COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested the reigning Mrs. World for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries. She was later released on bail.
Caroline Jurie, who won the Mrs. World 2020 competition, was accused of hurting Pushpika De Silva, who won the Mrs. Sri Lanka title at a televised pageant held in Colombo on Sunday.
Moments after De Silva won the title, Jurie, who is also Sri Lankan, came on stage and snatched the crown from her, saying she was ineligible because she was divorced. Jurie then gave the crown to the first-runner up, declaring she was the winner.
In a statement on her Facebook page, De Silva denied being divorced.
“Being apart is one. Divorce is something else. I’m still an un divorced woman,” she wrote.
Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said police received a complaint from De Silva that she suffered injuries when her crown was removed.
Rohana said Jurie and a model, Chula Padmendra, were arrested Thursday on charges of “simple hurt and criminal force” and were later released on bail. The two women have been ordered to appear in court on April 19.
Jurie declined to comment as she left the police station.
The incident at Sunday’s pageant, which was attended by the prime minister’s wife, created a huge uproar in the Indian Ocean island nation. On Monday, organizers of the pageant said they would return the crown to De Silva.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky mistakenly sent acceptance emails to 500,000 high school seniors for a program that usually accepts about three dozen students a year.
The school followed up with another email less than 24 hours later and apologized for its mistake, citing a "technical issue," WLEX-TV reported.
"Only a handful of those on the prospect list had been admitted to UK," UK spokesman Jay Blanton said. "The vast majority had not, nor had the vast majority of these students expressed an interest in the program. Nevertheless, we regret the communication error and have sent correspondence to all those who were contacted, offering our apologies."
The acceptance was for this fall in the clinical leadership and management program in the College of Health Sciences.
"A very small number — a handful" of students who received the acceptance email "had expressed interest in this particular program," and all students who should have been admitted received their acceptance letters, Blanton said.
Mary Dougherty, a senior from San Antonio, Texas, received the email.
"I was like, 'Mom, I just got accepted into the University of Kentucky.' And she's like, 'Oh, I didn't know you applied to University of Kentucky.' And I was like, 'oh, I did not,'" Dougherty told the station.
Other students said they never applied to UK, visited or even went on its website.
"I had to Google it just to make sure it was a real college because, like, I've heard of them," said Erin Esping, a senior from Georgia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in eastern North Carolina say they've "arrested" a goat after they got a call reporting an attempted break-in.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday in the college town of Greenville.
The Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department said in a statement that offices arrived to find the goat hanging out around the windows of the house.
The goat was taken to the city's animal shelter but was soon picked up by his owner "to finish his sentence in house arrest," police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LA RUSSELL, Mo. (AP) — Local elections in April generally attract few voters but a small southwest Missouri town hit a new low this week when not one of its 70 residents cast a ballot.
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said his office checked several times to confirm that no votes were cast Tuesday in La Russell in an election to decide if it should annex itself into the Avilla Fire Protection District.
La Russell voters have to travel 7 miles (11 kilometers) to Sarcoxie to vote and there apparently was little publicity and few reminders about the election, The Joplin Globe reported. La Russell is about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south of Kansas City.
John Carver, a resident of La Russell for 50 years, said he didn't see any flyers about the election.
"I worked until 10 p.m.," Carver said. "It was too late to drive to Sarcoxie to vote. I work in the field and do whatever, run parts for semis, whatever it takes to keep things going. Plus, hardly anyone knew about the vote."
Deborah Burton, La Russell city clerk and wife of Mayor Rick Burton, said her husband was in the hospital until Wednesday after he became ill last week.
"I was there with him, so I guess we didn't throw up the flag and let everyone know there was an election, so nobody went," she said. "I don't know what to think."
The main ballot question was whether La Russell should annex itself into the Avilla Fire Protection District. With no voters, the question failed, Davis said.
Burton said she and her husband helped gather signatures in December and January to put the question on the ballot and "Everyone said they were all for it and they would vote."
Avilla fire Chief Tim Gunter said his district has provided a truck and local volunteers at a small station in La Russell for years. But when Avilla voters created a property tax-funded fire district in June 2020, it raised the question of whether he could use Avila tax dollars to protect La Russell.
After consulting with the fire district's board and attorneys, Gunter said Wednesday that La Russell will continue to have fire protection until the issue can be put back on the ballot in a future election.
The only other issue was two seats on the La Russell board of trustees, which drew two candidates.
Davis said the board of trustees will have to consult state law to decide how the two open seats will be filled.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — About two dozen monkeys broke out of a southwestern German zoo and spent the day lolling in the sun near a forest before being recaptured, authorities said Thursday.
The Barbary macaques, commonly known as Barbary apes, escaped from the zoo in Loeffingen, southwest of Stuttgart and not far from the Swiss border. It was not entirely clear how they got away, but construction work at the zoo might have been a factor, police said.
The primates were spotted roaming the area in a pack, but zoo employees were unable to recapture them and eventually lost track of them. A few hours later they were spotted, recaptured and returned to their cages without incident, police said.
"The animals apparently took advantage of the nice weather and spent the afternoon on the edge of a forest near the zoo," police said.
The Barbary macaque is native to the Atlas Mountains of North Africa and has a small but famous presence across the water in Europe in the British territory of Gibraltar.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) After almost 30 years, Ayanna Williams has finally cut her fingernails.
Williams, from Houston, Texas, snagged the women's world record for the longest fingernails in 2017, when her fingernails were 18 feet, 10.9 inches (576.4 cm).
But, before Williams got them cut over the weekend, she broke her previous record, with her nails measuring a total of 24 feet, 0.7 inches (733.55 cm), according to Guinness World Records (GWR).
The fingernails on Williams' right hand measured 338.5 cm long, while the fingernails on her left hand measured 395.05 cm long, according to a press release provided to Fox News.
The nails will be put on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida, according to a press release provided to Fox News. The display is set to debut on Friday.
"It's gonna be awesome," Williams told GWR. "It's going to be like a wax of myself even though it's just my nails. I can't wait to see that, for real. I'm going to be grinning from ear to ear. Just really think about it, it's amazing."
In a statement in the press release, Williams added: "It's history for my kids and my grandkids. It's very exciting."
According to GWR, Williams hadn't cut her nails for 28 years, since the early 1990s. Before she got them cut, she had to be very careful with certain tasks and was unable to do others, like washing dishes or putting sheets on the bed, GWR reported.
"With my movements I have to be very, very careful," Williams told GWR ahead of her nail cutting. "So usually in my mind I'm already preparing for the next step that I have to do to make sure that I don't hurt myself with my nails - or break them. I'm excited about cutting my nails because I'm looking forward to new beginnings."
Painting her nails was also a huge task before she got them cut. According to GWR, it took several days and three to four bottles of nail polish. In 2017, when she was first named the woman with the longest fingernails, it took two bottles of nail polish and 20 hours.
"I've been growing my nails for a few decades now," Williams told GWR. "I'm so, so ready for a new life. I know I'm going to miss them, but it's just about that time – it's time for them to go."
Williams got her fingernails cut at Trinity Vista Dermatology in Fort Worth, Texas, according to GWR. Dr. Allison Readinger performed the procedure, using an electric rotary tool.
According to a news release, Williams immediately felt relief in her thumb and knuckles after her nails were cut.
"With or without my nails, I will still be the queen," Williams said, per GWR. "My nails don't make me, I make my nails."
She told GWR that she does plan on growing out her nails again -- just not quite as long as her record.
Although Williams already held the current women's record for the world's longest fingernails, the record-holder for the woman with the world's longest fingernails ever is still Lee Redmond, whose fingernails reached 28 feet, 4.5 inches long in February 2008, according to GWR.
Redmond lost her extremely long nails in 2009 after a car accident in Spain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) Stephen Legg isn't sure if the swan that knocks on his door all day really likes him or really hates him.
"I don't know. I'm not sure if swans are personal like that," the 70-year-old Northhampton, England, resident told As It Happens host Carol Off.
"It lives in a lake which is adjacent to the property, and at this time of year, it seems to come and spend the whole of its day tapping on my front door."
The swan in question has been terrorizing the neighbourhood with its persistent door-knocking over the last five years, residents say.
"People call it Percy and Cedric and almost everything else, and I've got a variety of names for it," Legg said. "I wouldn't be able to say it on Canadian radio."'
Percy a.k.a. Cedric seems to have taken a particular liking to Legg's home. It opens and closes the mail slot door like a door-knocker.
"Originally we thought he was trying to sort of pick insects off the glass pane, but I think now he just likes the noise," Legg said. "He can do four or five hours in one go if he's having an off day…. I find it a bit irritating after a couple of hours."
The feathered fiend raps on the door almost every day between March and June, Legg said.
"He doesn't do it all the time because his girlfriend is lurking around as well. And so they disappear and have a swim around the lake, and then he comes back and there's another 10 minutes of knocking on the door."
One year, Legg says he put up a plastic bag to ward off the noisy neighbour, and the bird concentrated its efforts on a nearby house instead.
"But the trouble was, of course, the postman and the newspaper boy couldn't deliver things. So I didn't have any post for three months."
For years, Legg and his neighbours have endured Cedric's antics with little fanfare — until Northhampton resident Wendy Howard posted a video of the bird's shenanigans on Facebook, and the story took off.
Now Legg is fielding calls from journalists around the world interested in Cedric.
"It just seems completely remarkable in this day and age that people should be interested in this old swan," he said.
Howard told As It Happens she walks by Legg's neighbourhood regularly, and often sees the bird doing its thing.
Fortunately for her, she lives far away from the swan's preferred stomping grounds.
"I'm lucky I pass by," she said. "I wouldn't want my door being continually rapped."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 8 (UPI) -- A website is offering a remodeling enthusiast $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three different home improvement TV shows in a month and document the experience.
ReviewHomeWarranties, a website dedicated to reviews and comparisons of home warranty providers, said it will pay someone $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three TV shows dedicated to home improvement projects in a one-month period and complete a worksheet for each experience.
"Do you love a good before and after? Do home improvement shows inspire you? Have you spent a weekend binging on your favorite house-flipping show? If so, we have a job for you," the posting states.
Applications are being accepted through May 10, and the winner will have until June 17 to complete the task.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who collected a $150,000 Powerball prize said he almost missed out on the jackpot when he lost the ticket and didn't find it again until just days before it expired.
Anil Philip, 47, of Wayne County, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the March 14, 2020, Powerball drawing from the Reda Shop store in Trenton, and he decided not to claim his prize right away after learning he had won $150,000.
"I like to play the Powerball game and was so excited when I found out I won $150,000," Philip said. "I won the prize right when COVID-19 hit, so I decided to wait to claim the prize. I ended up misplacing the ticket and just found it a few days ago."
Philip brought the ticket to lottery headquarters just days before the prize would have expired.
"I was so relieved and excited to have found it just in time before it expired," Philip said.
He said he plans to use his jackpot to pay off his student debts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A dog that went missing in Alabama two years ago has been returned to her family after she was discovered in Oklahoma.
Kirsten Williams, the Skiatook, Oklahoma, animal control officer, said Lily the beagle had a microchip that made this miraculous reunion possible.
Someone surrendered Lily a couple weeks ago to the Skiatook Animal Control, unaware the pup had a microchip and a family who missed her.
The folks who brought Lily to the animal shelter said they found her at a rest stop in Alabama nearly two years ago. But, now, she was digging out of the yard and they couldn't contain her.
Williams scanned Lily's microchip during intake and discovered her family in Foley, Alabama. Lily's info had been kept current by her family, though hopes of her homecoming after so long were likely growing dim.
Williams said Lily is now back with her family, with the help of Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue and a wonderful volunteer.
Microchipping saves lives, Williams said. It certainly led to a happy ending this time.