LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (AP) — Police say two men and a woman broke into a Philadelphia-area hospital and stole nearly a half-million dollars' worth of colonoscopy instruments.
Authorities say the trio had access to a secured area of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. The people walked out of the hospital with several colonoscopes with a value of $450,000.
Police told TV station WCAU the colonoscopes may be sold on the black market.
Lower Merion Police are still searching for the suspects in Saturday morning's theft.
Surveillance video shows the three driving up in a Jeep Wrangler and one man and one woman exit the vehicle. At some point, the third suspect joins them. Video also shows all three of them leaving with full backpacks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee movie theater that sits across from a church and next to an elementary school is promoting the latest movie in the "Hellboy" franchise as "Heckboy."
The Tennessean reports the PG advertisement at the Dickson theater has caused a local buzz around the $50 million movie, which grossed $19.8 million in its first two weekends.
Manager Belinda Daniel says the theater avoids putting up words on its sign that may be seen as profanity. She says they want to be respectful to everyone, including the hundreds of children who pass by every day. But she says the response to the theater's play on words has been more exciting than expected.
She says she's glad the sign shared the community's personality and incited some laughs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An Arizona mother was arrested for allegedly assaulting her son for not keeping a "good enough" lookout as his grandmother shoplifted.
Rebecca Gonzales, 27, was taken into custody after police officers in Phoenix claimed to have witnessed her beating her 7-year-old son, according to court documents published by AZFamily.com.
Gonzales on Friday walked out of a Walmart parking lot when police officers spotted her "spanking" the boy, "then slapping him and finally punching him in the face."
The boy allegedly told investigators that he was hit because "he didn't watch out for his grandma good enough" as she was shoplifting inside the Walmart, the documents alleged.
Gonzales was charged with aggravated assault, and is reportedly scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 30.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 24 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said she thought her young daughters' imaginations were running wild for three days until she discovered an opossum living in their closet.
Caitlin Burch said in a Twitter post responding to Chrissy Teigan's escaped pet hamster story that she had her own struggle with a loose animal in the house.
Burch shared a photo of the animal lurking among the toys in the closet.
"Hi this possum was living in my children's bedroom for 3 days before we believed them," she tweeted.
Burch said her daughters had been complaining for three days about a "creature" in their closet, but she and her husband checked out the room and decided they were playing make-believe.
She said her husband carried the opossum outside and released it into the woods.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 24 (UPI) -- A Colorado couple woke early Tuesday morning to loud noises on their bedroom deck and looked out to discover the culprit -- a bear.
The Steamboat Spring residents said they looked out the window when the noises woke them up in the wee hours and came face to face with a black bear trying to claw its way inside.
The bear's attempted break-in was recorded by the couple's Nest security camera.
"We tried to make loud noises but he didn't really react, just kind of started meandering off into the darkness when he realized he wasn't going to get inside," the owners told CBS Denver.
A Wisconsin man was less fortunate last year when he woke late at night to find a bear rummaging around his living room. He captured video of the animal before it fled.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday reportedly threatened to "declare war" against Canada within the next week if the country fails to remove tons of garbage that was previously shipped to Manila.
Duterte, in remarks aired by state media and reported by The Canadian Press, said he will "give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail."
"I will declare war against them. I will advise Canada that your garbage is on the way. Prepare a grand reception. Eat it if you want to," he said. "Your garbage is coming home."
The garbage reportedly consists of electronic and household waste.
Between 2013 and 2014, Canada shipped tons of waste in 103 containers to the Philippines and ,in the years since, has been pushing the Southeastern Asia country to dispose of it.
When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Manila in 2015, he said that a "Canadian solution" was being developed and said the situation would not occur again, according to the news outlet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 25 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona shared a photo of a driver caught cheating on the highway by using a dummy to fake a passenger in the carpool lanes.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted photos showing a man pulled over by police when they noticed his passenger in the high-occupancy vehicle lane was a mannequin dressed as a human woman.
The tweet said the man was pulled over on State Route 202 at Alma School Road.
"Another one Busted! Don't let this be you.... A driver was cited for HOV lane violation along the SR 202 at Alma School, for having a dummy masquerade as a passenger," the department tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 25 (UPI) -- A Nebraska-based business is offering to bolster social media pages with expertly faked photos of the user on vacations they never took.
The company, Fake a Vacation, offers packages starting at $19.99 for a service to superimpose the photos of a social media user in front of famous landmarks at popular vacation spots including Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Hawaii and Walt Disney World.
The packages also include some facts about each destination to help the customer concoct the story of their fake vacation.
The company cited a study that suggests more than half of Millennials have lied about taking vacations for reasons ranging from last-minute cancellations, the high price of travel and the desire for social media recognition.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 25 (UPI) -- An out-of-work Connecticut woman helping her boyfriend on his bread delivery route said a couple of lucky stops led her to a $10,000 lottery prize.
Stephanie Buzbee of Stratford told Connecticut Lottery officials she has been laid off from work since January, so last week she went along with her boyfriend to help him make bread deliveries.
Buzbee said she decided to splurge on a $5,000,000 Ultimate scratch-off ticket during one of the stops.
"It was the first time I've ever bought a $30 ticket," Buzbee said.
The ticket turned out to be a $100 winner.
"When I won $100, I was really excited. We even did a little happy dance about it," Buzbee said.
She decided to reinvest her winnings by buying another of the same ticket at the next stop.
"This time I just scratched off the barcode area and scanned it in the ticket checker," Buzbee said. "When I saw message on the ticket checker, I thought, 'This can't be right,' but it was. It was a $10,000 winner!"
Buzbee said the wins were part of a lucky streak.
"Last week was a great week," Buzbee said. "The prize is going to pay my bills for the next couple months, and I just got a job offer the same week!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 24 (UPI) -- A California man who lost his Apple Watch while body surfing in the ocean said it was returned to him six months later -- and it still works.
Robert Bainter said he was at Huntington Beach about six months ago when he caught a big wave.
"A huge wave came and you know I was loving it, rode it and then I pick up my arm and like 'Oh my god,' what just happened," Bainter recalled to KTLA-TV of the moment he noticed the Apple Watch was gone.
Bainter said he searched for the watch and used the Find My iPhone app to put the device into Lost Mode.
He said he eventually started to think he would never get the watch back, until he got a call six months later.
"It's this guy saying, 'hey if your name is Rob Bainter and you lost an Apple Watch recently. Give me a call and if you can describe this I'll give this thing to you,'" he said.
The watch was found about 3 miles north of where it was lost.
"He was just walking looking for shells and he found it right there. It was a dream come true, I couldn't believe it!" Bainter said.
He said he was shocked to discover the Apple Watch was still in perfect working order.
"It worked fine, it didn't skip a beat, all the information was there, all the apps were there," he said.
Electronics have survived some unusual ordeals -- New Zealand National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research found a USB drive that was eaten by a leopard seal and still worked after being extracted from the animal's poop. The institute shared some of the photos and videos from the USB stick.