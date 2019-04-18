GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When a Florida woman heard a noise and saw a man trying to break into her car early Sunday, she took matters into her own hands.
Clarese Gainey, 65, of Gainesville tells WGFL that she picked up her softball bat early Sunday, braced herself and eased open the door before hitting Antonio Mosley.
“I took that bat and hit him upside the head, like ‘pi-yah,’ “Gainey said, adding that the 5-foot-6, 300-pound man said, “Ow!”
Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his pants, shirt, and a sock, police said. A K-9 unit tracked him down, and Gainey said she easily identified him because of the knot on his head.
Gainey says she played softball in high school and can still swing a bat.
“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun,” Gainey said. “Because I would have shot him.”
Mosely is being held in the Alachua County Jail on burglary and drug charges. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who they say burglarized a Little League concession stand wearing nothing more than a ballcap and gloves.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the naked burglar struck the stand at Fischer Field in Dunedin almost two weeks ago.
Deputies say the burglar stole cameras and a cash box with $250 inside, and he caused $5,000 in damage.
Surveillance video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times also shows the man taking a package of hot dogs.
The ball field is shared with Dunedin High School.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Police arrested a man accused of using a pet iguana as a weapon inside a Painesville-area restaurant.
You can't make this stuff up.
According to the Painesville police, officers responded to a disorderly conduct complaint at the Perkins restaurant located on Mentor Avenue just before noon on Tuesday.
Police learned that a 49-year-old man removed the iguana from inside his shirt and swung it around his head by the tail before throwing it at the restaurant manager.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was located a short time later in the 900 block of Mentor Avenue. He resisted arrest while officers attempted to apprehend him, according to Painesville police.
Officers took the iguana, who has been named "Copper," to the Lake County Humane Society where it will undergo an evaluation by a veterinarian.
The suspect was scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon on charges that include disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and animal cruelty.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — One IPO, two stocks zooming higher.
Investors on Thursday pounced on their first chance to buy shares of Zoom Video Communications, the video-conferencing company that had its initial public offering of stock. It shares surged 72.2% from their IPO price of $36.
But others may have mistakenly bought Zoom Technologies, a company whose stock was trading for less than a penny in February and whose shares were delisted from the Nasdaq in 2014. Its total market value is less than one-thousandth of the more famous Zoom.
Shares of Zoom Technologies — ticker symbol "ZOOM" versus "ZM" for the ballyhooed IPO — surged as much as 124.5% in Thursday morning trading. Enthusiasm for the stock faded as the day went on — perhaps as more investors figured out the dual Zooms — and it ended the day up a more modest 10.2%.
Zoom Technologies had an even bigger leap of 1,100% in March, when Zoom Video Communications filed its IPO. Its shares closed that day at 6 cents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 18 (UPI) A Florida fishing boat captain shared video of his latest catch: a 757-pound swordfish that could be a new state record.
Capt. Nick Stanczyk posted a video to YouTube showing scenes from his fishing trip off the coast of Islamorada, in the Florida Keys.
The video shows Stanczyk landing a 757-pound swordfish.
The captain said it took about eight hours to reel the fish in, and it took seven people to haul the massive fish off the boat.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lists the state record for a swordfish at 612 pounds, meaning Stanczyk's catch might be a new record.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers responding to an unusual call in Chicago ended up rescuing a monkey at an ambulance service garage.
Chicago Animal Care and Control said officers responded Wednesday to reports of a stray monkey in the ambulance service garage and they arrived to find the scene exactly as described.
"Our staff responded to a call of a stray monkey in an ambulance service garage," the agency said in a Facebook post. "We rescued her and are working to reunite her with her family."
The post said officials are working to identify the owner of the escaped pet and will verify that they have the proper state and federal permits to keep the exotic animal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 18 (UPI) -- A first time lottery player in New Jersey said a mistake when checking her tickets nearly landed her $387,391 jackpot winner in the trash.
Frances Rhodes of Monmouth Beach told New Jersey Lottery officials she had played scratch-off lottery tickets before, but one day when she received a $20 prize she decided to buy some Jersey Cash 5 tickets -- her first time entering a lottery drawing.
Rhodes said she checked her tickets two days later and was about to throw them all out as losers when she realized she was looking at the numbers for the wrong drawing date.
The player checked a second time and discovered one of the tickets she had been about to throw out was a $387,000 jackpot winner.
Rhodes and her husband said they plan to use their winnings to fix up their home and save for their grandchildren.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 18 (UPI) An Ohio family's missing dog turned up exactly one year later -- and over 1,000 miles away in the Florida Panhandle.
The Perlman family said their 3-year-old Pekinese dog, Bruno, escaped during a walk on April 13, 2018, and days of searching failed to turn up any trace of the runaway canine.
"Was he hit by a car? Did someone take him? Are they treating him OK? Just always wondering where he is," mother Carolyn Perlman told WJW-TV.
Bruno's disappearance remained a mystery until April 13 -- one year to the day since the dog went missing -- when they received a call from an animal shelter in the Florida Panhandle.
The shelter said Bruno had been brought in by a member of the public who found him wandering alone in the rain. The shelter scanned Bruno's microchip and contacted the family.
"Someone brought him in because he was wandering around the neighborhood for a couple days in the rain And we were all screaming, we were so happy," said Lydia Perlman, 14.
The family said they do not know how Bruno ended up in Florida, or what he has been doing for the past year, but they are now planning a road trip to bring Bruno home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SKY News) Police are searching for a wanted man who evaded capture at his home by dropping into an escape route under the floor.
The "very skinny" suspect performed the manoeuvre while officers waited at the front door.
West Yorkshire Police said he had installed a metal bar to reinforce the entrance, giving himself more time to get away as officers tried to get inside.
The "DIY escape route" led to a neighbour's house and was discovered after officers were forced to use hydraulic cutting equipment to get inside.
"Bolt hole, that's one way to do it," the Leeds West police team tweeted, along with a picture showing a square-shaped hole cut out of the floorboards.
"Wanted male who refused to answer the door then dropped into his DIY escape route. 1-0 to him, but we will arrange a rematch soon."
They added: "Can't win every time. The hunt continues."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(SKY News) The thousands of tourists who drive down San Francisco's famous crooked street each year could soon have to pay for the privilege.
Local residents have long complained that Lombard Street feels more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighbourhood thoroughfare.
During the summer an estimated 6,000 people a day visit the 600-foot-long street.
Now city officials have announced a bill that would give San Francisco the authority to establish a toll and reservation system for the road, in an effort to reduce crowds and traffic congestion.
The fee, which could be up to $10 (£7.63), would be used to help sustain the reservations system, pay for more traffic control officers, increased police patrols in the area and tourism ambassadors.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, who drafted the proposed legislation, said: "We must implement a system that enables both residents and visitors to enjoy the 'Crookedest Street in the World'."
The city needs state approval to charge people to use a public road but it would be up to San Francisco officials to determine how and what to charge and how to use the funds.
The new toll system is not expected to be in place before 2020.
The road's hairpin bends were built in 1922 because the 27-degree gradient was too steep for the cars of the time to get up.
After the Second World War gardens filled with hydrangeas and roses were added by local residents, making it one of the city's top tourist attractions.
Greg Brundage, president of the Lombard Hill Improvement Association, who has lived on the street for 22 years, welcomed the proposed toll.
"The cars really impact the neighbourhood because they line up, they back up, they are sitting idling," he said.
He added: "This is a pilot program but we're really excited this day has come."