BOSTON (AP) — More than three centuries after a Massachusetts woman was wrongly convicted of witchcraft and sentenced to death, she’s finally on the verge of being exonerated — thanks to a curious eighth-grade civics class.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat from Methuen, has introduced legislation to clear the name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was condemned in 1693 at the height of the Salem Witch Trials but never executed.
DiZoglio says she was inspired by sleuthing done by a group of 13- and 14-year-olds at North Andover Middle School. Civics teacher Carrie LaPierre’s students painstakingly researched Johnson and the steps that would need to be taken to make sure she was formally pardoned.
“It is important that we work to correct history,” DiZoglio said Wednesday. “We will never be able to change what happened to these victims, but at the very least, we can set the record straight.”
If lawmakers approve the measure, Johnson will be the last accused witch to be cleared, according to Witches of Massachusetts Bay, a group devoted to the history and lore of the 17th-century witch hunts.
Twenty people from Salem and neighboring towns were killed and hundreds of others accused during a frenzy of Puritan injustice that began in 1692, stoked by superstition, fear of disease and strangers, scapegoating and petty jealousies. Nineteen were hanged, and one man was crushed to death by rocks.
In the 328 years that have ensued, dozens of suspects officially were cleared, including Johnson’s own mother, the daughter of a minister whose conviction eventually was reversed. But for some reason, Johnson’s name wasn’t included in various legislative attempts to set the record straight.
Johnson was 22 when she was caught up in the hysteria of the witch trials and sentenced to hang. It never happened: Then-Gov. William Phips threw out her punishment as the magnitude of the gross miscarriages of justice in Salem sank in.
But because she wasn’t among those whose convictions were formally set aside, hers still technically stands.
“It showed how superstitious people still were after the witch trials,” said Artem Likhanov, 14, a rising high school freshman who participated in the school project. “It’s not like after it ended people didn’t believe in witches anymore. They still thought she was a witch and they wouldn’t exonerate her.”
DiZoglio’s bill would tweak 1957 legislation, amended in 2001, to include Johnson among others who were pardoned after being wrongly accused and convicted of witchcraft.
“Why Elizabeth was not exonerated is unclear but no action was ever taken on her behalf by the General Assembly or the courts,” DiZoglio said. “Possibly because she was neither a wife nor a mother, she was not considered worthy of having her name cleared. And because she never had children, there is no group of descendants acting on her behalf.”
In 2017, officials unveiled a semi-circular stone wall memorial inscribed with the names of people hanged at a site in Salem known as Proctor’s Ledge. It was funded in part by donations from descendants of those accused of being witches.
LaPierre, the teacher, said some of her students initially were ambivalent about the effort to exonerate Johnson because they launched it before the 2020 presidential election and at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.
“Some of the conversation was, ‘Why are we doing this? She’s dead. Isn’t there more important stuff going on in the world?’” she said. “But they came around to the idea that it’s important that in some small way we could do this one thing.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A vehicle somehow went airborne and slammed into a Wendy's restaurant not far from where a family was sitting outside eating in New Jersey earlier this week.
Wild video from the South Brunswick Police Department captures the exact moment the car vaulted over a berm, flipping practically vertical and careening into the fast-food joint Monday.
It crash-landed on a table outside -- just one table away from where a family was enjoying lunch around 1 p.m.
Police believe a medical episode may have caused the driver to lose control.
Miraculously, no serious injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A trio of boys visiting an Irish beach found a message in a bottle that crossed the Atlantic Ocean from Newfoundland, Canada.
Brothers Oisin O'Doherty and Eoghan O'Doherty from Greencastle, Ireland, were on a County Kerry beach near the The Glen Pier with cousin Odhran O'Sullivan when they spotted a bottle among some rocks along the coastline.
The boys enlisted the help of a relative to retrieve and open the bottle, which contained a message authored by Canadian fisherman Craig Drover.
Catherine McGeoghegan, the brothers' grandmother, posted photos of the discovery to Facebook.
"This bottle was tossed over the side of the Artic Eagle on the grand banks of Newfoundland, Canada while fishing for snow crabs," Drover wrote.
The note contained an email address, which the boys used to contact Drover.
"Glad to hear of the boys finding my message in a bottle. I'd say they were a little excited, to say the least. A nice way to end a vacation. It is amazing how far those bottles travel," the fisherman wrote in a reply provided to Derry Now.
Drover said he frequently tosses messages in bottles into the water during his fishing trips. One of his bottles was previously discovered in 2018 by a surfer off the coast of Spain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma said they were called out on a report of "a body in the river," but when they reached the supposed corpse they discovered the swimmer was very much alive and merely relaxing in the shallow water.
The Tulsa Fire Department said in a Twitter post that crews responded alongside the Tulsa Police Department and EMS when callers reported "a body in the river."
"We launched a boat and discovered that the man was just lying in the water," the tweet said.
A video included in the post shows the man sitting up when firefighters reached him and started checking for signs of life.
"The river is low, but still potentially dangerous in areas. Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!" the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALISTRATI, Greece (AP) — Persephone is a tour guide in Greece, but perhaps not the type people are used to.
Billed as the world's first robot tour guide inside a cave, Persephone has been welcoming visitors since mid-July to the Alistrati Cave in northern Greece, 135 kilometers (84 miles) northeast of the city of Thessaloniki.
The multilingual robot covers the first 150 meters (roughly 500 feet) of the part of the cave that is open to the public. In the remaining 750 meters (2,400 feet), a human guide takes over.
The robot was named Persephone because, according to one version of the ancient Greek myth, it was in a nearby plain that Pluto — the god of the underworld who was also known as Hades — abducted Persephone, with the consent of her father Zeus, to take her as his wife.
The robot can give its part of the tour in 33 languages and interact at a basic level with visitors in three languages. It can also answer 33 questions, but only in Greek.
Nikos Kartalis, the scientific director for the Alistrati site, had the idea of creating the robot when he saw one on TV guiding visitors at an art gallery. Seventeen years later, "we got our funds and the robot guide became a reality," Kartalis told The Associated Press.
The robot was built by the National Technology and Research Foundation and cost 118,000 euros ($139,000).
"We already have a 70% increase in visitors compared to last year since we started using" the robot, says Kartalis. "People are enthusiastic, especially the children, and people who had visited in the past are coming back to see the robot guide."
"It is something unprecedented for them, to have the ability to interact with their robot by asking it questions and the robot answering them," he said. "Many foreign visitors couldn't believe Greece had the capacity to build a robot and use it as a guide in the cave."
The robot moves along a walkway, passing through an ornate landscape of stalactites and stalagmites. These varied formations can reach 15 meters (50 feet) tall and are seen throughout the cave's nearly 1 kilometer (1.6-mile) walkway, which is accessible to people with limited mobility.
"This cave is one of the most beautiful, not only in Greece but in Europe, as well," says Kartalis. "It has stalactites and stalagmites in many shapes and colors, even red."
He said the cave was 3 million years old and was first explored in 1974 by the Hellenic Speleological Society and a team of Austrian speleologists. It opened to visitors in 1998.
Persephone, with a white body, black head and two luminous eyes, moves on wheels, guiding visitors to the first three of eight stops along the walkway. She can do two more stops, but her low speed slows down the tour, which is conducted in three languages simultaneously. Persephone's creators are considering ways to speed her up.
The robot's begins by saying: "My name is Persephone, I am the daughter of the goddess Demeter and the wife of Pluto, the god of the underworld. I welcome you to my under Earth kingdom, the Alistrati Cave.
Many visitors are intrigued by the robot guide.
"It was surprising for me. I've never experienced such a thing. Actually, honestly, I prefer a live guide, but it's interesting doing it this way. And I like the pace of the robot. It goes slower, so I can look around," said Patrick Markes, a Czech visitor.
Markes listened to the first three stops from the robοt in his native language and the rest in English from a human tour guide.
"I should thank Persephone, our robot, she said very fine things," said Christos Tenis, a Greek visitor. "I'm impressed by the cave. Of course, we had a flawless (human) guide, she explained many things. I'm very impressed."
Persephone is not the only technology used inside the cave. There's a cellphone app in which a visitor, scanning a QR code, can see the Alistrati Beroni. That's a microorganism that is only found in this cave, in the huge mounds of bat droppings left behind when the cave was opened and the bats migrated elsewhere.
Evdokia Karafera is one of the tour guides who partners with the robot.
"It is helpful, because it speaks many languages. There's just a little delay in the touring," she said. "Most find it fascinating, especially the children, and find it interesting that it speaks many languages."
Karafera insisted, however, that human tour guides cannot be completely replaced.
"Robots, at some point in the future, will take over many jobs. But I believe they cannot replace humans everywhere," she said. "(Visitors say) 'the robot is interesting, original, but can't substitute for the human contact with the guide and the conversation we can have on the way back.'"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission said a wallaby seen hopping on the loose on multiple occasions has been safely captured, but its origins remain a mystery.
The commission said game wardens responded to a call from residents Wednesday that the marsupial, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, had been spotted near a Bethel Township field.
"They tried to approach it, but they couldn't get very close so they used animal immobilization equipment," Dustin Stoner, the Southeast Region's information and education supervisor, told the Lebanon Daily News. "They were able to secure it, put it in a transport device and they took it to a wildlife facility where it has recovered from the immobilization."
Stoner said officials plan to keep the male wallaby at the facility while the investigation into its origins is ongoing.
Pennsylvania requires facilities housing exotic animals to be licensed by the game commission, and facilities found to be illegally keeping such animals are subject to fines.
Officials said no wallabies have been reported missing in recent days. Game commission officials earlier said the wallaby might have been an illegal pet that escaped or was abandoned by its owner.
Residents of the Mount Zion area of Lebanon County captured photos and videos on numerous occasions over the course of the past week showing the wallaby hopping through residential neighborhoods.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has received dozens of soccer jerseys and game balls during his eight-year pontificate but he got a new football-themed toy on Wednesday: his very own foosball table.
Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him at the end of his general audience by representatives of a Tuscany-based table football association, Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla in Altopascio.
The mayor of Altopascio, Sara D'Ambrosio, wrote on Facebook that the table was designed to be inclusive and work well for people with physical disabilities to encourage their participation in sport.
The Argentine-born pope is a well-known lover of soccer and his beloved San Lorenzo soccer club in Buenos Aires. He has long promoted sport as a way to promote solidarity and inclusion, especially for young people.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A group of British animal lovers said a rope bridge they erected over a busy road has proven to be a popular means of travel for the squirrels it was designed to keep out of harm's way.
The Cramlington and District Red Squirrel Group said members noticed squirrels were dying in distressing numbers on the road in Cramlington, Northumberland, while trying to pass between Seghill woods and the East Cramlington Nature Reserve while collecting hazelnuts.
The group raised about $1,000 and was able to use the funds to erect a thick rope high above the road.
Members said the squirrels started using the rope within just a few days and the number of rodent deaths on the road has sharply decreased.
"It's fantastic we can protect the red squirrels from danger, and it's also great for community engagement," the group's chairman, Leon Savage, told The Independent.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A cellphone containing precious photos of a deceased relative was returned to a woman a year after she dropped it into an Ontario, Canada, river.
Jordan Miezlaiskis, of North Carolina, said she and her husband, Scott Kjelson, were visiting Ontario in July 2020 to celebrate the birthday of her brother, Jesse, when she dropped her phone into the Chippewa River when visiting Chippewa Falls.
"We were having a good day fishing, and everything was fine, and I put my phone down on one of the rocks, and of course it took a tumble and slid down, and we all watched it go into the water," Miezlaiskis told SooToday. "Obviously, that water can be deep and is extremely fast."
The family attempted to find the phone with a magnet, but eventually gave up the search.
Miezlaiskis returned to North Carolina, and tragedy soon followed when Jesse died in an ATV crash, leaving the last photos of the family together at the bottom of the river.
Miezlaiskis returned to Ontario in July to mark her brother's birthday and coincidentally received a message from a stranger in town.
"We went back to his home to celebrate his birthday like we did last year, and that day I got a message on Facebook from this complete stranger who had said he and his brother were diving at the falls and they found my phone," Miezlaiskis said.
"He thought I had just lost it because it was in pristine condition -- it didn't look waterlogged or anything."
Miezlaiskis was reunited with the phone, and the precious photos it contained.
"They just popped up like nothing," she said. "It was wild. The phone had been underwater for a year in 12 feet of water and it was as if nothing happened."
Miezlaiskis said it was remarkable that the phone was rediscovered when she happened to be in town.
"We were like, what are the odds? It make you question things and wonder. The timing of it all -- a couple of days before his birthday -- and that happened," she said.
Miezlaiskis said she feels as though her brother had a hand in the phone's return.
"I know that was Jess reminding us that he is still here and sending us the biggest signs we could possibly receive. He finally got that phone out of the water," she wrote in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Canaletto painting thought lost by experts is going up for auction after appraisers found it hanging in the English home of a recently deceased woman.
British auction house Gorringe's said appraisers spotted the painting hanging in the Lewes, England, home of a recently deceased woman whose mother purchased the artwork in 1920.
The painting, titled Venice, The Dogana from the Bacino di San Marco, depicts the Dogana da Mar, an old customs building in Venice, Italy. The painting is believed to date from the mid-18th century.
The auction house said the deceased owner of the painting apparently was aware of the artist's identity, but did not want to sell the artwork.
The painting is expected to sell for up to $200,000 when it is auctioned Sept. 28.
"Bearing in mind larger paintings by the artist sell for millions, this is an opportunity for a collector to buy at a relatively affordable price," Philip Taylor, managing partner at Gorringe's, told The Telegraph.
"We are expecting great interest for a work by a celebrated artist that is fresh to the market after 100 years."