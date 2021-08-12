BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s famous Skinny House is on sale again for a whopping $1.2 million.
The vertically rectangular-shaped house was listed on Monday, the first time it’s been on the market since 2017. Four years ago, it was sold for $900,000, The Boston Globe reported.
The home, located in Boston’s North End, is about 1,165 square feet (108 square meters). But more interestingly, the house is barely 10 feet (3 meters) wide at its widest point. The humble abode narrows in the back, ending at 9.25 feet (2.8 meters).
There are four stories in the home and a private deck that displays views of the Boston Harbor. Also, the house offers updated appliances, hardwood floors and exposed brick, and a Juliet balcony facing private gardens.
The home does not have a front door. Guests enter through a private side door and they’re met with a somewhat full-sized kitchen and dinning room. The second floor holds the living area and the house’s only bathroom.
The third level has a living space and a bedroom. Lastly, the upper level of the house has the only other room — a master bedroom.
Appointments are available to view the home, but potential buyers may want to act quickly because the quaint house was sold in less than three months in 2017.
(FOX) An Oklahoma man being arrested on Tuesday managed to escape police and steal an ATV before leading officers on a high-speed chase through multiple counties while still handcuffed, authorities said.
Police in Edmond spotted the fleeing suspect on the ATV speeding past a stop sign in Edmond and cutting through parking lots to the train tracks on the other side, the Edmond Police Department told Fox News via email. Edmond is located just north of Oklahoma City.
A second officer spotted the man run another stop sign and speed past businesses in the area, police said. The suspect cut through fields and wooded areas before entering the jurisdiction of the Oklahoma City Police Department. After several miles, he drove the ATV back into Edmond.
As officers pursued the suspect, they learned he had just escaped arrest from the Jones Police Department and was riding a stolen ATV while still handcuffed.
The chase continued into Logan County, where police forced the suspect to wipe out in a pool of muddy water along a dirt road. The suspect then surrendered to the police without further incident."Get on the ground! Stick your hands straight out in front of you," police can be heard saying on body camera footage.
Police identified the suspect as Lucas Strider.
Strider was initially being taken into custody on suspicion of stealing copper wire and catalytic converters, Jones police told local news station KFOR-TV. As Strider was being transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, he managed to open the door of the patrol unit and escape into the nearby woods.
He then reached a nearby home, where he stole an ATV that reached speeds of up to 70 mph during the chase, according to the station, which had a chopper follow part of the pursuit from the air.
Strider was additionally charged with felony eluding in Edmond, Edmond police said.
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A loose bull temporarily shut down the 15 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., causing delays.
The bull was reported to officials around 7:35 p.m. PDT on Wednesday as it started grazing on the side of the road, local station ABC7 reported. The bull later wandered onto the freeway.
"All lanes blocked due to a loose cow. Unknown duration of when the animal will stop eating grass. Please use alternate route until animal control can safely remove animal," the official Twitter account for the California Department of Transportation for District 8 said.
Police were eventually able to to corral the bull off the freeway by 8:40 p.m. PDT by using their vehicles.
"Cow safely recovered... and fed. All lanes now open. Drive safe!" the California DOT for District 8 Twitter account said in their final update.
Another bull, who had escaped from a farm by breaking through a fence, halted a New York highway in July.
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Texas man's college ring was returned to its owner a decade after being lost when a teenager found it on the ground outside his high school.
Avery Compton, a sophomore at Pecos High School, said he was walking outside the school when he spotted an object on the ground that warranted closer inspection.
"We happened to walk by the corner of the school, and I just saw something sticking out of the ground, so I picked it up and it happened to be a ring," Compton told KWES-TV.
"So later that day, I decided I'd clean it at home and it turned out pretty nice, pretty sparkly, and later on my mom knew someone who found out who it belongs to."
The friend was able to put Compton's mother in contact with the ring's owner, Andy Gomez.
"They found out who it was, and then my mom started talking to them," Compton said. "Then, the next day, we went and returned it and they were super thankful. "He had lost that ring about 10 years ago, so it's been a while since they last saw it."
"We just never stopped looking," Gomez said. "We didn't know where we lost it, so we didn't know where to look. We looked all over the house, and there's no telling where it went. and it ended up at the high school, according to Avery, and I guess he found it."
Gomez said he is thankful for the teenager's kind gesture.
"I couldn't believe it," Gomez said. "I mean I never thought I'd see this ring again, and all of a sudden it shows up and Avery found it. He cleaned it up, and then he brought it back to me, and I really appreciated it. I thought I'd never see that ring again."
A New York man was recently able to facilitate a similar reunion when he found a class ring that had been lost for 46 years. Dan Milovich said he was out searching with his metal detector when he found a Nichols School class of 1975 ring.
The ring was eventually returned to its owner, who now lives in Colorado. The owner said the ring had been lost for 46 years.
KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an explosive gender reveal party that was heard by nearby residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
As part of a plea deal reached Tuesday, Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, was convicted and fined $620, of which $500 will be suspended for 12 months as long as he stays out out of trouble, according to court records.
Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts state line, received reports in April of a loud explosion. They responded to a quarry, where people acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives.
The explosive was 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of Tannerite, police said. The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to detonate the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.
Some nearby residents reported their homes were shaken by the explosion. No injuries were reported, police said.
"Based on the facts, at the conclusion of the investigation, we feel that the charge and the disposition were appropriate," Kingston police said in a statement. "We are very thankful no one was injured during the gender reveal incident and sympathetic to the fact it startled the community."
It wasn't immediately known if Spinelli had a lawyer to speak for him. A message sent to him on social media seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man who collected a $40,000 lottery prize discovered his lucky streak wasn't over when he scored a $3 million jackpot just two weeks later.
The Grand Strand man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he was left feeling lucky after his $40,000 Mega Millions prize, so he bought an extra ticket for the July 27 drawing when he visited the Murphy USA gas station to fill up his car.
The man ended up winning $3 million just two weeks after his first brush with luck.
"I couldn't believe it," the winner recalled. "My family was shocked when I broke the news."
"I asked the kids, 'What are the odds of this happening?'" he said.
Lottery officials said the odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001, and the odds of winning $3 million are about 1 in 13 million.
(FOX) This isn't just any old pepperoni.
One of the country's largest pizza chains is adding a new type of pepperoni to its menu: plant-based pepperoni. The new topping is being tested across several locations before possibly being introduced nationwide.
Pizza Hut announced that it has reunited with Beyond Meat to add Beyond Pepperoni to its menus. In a press release, the pizza chain stated that it will debuting the plant-based topping in 70 locations across five U.S. markets.
Pizza Hut's Chief Brand Officer Georgeanne Erickson said, "Pizza Hut's new Beyond Pepperoni Pizza delivers the same iconic taste as our original pepperoni that fans know and love. With this new plant-based option, we're giving customers more choices and more reasons to love Pizza Hut."
"We know there is strong consumer demand for pepperoni, and we're thrilled to unveil a game-changing plant-based pepperoni topping as the next chapter in our innovation-focused partnership with Pizza Hut," said Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer, Beyond Meat. "We're confident fans will love Beyond Pepperoni as it delivers the crisped edges and savory flavor profile of Pizza Hut's classic pepperoni with the added benefits of plant-based meat.
Pizza Hut will be offering the topping with any of its crust options, including stuffed crust and pan crusts. Beyond Pepperoni will be available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last in areas of New York, Georgia, Texas and Florida.
According to Pizza Hut, pepperoni is its number one selling pizza topping across all of its restaurants.
(BBC) Primary schools in Inverclyde are welcoming 15 sets of twins to classes next week.
It is the second highest cohort of twins to start P1 in the area on record.
The record was set in 2015 when 19 pairs started school - which led to the area being called "Twinverclyde".
Provost Martin Brennan wished pupils and staff well, saying this year was "even more significant" due to the impact of coronavirus.
He said: "As a former teacher myself, the return to school is always an exciting time for pupils, parents and staff.
"While many of the safety rules will remain in place in schools for the time being, it's just great to be celebrating the return to the classroom."
Some of the twins due to start school made an appearance at St Mary's Primary School in Greenock in their new uniforms alongside proud parents.
The school was recently refurbished as part of Inverclyde's £270m schools estate transformation.
Joe Mcallister, whose twins Jessica and Joseph will go to Aileymill Primary School for the first time on August 18, told the PA news agency he is excited for the children to start as it will "be really good for them".
Another set of pupils starting P1 are Eloise and Charlie Douglas, who will go to Ardgowan Primary School.
They said they were looking forward to "meeting friends" and playing football.
(FOX) A South Carolina man has been arrested for alleging giving a child a face tattoo at a McDonald's restaurant, police said.
Brandon Presha, 28, of Laurens, S.C., is charged with illegal tattooing and underage tattooing after police learned that a minor received a tattoo, FOX Carolina reported.
The alleged incident happened at a McDonald's in Laurens – located in northwest South Carolina – on August 6.
Authorities were tipped off that a man had tattooed a child's face at the restaurant after a customer filmed the incident and posted a video on social media. Investigators identified the suspected unlicensed tattoo artist as Presha.
He was arrested on Tuesday.
"In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers & employees," McDonald's said in a statement to Fox News. "The conduct reported is not in line with the values of our organization or in line with our expectations for how restaurants should be run.
The company said it is investigating the incident.
Presha is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center. Chief Chrissie Latimore told WISTV his Presha's bond has been set at $25,000.
Fox News has reached out to the Laurens Police Department seeking additional information.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It's the most unusual and mysterious mansion that two Dallas real estate veterans say they've ever tried to sell.
It's the biggest and most expensive home on Southview Lane in North Dallas.
The nearly million dollar mansion at 13299 Southview Lane on the corner of Coit Road in North Dallas is not built to live in.
The home disguises its original purpose as a business.
Everything inside, from the reception area to the stark design and features looks like something you would find in an office park rather than a residential neighborhood.
"Probably the most unusual property that I have ever come across to say the least," said Dallas Realtor Ace Lahli, who has the tough task of selling the home which has been on the market for three months and listed at $989,000.
"Everybody likes a challenge," Lahli said.
The builder had a zoning exception for public utility use so it was built to be an electrical switching center before later being leased for medical office data storage.
Six-thousand square feet with no bedrooms or kitchen.
It begs the question: Who would want the most expensive house in a neighborhood that's not equipped for someone to live in?
"We're getting people that are like, 'hey I want to maybe use it as a school, or a data center, or a school for fencing."
There is one half bath.
But the exterior windows are only covering brick walls.
The house has two separate electric grids and three generators that use a variation of diesel and natural gas.
"If you're getting ready for the zombie apocalypse this could be where you would want to be," said Lahli
Lahli said the calls expressing interest have been nonstop since it was recently featured on Zillow Gone Wild.
Despite its limitations, the agents expect to eventually find the right buyer for it.