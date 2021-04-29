April 29 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man who lost his high school class ring during a trip to the beach was reunited with the ring 39 years later when it was found in a woman's attic.
Dan Hoey said he had only had his Xavier High School Class of 1983 ring for a few months when he lost it during a trip to Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island in 1982.
"I lost the ring in the water," Hoey said in a news release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, which operates the high school.
"I remember the waves were awesome that day. I looked for it for a while, but knowing it was gone for good, and having to tell my dad about losing it put a real damper on the day. It was a long ride home. We got through it, though, and life went on," Hoey said.
Nancy Hedman, who now lives in Tallahassee, Fla, said she was working as a nurse at Misquamicut Beach's first aid station, which also houses the lost and found, during the summer when Hoey lost the ring.
Hedman said she does not remember taking the ring, but she recently found it while cleaning out her attic. She said it was in a box with other objects dating from the same time period when she was working at the beach.
"The only thing I can think of is someone found it in the water or the sand and brought it to the first aid station. I don't remember seeing it or receiving it, but it ended up in the lost and found stuff," she said.
The recent discovery spurred Hedman to contact the school, which used the initials on the ring and the graduating class year to identify Hoey as the owner.
Hedman sent the ring back to Hoey in the mail.
"It was crazy, just absolutely crazy," Hoey said. "Forty years ago I'm swimming and my new ring is gone, and 40 years later a new ring comes in the mail... and it brings back a lot of good memories, too."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- A dog spotted stranded on a Michigan island by a passing angler was rescued by animal control officers using a trap.
Robert Debolt said he and some friends were participating Sunday in the Freeland Walleye Festival when he spotted a dog wandering on Green Point Island, where the Saginaw River branches into the Tittabawassee and Shiawassee Rivers.
"My buddy was whistling at her and she stayed there and we got closer to shore and she took off running," Debolt told WNEM-TV.
Debolt said he was concerned about the dog's ability to survive on its own on the island, so he alerted Saginaw County Animal Care and Control to the canine's plight.
Animal control officers worked together with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office to visit the island and set baited traps.
Animal Care and Control said a call came in Wednesday from a resident who reported hearing barking on the island, indicating the dog had been ensnared in a trap.
"We're happy to report that we did take possession of the dog, she's a very good dog looks like she's lived kind of a hard life she's full of scars and marks," Animal Care and Control Director Bonnie Kanicki said.
The dog, now named River, didn't have a collar or a microchip. Kanicki said investigators believe she might have been abandoned on the island, as it would have been difficult for the canine to swim out to the remote location on her own.
Kanicki said investigators are still working to find River's owners, but the canine might soon be put up for adoption. Debolt said River already has a new home waiting for her.
"My buddy Eric that was with us is going to adopt her immediately as soon as she is ready to leave the facility. We're not going to let her go we're going to keep her right in the family," Debolt said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said scratching off a $500,000 lottery prize caused her to become so excited that she burned the dinner she was cooking.
Kristina Ritchey, 29, of Bell, told Florida Lottery officials she was cooking dinner when she decided to scratch off the 20X Crossword lottery ticket she had purchased from the Country Quick Shop store in Bell.
Ritchey said she was so excited to reveal a $500,000 prize that she forgot about the food.
"When I realized I had won, I ran to tell my fiance. We were both so excited that I completely forgot about the food and ended up burning our dinner -- it was worth it though," Ritchey said.
The winner said she already knows what she will do with the money.
"I've always said if I ever won the lottery, I would buy a house, and now I can," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Mexico worked together with a power company to rescue a bobcat seen stranded at the top of a utility pole.
Dona Ana County said residents reported a bobcat was stranded atop the electric pole in the Topaz Road area and officials determined the animal needed help to safely get back to the ground.
The county worked together with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish and the El Paso Electric Company to devise a rescue strategy.
"The county recognized that this situation was an ongoing public safety concern. The bobcat did not seem interested in leaving its perch or was too scared to do so," County Manager Fernando Macias said in a statement.
The county deployed a Facilities and Parks Department bucket truck and EPE officials had the power to the lines running to the pole temporarily shut off during the rescue. Officials said 42 customers were without power for less than an hour during the operation.
"The operation went well, especially considering how quickly it came together," said Sgt. Chris Ortega of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. "I'm humbled by the number of people that were willing to assist our department in our efforts to safely remove the animal."
The bobcat was safely removed from the pole and released in the Lake Valley area, near Hillsboro in the Gila National Forest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old North Carolina boy who took a few extra classes in his spare time during the COVID-19 pandemic is now preparing to graduate high school and college in the same week.
Mike Wimmer, 12, of Salisbury, will graduate Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with an associate's degree May 21 and will graduate Concord Academy High School just seven days later May 28.
Wimmer has a 4.0 GPA at the college and a 5.45 GPA in high school, earning him the role of his class valedictorian.
"I went through all of the grades in school at a faster pace," Wimmer told WCNC-TV. "I'm like a sponge, I take in knowledge very fast."
Wimmer said he had some extra time during the COVID-19 pandemic and discovered that if he added just a couple of extra classes he could graduate from both schools at the same time. He ended up completing the equivalent of two years of high school and two years of community college classes in a single year.
The 12-year-old said his lifelong interest in technology and robots led him to create his own start-up, Reflect Social, which aims to simplify how smart home technology works.
"My entrepreneurial goal is to build technology that enables people to live better lives," Wimmer told CNN.
The boy said he is now considering his next options, which could include continuing with school, accepting various job offers or pursuing a fellowship to grow his start-up.
Wimmer said that amid his academic and entrepreneurial pursuits, he still makes time for activities like basketball and building Lego sets.
"A lot of people think I've given up my childhood or somehow lost it," Wimmer said, "and I say to them that I'm having the time of my life."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- Shoppers at a grocery store in Britain received a surprise when a loose cow turned up in the parking lot and was seen attempting to get inside.
Steve Shanyaski, who tweeted video of the cow, said he was preparing to go inside the Lidl store in Royton, Oldham, England, when a fellow shopper alerted him to the nearby bovine.
"I turned up at the Lidl with my little shopping list in my head and as I park up and get out of my car, this guy starts looking at me telling me to be careful," Shanyaski told the Manchester Evening News.
"I'm thinking, 'What's this guy want?' and he tells me there's a cow loose in the car park -- I couldn't believe it," he said. "There was a cow literally just running around, trying to get in the garage where they deliver the food."
Shanyaski said he watched as witnesses attempted unsuccessfully to capture the cow.
"People were starting to approach it, which I thought was a terrible idea," Shanyaski said. "That guy tried to grab it but, when it came towards him, he completely bottled it. He literally forgot everything we've ever been taught about bulls and wearing red."
He said the origins, and ultimate fate, of the cow were unclear.
"If you got a map out, you wouldn't be able to find a single place nearby that a cow could have possibly come from," he said. "It'll be one of those things I'll think about on my deathbed."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rockslide forced the closure of a road through Boulder Canyon in Colorado on Tuesday.
The rockslide happened on Colorado 119 and was announced just before 7 p.m. by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The closure is expected to last several days and impacts a stretch of the road from Boulder to the top of the canyon in Nederland, about 15 miles.
On Wednesday the sheriff's office was reporting crews will likely need to do repair work on the road after they blast the boulders and haul them away.
The sheriff's office recommends the public utilize CoTrip.org for updates and alternate routes.
No injuries were reported in the rockslide.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple are asking locals to keep an eye out for their unusual escaped pet: an African serval.
Jim and Linnie Williams of China Grove said the big cat, named Jemma, got startled outside their house and ran off, and has now been missing for over a week.
"I just want her home, we miss her a lot," Linnie Williams told WSOC-TV. "She's just a very, very sweet baby and she's out on her own."
The couple said they hired a tracker who determined Jemma is likely still laying low in the area near the Williams' home.
Linnie Williams said Jemma will eat rodents and birds, but is not aggressive toward humans or larger pets.
"She does look like a wild cat, and people could misread what she is and harm her thinking she is a bobcat or anything like that," Williams said. "She's just a big baby, she's never been aggressive."
Williams said Jemma is friendly, but will likely run if pursued by a stranger. She asked anyone who spots the serval to contact the couple or local authorities.
Servals are legal to be kept as pets in North Carolina without any special permits, wildlife officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WTHI) A man was arrested and charged with allegedly smuggling 35 live finches in hair curlers from Guyana for "singing contests" in New York City, according to a complaint from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.
Kevin Andre McKenzie, a 36-year-old Guyanese resident, flew to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Monday, according to the complaint, where Customs and Border Protection officers pulled him aside for an examination and found the birds, authorities said. He was charged with unlawfully importing the finches.
Photographs show the tiny finches were stuffed inside hair rollers sealed with perforated netting. Authorities said they were attached to the inside of McKenzie's jacket as well as the top of his shoes.
The traveler was released on a $25,000 bond, the US Attorney's Office said.
James Darrow, McKenzie's attorney, declined to comment.
The investigation found that these types of birds are often entered into "singing contests" in the Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods of New York, according to Kathryn McCabe, a special agent for the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
"In such contests, often conducted in public areas like parks, two finches sing and a judge selects the bird determined to have the best voice," McCabe stated in the complaint. "Many who attend the singing contests wager on the birds. A finch who wins these competitions becomes valuable and can sell for more than $10,000. Although certain species of finch are available in the United States, species from Guyana are believed to sing better and are therefore more valuable."
McKenzie told officers that he had been offered $3,000 to smuggle the birds, the complaint says. He allegedly was paid $500 before his flight and was to receive the remaining $2,500 after he got through Customs. It is not immediately clear whether anyone else has been arrested.
Besides a valid import permit, birds are required to quarantine for 30 days to prevent the spread of contagious diseases, according to government regulations listed in the complaint.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) McDonald's really is strict about what time lunch starts.
A man has been jailed for robbing a McDonald's in England and making off with not only some cash but also food. Unfortunately for him, not only did he get caught, but he also wasn't even able to get the meal he was hoping for at the time of the robbery.
Rudi Batten plead guilty to robbing a McDonald's in February, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports.
According to the news outlet, Batten claimed to have a gun and demanded money from the register and forced a manager to give him access to the store's safe.
On his way out, Batten reportedly demanded some of the fast-food franchise's famous chicken nuggets. Unfortunately for him, it was still too early in the day and the restaurant was only serving items from its breakfast menu.
Apparently, he was unwilling to wait for some nuggets to be cooked, so Batten made off with a double sausage McMuffin instead.
Batten reportedly stole more than $600 from the restaurant. He was reportedly identified by CCTV cameras and he turned himself in to authorities later that day. It was discovered that instead of an actual gun, Batten had been threatening his victims with an unloaded .177air pistol.
A judge recently sentenced him to six years in prison. Batten reportedly claimed that he had robbed the restaurant in order to get money to pay back a debt. His lawyer said that he was ashamed and embarrassed by his actions.