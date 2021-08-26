DETROIT (AP) — Parking scofflaws unite!
A woman with 14 tickets has won a major decision in a dispute over whether a Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking her car tires without a search warrant.
It’s a novel argument. Alison Taylor’s lawyer said the Fourth Amendment’s ban against unreasonable searches was triggered when a Saginaw parking enforcer applied chalk marks and returned two hours later to see if the car was still there.
Saginaw cited an exception to the Fourth Amendment, but a federal appeals court said it doesn’t fit.
“For nearly as long as automobiles have parked along city streets, municipalities have found ways to enforce parking regulations without implicating the Fourth Amendment,” Judge Richard Griffin said in a 3-0 opinion Wednesday.
“Thus, tire chalking is not necessary to meet the ordinary needs of law enforcement, let alone the extraordinary,” he said.
Parking enforcer Tabitha Hoskins would take notes and sometimes chalk tires in areas where there was a time limit but no meters. The city said chalking was a signal to motorists that vehicles were being watched.
“The city has significant interests that are furthered by enforcing its parking ordinances through the use of chalk, and these interests greatly outweigh the minimal intrusion that a chalk mark creates,” Saginaw said in a court filing.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling in favor of Saginaw and sent the case back to U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington for the next steps. It was Taylor’s second trip to the appeals court.
Attorney Philip Ellison wants to make the lawsuit a class-action open to other drivers who were ticketed in Saginaw.
“We have all the records of every tire she chalked,” Ellison said.
Decisions by the 6th Circuit set legal precedent in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Despite the weighty constitutional question, there were light moments when the court heard arguments on July 29.
“I haven’t gotten many parking tickets,” said Judge Joan Larsen, a former Michigan Supreme Court justice. “Only because I have a reserved parking spot.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Apparently, demand is high for 3-foot tall Snoop Dogg bobbleheads in the Philadelphia region.
In a strange series of thefts, someone has been going into stores and making off with the giant bobbleheads, which feature the rapper smiling, flashing a peace sign and holding a bottle of Corona – part of the beermaker's ad campaign.
The figurines have now been reported stolen in Thorndale and West Goshen Township in Chester County, as well as Northampton Township in Bucks County.
The Caln Township Police Department said on Facebook that the bobblehead stolen from a Thorndale Giant store last Saturday is valued at $300, but the bobbling figures of Snoop Dogg's likeness are being resold online for much more than that.
One listed on eBay for $1,300 is described as "rare not being sold in stores" – which makes sense, given that they're instead apparently being stolen from those stores.
The CTPD posted a picture of a male suspect wearing a gray hoodie, shorts and sneakers, as well as a black baseball cap with a white "S" on it. He was wearing a face mask, but the department said he drove away in a red Toyota Corolla. They asked that anyone with information call 610-383-7000.
In West Goshen Township, police described the suspect as a white man between 5-feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. They said he also was wearing a black baseball cap with a white emblem on the front, long black shorts, black flip-flops and a white "Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness" t-shirt. He snatched the bobblehead from an ACME store on July 22, the WGTP added. Anyone with information is asked to call 610-696-7400.
In Northampton Township, police posted a photo Wednesday of a man wearing a blue t-shirt as he walked out of a Richboro ACME while pushing a shopping cart carrying Snoop. Tipsters were asked to call 215-322-6111 or email tmartin@nhtwp.org.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A roller coaster in Japan known for its "super death" acceleration to triple-digit speeds was reportedly shut down after riders suffered serious bone fractures.
Multiple news agencies reported four cases of fractures in the back or neck linked to the Do-Dodonpa coaster at Fuji-Q Highland Park. Vice reported at least six cases of fractures in total, including four in the back or neck.
The BBC described the four back and neck cases as "significant injuries," including a "cervical fracture and a thoracic spine fracture." Japan's Mainichi newspaper said the riders needed up to three months to recover from their injuries.
The theme park billed the coaster as having the world's fastest acceleration, hitting 112 mph in just 1.56 seconds ― or what the company called "super death" acceleration.
Although no cause of injury has been identified yet, one woman said in December that she "might have been leaning forward during the ride," Mainichi reported.
The theme park is coming under fire for not reporting the incidents to the government quickly enough.
"We should have reported earlier," Fuji-Q Highland spokesperson Kimie Konishi told The New York Times. "Now, we hope the injured people will recover as soon as possible."
Do-Dodonpa opened in 2001 and was modified in 2017 to make it even faster. The name is an onomatopoeia referring to the sound of drums. Drum sounds are also used around the ride.
The theme park made global headlines last year when it advised patrons to "please scream inside your heart" instead of out loud to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
When it comes to spine or neck fractures, however, the screams were likely to be much more audible.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A 30-year-old Virginia woman got her first haircut since age 13 and set a Guinness World Record by donating 6 feet, 3 inches of hair.
Zahab Kamal Khan, who played professional squash in her native Pakistan, said her father suggested when she was 13 years old that she should stop cutting her hair and attempt to set a world record.
Khan recently communicated with Guinness about starting a new record category: most hair donated to a charity by an individual.
The athlete earned the record Thursday, when her first haircut in 17 years resulted in 6 feet, 3 inches of hair donated to a charity that creates wigs for children with hair loss.
"I'm kind of nervous and excited to see my short hair, but I'm going to miss my hair," Khan told WJLA-TV before the haircut.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Florida postal worker and hobbyist metal detector found a 1987 class ring while metal detecting at Ponce Inlet.
Clint Hayworth posted about the find on Facebook, reaching out to the Daytona Dig & Find Metal Detection Club for help getting the ring back to its owner.
"At low tide around noon we were digging holes on the beach," Hayworth posted on Facebook. "I came across a strong signal in the soft red sand.
"It rang up as a number 15 on my metal detector, which is usually just a soda tab. We were going to pass it up, but decided we don't like to leave trash on the beach."
The Ovieda High School senior class ring was inscribed with the initials DEB, and club members narrowed its possible owners down to Donald Edward Brandl, who lost the ring 34 years ago during senior ditch day at Ponce Inlet.
"It's amazing that that ring for 34 years stayed in that spot with all the hurricanes and surf we've had," Brandl told WESH TV.
The ring is on its way back to Brandl, who said he is grateful for the discovery and the effort to find him.
"It's a glimpse back into those days of my lifestyle of surfing and being young and carefree," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian farmer couldn't go to his aunt's funeral because of pandemic restrictions so he paid his respects with a novel alternative: dozens of sheep arranged in the shape of a love heart.
Drone-shot video of pregnant ewes munching barley in a paddock while unwittingly expressing Ben Jackson's affection for his beloved Auntie Deb was viewed by mourners at her funeral in the city of Brisbane in Queensland state this week.
Jackson was locked down at the time across a state border at his farm in Guyra in New South Wales state, 430 kilometers (270 miles) away.
"It took me a few goes to get it right ... and the final result is what you see. That was as close to a heart as I could get it," Jackson said on Thursday.
Jackson started experimenting with making shapes with sheep to relieve the monotonous stress of hand-feeding livestock during a devastating drought across most of Australia that broke in the early months of the pandemic.
He discovered that if he spelled the names of his favorite musical bands with grain dropped from the back of a truck that the flock would roughly adopt the same shape for several minutes.
"It certainly lifted my spirits back in the drought," Jackson said.
"This heart that I've done for my auntie, it certainly seems like it's had a bit of an effect across Australia," he added, referring to emotional social media responses.
"Maybe we all just need to give ourselves a big virtual hug," he said.
Jackson said he was lucky to have any grain left on his property after a mouse plague this year that followed the drought.
He continues to supplement the pregnant ewes' diet with grain to improve their condition before they give birth.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea.
The newly discovered whale belongs to the Protocetidae, a group of extinct whales that falls in the middle of that transition, the Egyptian-led team of researchers said in a statement.
Its fossil was unearthed from middle Eocene rocks in the Fayum Depression in Egypt's Western Desert -- an area once covered by sea that has provided a rich seam of discoveries showing the evolution of whales -- before being studied at Mansoura University Vertebrate Palaeontology Centre (MUVP).
The new whale, named Phiomicetus anubis, had an estimated body length of some three meters (10 feet) and a body mass of about 600 kg (1,300 lb), and was likely a top predator, the researchers said. Its partial skeleton revealed it as the most primitive protocetid whale known from Africa.
"Phiomicetus anubis is a key new whale species, and a critical discovery for Egyptian and African paleontology," said Abdullah Gohar of MUVP, lead author of a paper on the discovery published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
The whale's genus name honours the Fayum Depression and species name refers to Anubis, the ancient canine-headed Egyptian god associated with mummification and the afterlife.
Despite recent fossil discoveries, the big picture of early whale evolution in Africa has largely remained a mystery, the researchers said. Work in the region had the potential to reveal new details about the evolutionary transition from amphibious to fully aquatic whales.
With rocks covering about 12 million years, discoveries in the Fayum Depression "range from semiaquatic crocodile-like whales to giant fully aquatic whales", said Mohamed Sameh of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, a co-author.
The new whale has raised questions about ancient ecosystems and pointed research towards questions such as the origin and coexistence of ancient whales in Egypt, said Hesham Sellam, founder of the MUVP and another co-author.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Maryland said they now are attempting to capture a loose alligator in the state after initial reports were considered to be unfounded.
Officials in St. Mary's County said an alligator was initially reported to be on the loose in the area in 2020, but the sighting was considered unfounded, and no efforts were launched to locate the reptile.
Stephen Walker, Director of the Department of Emergency Services for St. Mary's County, said efforts are now underway to locate the alligator after a resident captured what was described as video evidence of the animal's presence.
"There's a wildlife agent in the county that has taken it on whom we are just now starting to support," Walker told TheBayNet.com.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has been in contact with the county.
"DNR is not involved in the capture attempt, but has been in contact with local authorities, who are equipped to handle this as an animal control issue," spokesman Gregg Bortz said.
Officials did not offer an estimate of the alligator's size.
Walker said officials are not revealing the precise location of the alligator for public safety reasons. He said nearby residents would be notified.
Alligators are not native to Maryland and they are not legal to own privately. Officials said they are hoping to capture the alligator and relocate it to Florida.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple won $997,400 with two identical tickets in the Cash 5 game this week.
Luthor Cannon bought the tickets for himself and his wife, Constance, at Yemen Food Mart in Rocky Mount, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Wednesday. He used the same numbers for both tickets.
"When he got home, he showed me the ticket and pulled up the winning numbers on his phone and when I looked at them, I just started crying," Constance Cannon told lottery officials.
Luthor and Constance Cannon each won $498,700, taking home $352,830 each after taxes.
"It's just amazing that we won this amount of money," Constance Cannon said. "We can pay off our house and pay off our cars and be able to do something for our family."
The odds of winning the $1 drawing are 1 in 962,598.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) - Reno city council members voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with a ban on whips in public places, saying the whips can scare and intimidate people and strain police resources.
The proposed ordinance would make it a misdemeanor to "use, carry or possess whips or crack or use a whip to annoy, interfere with or endanger a person on public grounds."
Whips have become more common, especially in downtown Reno, in recent years. Reno Police told council members they responded to over 170 whip-related calls in the last year.
Since people often mistake the whip cracking noise for gunshots, police respond to dozens of 'shots fired' calls annually that turn out to be people snapping their often homemade whips.Mayor Hillary Schieve called the whips 'intimidating' and 'dangerous' and pushed back against the notion that some people use the whips as an art form.
Councilwoman Neoma Jardon shared an example of how the whips, she said, contribute to a less safe and enjoyable downtown.
I watched a father with his son on a bike. One of the whip crackers cracked the whip in the direction of the young boy and he responded by wrecking his bike because it was such a shock.
But the proposal received pushback from the ACLU of Nevada and homeless advocates, who said the ordinance unfairly targets the homeless population.
It's incredibly tone deaf.
Holly Welborn, the ACLU of Nevada policy director, said the new law would be too broad, and should be more specific to avoid limiting peoples' right to free expression.
Council members voted to move forward with the ordinance, which must be read and voted on twice more before becoming law. Reno Police said they would have a 'grace period' of at least two weeks to educate the public about the law before starting to enforce it.