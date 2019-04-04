FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California business owner says store surveillance video recorded a man stealing a small chain saw by stuffing it down his pants.
Jeff Bennett of RG Equipment tells the Fresno Bee his security camera caught the theft Wednesday afternoon.
The video shows the man take the chain saw from a display, stuff the blade down his pants and cover the engine assembly with his jacket.
Bennett says the man drove off in a pickup truck. He believes an accomplice was watching the store last week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in southern Poland say they are investigating four English-speaking tourists spotted last week in the historic city of Krakow wearing only mankinis.
The four men were caught on CCTV and by an Associated Press photographer Friday as they walked in the picturesque Renaissance Market Square and got into a horse cab. They were wearing lime green mankinis, as worn by Borat, the fictional Kazakh alter ego of comic actor Sacha Baron Cohen.
Krakow province police spokesman Sebastian Glen said Thursday police are investigating the "indecent antics." If convicted, the men could face up to 30 days in custody or fines of 5,000 zlotys ($1,300) each.
Glen said that foreign tourists, especially British ones, who come for stag parties sometimes cause disturbance in the historic city, especially after drinking alcohol.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple cleaning out their car made an unusual discovery in a door compartment: their second big-prize lottery win.
The Wicomico County mother said she and her husband were cleaning the family car Monday when they discovered a $250,000 Instant Rich scratch-off ticket that had been purchased more than a week earlier before being forgotten.
"We just noticed it today," the woman told Maryland Lottery officials. "We were cleaning out the car."
Her husband used the Maryland Lottery phone app to scan the ticket and discovered it was a $250,000 top prize winner.
The couple, who dubbed themselves "The Sparkle Family," said they previously collected a $100,000 lottery prize a few years ago.
The pair said their latest winnings will go toward buying a bigger home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Hey Kitty! Yes, you. A new study suggests household cats can respond to the sound of their own names.
No surprise to you or most cat owners, right? But Japanese scientists said Thursday that they've provided the first experimental evidence that cats can distinguish between words that we people say.
So you're kind of like dogs, whose communication with people has been studied a lot more, and who've been shown to recognize hundreds of words if they're highly trained. Sorry if the comparison offends you, Kitty.
Atsuko Saito of Sophia University in Tokyo says there's no evidence cats actually attach meaning to our words, not even their own names. Instead, they've learned that when they hear their names they often get rewards like food or play, or something bad like a trip to the vet. And they hear their names a lot. So the sound of it becomes special, even if they don't really understand it refers to their identity.
Saito and colleagues describe the results of their research in the journal Scientific Reports. In four experiments with 16 to 34 animals, each cat heard a recording of its owner's voice, or another person's voice, that slowly recited a list of four nouns or other cat's names, followed by the cat's own name.
Many cats initially reacted — such as by moving their heads, ears or tails — but gradually lost interest as the words were read. The crucial question was whether they'd respond more to their name.
Sure enough, on average, these cats perked up when they heard their own name.
Kristyn Vitale, who studies cat behavior and the cat-human bond at Oregon State University in Corvallis but didn't participate in the new work, said the results "make complete sense to me."
Vitale, who said she has trained cats to respond to verbal commands, agreed that the new results don't mean that cats assign a sense of self to their names. It's more like being trained to recognize a sound, she said.
Monique Udell, who also studies animal behavior at Oregon State, said the study shows "cats are paying attention to you, what you say and what you do, and they're learning from it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) More than 10 years after their cat vanished, a family in Texas is back home with their furry friend.
Fergie was taken in by the Fulton family in 2006, when she was a kitten, owner Elyse Fulton said. The cat, she told Fox affiliate KDFW, "was a great cat, super friendly and just real loving and just a nice cat."
When the family asked a friend to take care of Fergie and their home, based in Lucas, a city roughly 30 miles northeast of Dallas, the cat vanished.
"We didn't know what happened to her," Fulton told the news station. "What we think, what we heard was maybe somebody picked her up to rescue her and that was the last that we heard of her."
But Fulton said that this week their family received a surprising call — someone found Fergie.
An animal hospital in the area said that someone found Fergie and brought her to the vet. After the hospital scanned her microchip, they contacted the Fultons, asking if they were missing their cat.
"I was like, 'Sure, like for 10 years now,'" Fulton said she told the vet. "I was just stunned. I was absolutely blown out of the water."
Microchips, according to the Humane Society, "are tiny transponders, about the size of a grain of rice, that can be implanted in your pet's skin by many veterinarians and animal shelters."
Animal rescuers advise that the microchip shouldn't be a pet owner's only method of pet identification, as it takes a special scanner, typically owned by animal control or shelters, to read them. The animal organization recommends that pet owners use identification tags, like a collar with a nameplate, with their pets.
Fulton said that Fergie is settling into her new — or rather, old — home just fine.
"She went right back to being the princess cat she was before she left," the pet owner said. "You know, she's sleeping on the bed. She knows what a litter box is and all that. Eating good and, again, just seems really happy to be home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Two drivers in California were willing to waste a good chunk of their day duking it out for a parking spot — and it was all caught on video and uploaded as part of a viral Twitter thread.
The encounter took place in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday, according to Mariah Flores, under handle @Mrhflrs, who documented the hilarious battle.
Dubbed the "black car" and the "silver car," drivers in each vehicle appeared to spend close to two hours — from 6:20 p.m., seemingly until past 8 p.m. — trying to parallel park along a sidewalk.
The first photo showed the two cars vying for a spot. The silver car, according to the Twitter user, was apparently blocking the black car from parking. The drivers of both vehicles waited in the street, eventually turning on their hazard lights and backing up traffic because of their standoff.
"If this were some type of sports I'd imagine we're nearing halftime," Flores said on a video timestamped 6:53 p.m., asking her followers if they're "team black car or silver car."
As horns beeped, the two vehicles hadn't moved as of 7:19 p.m. The person who filmed the encounter speculated that it seemed as though the black car drove past a parking spot and reversed to back in when the silver car apparently tried to block the effort.
But shortly after 7:30, as the Twitter user noted, there was a "plot twist" -- a third vehicle, which was parked in front of the black car, left its spot, freeing up space for both the black and silver cars to park on the road.
Both the black and silver cars quickly parked, before sitting in their cars for some time before getting out. "Like are they afraid of each other or is it just awkward now?" the Twitter user asked.
The driver of the silver car eventually got out of their car — "SILVER takes the gold" — leaving the dramatic scene after 8 p.m. Afterwards, Flores wrote two letters to the drivers, asking them to shoot her an email about what happened.
Flores, speaking to KNBC, said the showdown "was so beautiful, I wish that they would've like gotten out and said hi to each other or something. I think everybody kind of was hoping for that."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An Instagram user with the username "sussexroyal" — the new account belonging to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — said he had his name changed without his knowledge so that English royalty could use it instead.
Kevin Keiley, of England, said he received a text message from his son notifying him that his Instagram handle was changed. Confused, he told the BBC he looked on the social media app.
"I thought, 'What's that all about?' He said, 'Look on Instagram,'" Keiley said. "So I looked on Instagram and suddenly my handle wasn't @sussexroyal anymore it was @ _sussexroyal_."
He said that his username stemmed from two parts: He used "sussex" because he's from West Sussex, and "royal" because he's a fan of Reading FC, a professional soccer club in England nicknamed "the Royals."
Kevin Keiley he feels "flattered" but also "annoyed" at the way his Instagram handle @sussexroyal was taken away.
He told the news outlet's Radio 1 Newsbeat that he didn't post to his account often, but would often follow along with other users' posts. Instagram, which did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, reportedly said Keiley's account had been inactive.
The Duke and Duchess of Success launched their official Instagram account on Tuesday, just weeks before Markle is expected to give birth to the couple's first child.
The pair's debut was so popular that it broke an Instagram record -- it took them 5 hours, 45 minutes to get to 1 million followers. As of Thursday afternoon, @sussexroyal had 3.6 million followers.
"Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues," the couple captioned their first post. "We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal."
Keiley said nobody asked him if he'd be willing to change his Instagram handle, and said he's "annoyed" about it.
He has, however, managed to keep his Twitter handle of the same name (for the time being.)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a python found in a shocked resident's cupboard had escaped from a neighbor's home, and was ultimately reunited with its owner.
RSPCA inspector Mariam Adwan said she was called to a Hounslow home where a resident found the snake.
"I collected the python and it was clear that the reptile was most likely an escaped pet from one of the neighbors so I waited in the car park with the python whilst word got around," Adwan said.
"Low and behold, as soon as school had finished, these two young girls came running up to me and the youngest who was just 6-years-old said she had been crying herself to sleep all week whilst the python was missing," she said.
"She was so happy to have her returned that she was in floods of tears. Her mum confirmed this was their escaped pet and I was really pleased to be able to reunite them," Adwan said.
Adwan said the serpent, named Molly, was returned to owner Natalia Wojcik daughter, Klaudia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 4 (UPI) -- A Dominican singer performed for 106 consecutive hours to break a Guinness World Record -- but officials said his attempt was disqualified.
Carlos Silver, who unsuccessfully attempted the same record in 2016, attempted to beat the record of 105 hours of consecutive singing, which was achieved by performer Sunil Waghmare.
Silver's total, which involved more than 5,000 songs, surpassed Waghmare's, but Guinness officials said he failed to follow the rules set in place for the record.
The rules allow singers to take breaks of up to 30 seconds between songs, but video evidence from Silver's attempt shows him taking breaks of up to two minutes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Stuff.co) Walt Disney World has protocols in place for helping you find lost children, but if you've misplaced your adult companion you're on your own.
Unless, that is, you do as American woman Brittany Blake did when she lost her boyfriend at the Florida theme park, and ask the internet for help, Fox reported.
Brittany Blake and Regory Turco were at Epcot, part of the Walt Disney World Complex, when she lost sight of him - despite his rather loud Hawaiian shirt.
Discovering, as she stood amid swarms of visitors, that his phone had died, she turned to Facebook group Annual Passholders - Walt Disney World Resort, the report stated.
"Weird post but lost my boyfriend in Epcot today and haven't been able to find him for hours because his phone is dead," she posted. "If anyone sees him can they tell him to meet us at the Mexican pavilion?"
She included a photo of the two of them in front of the Spaceship Earth dome at the park.
Within two hours, more than 1300 Facebook users had commented on the post and 700 reacted, according to the report.
The search soon became an event on the social media site and the hashtags #FINDREGORY and #FINDBRITTANYBF were created for it.
Many mocked Blake for not being able to find her adult boyfriend on her own, but others seemed genuine about wanting to help out.
Some offered suggestions as to where he might be, while others said they would keep an eye out for him.
"Head to customer service/to the front of the park. I'm certain he's there trying to find you as well," one person commented.
"This is why we always have a designated meeting place if we get split up and can't reach each other," another posted.
Fifteen minutes before the 9pm closing time, there was still no sign of Turco, and group members were demanding to know how the story ends.
"Following — need to know how it ends! Where does she find him? Does someone else find him first?" one person asked.
Turco turned up with just minutes to spare, and nearly three hours after going missing, in the line for the Frozen attraction.
A relieved Blake posted: "Update on my boyfriend: Found on the frozen ride. He was drinking all day while looking for me. BTW: thanks for everyone's nice comments!!"
Walt Disney World says on its website that lost children will be escorted to the Baby Care Centre and looked after. It does not say anything about lost adults.