the air.
The video shows the maneuver end, and Turkseve begins to tell Katirci that her sunglasses flew off when the lost shades suddenly land in her lap.
Katirci said it was an extremely unusual incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- An Australian couple came forward to claim a $77,070 lottery prize after their winning ticket spent eight months secreted away in a locked safe.
The Maclean, New South Wales, couple told The Lott officials they knew their Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket from the Maclean Newsagency was a $77,070 winner after the Aug. 10, 2020, drawing, but they didn't want to cash it in right away.
"We checked it straight after the draw and we couldn't believe it! I remember thinking 'oh yeah, baby!'" the man told officials. "We couldn't stop shaking!"
The ticket was unregistered, so lottery officials had no way to identify the winners until they came forward.
"We've kept it in a safe ever since that day! We planned to just let the news sink in before we claimed the prize," the man said. "For us, it's like a million dollars, so we wanted to be sensible with our prize and make sure we used it wisely."
The couple told officials they spent months making careful plans for their winnings.
"We have a few bills we want to pay first," the woman said. "Then we both want to help our families and there are a few things the kids need. The rest we want to keep in the bank for a rainy day.
"All of our money stress has completely disappeared, which is amazing for us."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida police motorcycle officers are facing charges that they issued dozens of bogus tickets to drivers they never pulled over.
Hialeah officers Ernesto Arias Martinez, 23, and Armando Perez, 40, are facing multiple counts of official misconduct after their arrests Wednesday, the Miami Herald reports. Perez has been with the city police department for five years, Arias Martinez for four.
An internal affairs investigation found the two had issued dozens of bogus tickets to at least nine drivers in early 2020, court records show.
The Herald reports the scheme fell apart when lawyers who specialize in defending drivers who get tickets started soliciting business from people who had no idea what they were talking about.
One law office asked Reicel Sosa Polo if wanted help with the 10 tickets he had received. Sosa had never been pulled over, but remembered driving past two Hialeah motorcycle officers recently. He filed a complaint with Hialeah police.
Another driver filed a complaint after she received a letter from the state saying her license was about to be suspended because she had not paid six tickets. All were issued on the same day in January 2020 and she said she had never been pulled over, records show.
That led to the internal affairs investigation and the pair's arrest.
"When police officers create false traffic tickets, as we are alleging happened here, they damage the reputation of their own department and the reputations of every police officer working to serve our Miami-Dade community," Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.
Perez's attorney, Michael Greico, said he wants to see what evidence prosecutors have. Arias Martinez's lawyers had no comment.
The officers' union distanced itself from the pair.
"As law enforcement officers, we are entrusted in protecting and serving our residents, and these alleged actions have violated the trust of the people and rightfully so," said Marlon Espinoza, president of the Hialeah Fraternal Order of Police in a statement. "We ask that our community not judge all our dedicated officers by the alleged actions of two."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) A piece of copper that was struck by the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1794 and was a prototype for the fledgling nation's money will go up for auction Friday.
Businessman and Texas Rangers co-chairman Bob Simpson owns the item, which is known as the "No Stars Flowing Hair Dollar."
While it closely resembles silver dollars that were later minted in Philadelphia, it gets its name because it is missing stars.
"While subsequent dollar coins struck featuring stars were added to the front of the coin, starless coins are considered by collectors and institutions as one-of-a-kind prototypes for the silver examples that would follow," said Jacob Lipson of Heritage Auctions.
Heritage Auctions estimates the prototype will sell for between $350,000 and $500,000 when it goes on the block online in Dallas on Friday.
Known as a pattern, the front features the flowing hair portrait of Liberty and the date 1794, while the reverse side shows a small eagle on a rock within a wreath. Similar starless examples are part of the Smithsonian Institution's National Numismatic Collection.
"It's incredibly exciting," said California-based numismatist David McCarthy. "It gives us a view into what was going on inside the Mint in 1794 when it was gearing up to make the first dollars ever struck."
The pattern was forgotten as the Mint continued the process of creating the nation's first silver dollars.
"Coin collecting lore states the unique rarity was excavated from the site of the first Philadelphia Mint before 1876," Lipson said. That was how the coin's first owner described its history at its first auction appearance in 1890.
The pattern is corroded and not in perfect condition, Lipson said, likely because it was buried at the site of the original Mint. There are some scratches and other marks on its brown surfaces.
It has traded hands eight times, according to the auction house.
Simpson, 73, purchased it along with other patterns in 2008 to add to his large collection. He views himself as a steward and thinks it is time for someone else to enjoy it.
"I think coins should be appreciated almost as artwork," he said. "I have gotten more than enough joy from them."
Simpson said he wasn't wealthy when he started collecting. As a boy, he said he would go to a bank, get a roll of coins and examine them. It was part of the fun he said he has had in this country.
"America is the only place I think where you can travel from near poverty to wealth based on education," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- A Texas police SUV is temporary out of service after a dove chose it as the location for her nest and hatched a pair of eggs.
The Carrollton Police Department said the SUV was taken off the road March 30 when an officer discovered a mother dove had built a nest and laid a pair of eggs.
The department said the eggs now have hatched, but the SUV will be kept parked until the babies leave the nest.
"We aren't really sure exactly when they were born because momma keeps hiding them under her wings," Carrollton Police spokesperson Jolene DeVito told KTVT-TV.
"We suspected they'd been born over the weekend, but yesterday was the first day both she and dad totally vacated and gave us a peek."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — A $13,000 flute that went missing nearly a decade ago has been returned to its owner after police recovered it from a Boston music store, police said Wednesday.
The flute was reported missing in 2012 after its owner left it in a taxi cab, according to Boston police. It had been a cold case until this February, when a worker at a Boston music store called with a tip.
The worker told police that someone had come to the store with an expensive flute asking about its value. The employee took down the person's contact information and took a photo of the flute and its serial number. The worker later realized it might be the flute that was reported missing in 2012.
Earlier this month, detectives spoke with the person who had visited the music store with the flute. The person said he had bought the instrument from an unknown person, and he turned it over to detectives, police said.
But police said they determined he was actually the driver of the taxi on that day in 2012. Police said they plan to bring a complaint against him in Boston Municipal Court.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida nurse inadvertently broadcasted herself giving a patient a butt injection while waiting for her virtual court hearing to begin.
Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle posted a screenshot of the bizarre "Zoom court" on Twitter Wednesday morning.
"We've reached peak 305," Ovalle wrote, referring to Miami's area code. "Someone appears to be getting a butt injection while appearing in a virtual hearing."
A spokesman for the Miami-Dade state attorney's office told Fox News that the woman administering the injection was Niurka Aguero who is charged with third-degree grand theft in the case of State of Florida v. Niurka Aguero.
The spokesman said during a waiting period prior to the case being brought before the judge, Aguero was in the middle of a procedure that involved "a male receiving an injection in the buttocks, which she appears to have inadvertently broadcast (via Zoom)."
"Needless to say, it appears that everyone involved in the Zoom court call was surprised," he said.
The spokesman did not provide more information on Aguero or her case.
The Miami Herald reporter who first posted the image told Insider that he's witnessed his fair share of bizarre Zoom court hearings.
"Before COVID, I used to always say the Miami courthouse was the most absurd theater in town, and entrance was free," he said. "Nothing has changed in the Zoom age."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts family hired a professional treasure hunter to investigate decades-old rumors of money hidden in their home -- and he found $46,000 under the floorboards.
Keith Wille, of Groton, Conn., said he was contacted by a Western Massachusetts family who told him about a rumor of a large sum of money that was concealed in their home in the 1950s.
The family said they had hired carpenters to look inside walls and underneath floors in the past, but no trace of the rumored cash was discovered.
Wille said he took his metal detector into the family's attic and it signaled there was something underneath the floor boards. A look with his endoscopic camera revealed a metal box hidden under the floor.
Wille and the family pulled up the floorboards and opened the box, discovering $46,000 cash wrapped in original bank straps dating to the 1950s.
A family member who identified herself as Karen said the discovery came after many years of wondering if the stories of the hidden money were true.
"I'm just glad it was finally found," Karen told WFSB-TV.
She said the family has not yet decided what to do with the discovered cash.