ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) — A bald eagle launched an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — known as EGLE — ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft into Lake Michigan.
The attack happened July 21, when the drone was mapping shoreline erosion near Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to document and help communities cope with high water levels, the department said in a statement.
Environmental quality analyst and drone pilot Hunter King said he had completed about seven minutes of the mapping flight when satellite reception became spotty.
King pressed a button to return the $950 drone to him and was viewing his video screen when the drone began to twirl.
“It was like a really bad roller coaster ride,” said King, who looked up and saw the eagle flying away, apparently unhurt by its confrontation with technology.
Two birdwatchers who were nearby saw the bird attack something but told officials they didn’t realize it was a drone.
The drone sent 27 warning notifications in the 3.5 seconds that it took to spiral to the water, including one noting that a propeller was missing. A search of the shoreline failed to find the drone. Data later revealed that it landed in 4 feet of water about 150 feet offshore.
EGLE’s drone team is considering what it can do to reduce the possibility of a repeat attack, including possibly using “skins” or other designs on the aircraft to make them look less like seagulls, the agency said.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mother of a baby born on an airplane that was taking her to a hospital in Anchorage has named her son Sky because of his unique birth and first experience.
Chrystal Hicks gave birth to Sky Airon Hicks on Aug. 5 around 1 a.m. after boarding a plane to be flown from the small community of Glennallen to a hospital, KTUU-TV reported. She was 35 weeks pregnant.
"I was just having contractions and it wouldn't stop, and it kept getting stronger and they thought we were going to make it," Hicks said. "But we obviously didn't make it very far."
Hicks gave birth less than an hour into the flight, she said.
"It was shocking, it was really weird at first, I didn't know what to think," Hicks said. "But everybody kept talking about the baby on the plane."
Hicks and her son made it safely to the hospital. Sky was placed on a breathing machine when he arrived because he was born a month premature. The baby is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week.
Hicks said filing out the birth certificate information was difficult because they were about 18,000 feet (5,500 meters) in the air.
"I just put Anchorage," Hicks said. "I didn't want to put on a plane or in the sky."
Hicks has three other children — ages 3, 9 and 11.
Luckily, he's got guts!
An overweight Chinese man found his big belly to be a lifesaver — after it got wedged in a well and stopped him falling down, according to officials.
The 28-year-old only identified as Liu got trapped in his family's well after breaking through wood that had been used to cover it in his hometown of Fuliudian Village in Henan Province, the Luoyang fire service reported.
An official fire service video clip shared on social media showed rescuers arriving last Friday as the shirtless man patiently waited with his arms crossed.
He remained that way as gobsmacked locals watched a team of at least five firefighters tie a strong rope around his waist to finally heave him out to safety — totally unharmed, they said.
The fire service had estimated his weight at 500 pounds, although The Sun cited other reports that he was closer to 300 pounds.
Either way, the force said he was only survived because he was "too fat" to fall down as he seemingly jumped on the wood covering the well.
Liu — who is said to suffer from a mental illness — appears to have fallen after jumping on the wood which was left over the well as his parents prepared to have it filled.
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A wayward emu was taken to an animal shelter after it was captured while running through the streets of a northern New Jersey city.
A woman spotted the long-legged bird on Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood near Paterson's border with Totowa.
Animal control officers managed to snare the emu, which is about 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall.
The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.
Officials were not sure whether the bird had escaped from a farm or was just running out in the wild.
Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando told NJ.com the emu appeared healthy. He could not determine its age or sex, "but I can tell you it needs a bath," DeCando said.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia animal shelter said a cat named Dennis Quaid will soon be on his way to a new happy home -- with actor Dennis Quaid.
The Far From Heaven actor said he happened to see a WSLS-TV story about a cat that shares his name at the Lynchburg Humane Society and decided he had to give the feline a home.
"It was really off the wall, but I just couldn't resist. I had to," Quaid told the TV station. "I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world."
The actor said he recently launched a pet-themed podcast with Jimmy Jellinek and Dennis Quaid the cat will have a new home at the office they share.
"Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites," Quaid said.
Danielle Ulmer, the adoption center manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society, said staff were initially in disbelief.
"I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us," Ulmer said.
Jellinek is planning to fly to Virginia from Los Angeles during the upcoming weekend to bring Dennis Quaid the cat home.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said allowing a store clerk to choose his lottery ticket for him paid off when he scored a $500,000 jackpot.
The 73-year-old Dickinson County man told Michigan Lottery officials he wanted to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket at Econo Foods in Marquette, but he was struck by indecision.
"I had a $5 bill in my pocket, and I asked the clerk to pick me a winner," the player recalled.
The clerk selected a Winter Winnings scratch-off ticket and handed it over to the man.
"I scratched the ticket off and got a Frosty the Snowman symbol to win $500,000! Frosty was very, very good to me," the winner said.
The man said he plans to share some of his winnings with his family and invest the rest.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan pumpkin farm awaiting its fall reopening remodeled its 13-acre corn maze with a timely message: "COVID GO AWAY."
Johnson's Giant Pumpkins in Saginaw said the corn maze was remodeled in anticipation of the business' planned reopening Sept. 12.
The farm said in a Facebook post that guests will be able to send a message to the coronavirus by visiting the maze when it opens.
"Stomp out 'COVID GO AWAY' as you wander through the 13-acre corn maze this fall," the farm said in a Facebook post.
Owner Gerald Johnson said the message should also serve as a reminder to be safe as the virus continues to spread.
"It's still out there, we still have to be careful, we still need to wear masks where needed, and just be aware of it and take reasonable precautions," Johnson told WNEM-TV.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of sisters who were separated as children were reunited 46 years later thanks to a daughter's 15-year search for her mother's family.
Tiana Medley of Virginia said her mother, Evelyn Howell, was one of eight siblings separated as children when they were sent to different orphanages and foster homes.
Medley searched for her mother's family for 15 years and finally made progress when an Ancestry.com DNA kit identified her relatives.
The DNA analysis revealed some previously unknown facts about the family -- including that Howell was the only surviving infant from a set of quintuplets -- and led to Medley getting in touch with two of her mother's brothers.
"Finding another part of you and where you come from is just a feeling you can't explain," Medley said in a Facebook post.
Medley's search eventually put her in touch with Yvonne Turpin, her mother's older sister. Turpin sent her a photo showing Howell being held by Turpin at a New York orphanage, shortly before they were separated.
The sisters reunited in person 46 years after their last meeting.
Medley said her search is not yet over -- there is still one sibling who has yet to be found.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A family boating on Lake Michigan conducted an unusual rescue when they found a dog swimming 4 miles from shore.
Jeannie Wilcox said she and her family were taking their boat on a 12-hour trip from Grand Haven, Mich., to Frankfort, Mich., and about eight hours into the trip they spotted something in the water.
"I see this red animal in the lake and I started screaming, 'Dog in the water!'" Wilcox recalled to WOOD-TV.
Wilcox said the dog was about 4 miles from the nearest shore.
"We brought her up on our swim platform really easily. We dried her off. She was obviously scared and cold," she said.
Wilcox said her family made an unplanned stop in Belmont to have the dog scanned for a microchip.
"I just hope that if this was my dog, somebody would do the same for me. I would just be very grateful, happy because I know how rough Lake Michigan can be," Wilcox said.
The Wilcoxes were then able to contact the dog's owners and arrange a reunion.
(Sky News) A £2.3m roundabout that prioritises cyclists and pedestrians over motorists has been forced to close for three nights after a car crashed - the day before its opening ceremony.
There have been concerns that some motorists wouldn't understand how the Dutch-style roundabout works, but Cambridgeshire Council has insisted its design played no part in the crash.
A driver collided with a Belisha beacon next to one of the roundabout's zebra crossings on 30 July - and it has now been closed for three nights so necessary repairs can be carried out.
The roundabout is designed so motorists give way to pedestrians and cyclists when joining and leaving the roundabout. There are also zebra crossings over each approach road for pedestrians.
The scheme was originally estimated to cost £800,000, but the bill almost trebled because of additional utility work and coronavirus-related complications.
In a statement, Cambridgeshire County Council said: "This accident happened 12 days ago, before the roundabout opened and when it was still operating under temporary traffic lights.
"A car collided with a Belisha beacon column, causing it to lean slightly.
