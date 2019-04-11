WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wanted Pennsylvania woman who taunted a sheriff’s department online by asking if they “do pick up or delivery” has gotten a response: They do both, and she’s in custody.
Chloe Jones commented on a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office featuring her as one of the county’s most wanted, writing “Do you guys do pick up or delivery??” followed by four crying-laughing emojis. Police say she had failed to appear in court on assault charges.
She then got into arguments with other commenters and claimed she was at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Police there tracked her down this week, and she was extradited to Pennsylvania.
Court records don’t say whether she has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.
The sheriff’s office took to Facebook again to announce her arrest and add that Jones “and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use.”
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant says she was mortified when a passenger accidentally bumped her and she dropped a tray of drinks on her boss — CEO Doug Parker.
Maddie Peters says she'd never spilled a drink on a passenger during her four years with Fort Worth-based American. That changed on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and her first meeting with Parker , who introduced himself to the crew while boarding.
Peters posted details online about serving drinks in the first-class cabin when another passenger unknowingly bumped her. She says half of the drinks spilled on her, while the rest doused Parker.
She says Parker was a good sport, laughed it off and while deplaning told Peters that he'd never forget her.
Peters says: "Accidents happen."
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A firefighter who police say walked naked into a Rhode Island convenience store on a dare has been placed on leave.
Police responded to a 7-Eleven in Middletown the afternoon of April 3 for a report of a naked customer. The owner said the man with a "smile on his face" purchased a soda and left in a car.
The car, with two fully clothed occupants, was pulled over. The 29-year-old passenger said she "dared" her boyfriend to go into the store nude because he said it was legal in Rhode Island.
Police say 60-year-old John Walsh, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct. His phone rang busy Thursday.
Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis says Walsh has been placed on paid administrative leave. He's been with the department for 40 years.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Orchestra's music director has gone to the dogs. And the cats.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin (yah-NEEK' nay-ZAY' say-GEN') has curated a playlist for four-legged friends that's being piped into the shelter at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
He debuted the playlist at the shelter last week. He says he was inspired by watching his own cats' reactions to music and wanted to create a soothing atmosphere for the shelter pets.
Scientific research has shown classical music is beneficial for a wide range of animals, including dogs and cats, by creating a calming environment.
Among Nézet-Séguin's suggestions are Chopin's nocturnes, which he says are ideal for afternoon cat naps.
Nézet-Séguin's playlist is available on Apple Music and Spotify. He also provides a personal note with each selection highlighting why he chose the work.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he tried to hide nearly four dozen stolen diamonds in his anus.
A criminal complained filed in Albuquerque's Metropolitan Court says an officer cracked the case after seeing Eusebio Padilla remove "a baggy" from his rear end during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Court documents say Officer Daniel DeGraff found 44 small diamonds in the baggy and Padilla admitted precious stones were likely stolen.
DeGraff wrote he initially stopped the 23-year-old Padilla in Albuquerque for riding a motorcycle without a license plate.
Padilla told DeGraff that he got the diamonds from his uncle and he was looking to trade them for drugs.
Padilla was charged with tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property. It was not known if he had an attorney.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a Delaware man who admitted he broke a thumb off a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.
Michael Rohana was attending a Christmas-themed ugly sweater party at the Franklin Institute in December 2017 when he entered a closed exhibit of ancient Chinese terra cotta warrior statues. Authorities said Rohana, 25, took photos while posing next to a statue known as "The Cavalryman," then removed the valuable relic's left thumb and made off with it. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras.
The vandalism outraged Chinese officials.
Though Rohana didn't deny he snapped off the digit and took it home, a jury deadlocked Tuesday on charges of theft and concealment of an object of cultural heritage, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Rohana's lawyers argued he wasn't charged under the right law.
"These charges were made for art thieves — think like 'Ocean's Eleven' or 'Mission: Impossible,'" federal public defender Catherine C. Henry said in closing arguments. Rohana "wasn't in ninja clothing sneaking around the museum. He was a drunk kid in a bright green ugly Christmas sweater."
Rohana, a shoe salesman who lives with his parents, told jurors it was a dumb mistake.
"I don't know why I broke it," he testified. "It didn't just happen, but there was never a thought of, 'I should break this.'" He added: "Every time I see this video now, I'm trying to figure out, 'What was going through your mind? What were you thinking?' I don't know how I could have been so stupid."
A mistrial was declared. Federal prosecutors said they'll decide by May whether to retry the case.
The thumb was returned to China. Franklin Institute officials told the jury it has not been reattached.
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a man has been arrested after he left his ID at a home he allegedly burglarized.
The Sacramento Bee reports a woman and her daughter returned home and found suitcases filled with their stuff and a trash can with two of her husband's rifles outside the home.
The office says that shortly after that 28-year-old Richard Holesapple exited the home and the women chased and pinned him down but he was able to flee.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Holesapple was arrested Friday in a field near the Granite Bay home he had allegedly burglarized.
It says officers quickly identified him thanks to a California ID the women found at the house.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Rose Marie Bentley was an avid swimmer, raised five kids, helped her husband run a feed store, and lived to the ripe age of 99. It was only after she died that medical students discovered that all her internal organs — except for her heart — were in the wrong place.
The discovery of the rare condition, which was presented this week to a conference of anatomists, was astounding — especially because Bentley had lived so long. People with the condition known as situs inversus with levocardia often have life-threatening cardiac ailments and other abnormalities, according to Oregon Health & Science University.
Cameron Walker's class at the university in Portland was examining the heart of a cadaver last year when they noticed the blood vessels were different. When they opened the abdominal cavity, they saw that all the other organs were on the wrong side. The unusual blood vessels helped the heart compensate.
In a telephone interview Tuesday, Walker described his reaction to the find as "definitely a mix of curiosity, fascination and a sense of wanting to explore a little bit of a medical mystery — a medical marvel really — that was in front of us."
"And I would say the students felt something very similar," Walker, an assistant professor of anatomy, told The Associated Press.
Bentley's family had not known about the condition, which OHSU says occurs only once in every 22,000 births. Apparently Bentley didn't either.
Bentley, who lived in Molalla, 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Portland, had led a normal life. Her only recurrent physical complaint was arthritis, her daughter Louise Allee remembered.
But there were signs.
When Bentley was in her 50s, she underwent a hysterectomy, and the doctor also wanted to remove the appendix but couldn't find it, Allee said in a phone interview. She said it was removed later. Oregon Health & Science University noted that Bentley had three organs removed during her life, but only the surgeon who removed her appendix recorded its unusual location.
When Bentley had her gallbladder removed, it was on the opposite side of where it should have been, Allee said.
"No one said a thing," Allee said. "I was surprised. This was before they did it with a scope, and she had a good-sized incision. You'd think they would have said something, but they didn't."
Walker expressed his gratitude for Bentley agreeing to donate her body to OHSU, Oregon's only academic health center.
"This is an important case that really gave us an opportunity to talk about the importance of future clinicians paying attention to subtle anatomic variations, not just large anatomic variations, in terms of addressing their future patients as individuals," Walker said. "Don't judge a book by its cover, and always check and see what you've got before you talk about care."
He has researched how long people with the condition have lived, and he found no documented cases in which a person lived beyond age 73. Bentley surpassed that by 26 years.
Allee said her mother would have been delighted that the donation of her body led to a learning experience.
"She would have been tickled to know she could educate with something unusual," Allee said. "Dad would have loved to know about it so he could tease her."
Her husband, James, died about 15 years ago.
A woman in Tennessee just wanted a cup of coffee from Waffle House — so she stole an electric shopping scooter to make the slow ride for a cup of joe, police said.
Sally Selby, 45, was arrested and charged with theft Friday after police pulled her over on the highway in Crossville for taking the electric scooter on a joy ride, WTVF reported. Selby was spotted on surveillance video entering a Walmart about 4:15 a.m., getting into the scooter and riding it around the store as she shopped.
She then drove the scooter out of the store about half an hour later, appeared to do a test run around the parking lot before riding it on Highway 127, WKRN reported.
Cops caught up with Selby around 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman driving the scooter in the highway's slow lane.
Selby said she was driving to a Waffle House to get a cup of coffee.
The scooter was eventually returned to Walmart.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man is planning on destroying everyone with an army... of turtles.
Indialantic police arrested 61-year- old Thomas Lane for disturbing the peace along the Wave Crest Avenue Boardwalk Sunday morning.
Police say he yelled obscenities and called himself "the saint," while at three different establishments.
According to the affidavit, police received seven calls about Lane causing disturbances. He also went to the police department and yelled at the dispatcher while pounding on the walls and glass.
Police later found Lane at a nearby 7-Eleven, where he yelled obscenities and police and said that his turtle army would destroy them.