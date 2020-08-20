Residents of South Dakota’s largest city are mourning an urban cornstalk that briefly became a lighthearted beacon of hope during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Argus Leader reported Wednesday that the stalk had been growing up through a crack in the concrete at the intersection of 57th Street and Minnesota Avenue on Sioux Falls’ south side. Dubbed the 57th Street Corn, complete with its own Twitter account during its brief lifespan, the plant was a symbol of resiliency and hope as the pandemic rages on, Mayor Paul TenHaken said.
“Finding joy in the small things will continue to help us get through what has been a challenging time in our country,” the mayor said. “It was ‘amaizing’ to see the community rally around the 57th Street corn as a sign of hope over the past few days.”
Residents reported Wednesday morning that someone had ripped out the lone stalk, prompting an outcry on social media. Someone attached a sign to a traffic post where the stalk grew that reads “CORN RIP.”
The Stockyards Ag Experience, a group working to transform the city’s vacant stockyards into an interactive experience, is selling T-shirts commemorating the stalk.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Cali. (CNN) — A California neighborhood is dealing with a literal cat burglar. Neighbors say the sneaky feline breaks into homes and slips away with whatever he can carry. His name is Jax, but in a Citrus Heights neighborhood, this furry feline goes by the name of "Klepto Kitty."
"He steals stuff. So that's our Jax," said Jax's owner, Pamela Devine.
Over the past four years, Jax has spent his mornings creeping into neighbors homes and yards to get his paws on anything he can snag.
Devine said, "He's brought home everything from mop heads and toys. If your door is open or your window is open or especially kitty doors, he's in and out before anybody knows it."
For one neighbor, it's her rags and garden gloves that often seem to go go missing.
"Pam just usually launders whatever it is and puts it on the fence," said neighbor Dixie Lent.
But for one 80 year old neighbor, it's her intimate pieces of negligee that Jax takes a particular liking to.
Devine said, "She would hang her lingerie out that she would hand wash and every morning I get bras and panties and little anklet socks that are like nylon and he loved those."
Now, after years of clawing his way through homes, neighbors have learned to keep their gates closed and their doggie doors shut. And unlike most thieves, Jax returns the stolen items to their rightful owners.
Devine said, "I have to walk around the block and return all his things that he has stolen. He usually walks with me to when we go around the block."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A homeless man in Florida allegedly stole up to $1,200 of merchandise and food while living in the luxury suite of a Tampa Bay soccer stadium for over two weeks, police said.
Daniel Albert Neja, 39, was arrested earlier this week when an employee of AI Lang Stadium found blankets in the luxury suite. The stadium is home to the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer club.
Neja stole up to $1,000 worth of merchandise from the team store as well as $200 worth of food items, according to St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez.
"He got into the merchandise store and was wearing a bunch of team merchandise," Fernandez told CNN. "He made himself quite at home there."
Using surveillance footage, police determined that Neja had been living in the luxury suite since July 26. Neja was arrested shortly after officers got to the stadium, according to Fernandez.
"While the officers were there, one of the employees spotted him and went into the stadium, and officers caught up with him right outside the stadium and he was wearing the same clothing and everything," Fernandez said.
Neja was arrested on charges of third-degree felony burglary and a first-degree misdemeanor of resisting an officer without violence and his bond is currently set at $5,150, according to jail records.
It's not clear whether Neja has legal representation at this time.
Fernandez said that something as unusual as this would not happen under normal circumstances.
"It's very unusual and it's the sort of thing that probably would only happen during Covid, because under normal circumstances that stadium would be full of people, and luxury suites would be in use and cleaned regularly," she said.
The Tampa Bay Rowdies play in the USL Championship, the second-tier US soccer league behind Major League Soccer. The current club was founded in 2008 but it shares its name and logo with the original Tampa Bay Rowdies, which were formed in 1975 and played in the now-defunct North American Soccer League. The original team folded in 1994.
The original team was the first professional sports franchise in the Tampa Bay area, according to the club's website, and "remain one of the most recognizable and well-loved brands in soccer."
Al Lang Stadium seats 7,227 and located in downtown St. Petersburg along the city's waterfront. Built in 1947, it was originally a baseball stadium but was renovated into a soccer-specific stadium by the Rowdies.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It was a surprise of a lifetime for Nicole Geddes' family when a car flew into the second floor of her Medford, Long Island, home Wednesday morning.
"I heard my daughter screaming for me. I heard, 'My eyes! My eyes," Nicole told News 4 New York as she described her ordeal when the car plowed into her home around 8:10 a.m.
Nicole said she ran upstairs to see a window shattered and her 20-year-old daughter who has been sleeping in bed was under a pile of debris.
"She flew off the bed and fell in between the two beds," Nicole said.
Zoe Geddes, 14, was also sleeping in the room at the time and remembers "stuff hitting me -- it was loud."
According to police, a woman in the house suffered an eye injury and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.
Police say the driver of the 2002 Honda involved in this gravity-defying incident was 22-year-old Jose Argueta Garcia, of Patchogue. Police say he was speeding before he lost control of the car.
Nicole said she believes a berm they had installed to protect their house gave him the ability to go airborne.
"He came through the berm that we built to protect the yard....just airborne," she said.
Despite the severity of the crash, Argueta Garcia tried to walk away from the scene, according to police. He was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injury and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage. Attorney information was not immediately known.
Argueta Garcia was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A university in Germany is offering "idleness grants" to Germans willing to abstain from activity as part of research for an exhibition on sustainability.
The University of Fine Arts in Hamburg said three people will receive the "grant for doing nothing" and be paid $1,900 to engage in a specific form of "active inactivity."
The school said applicants are free to choose their own form of idleness -- an activity to abstain from -- and a panel of school officials will choose the three best pitches.
"Doing nothing isn't very easy," Friedrich von Borries, the architect and design theorist who designed the program, told The Guardian. "We want to focus on active inactivity. If you say you are not going to move for a week, then that's impressive. If you propose you are not going to move or think, that might be even better."
Von Borries said the period of inactivity is up to the applicant.
"If you say you are not going to sleep, then you can only do that for a couple of days," Von Borries said. "But if you say you are not going to shop then that's something you could sustain for a lot longer."
The school said the grant money will be issued when the chosen applicants submit their experience reports in mid-January. Von Borries said the participants who submit their reports will be paid regardless of whether their attempt at inactivity was successful.
All submitted applications will form part of an exhibition called The School of Inconsequentiality: Towards A Better Life, which is planned for November. The exhibition will explore the question: "What can I refrain from so that my life has fewer negative consequences on the lives of others?"
Von Borries said the idea is to explore the relationship between how society encourages sustainability and how society places value on material success.
"This scholarship program is not a joke but an experiment with serious intentions -- how can you turn a society that is structured around achievements and accomplishments on its head?" Von Borries said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A macaw parrot that led its owners on a three-day chase through a Chicago suburb was recaptured with help from police, public works employees and a bucket truck.
Sisters Amy and Tamy Maatouk of Glenview said they were taking the 4-year-old, blue-and-yellow bird, Luna, for an appointment at Niles Animal Hospital, but Luna flew off before they could hand her off to a veterinary technician outside the facility.
"I felt just cold dread," Amy Maatouk told the Chicago Tribune. "She's flown away before due to our mistakes, but usually it's just to the backyard tree and back. The fact that this was so far from home was scary."
The sisters, with help from their family and members of the community, tracked Luna's movements through Niles for the next three days, but the bird consistently refused to come down from high branches of trees.
Peter Babikan, an operations officer for the Niles Police Department, saw Luna fly past his office window on her third day of wandering the village. He contacted the Niles Animal Hospital, which summoned the Maatouks to the scene.
Babikan also called in a Niles Public Works crew with a bucket truck to attempt to reach Luna in a tall tree in a parkway near the Niles Rain Garden.
Babikan, a former animal control officer, volunteered to go up in the bucket truck, but Luna flew off again when he came within inches of grabbing her.
Luna fled to a tree across the street, where her owners were finally able to coax her into returning to their arms.
"I'm glad she cooperated and didn't get too scared off by all the semi trucks and firetrucks driving by," Babikan said. "And I'm glad we got in touch with the owner. We probably wouldn't have gotten her without the owner."
The Village of Niles shared photos from the rescue operation on Facebook.
The Maatouks said Luna is recovering from her three days on the loose and will soon return to the veterinary clinic -- but this time in a harness to make sure she doesn't fly away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A live air-to-air missile discovered at a small central Florida airport has been secured in a munition storage facility at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
The unarmed French S-530 air-to-air missile was found at Lakeland Linder International Airport on Friday.
"It is secured and safe and they are just waiting on when and where they are going to dispose of the missile. Those details are yet to be solidified," Lt. Brandon Hanner, chief of media operations at MacDill, told The Ledger.
Hanner said typically these kinds of weapons are taken to the explosives range and detonated. But this one is "too large to do that at MacDill," so the disposal logistics are being planned out.
"The only thing out of the ordinary about this is it is not a U.S.-made missile, which is why we were dispatched out to it," Hanner said.
The missile was found near Draken International, a defense contractor located at the airport. The discovery led to a partial evacuation of the airport, the newspaper reported.
MacDill's explosive ordnance team secured the device, then the logistics readiness squadron assisted them in bringing it to Tampa on a flatbed trailer, Hanner said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A historic covered bridge in Illinois was damaged by a bus just one day after its reopening -- and was struck a second time during the filming of a TV news segment.
The Long Grove Covered Bridge, located in the Chicago suburb Long Grove, had a grand reopening Friday after extensive repairs following damage from a tall box truck in June 2018, and less than 24 hours later it was damaged again by a chartered school bus.
"Her GPS warned her she should not proceeds with the type of vehicle she was driving. The occupants on the bus convinced her to proceed, which she did, and subsequently struck the bridge," Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli told the Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
A WLS-TV crew was interviewing locals about the damage to the bridge Wednesday when another vehicle struck the bridge. The sound of the crash was recorded by the new station's camera.
The vehicle left the scene, but was later identified as a box truck carrying medical supplies. Authorities said they identified the truck driver, who told deputies he had thought the sound of the crash was just his load shifting.
"The driver advised he thought the bridge was a two-lane bridge, and he hugged the right side of the bridge. This caused the top of the box truck to strike the top of the bridge," Covelli said.
Traffic citations are pending against the bus driver and the driver of the box truck, the sheriff's office said.
Village officials said the crashes caused damage to the bridge, but it remains structurally sound and the latest round of repairs are expected to take about a month to complete.
Officials said they are considering installing physical barriers on each side of the bridge to prevent too-tall vehicles from attempting to pass through.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Pennsylvania said officers responding to a report of a "tan dog" loose in rush hour traffic were surprised to discover the animal actually was a goat.
The Salisbury Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were summoned to the area of Broadway and Seidersville Road during the morning commuting hours Thursday morning on a report of an animal on the loose.
The animal was described as a "tan dog," but officers quickly realized it was a goat.
"Despite having a slightly awkward sounding baaaaa-rk and an enormous appetite for eating seat belts in the back of a police car, she really is a friendly girl," the department joked.
The goat was taken away in a police car. The department said it hope the owner will come forward to claim the animal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A British inventor who set out to create a more environmentally friendly ice cream truck broke a Guinness World Record when the food-dispensing vehicle was declared the world's fastest.
Guinness said Edd China broke the record for the world's fastest ice cream truck when he took it to a top speed of 73.921 mph at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, England.
China said he was inspired to build his own ice cream truck engine when he discovered some London boroughs had banned the vehicles due to their emissions.
The inventor said his ice cream truck originally had a Mercedes Sprinter diesel engine until he used his conversion kit to make it run on electricity.
China said he is hoping to make his conversion kit publicly available in the near future to allow ice cream trucks to continue their work without polluting the air.
China previously set six Guinness World Records for vehicle speeds, including a 2006 record for the worlds fastest office, which achieved a top speed of 87 mph.
The inventor said his next goal is to break the world record for the fastest motorized shopping cart, which currently stands at 70.4 mph.
